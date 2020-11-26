SANFRAN
TOWSON

1st Half
SANFRAN
Dons
34
TOWSON
Tigers
30

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Samba Kane vs. Victor Uyaelunmo (Jason Gibson gains possession)  
19:32   Zane Martin turnover (bad pass) (Damari Milstead steals)  
19:13   Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot  
19:11   Juwan Gray defensive rebound  
19:01 +2 Victor Uyaelunmo makes two point layup 0-2
18:34   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
18:32   Victor Uyaelunmo defensive rebound  
18:14   Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot  
17:53   Zane Martin offensive rebound  
17:46   Zane Martin misses two point jump shot  
17:44   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
17:45   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
17:43   Dons offensive rebound  
17:32 +2 Samba Kane makes two point layup (Khalil Shabazz assists) 2-2
17:16   Jason Gibson misses two point layup  
17:14   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
17:08   Juwan Gray blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup  
17:06   Nicolas Timberlake defensive rebound  
16:49 +2 Nicolas Timberlake makes two point layup 2-4
16:31 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 5-4
16:11 +2 Zane Martin makes two point layup 5-6
15:53   Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point jump shot  
15:51   Juwan Gray defensive rebound  
15:40 +2 Nicolas Timberlake makes two point layup 5-8
15:40   Josh Kunen shooting foul (Nicolas Timberlake draws the foul)  
15:40   TV timeout  
15:40 +1 Nicolas Timberlake makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-9
15:22   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
15:20   Jason Gibson defensive rebound  
15:06   Juwan Gray misses two point jump shot  
15:04   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
14:48   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
14:46   Jason Gibson defensive rebound  
14:26   Nicolas Timberlake turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
14:01   Solomon Uyaelunmo personal foul  
13:58   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
13:56   Nicolas Timberlake defensive rebound  
13:57   Jamaree Bouyea personal foul  
13:53   Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot  
13:51   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
13:51   Solomon Uyaelunmo personal foul  
13:41 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup 7-9
13:41   Demetrius Mims shooting foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)  
13:41 +1 Taavi Jurkatamm makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-9
13:04   Josh Kunen blocks Charles Thompson's two point layup  
13:02   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
12:50   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass) (Cam Allen steals)  
12:40 +3 Zane Martin makes three point jump shot 8-12
12:18   Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup  
12:16   Samba Kane offensive rebound  
12:13 +2 Samba Kane makes two point layup 10-12
11:56   Cam Allen misses two point jump shot  
11:54   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
11:48 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 13-12
11:23 +2 Charles Thompson makes two point dunk (Zane Martin assists) 13-14
11:04   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
11:02   Zane Martin defensive rebound  
11:00   TV timeout  
10:47   Samba Kane personal foul  
10:33   Juwan Gray turnover (lost ball)  
10:19   Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot  
10:17   Jakigh Dottin defensive rebound  
9:59   Cam Allen misses two point jump shot  
9:57   Juwan Gray offensive rebound  
9:44   Jakigh Dottin misses two point jump shot  
9:42   Jakigh Dottin offensive rebound  
9:32 +2 Victor Uyaelunmo makes two point jump shot 13-16
9:14   Jason Gibson personal foul  
9:11   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
9:09   Victor Uyaelunmo defensive rebound  
8:50   Victor Uyaelunmo turnover (3-second violation)  
8:31   Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot  
8:29   Juwan Gray defensive rebound  
8:18 +3 Jason Gibson makes three point jump shot 13-19
7:55   Samba Kane misses two point jump shot  
7:53   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
7:51   Nicolas Timberlake personal foul  
7:51   TV timeout  
7:38   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
7:36   Damari Milstead offensive rebound  
7:28   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
7:26   Zane Martin defensive rebound  
7:20   Samba Kane blocks Zane Martin's two point layup  
7:18   Tigers offensive rebound  
6:53   Juwan Gray misses three point jump shot  
6:51   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
6:42 +3 Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 16-19
6:34   Nicolas Timberlake offensive foul  
6:34   Nicolas Timberlake turnover  
6:32 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 18-19
6:26   Tigers 30 second timeout  
6:07   Zane Martin misses two point jump shot  
6:05   Juwan Gray offensive rebound  
5:53   Jonas Visser shooting foul (Zane Martin draws the foul)  
5:53   Zane Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:53 +1 Zane Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-20
5:36   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
5:34   Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound  
5:34   Demetrius Mims personal foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)  
5:34   Dzmitry Ryuny misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:18   Charles Thompson defensive rebound  
5:18   Charles Thompson misses two point layup  
5:16   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
4:56   Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point jump shot  
4:54   Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound  
4:44   Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point layup  
4:44   Zane Martin defensive rebound  
4:44   Charles Thompson turnover (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
4:44   Zane Martin shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
4:44   Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:44 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-20
4:28   Demetrius Mims misses three point jump shot  
4:26   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
4:11   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
4:09   Victor Uyaelunmo defensive rebound  
3:52   Zane Martin turnover (bad pass) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
3:51   Zane Martin personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
3:51   TV timeout  
3:51 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-20
3:51 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-20
3:33 +3 Nicolas Timberlake makes three point jump shot (Jason Gibson assists) 21-23
3:16 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jonas Visser assists) 24-23
3:06   Khalil Shabazz personal foul  
2:53   Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul  
2:51   Nicolas Timberlake misses two point jump shot  
2:49   Demetrius Mims offensive rebound  
2:43   Jason Gibson misses three point jump shot  
2:43   Victor Uyaelunmo offensive rebound  
2:43   Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Victor Uyaelunmo draws the foul)  
2:43 +1 Victor Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-24
2:43   Victor Uyaelunmo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:43   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
2:43   Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Demetrius Mims steals)  
2:34   Jason Gibson misses two point layup  
2:34   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
2:34   Jason Gibson personal foul (Josh Kunen draws the foul)  
2:34 +1 Josh Kunen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-24
2:34 +1 Josh Kunen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-24
1:48   Demetrius Mims misses two point layup  
1:48   Victor Uyaelunmo offensive rebound  
1:48   Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Victor Uyaelunmo draws the foul)  
1:48 +1 Victor Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-25
1:48 +1 Victor Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-26
1:33 +3 Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 29-26
1:05   Nicolas Timberlake offensive foul  
1:05   Nicolas Timberlake turnover  
0:54   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball) (Demetrius Mims steals)  
0:44 +2 Demetrius Mims makes two point layup 29-28
0:38 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point jump shot 31-28
0:16   Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Victor Uyaelunmo draws the foul)  
0:16 +1 Victor Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-29
0:16 +1 Victor Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-30
0:01 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot 34-30
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
SANFRAN
Dons
45
TOWSON
Tigers
38

