Lucas hits late 3, Oregon State beats Utah 71-69 at Pac-12

  • Mar 11, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Jarod Lucas hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left and Oregon State withstood Alfonso Plummer's conference-record 11 3-pointers to beat Utah 71-69 in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday.

No. 8 seed Utah (16-15) led by 14 early in the second half behind Plummer.

Making his second start in place of Rylan Jones (concussion protocol), the junior guard was one shy of Klay Thompson's tournament record of eight 3-pointers in the first half and finished 11 of 16 from the arc overall. He had 35 points.

Ninth-seeded Oregon State (18-13) clawed back to pull within one late three times in the closing minutes. The Beavers had the ball down 69-68 and Lucas knocked down a corner 3 on a pass from Tres Tinkle.

Tinkle had 19 points and Lucas 12 to help the Beavers move on to Thursday's quarterfinals against No. 13 Oregon.

Oregon State closed the regular season strong, sweeping Stanford and California to end a four-game losing streak.

Utah limped to the finish, losing five of its final seven games.

The Utes and Beavers split the season series, each winning at home.

The first half of the rematch was all about Plummer.

Plummer made his first start against Colorado on March 7, scoring 21 points with five 3-pointers.

He was just getting warmed up for the conference tournament.

Plummer, who averaged 7.4 points per game during the regular season, came out firing, confidently stroking in one 3-pointer after another. The junior guard had seven 3-pointers and 23 points to lead the Utes to a 39-31 halftime lead.

Plummer matched the record to push Utah's lead to 13 and hit another to break it three minutes into the second half.

The Utes still couldn't put away the Beavers.

Oregon State went on a 15-3 run to pull within 50-48 and made another run after Utah tried to stretch the lead, pulling within 62-51 on Tinkle's driving layup with 3 1/2 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

The Beavers showed a lot of resiliency, fighting back for a last-second win to get another shot at rival Oregon.

Plummer had a big game, but the Utes allowed Oregon State to hang around and, ultimately, knock them out of the bracket.

