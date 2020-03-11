MIAMI
CLEM

Dawes leads Clemson past Miami 69-64 in ACC Tournament

  • AP
  • Mar 11, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) The Clemson Tigers began attacking the hole, then charged into the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

Struggling from 3-point range, the eighth-seeded Tigers used strong drives and 18-of-19 shooting from the free-throw line - all of those coming in the second half - to defeat ninth-seeded Miami 69-64 on Wednesday.

Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points, Aamir Simms added 14 points and 10 rebounds and John Newman had 11 points for Clemson, which avenged an overtime loss to the Hurricanes on New Year's Eve.

''They were packed in defensively and all we had to do was move the ball and find that gap,'' Dawes said of Clemson's strategy in the second half. ''And when we did just attack it, look for our teammates and make plays.''

Said Clemson coach Brad Brownell: ''The free throws were big. We made a lot of drives and cuts. We made aggressive plays.''

In what amounted to a 3-point shooting contest for most of the game, the two teams combined for 58 attempts, making just 18. Brownell said it largely because the teams were collapsing in the paint, forcing the opposition to fire up 3s.

''Sometimes defenses dictate what you do,'' Brownell said of the Tigers, who were 7 of 22 from long range.

Both teams entered with 15-15 records, looking to keep their postseason berths alive.

This game was every bit as tight as the first matchup with neither team leading by more than seven points until Clemson took over late.

The Tigers outscored Miami 16-11 in the final four minutes, including an 11-0 run.

With the game tied at 53, Curran Scott made two free throws and Dawes added four more from the line to put the Tigers ahead by six. Hunter Tyson then drilled a critical 3-pointer from the top of the key and Dawes added two more free throws to give Clemson its biggest lead of the game at 64-53 with 1:04 remaining.

Tyson finished with eight points off the bench, all in the second half, to give the Tigers a lift.

''He's a confident person, so it doesn't surprise me in the least that he's going to raise up and shoot a 3 with a minute and a half to go in a game'' Brownell said of Tyson.

Things got a little scary at the end for Clemson after Isaiah Wong stole an inbound pass and converted a baseline 3 to cut the lead to 68-64. Miami's Anthony Walker added another steal and was fouled, but missed both free throws with 10 seconds left.

Five-foot-7 point guard Chris Lykes led Miami with 21 points off the bench including five 3s despite playing with a mask on his face after getting kneed in the head in a game last week.

''Once I'm out there, it's no restrictions, it's no complaints,'' Lykes said. ''I've just got to do what I know I can do, and my teammates did a good job of getting me in rhythm early and just telling me keep going.''

After the game Miami coach Jim Larranaga praised the career of Vasiljevic, the team's senior guard, who finished with 17 points.

''He's as hard a worker as you'll find in college, and he's a limited athlete,'' Larranaga said. ''He doesn't think so, but he's not the run-and-jump athlete that some of guys in the ACC are. And yet he's been able to compete at such a high level because of his work ethic, his intelligence, his basketball IQ,''

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes lacked an inside game and relied too heavily on long 3s. It caught up to them as they finished just 11 of 36 from beyond the arc. Outside of Lykes, the team was just six of 25 from beyond the arc.

Clemson: The Tigers are going to live and die by the 3-pointer, so they will have to shoot better than 7 of 22 to move ahead in the ACC Tournament.

UP NEXT

Miami: Season is over.

Clemson: Moves on to face No. 1 seed Florida State on Thursday in the quarterfinals. It should be an interesting game as the Tigers avenged a 19-point loss to the Seminoles on Dec. 8 with a 70-69 upset on Feb. 29 at home.

