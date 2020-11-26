SANFRAN
TOWSON
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|
|Samba Kane vs. Victor Uyaelunmo (Jason Gibson gains possession)
|19:32
|
|Zane Martin turnover (bad pass) (Damari Milstead steals)
|19:13
|
|Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot
|19:11
|
|Juwan Gray defensive rebound
|19:01
|
|+2
|Victor Uyaelunmo makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:34
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|18:32
|
|Victor Uyaelunmo defensive rebound
|18:14
|
|Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot
|17:53
|
|Zane Martin offensive rebound
|17:46
|
|Zane Martin misses two point jump shot
|17:44
|
|Samba Kane defensive rebound
|17:45
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|17:43
|
|Dons offensive rebound
|17:32
|
|+2
|Samba Kane makes two point layup (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|2-2
|17:16
|
|Jason Gibson misses two point layup
|17:14
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|17:08
|
|Juwan Gray blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup
|17:06
|
|Nicolas Timberlake defensive rebound
|16:49
|
|+2
|Nicolas Timberlake makes two point layup
|2-4
|16:31
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|5-4
|16:11
|
|+2
|Zane Martin makes two point layup
|5-6
|15:53
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point jump shot
|15:51
|
|Juwan Gray defensive rebound
|15:40
|
|+2
|Nicolas Timberlake makes two point layup
|5-8
|15:40
|
|Josh Kunen shooting foul (Nicolas Timberlake draws the foul)
|15:40
|
|TV timeout
|15:40
|
|+1
|Nicolas Timberlake makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-9
|15:22
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|15:20
|
|Jason Gibson defensive rebound
|15:06
|
|Juwan Gray misses two point jump shot
|15:04
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|14:48
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|14:46
|
|Jason Gibson defensive rebound
|14:26
|
|Nicolas Timberlake turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
|14:01
|
|Solomon Uyaelunmo personal foul
|13:58
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|13:56
|
|Nicolas Timberlake defensive rebound
|13:57
|
|Jamaree Bouyea personal foul
|13:53
|
|Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot
|13:51
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|13:51
|
|Solomon Uyaelunmo personal foul
|13:41
|
|+2
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup
|7-9
|13:41
|
|Demetrius Mims shooting foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
|13:41
|
|+1
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|8-9
|13:04
|
|Josh Kunen blocks Charles Thompson's two point layup
|13:02
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|12:50
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass) (Cam Allen steals)
|12:40
|
|+3
|Zane Martin makes three point jump shot
|8-12
|12:18
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup
|12:16
|
|Samba Kane offensive rebound
|12:13
|
|+2
|Samba Kane makes two point layup
|10-12
|11:56
|
|Cam Allen misses two point jump shot
|11:54
|
|Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|11:48
|
|+3
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|13-12
|11:23
|
|+2
|Charles Thompson makes two point dunk (Zane Martin assists)
|13-14
|11:04
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|11:02
|
|Zane Martin defensive rebound
|11:00
|
|TV timeout
|10:47
|
|Samba Kane personal foul
|10:33
|
|Juwan Gray turnover (lost ball)
|10:19
|
|Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot
|10:17
|
|Jakigh Dottin defensive rebound
|9:59
|
|Cam Allen misses two point jump shot
|9:57
|
|Juwan Gray offensive rebound
|9:44
|
|Jakigh Dottin misses two point jump shot
|9:42
|
|Jakigh Dottin offensive rebound
|9:32
|
|+2
|Victor Uyaelunmo makes two point jump shot
|13-16
|9:14
|
|Jason Gibson personal foul
|9:11
|
|Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|9:09
|
|Victor Uyaelunmo defensive rebound
|8:50
|
|Victor Uyaelunmo turnover (3-second violation)
|8:31
|
|Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot
|8:29
|
|Juwan Gray defensive rebound
|8:18
|
|+3
|Jason Gibson makes three point jump shot
|13-19
|7:55
|
|Samba Kane misses two point jump shot
|7:53
|
|Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|7:51
|
|Nicolas Timberlake personal foul
|7:51
|
|TV timeout
|7:38
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|7:36
|
|Damari Milstead offensive rebound
|7:28
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|7:26
|
|Zane Martin defensive rebound
|7:20
|
|Samba Kane blocks Zane Martin's two point layup
|7:18
|
|Tigers offensive rebound
|6:53
|
|Juwan Gray misses three point jump shot
|6:51
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|6:42
|
|+3
|Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|16-19
|6:34
|
|Nicolas Timberlake offensive foul
|6:34
|
|Nicolas Timberlake turnover
|6:32
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|18-19
|6:26
|
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|6:07
|
|Zane Martin misses two point jump shot
|6:05
|
|Juwan Gray offensive rebound
|5:53
|
|Jonas Visser shooting foul (Zane Martin draws the foul)
|5:53
|
|Zane Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:53
|
|+1
|Zane Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-20
|5:36
|
|Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|5:34
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound
|5:34
|
|Demetrius Mims personal foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)
|5:34
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:18
|
|Charles Thompson defensive rebound
|5:18
|
|Charles Thompson misses two point layup
|5:16
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|4:56
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point jump shot
|4:54
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound
|4:44
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point layup
|4:44
|
|Zane Martin defensive rebound
|4:44
|
|Charles Thompson turnover (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|4:44
|
|Zane Martin shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|4:44