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Zane Martin makes two point layup 34-32
19:37 +3 Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 37-32
19:14   Victor Uyaelunmo misses two point layup  
19:12   Juwan Gray offensive rebound  
19:06 +2 Juwan Gray makes two point layup 37-34
18:46 +2 Samba Kane makes two point alley-oop dunk (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 39-34
18:27   Juwan Gray misses three point jump shot  
18:25   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
18:00 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point jump shot 41-34
17:39   Zane Martin misses three point jump shot  
17:37   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
17:30   Victor Uyaelunmo blocks Khalil Shabazz's two point layup  
17:28   Samba Kane offensive rebound  
17:11   Zane Martin shooting foul (Samba Kane draws the foul)  
17:11 +1 Samba Kane makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-34
17:11 +1 Samba Kane makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-34
17:00   Jakigh Dottin misses two point jump shot  
16:50   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
16:44 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 45-34
16:20 +2 Jason Gibson makes two point jump shot 45-36
15:56   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
15:54   Jason Gibson defensive rebound  
15:37   Jason Gibson misses two point jump shot  
15:35   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
15:28   TV timeout  
15:21 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 48-36
15:03   Jason Gibson misses three point jump shot  
15:01   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
14:48 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 51-36
14:25   Nicolas Timberlake misses two point jump shot  
14:23   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
14:20   Damari Milstead turnover (out of bounds)  
14:17   Nicolas Timberlake misses two point layup  
14:15   Jason Gibson offensive rebound  
13:59   Jason Gibson turnover (bad pass) (Damari Milstead steals)  
13:50   Jonas Visser shooting foul (Zane Martin draws the foul)  
13:50 +1 Zane Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1 53-39
13:39   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
13:37   Cam Allen defensive rebound  
13:30   Damari Milstead blocks Cam Allen's two point layup  
13:28   Charles Thompson offensive rebound  
13:28 +2 Charles Thompson makes two point layup 53-41
13:05   Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot  
13:03   Samba Kane offensive rebound  
12:57 +2 Samba Kane makes two point layup 55-41
12:41   Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot  
12:39   Demetrius Mims offensive rebound  
12:33   Demetrius Mims misses two point jump shot  
12:31   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
12:24   Demetrius Mims shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
12:24 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-41
12:24   Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:24  