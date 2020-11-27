BELMONT
GMASON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Bruins gains possession)
|20:00
|
|+2
|Grayson Murphy makes two point layup (Nick Muszynski assists)
|2-0
|19:59
|
|Jordan Miller turnover (lost ball)
|19:59
|
|Jacobi Wood turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|19:59
|
|+2
|Jamal Hartwell II makes two point layup
|2-2
|19:38
|
|+2
|Nick Muszynski makes two point layup (Grayson Murphy assists)
|4-2
|19:31
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point jump shot
|4-4
|19:07
|
|Luke Smith turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|19:03
|
|+2
|Javon Greene makes two point layup
|4-6
|18:57
|
|+2
|Nick Muszynski makes two point layup
|6-6
|18:35
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists)
|6-8
|18:17
|
|Luke Smith misses two point jump shot
|18:17
|
|Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
|18:17
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|6-10
|17:46
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot
|6-12
|16:08
|
|Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot
|16:48
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|15:22
|
|Grayson Murphy turnover (bad pass) (Javon Greene steals)
|15:12
|
|+2
|Xavier Johnson makes two point layup (Javon Greene assists)
|9-16
|15:03
|
|Caleb Hollander misses two point layup
|15:01
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|15:01
|
|Josh Oduro shooting foul (Caleb Hollander draws the foul)
|15:01
|
|+1
|Caleb Hollander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-16
|15:01
|
|+1
|Caleb Hollander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-16
|14:53
|
|+1
|Caleb Hollander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-16
|14:46
|
|Greg Calixte turnover (bad pass) (Luke Smith steals)
|14:16
|
|Even Brauns misses two point layup
|14:14
|
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|14:12
|
|+2
|Bahaide Haidara makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|11-18
|14:10
|
|Derek Sabin turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|13:39
|
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup
|11-20
|13:40
|
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|13:54
|
|+2
|Nick Muszynski makes two point hook shot
|13-20
|13:40
|
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|13:38
|
|Frank Jakubicek defensive rebound
|13:15
|
|Nick Muszynski misses three point jump shot
|13:13
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|13:06
|
|+2
|Greg Calixte makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|13-22
|12:49
|
|Greg Calixte shooting foul (Caleb Hollander draws the foul)
|12:49
|
|+1
|Caleb Hollander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-22
|12:49
|
|Caleb Hollander misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:49
|
|Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
|12:49
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|12:17
|
|EJ Bellinger defensive rebound
|12:12
|
|Luke Smith misses three point jump shot
|12:10
|
|EJ Bellinger offensive rebound
|12:08
|
|Bahaide Haidara personal foul
|12:08
|
|Luke Smith misses three point jump shot
|12:09
|
|Grayson Murphy offensive rebound
|12:05
|
|Grayson Murphy turnover (lost ball)
|11:56
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|14-24
|11:32
|
|Josh Oduro personal foul
|11:32
|
|TV timeout
|11:19
|
|+3
|Caleb Hollander makes three point jump shot (Luke Smith assists)
|17-24
|11:06
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses two point jump shot
|11:04
|
|Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|10:49
|
|Malik Henry blocks Nick Muszynski's two point layup
|10:37
|
|EJ Bellinger offensive rebound
|10:31
|
|+2
|EJ Bellinger makes two point jump shot (Grayson Murphy assists)
|19-24
|10:18
|
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|19-27
|9:54
|
|Malik Henry shooting foul (Nick Muszynski draws the foul)
|9:54
|
|Nick Muszynski misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:25
|
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|9:54
|
|+1
|Nick Muszynski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-27
|9:27
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|9:25
|
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|9:25
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|9:23
|
|Malik Henry offensive rebound
|9:23
|
|Frank Jakubicek shooting foul (Malik Henry draws the foul)
|9:23
|
|Malik Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:06
|
|Frank Jakubicek misses three point jump shot
|9:23