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:44
|
|+1
|Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-20
|4:44
|
|+1
|Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-20
|4:28
|
|Demetrius Mims misses three point jump shot
|4:26
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|4:11
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|4:09
|
|Victor Uyaelunmo defensive rebound
|3:52
|
|Zane Martin turnover (bad pass) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|3:51
|
|Zane Martin personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|3:51
|
|TV timeout
|3:51
|
|+1
|Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-20
|3:51
|
|+1
|Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-20
|3:33
|
|+3
|Nicolas Timberlake makes three point jump shot (Jason Gibson assists)
|21-23
|3:16
|
|+3
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jonas Visser assists)
|24-23
|3:06
|
|Khalil Shabazz personal foul
|2:53
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul
|2:51
|
|Nicolas Timberlake misses two point jump shot
|2:49
|
|Demetrius Mims offensive rebound
|2:43
|
|Jason Gibson misses three point jump shot
|2:43
|
|Victor Uyaelunmo offensive rebound
|2:43
|
|Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Victor Uyaelunmo draws the foul)
|2:43
|
|+1
|Victor Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-24
|2:43
|
|Victor Uyaelunmo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:43
|
|Samba Kane defensive rebound
|2:43
|
|Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Demetrius Mims steals)
|2:34
|
|Jason Gibson misses two point layup
|2:34
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|2:34
|
|Jason Gibson personal foul (Josh Kunen draws the foul)
|2:34
|
|+1
|Josh Kunen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-24
|2:34
|
|+1
|Josh Kunen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-24
|1:48
|
|Demetrius Mims misses two point layup
|1:48
|
|Victor Uyaelunmo offensive rebound
|1:48
|
|Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Victor Uyaelunmo draws the foul)
|1:48
|
|+1
|Victor Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-25
|1:48
|
|+1
|Victor Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-26
|1:33
|
|+3
|Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|29-26
|1:05
|
|Nicolas Timberlake offensive foul
|1:05
|
|Nicolas Timberlake turnover
|0:54
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball) (Demetrius Mims steals)
|0:44
|
|+2
|Demetrius Mims makes two point layup
|29-28
|0:38
|
|+2
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point jump shot
|31-28
|0:16
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Victor Uyaelunmo draws the foul)
|0:16
|
|+1
|Victor Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-29
|0:16
|
|+1
|Victor Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-30
|0:01
|
|+3
|Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot
|34-30
|0:01
|
|+3
|Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot
|34-30
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:50
|
|+2
|Zane Martin makes two point layup
|34-32
|19:50
|
|+2
|Zane Martin makes two point layup
|34-32
|19:37
|
|+3
|Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|37-32
|19:14
|
|Victor Uyaelunmo misses two point layup
|19:12
|
|Juwan Gray offensive rebound
|19:06
|
|+2
|Juwan Gray makes two point layup
|37-34
|18:46
|
|+2
|Samba Kane makes two point alley-oop dunk (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|39-34
|18:27
|
|Juwan Gray misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|18:00
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point jump shot
|41-34
|17:39
|
|Zane Martin misses three point jump shot
|17:37
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|17:30
|
|Victor Uyaelunmo blocks Khalil Shabazz's two point layup
|17:28
|
|Samba Kane offensive rebound
|17:11
|
|Zane Martin shooting foul (Samba Kane draws the foul)
|17:11
|
|+1
|Samba Kane makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-34
|17:11
|
|+1
|Samba Kane makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-34
|17:00
|
|Jakigh Dottin misses two point jump shot
|16:50
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|16:44
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|45-34
|16:20
|
|+2
|Jason Gibson makes two point jump shot
|45-36
|16:20
|
|+2
|Jason Gibson makes two point jump shot
|45-36
|15:56
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|15:54
|
|Jason Gibson defensive rebound
|15:37
|
|Jason Gibson misses two point jump shot
|15:35
|
|Samba Kane defensive rebound
|15:28
|
|TV timeout
|15:21
|
|+3
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|48-36
|15:03
|
|Jason Gibson misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|14:48
|
|+3
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|51-36
|14:25
|
|Nicolas Timberlake misses two point jump shot
|14:25
|
|Nicolas Timberlake misses two point jump shot
|14:23
|
|Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|14:20
|
|Damari Milstead turnover (out of bounds)
|14:17
|
|Nicolas Timberlake misses two point layup
|14:15
|
|Jason Gibson offensive rebound
|13:59
|
|Jason Gibson turnover (bad pass) (Damari Milstead steals)
|13:50
|
|Jonas Visser shooting foul (Zane Martin draws the foul)
|13:50
|
|+1
|Zane Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|53-39
|13:39
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|13:37
|
|Cam Allen defensive rebound
|13:30
|
|Damari Milstead blocks Cam Allen's two point layup
|13:28
|
|Charles Thompson offensive rebound
|13:28
|
|+2
|Charles Thompson makes two point layup
|53-41
|13:05
|
|Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot
|13:05
|
|Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|
|Samba Kane offensive rebound
|12:57
|
|+2
|Samba Kane makes two point layup
|55-41
|12:41
|
|Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot
|12:39
|
|Demetrius Mims offensive rebound
|12:33
|
|Demetrius Mims misses two point jump shot
|12:31
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|12:24
|
|Demetrius Mims shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|12:24
|
|+1
|Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-41
|12:24
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:24
|