---

1st Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 23
CLEM Tigers 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Clemson  
19:51   John Newman III missed layup  
19:49   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
19:29   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
19:13   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
18:55   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Offensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
18:39 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Stone 3-0
18:12 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made driving layup 3-2
17:45   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
17:29 +3 Tevin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 3-5
17:06   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
16:48   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
16:25 +2 Keith Stone made finger-roll layup, assist by Isaiah Wong 5-5
16:07   Personal foul on Sam Waardenburg  
15:59 +3 Clyde Trapp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 5-8
15:25 +2 Keith Stone made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wong 7-8
15:04   Offensive foul on Tevin Mack  
15:04   Turnover on Tevin Mack  
15:04   Commercial timeout called  
14:37   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
14:16 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 7-11
13:54   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
13:33 +2 John Newman III made driving layup 7-13
13:01   Rodney Miller Jr. missed hook shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
12:47   Bad pass turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by Keith Stone  
12:36   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Keith Stone  
12:26   Bad pass turnover on Keith Stone  
12:07   Trey Jemison missed turnaround jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
11:49   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
11:45 +2 Isaiah Wong made jump shot 9-13
11:45   Shooting foul on Trey Jemison  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:45 +1 Isaiah Wong made free throw 10-13
11:21 +2 John Newman III made driving layup 10-15
10:47   Shot clock violation turnover on Miami (Fla.)  
10:30   Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
10:20   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
10:12   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Offensive rebound by Curran Scott  
9:54   John Newman III missed layup, blocked by Sam Waardenburg  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
9:43   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Wong, stolen by Tevin Mack  
9:43   Personal foul on Chris Lykes  
9:16   Bad pass turnover on Curran Scott, stolen by Sam Waardenburg  
9:10   Lost ball turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Tevin Mack  
8:57   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
8:34   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
8:14   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
8:03   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
7:37 +2 Aamir Simms made jump shot 10-17
7:21   30-second timeout called  
7:21   Commercial timeout called  
7:06   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
6:35   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
6:22 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 13-17
5:59   Lost ball turnover on Trey Jemison, stolen by Kameron McGusty  
5:42 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 15-17
5:31   30-second timeout called  
5:17   John Newman III missed fade-away jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
5:01   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
4:42   Lost ball turnover on Kameron McGusty, stolen by Al-Amir Dawes  
4:32   Lost ball turnover on Tevin Mack, stolen by Keith Stone  
4:23   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
4:06   Tevin Mack missed jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
3:41 +2 Kameron McGusty made finger-roll layup 17-17
3:13   Clyde Trapp missed driving layup  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
3:03   Shooting foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
3:03   Commercial timeout called  
3:03 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 1st of 2 free throws 18-17
3:03 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-17
2:52   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
2:48   Aamir Simms missed dunk, blocked by Kameron McGusty  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
2:34   Isaiah Wong missed layup, blocked by Tevin Mack  
2:34   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
2:21   Traveling violation turnover on Keith Stone  
2:05   Bad pass turnover on Clyde Trapp  
1:44 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made hook shot 21-17
1:30   Personal foul on Chris Lykes  
1:22 +2 Curran Scott made driving layup 21-19
1:00   Dejan Vasiljevic missed fade-away jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
39.0 +2 Aamir Simms made jump shot 21-21
5.0   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
3.0   Sam Waardenburg missed dunk  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
1.0 +2 Isaiah Wong made dunk 23-21
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 41
CLEM Tigers 48

