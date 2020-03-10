NEAST
Hofstra returns to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2001

  • AP
  • Mar 10, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Eli Pemberton dreamed since he was 6 years old about playing in the NCAA Tournament.

He'll get to live that dream after helping end the Hofstra Pride's 18-year drought without an appearance.

Pemberton scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half and Hofstra came from behind to beat Northeastern 70-61 Tuesday night to win the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament and return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001.

''I knew that I always wanted to be there, and I'm glad that I'm going to be there with my brothers.'' Pemberton said.

The top-seeded Pride (26-8) clinched the CAA's automatic bid and reached the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in program history. It's Hofstra's first CAA title.

Coach Joe Mihalich's is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007, when he was at Niagara. Players sprayed Mihalich with water on stage after receiving the CAA trophy.

Hofstra avenged a 2019 CAA title-game loss to Northeastern.

''It is something to be proud of because we beat a bunch of champions,'' Mihalich said. ''The championship goes through them. They are the defending champions, so to win the championship, you've got to knock out the champ.''

Senior Desure Buie scored a game-high 20 points and was named the tournament's most outstanding player. Jalen Ray scored 17 points, and Isaac Kante grabbed 15 rebounds.

''My teammates were telling me to get the ball and make something happen,'' Buie said. ''That is what came from my coaches and teammates believing in me, and that is just what I did.''

Hofstra trailed at halftime and used a 17-4 run to pull away. The Pride held conference leading scorer Jordan Roland to just 11 points.

Maxime Boursiquot led Northeastern with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Hofstra was nearly unstoppable during tournament play and delivered an 18-point drubbing of Drexel in the quarterfinals. The Pride scored another double-digit victory against Delaware in the semifinals when they didn't miss a shot for the game's first five minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Northeastern: The Huskies ran out of gas, and their Cinderella run at the CAA Tournament ended with a thud. Northeastern (17-16) upset third-seeded Towson and then beat Elon to reach the tournament championship game.

Hofstra: The Pride are expected to be a No. 13 or 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a big underdog in the first round. But the celebration is on in Hempstead, New York, because it has been so long since Hofstra made it.

''Growing up, that is always what I wanted to do, sitting at the TV and watching those games,'' Buie said about advancing to the NCAA Tournament. ''You dream of this as a kid. Kemba Walker was my role model, so I used to run home to see him and I just wanted to be a part of something special. I wouldn't trade these guys for the world.''

UP NEXT

Northeastern: Season over.

Hofstra: Looks to pull off a major upset and win its first NCAA Tournament game. The 2001 team lost to UCLA 61-48.

