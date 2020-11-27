|
20:00
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. vs. Nate Reuvers (Badgers gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
+3
|
Aleem Ford makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
0-3
|
19:23
|
|
|
Shaun Doss misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
|
|
19:08
|
|
+2
|
Nate Reuvers makes two point jump shot
|
0-5
|
18:43
|
|
|
Markedric Bell misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Joshuwan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Markedric Bell misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Brad Davison defensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
+3
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot (Brad Davison assists)
|
0-8
|
17:23
|
|
|
Dequan Morris turnover (Micah Potter steals)
|
|
17:17
|
|
+2
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes two point driving layup (Micah Potter assists)
|
0-10
|
17:11
|
|
|
Golden Lions 30 second timeout
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Shaun Doss misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Ben Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
16:47
|
|
+2
|
Aleem Ford makes two point driving layup (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
0-12
|
16:37
|
|
|
Ben Carlson personal foul (Markedric Bell draws the foul)
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Markedric Bell misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Ben Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Markedric Bell defensive rebound
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Shaun Doss turnover (Brad Davison steals)
|
|
15:49
|
|
+2
|
Micah Potter makes two point layup
|
0-14
|
15:49
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. shooting foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:50
|
|
+1
|
Micah Potter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-15
|
15:21
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl blocks Joshuwan Johnson's two point jump shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
15:07
|
|
+2
|
Nate Reuvers makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
0-17
|
14:38
|
|
|
Markedric Bell misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Trevor Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
14:24
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Davis makes two point jump shot
|
0-19
|
13:56
|
|
|
Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Trevor Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Jump ball. Alvin Stredic Jr. vs. Trevor Anderson (Golden Lions gains possession)
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Shaun Doss turnover (Tyler Wahl steals)
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Jalen Lynn personal foul (Jonathan Davis draws the foul)
|
|
13:11
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Wahl makes three point jump shot (Aleem Ford assists)
|
0-22
|
12:50
|
|
|
Jalen Lynn turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
12:38
|
|
+3
|
Aleem Ford makes three point jump shot (Jonathan Davis assists)
|
0-25
|
12:16
|
|
|
Cameron Posey turnover (Trevor Anderson steals)
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Robert Boyd defensive rebound
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers misses two point hook shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Badgers offensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Golden Lions defensive rebound
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Steven Crowl blocks Nicholas Jones's two point jump shot
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Kshun Stokes defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
+2
|
Nicholas Jones makes two point floating jump shot
|
2-25
|
9:53
|
|
+3
|
Micah Potter makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
2-28
|
9:28
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Lynn makes three point jump shot (Shaun Doss assists)
|
5-28
|
9:08
|
|
+3
|
Brad Davison makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
5-31
|
8:37
|
|
|
Shaun Doss offensive foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Shaun Doss turnover
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
Micah Potter makes two point turnaround jump shot (Jonathan Davis assists)
|
5-33
|
7:56
|
|
|
Shaun Doss turnover (Micah Potter steals)
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Brad Davison offensive rebound
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Steven Crowl personal foul (Alvin Stredic Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Trevor Anderson personal foul (Jalen Lynn draws the foul)
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Jalen Lynn misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
7:05
|
|
+3
|
Jonathan Davis makes three point jump shot (Trevor Anderson assists)
|
5-36
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
Markedric Bell makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
7-36
|
6:28
|
|
+2
|
Nate Reuvers makes two point hook shot
|
7-38
|
6:11
|
|
+3
|
Shaun Doss makes three point jump shot (Markedric Bell assists)
|
10-38
|
5:55
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Davis makes two point driving layup
|
10-40
|
5:55
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. shooting foul (Jonathan Davis draws the foul)
|
|
5:55
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-41
|
5:31
|
|
|
Markedric Bell turnover (lost ball) (Trevor Anderson steals)
|
|
5:17
|
|
+2
|
Nate Reuvers makes two point dunk (Ben Carlson assists)
|
10-43
|
5:01
|
|
|
Ben Carlson blocks Jalen Lynn's two point jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Markedric Bell offensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers personal foul (Robert Boyd draws the foul)
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Markedric Bell turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Markedric Bell shooting foul (Nate Reuvers draws the foul)
|
|
4:23
|
|
+1
|
Nate Reuvers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-44
|
4:23
|
|
+1
|
Nate Reuvers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-45
|
3:48
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers shooting foul (Markedric Bell draws the foul)
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:48
|
|
+1
|
Markedric Bell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-45
|
3:48
|
|
+1
|
Markedric Bell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-45
|
3:32
|
|
|
Trevor Anderson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Golden Lions defensive rebound
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Markedric Bell turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Markedric Bell misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Joshuwan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
+2
|
Joshuwan Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
14-45
|
1:53
|
|
+2
|
Micah Potter makes two point reverse layup
|
14-47
|
1:53
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. shooting foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Robert Boyd defensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
+2
|
Joshuwan Johnson makes two point pullup jump shot
|
16-47
|
1:23
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses two point layup
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Joshuwan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
1:17
|
|
+3
|
Joshuwan Johnson makes three point jump shot
|
19-47
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Micah Potter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-49
|
1:05
|
|
|
Robert Boyd shooting foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)
|
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Micah Potter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-48
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Micah Potter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-49
|
0:58
|
|
|
Dequan Morris turnover (Aleem Ford steals)
|
|
0:49
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Wahl makes two point dunk (Micah Potter assists)
|
19-51
|
0:31
|
|
|
Brad Davison personal foul (Shaun Doss draws the foul)
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes two point floating jump shot
|
19-53
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|