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Isaiah Wong missed turnaround jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
19:25 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made driving layup 23-23
18:57 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron McGusty 26-23
18:38 +2 Aamir Simms made layup, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 26-25
18:18   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
18:07 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tevin Mack 26-28
17:36 +3 Kameron McGusty made 3-pt. jump shot 29-28
17:18   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
16:59   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
16:32   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
16:22   Personal foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
16:04   Kameron McGusty missed driving layup  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
15:47 +2 Tevin Mack made jump shot 29-30
15:27   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
15:24   Commercial timeout called  
15:17   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
15:02   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
14:39   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
14:21   Curran Scott missed jump shot  
14:19   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
14:14 +2 Tevin Mack made layup, assist by Aamir Simms 29-32
14:01   Personal foul on Tevin Mack  
13:55   Shooting foul on Curran Scott  
13:55 +1 Chris Lykes made 1st of 2 free throws 30-32
13:55 +1 Chris Lykes made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-32
13:49   Offensive foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
13:49   Turnover on Al-Amir Dawes  
13:28 +2 Keith Stone made layup 33-32
13:03   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
12:37   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
12:32   Shooting foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
12:32 +1 Curran Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 33-33
12:32 +1 Curran Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-34
12:20 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 35-34
11:59   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
11:28   Keith Stone missed hook shot  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
11:22   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Keith Stone  
11:15   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
11:13   Personal foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
11:13   Commercial timeout called  
10:52 +2 Hunter Tyson made driving layup 35-36
10:33   Lost ball turnover on Kameron McGusty  
10:20 +2 John Newman III made jump shot 35-38
10:20   Shooting foul on Kameron McGusty  
10:20 +1 John Newman III made free throw 35-39
9:51   Offensive foul on Isaiah Wong  
9:51   Turnover on Isaiah Wong  
9:51   30-second timeout called  
9:51   Commercial timeout called  
9:36   Lost ball turnover on Curran Scott, stolen by Chris Lykes  
9:35   Personal foul on Curran Scott  
9:14   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
8:53 +2 Aamir Simms made turnaround jump shot 35-41
8:35 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot 38-41
8:17 +3 Hunter Tyson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Curran Scott 38-44
8:00 +3 Kameron McGusty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wong 41-44
7:41   Aamir Simms missed turnaround jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
7:32 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 44-44
7:21   30-second timeout called  
7:20   Commercial timeout called  
7:09   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
6:54 +2 Kameron McGusty made driving layup, assist by Chris Lykes 46-44
6:44   Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
6:39   Shooting foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
6:39 +1 Curran Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 46-45
6:39 +1 Curran Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-46
6:13   Bad pass turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic, stolen by Aamir Simms  
6:08 +2 John Newman III made driving dunk, assist by Aamir Simms 46-48
5:51 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 49-48
5:32   Personal foul on Keith Stone  
5:32 +1 Aamir Simms made 1st of 2 free throws 49-49
5:32 +1 Aamir Simms made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-50
5:21   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
4:53 +3 Aamir Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 49-53
4:34 +2 Kameron McGusty made driving layup 51-53
4:12   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
4:03 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made jump shot 53-53
3:48   Personal foul on Keith Stone  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:48 +1 Curran Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 53-54
3:48 +1 Curran Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-55
3:31   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
3:14   Personal foul on Keith Stone  
3:14 +1 Al-Amir Dawes made 1st of 2 free throws 53-56
3:14 +1 Al-Amir Dawes made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-57
3:09   30-second timeout called  
2:53   Keith Stone missed layup  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
2:50   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Tyson  
2:44   Personal foul on John Newman III  
2:36   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
2:18   Al-Amir Dawes missed driving layup, blocked by Keith Stone  
2:17   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
2:10   Shooting foul on Chris Lykes  
2:10 +1 Al-Amir Dawes made 1st of 2 free throws 53-58
2:10 +1 Al-Amir Dawes made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-59
2:08   Full timeout called  
1:53   Lost ball turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Al-Amir Dawes  
1:34 +3 Hunter Tyson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 53-62
1:12   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
1:03   Personal foul on Sam Waardenburg  
1:03 +1 Al-Amir Dawes made 1st of 2 free throws 53-63
1:03 +1 Al-Amir Dawes made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-64
58.0 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 56-64
51.0 +2 John Newman III made finger-roll layup, assist by Aamir Simms 56-66
51.0   30-second timeout called  
35.0   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
29.0 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 59-66
29.0   Personal foul on Isaiah Wong  
29.0 +1 Al-Amir Dawes made 1st of 2 free throws 59-67
29.0 +1 Al-Amir Dawes made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-68
20.0   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18.0   Offensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
15.0 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made dunk 61-68
18.0   Bad pass turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by Isaiah Wong  
15.0 +3 Isaiah Wong made 3-pt. jump shot 64-68
14.0   Full timeout called  
13.0   Lost ball turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by Sam Waardenburg  
12.0   Shooting foul on Clyde Trapp  
12.0   Anthony Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12.0   Anthony Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12.0   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
10.0   Official timeout called  
9.0   Personal foul on Keith Stone  
9.0 +1 Aamir Simms made 1st of 2 free throws 64-69
9.0   Aamir Simms missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9.0