UP NEXT

Oregon State plays top-seeded Oregon in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Utah awaits word if it will be invited to a smaller postseason tournament.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
UTAH Utes 39
OREGST Beavers 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon State  
19:44 +3 Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 0-3
19:26   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
19:17   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
18:54 +2 Timmy Allen made driving layup, assist by Branden Carlson 2-3
18:54   Shooting foul on Tres Tinkle  
18:54 +1 Timmy Allen made free throw 3-3
18:35   Bad pass turnover on Alfred Hollins, stolen by Both Gach  
18:30   Bad pass turnover on Both Gach  
18:04 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 3-6
17:41   Timmy Allen missed driving layup  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
17:38   Traveling violation turnover on Timmy Allen  
17:10   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Both Gach  
17:05 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach 6-6
16:49   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
16:41   Lost ball turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Zach Reichle  
16:35 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk, assist by Zach Reichle 6-8
16:09   Mikael Jantunen missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
16:08   Offensive rebound by Utah  
16:03   Timmy Allen missed turnaround jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
15:54 +3 Alfred Hollins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 6-11
15:29 +2 Branden Carlson made layup 8-11
15:02 +2 Alfred Hollins made dunk, assist by Kylor Kelley 8-13
14:38   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
14:34   Traveling violation turnover on Both Gach  
14:34   Commercial timeout called  
14:20 +2 Kylor Kelley made alley-oop shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 8-15
14:03   Bad pass turnover on Alfonso Plummer, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
13:50   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Utah  
13:20   Traveling violation turnover on Timmy Allen  
12:58   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
12:50 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach 11-15
12:26   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
12:12 +2 Branden Carlson made reverse layup, assist by Timmy Allen 13-15
11:52   Lost ball turnover on Kylor Kelley  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:41   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
11:18   Shot clock violation turnover on Utah  
10:58   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
10:41   Offensive foul on Jarod Lucas  
10:41   Turnover on Jarod Lucas  
10:18   Shooting foul on Roman Silva  
10:19   Jaxon Brenchley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:19 +1 Jaxon Brenchley made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-15
10:08   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
9:58   Mikael Jantunen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
9:47 +2 Ethan Thompson made alley-oop shot, assist by Gianni Hunt 14-17
9:38   Timmy Allen missed layup, blocked by Roman Silva  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Roman Silva  
9:34   Bad pass turnover on Roman Silva, stolen by Jaxon Brenchley  
9:18   Timmy Allen missed driving layup  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
9:04   Traveling violation turnover on Tres Tinkle  
8:42   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
8:28 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Riley Battin 17-17
8:03   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
7:56   Personal foul on Gianni Hunt  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:56   Bad pass turnover on Alfonso Plummer, stolen by Gianni Hunt  
7:37 +2 Ethan Thompson made layup, assist by Gianni Hunt 17-19
7:37   Shooting foul on Alfonso Plummer  
7:37 +1 Ethan Thompson made free throw 17-20
7:12 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikael Jantunen 20-20
6:45   Personal foul on Branden Carlson  
6:29 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Ethan Thompson 20-22
6:12   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
6:08   Timmy Allen missed dunk, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
6:06 +2 Timmy Allen made dunk 22-22
5:42   Personal foul on Timmy Allen  
5:40   Shooting foul on Branden Carlson  
5:40 +1 Ethan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 22-23
5:40   Ethan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
5:24 +2 Timmy Allen made driving layup 24-23
5:11 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 24-25
4:53 +2 Both Gach made reverse layup 26-25
4:34   Personal foul on Timmy Allen  
4:22   Gianni Hunt missed jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
4:02   Both Gach missed floating jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
3:45 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kylor Kelley 26-28
3:29 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Riley Battin 29-28
3:07   Personal foul on Riley Battin  
3:07   Commercial timeout called  
2:54   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
2:35 +2 Alfonso Plummer made layup 31-28
2:15   Zach Reichle missed jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
1:56 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaxon Brenchley 34-28
1:56   Shooting foul on Ethan Thompson  
1:56   Alfonso Plummer missed free throw  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
1:32   Personal foul on Riley Battin  
1:33 +1 Kylor Kelley made 1st of 2 free throws 34-29
1:33 +1 Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-30
1:19 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach 37-30
53.0   Shooting foul on Alfonso Plummer  
53.0 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 37-31
53.0   Tres Tinkle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
52.0   Lost ball turnover on Riley Battin, stolen by Ethan Thompson  
41.0   30-second timeout called  
34.0   Kylor Kelley missed layup  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
6.0 +2 Riley Battin made jump shot 39-31
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UTAH Utes 30
OREGST Beavers 40