1st Half
NEAST Huskies 30
HOFSTRA Pride 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Northeastern  
19:40   Tyson Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Offensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
19:34   Bolden Brace missed layup  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
19:19   Tareq Coburn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
19:14   Isaac Kante missed layup  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
19:05   Shaquille Walters missed layup  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
19:00   Official timeout called  
18:44   Jalen Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
18:27   Bolden Brace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Northeastern  
18:13   Maxime Boursiquot missed jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
17:50 +3 Desure Buie made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
17:33 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made layup 2-3
17:13   Eli Pemberton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
16:59 +3 Tyson Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Walters 5-3
16:43   Jalen Ray missed jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
16:28 +3 Bolden Brace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxime Boursiquot 8-3
16:10   Tareq Coburn missed jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Walters  
16:01 +2 Bolden Brace made layup, assist by Maxime Boursiquot 10-3
15:59   30-second timeout called  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:48   Lost ball turnover on Tareq Coburn, stolen by Tyson Walker  
15:48   Shooting foul on Desure Buie  
15:43 +1 Tyson Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 11-3
15:43   Tyson Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Tareq Coburn  
15:21 +2 Eli Pemberton made layup 11-5
14:50   Shaquille Walters missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Desure Buie  
14:34   Eli Pemberton missed jump shot  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
14:32   Jumpball received by Hofstra  
14:24   Eli Pemberton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Northeastern  
14:02   Tyson Walker missed jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
13:35   Shooting foul on Jordan Roland  
13:35   Jalen Ray missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:35 +1 Jalen Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-6
13:14   Tyson Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
12:50   Traveling violation turnover on Maxime Boursiquot  
12:42   Eli Pemberton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
12:29   Maxime Boursiquot missed layup  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
12:16   Desure Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Walters  
11:54 +3 Shaquille Walters made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bolden Brace 14-6
11:35 +2 Isaac Kante made dunk, assist by Desure Buie 14-8
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:09   Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Tareq Coburn  
10:46   Tareq Coburn missed layup, blocked by Jason Strong  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Hofstra  
10:40   Jalen Ray missed layup  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Jalen Ray  
10:21 +2 Desure Buie made jump shot 14-10
10:14   Bolden Brace missed layup  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Hofstra  
10:02   Offensive foul on Isaac Kante  
10:02   Turnover on Isaac Kante  
9:38   Offensive foul on Bolden Brace  
9:38   Turnover on Bolden Brace  
9:18 +2 Desure Buie made jump shot 14-12
8:57 +3 Jordan Roland made 3-pt. jump shot 17-12
8:42   Tareq Coburn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
8:25 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made jump shot, assist by Shaquille Walters 19-12
8:06 +3 Jalen Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desure Buie 19-15
7:51 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made layup, assist by Guilien Smith 21-15
7:28   Eli Pemberton missed jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Jason Strong  
7:26   Personal foul on Tareq Coburn  
7:26   Commercial timeout called  
6:56   Jason Strong missed turnaround jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
6:28   Desure Buie missed jump shot, blocked by Guilien Smith  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
6:22 +3 Eli Pemberton made 3-pt. jump shot 21-18
6:04   Traveling violation turnover on Maxime Boursiquot  
5:50   Shooting foul on Jordan Roland  
5:50 +1 Jalen Ray made 1st of 3 free throws 21-19
5:50 +1 Jalen Ray made 2nd of 3 free throws 21-20
5:50 +1 Jalen Ray made 3rd of 3 free throws 21-21
5:37   Traveling violation turnover on Tyson Walker  
5:23   Eli Pemberton missed jump shot, blocked by Maxime Boursiquot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
5:16 +3 Desure Buie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Pemberton 21-24
5:02 +3 Guilien Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bolden Brace 24-24
4:40   Offensive foul on Jalen Ray  
4:40   Turnover on Jalen Ray  
4:12 +2 Shaquille Walters made jump shot 26-24
3:51   Jalen Ray missed jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
3:42   Guilien Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Desure Buie  
3:27 +2 Isaac Kante made dunk, assist by Jalen Ray 26-26
3:03 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made layup, assist by Bolden Brace 28-26
2:47   Eli Pemberton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
2:43   Isaac Kante missed layup  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Jalen Ray  
2:34 +2 Eli Pemberton made layup 28-28
2:16   Tyson Walker missed layup  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
2:06   Eli Pemberton missed jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
1:59   Commercial timeout called  
1:56   Jordan Roland missed jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Jalen Ray  
1:34   Jalen Ray missed jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
1:06   Shaquille Walters missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
42.0   Jalen Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Walters  
12.0 +2 Shaquille Walters made jump shot 30-28
2.0   Desure Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
1.0   Isaac Kante missed layup  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Hofstra  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NEAST Huskies 31
HOFSTRA Pride 42