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Branden Carlson missed layup  
19:37   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
19:38   Branden Carlson missed layup  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
19:36   Branden Carlson missed layup  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
19:22   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Thompson  
19:01   Branden Carlson missed jump shot  
18:59   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
19:00   Personal foul on Alfred Hollins  
18:55 +2 Both Gach made jump shot 41-31
18:36   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Utah  
18:22 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 44-31
18:12   30-second timeout called  
18:12   Commercial timeout called  
17:59   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
17:56   Personal foul on Both Gach  
17:45   Ethan Thompson missed floating jump shot  
17:43   Offensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
17:35   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
17:31 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Zach Reichle 44-33
17:08 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot 47-33
16:53   Personal foul on Timmy Allen  
16:41 +2 Gianni Hunt made floating jump shot 47-35
16:21   Bad pass turnover on Alfonso Plummer, stolen by Zach Reichle  
16:16 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Zach Reichle 47-37
16:03   Bad pass turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Gianni Hunt  
16:00 +2 Gianni Hunt made layup 47-39
15:58   30-second timeout called  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:45   Both Gach missed jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
15:36   Gianni Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Utah  
15:05   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
14:47 +2 Zach Reichle made driving layup 47-41
14:24   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Offensive rebound by Riley Battin  
14:20 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach 50-41
13:55 +2 Tres Tinkle made driving layup, assist by Zach Reichle 50-43
13:39   Offensive foul on Both Gach  
13:39   Turnover on Both Gach  
13:39   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Utah  
13:39   Tres Tinkle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:39 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-44
13:13   Shooting foul on Mikael Jantunen  
13:13 +1 Ethan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 50-45
13:13 +1 Ethan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-46
13:05   Personal foul on Tres Tinkle  
12:52   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
12:38 +2 Ethan Thompson made driving layup 50-48
12:21 +2 Riley Battin made jump shot, assist by Both Gach 52-48
12:04   Traveling violation turnover on Ethan Thompson  
11:46   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Riley Battin  
11:43   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Riley Battin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:43 +1 Riley Battin made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-48
11:14 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 53-50
10:54   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
10:44   Both Gach missed driving layup  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
10:34   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Timmy Allen  
10:10   Mikael Jantunen missed layup  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
10:09   Personal foul on Mikael Jantunen  
9:49   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
9:31   Personal foul on Gianni Hunt  
9:20   Both Gach missed floating jump shot  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
9:17 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 55-50
8:57   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Offensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
8:45   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
8:22 +2 Branden Carlson made jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 57-50
8:00   Ethan Thompson missed floating jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
7:51   Offensive foul on Timmy Allen  
7:51   Turnover on Timmy Allen  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:30   Shooting foul on Riley Battin  
7:31   Ethan Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:31 +1 Ethan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-51
7:09   Riley Battin missed jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
6:57   Ethan Thompson missed floating jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
6:37   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
6:37 +1 Riley Battin made 1st of 2 free throws 58-51
6:37 +1 Riley Battin made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-51
6:21 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 59-54
6:01   Bad pass turnover on Both Gach  
5:39   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Alfonso Plummer  
5:19   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
5:20 +1 Branden Carlson made 1st of 2 free throws 60-54
5:20   Branden Carlson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
5:00   Shooting foul on Riley Battin  
5:00 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 60-55
5:00 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-56
4:51 +2 Timmy Allen made driving layup 62-56
4:21 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kylor Kelley 62-59
4:20   30-second timeout called  
4:20   Commercial timeout called  
3:51   Lost ball turnover on Riley Battin, stolen by Jarod Lucas  
3:45 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 62-61
3:23 +2 Timmy Allen made driving layup 64-61
3:02   Traveling violation turnover on Tres Tinkle  
2:41   Timmy Allen missed floating jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
2:27 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk, assist by Zach Reichle 64-63
2:05   Shooting foul on Ethan Thompson  
2:05 +1 Jaxon Brenchley made 1st of 3 free throws 65-63
2:05   Jaxon Brenchley missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
2:05 +1 Jaxon Brenchley made 3rd of 3 free throws 66-63
1:39 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup 66-65
1:29   30-second timeout called  
1:14 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach 69-65
52.0 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 69-68
22.0   Lost ball turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Zach Reichle  
16.0   Full timeout called  
2.0 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 69-71
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
T. Allen
E. Thompson
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
44.1 Field Goal % 45.8
21.1 Three Point % 33.3
72.2 Free Throw % 74.2
+ 3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 2.0
  Full timeout called 16.0
  Lost ball turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Zach Reichle 22.0
+ 3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 52.0
+ 3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach 1:14
  30-second timeout called 1:29
+ 2 Kylor Kelley made layup 1:39
+ 1 Jaxon Brenchley made 3rd of 3 free throws 2:05
  Jaxon Brenchley missed 2nd of 3 free throws 2:05
+ 1 Jaxon Brenchley made 1st of 3 free throws 2:05
  Shooting foul on Ethan Thompson 2:05
Team Stats
Points 69 71
Field Goals 25-51 (49.0%) 26-49 (53.1%)
3-Pointers 11-21 (52.4%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 33 20
Offensive 12 3
Defensive 17 14
Team 4 3
Assists 13 18
Steals 4 9
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 1 0
25
A. Plummer G
35 PTS, 1 REB