Time Team Play Score
19:39 +3 Bolden Brace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Walker 33-28
19:13   Bad pass turnover on Desure Buie, stolen by Shaquille Walters  
18:59   Traveling violation turnover on Maxime Boursiquot  
18:55   Jalen Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
18:32   Tyson Walker missed driving layup  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Jalen Ray  
18:19 +3 Tareq Coburn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Pemberton 33-31
17:53   Maxime Boursiquot missed layup  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
17:52   Personal foul on Bolden Brace  
17:39 +3 Eli Pemberton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desure Buie 33-34
17:17   Lost ball turnover on Maxime Boursiquot, stolen by Desure Buie  
17:13 +2 Tareq Coburn made dunk, assist by Desure Buie 33-36
17:13   30-second timeout called  
17:13   Commercial timeout called  
16:51 +3 Jordan Roland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxime Boursiquot 36-36
16:32   Tareq Coburn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Walters  
16:12   Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
15:50 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made driving layup 38-36
15:40   Eli Pemberton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Jordan Roland  
15:13   Bolden Brace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Desure Buie  
14:57 +2 Isaac Kante made layup 38-38
14:57   Shooting foul on Maxime Boursiquot  
14:57   Commercial timeout called  
14:57 +1 Isaac Kante made free throw 38-39
14:41   Maxime Boursiquot missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Isaac Kante  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Desure Buie  
14:17   Jalen Ray missed jump shot  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Jalen Ray  
14:15   Jumpball received by Hofstra  
14:11 +2 Isaac Kante made layup, assist by Eli Pemberton 38-41
13:53 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made turnaround jump shot, assist by Guilien Smith 40-41
13:35   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Kante, stolen by Shaquille Walters  
13:30   Shaquille Walters missed layup, blocked by Eli Pemberton  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
13:10   Personal foul on Maxime Boursiquot  
12:52   Desure Buie missed jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Walters  
12:31   Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
12:10   Desure Buie missed jump shot  
12:08   Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
11:50   Desure Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Guilien Smith  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
11:48   Eli Pemberton missed jump shot  
11:46   Offensive rebound by Hofstra  
11:46   Shot clock violation turnover on Hofstra  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:21 +2 Shaquille Walters made jump shot, assist by Bolden Brace 42-41
10:57   Bad pass turnover on Eli Pemberton, stolen by Jordan Roland  
10:33   Bolden Brace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Jalen Ray  
10:25   Offensive foul on Desure Buie  
10:25   Turnover on Desure Buie  
10:06   Jordan Roland missed driving layup  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Jalen Ray  
9:36   Eli Pemberton missed jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Walters  
9:20 +3 Maxime Boursiquot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Walters 45-41
8:55   Personal foul on Jordan Roland  
8:43   Tareq Coburn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
8:30   Bad pass turnover on Shaquille Walters, stolen by Isaac Kante  
8:21 +3 Eli Pemberton made 3-pt. jump shot 45-44
8:02 +3 Bolden Brace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxime Boursiquot 48-44
7:42   Desure Buie missed jump shot  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
7:40   Personal foul on Maxime Boursiquot  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:21 +2 Eli Pemberton made driving layup 48-46
6:59   Bad pass turnover on Shaquille Walters, stolen by Isaac Kante  
6:51 +3 Jalen Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desure Buie 48-49
6:35   Guilien Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Desure Buie  
6:06 +3 Jalen Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Kante 48-52
6:02   30-second timeout called  
5:42 +2 Bolden Brace made jump shot, assist by Jordan Roland 50-52
5:24   Personal foul on Maxime Boursiquot  
5:23   Personal foul on Jordan Roland  
5:23 +1 Eli Pemberton made 1st of 2 free throws 50-53
5:23 +1 Eli Pemberton made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-54
5:00 +2 Jason Strong made jump shot 52-54
4:35   Bad pass turnover on Tareq Coburn, stolen by Shaquille Walters  
4:32   Personal foul on Eli Pemberton  
4:18   Personal foul on Isaac Kante  
4:14   Bolden Brace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Tyson Walker  
3:58   Jason Strong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Guilien Smith  
3:56   Lost ball turnover on Guilien Smith  
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:44 +2 Desure Buie made jump shot 52-56
3:09   Lost ball turnover on Bolden Brace, stolen by Desure Buie  
3:06   Personal foul on Shaquille Walters  
3:06 +1 Jalen Ray made 1st of 2 free throws 52-57
3:06 +1 Jalen Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-58
2:52   Jordan Roland missed jump shot, blocked by Tareq Coburn  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
2:27 +2 Desure Buie made layup 52-60
2:27   Shooting foul on Guilien Smith  
2:27 +1 Desure Buie made free throw 52-61
2:07 +2 Shaquille Walters made layup, assist by Maxime Boursiquot 54-61
1:36 +3 Desure Buie made 3-pt. jump shot 54-64
1:20 +3 Jordan Roland made 3-pt. jump shot 57-64
1:20   Full timeout called  
1:03   Personal foul on Guilien Smith  
1:03 +1 Jalen Ray made 1st of 2 free throws 57-65
1:03 +1 Jalen Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-66
56.0   Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
41.0   Personal foul on Bolden Brace  
41.0 +1 Eli Pemberton made 1st of 2 free throws 57-67
41.0 +1 Eli Pemberton made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-68
28.0 +2 Jordan Roland made layup 59-68
18.0   Personal foul on Guilien Smith  
18.0 +1 Desure Buie made 1st of 2 free throws 59-69
18.0 +1 Desure Buie made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-70
4.0 +2 Jason Strong made jump shot, assist by Myles Franklin 61-70
0.0   End of period  
Team Stats
Points 61 70
Field Goals 25-55 (45.5%) 22-57 (38.6%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 16-17 (94.1%)
Total Rebounds 26 38
Offensive 5 12
Defensive 19 24
Team 2 2
Assists 17 10
Steals 5 4
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 15 7
Technicals 0 0