|
|Malik Henry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:23
|
|Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|9:06
|
|Frank Jakubicek misses three point jump shot
|9:04
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|8:43
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup (Malik Henry assists)
|20-29
|8:18
|
|Otis Frazier III blocks Grayson Murphy's two point layup
|8:18
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|8:13
|
|+3
|Otis Frazier III makes three point jump shot
|20-32
|8:08
|
|Jacobi Wood turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Miller steals)
|7:52
|
|+2
|Malik Henry makes two point dunk (Otis Frazier III assists)
|20-34
|7:47
|
|Xavier Johnson personal foul
|7:47
|
|TV timeout
|7:29
|
|Jordan Miller blocks Nick Muszynski's two point layup
|7:27
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|7:17
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|7:15
|
|Caleb Hollander defensive rebound
|7:02
|
|+2
|Caleb Hollander makes two point layup
|22-34
|7:02
|
|Javon Greene shooting foul (Caleb Hollander draws the foul)
|7:02
|
|+1
|Caleb Hollander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-34
|6:36
|
|Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|6:34
|
|Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|6:15
|
|Tyler Kolek personal foul
|6:15
|
|+1
|Luke Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-34
|6:15
|
|+1
|Luke Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-34
|6:01
|
|Javon Greene turnover (lost ball) (Grayson Murphy steals)
|5:53
|
|+3
|Caleb Hollander makes three point jump shot (Luke Smith assists)
|28-34
|5:08
|
|+2
|Grayson Murphy makes two point layup
|30-34
|5:33
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|5:31
|
|Nick Muszynski defensive rebound
|5:15
|
|Nick Muszynski misses two point hook shot
|5:13
|
|Bruins offensive rebound
|5:08
|
|+2
|Grayson Murphy makes two point layup
|30-34
|4:48
|
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|4:46
|
|Nick Muszynski defensive rebound
|4:40
|
|+2
|Jacobi Wood makes two point layup
|32-34
|4:16
|
|Caleb Hollander personal foul
|3:58
|
|Javon Greene misses two point jump shot
|3:56
|
|Derek Sabin defensive rebound
|3:45
|
|Greg Calixte personal foul (Even Brauns draws the foul)
|3:45
|
|TV timeout
|3:45
|
|+1
|Even Brauns makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|33-34
|3:45
|
|+1
|Even Brauns makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-34
|3:28
|
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|3:26
|
|Derek Sabin defensive rebound
|3:10
|
|Malik Henry blocks Even Brauns's two point layup
|3:08
|
|Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
|2:44
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|2:42
|
|Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|2:27
|
|Derek Sabin turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Miller steals)
|2:21
|
|Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|2:19
|
|Jacobi Wood defensive rebound
|2:05
|
|+2
|Even Brauns makes two point hook shot
|36-34
|2:05
|
|Malik Henry shooting foul (Even Brauns draws the foul)
|2:05
|
|Even Brauns misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:05
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|1:43
|
|Even Brauns shooting foul (Malik Henry draws the foul)
|1:43
|
|Malik Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:18
|
|+3
|EJ Bellinger makes three point jump shot
|39-38
|1:43
|
|Malik Henry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:43
|
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|1:41
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup
|36-36
|1:36
|
|Jacobi Wood turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|1:27
|
|+2
|Jamal Hartwell II makes two point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|36-38
|1:18
|
|+3
|EJ Bellinger makes three point jump shot
|39-38
|0:56
|
|+2
|Malik Henry makes two point hook shot
|39-40
|0:48
|
|Caleb Hollander misses three point jump shot
|0:46
|
|Malik Henry defensive rebound
|0:09
|
|Malik Henry turnover (lost ball)
|0:02
|
|+2
|Grayson Murphy makes two point layup (Luke Smith assists)
|41-40
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:26
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot
|19:24
|
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|19:20
|
|Caleb Hollander personal foul
|19:08
|
|Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball)
|19:18
|
|Grayson Murphy misses two point layup
|18:54
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|18:58
|
|Nick Muszynski personal foul
|18:40
|
|Josh Oduro turnover
|18:40
|
|+2
|Nick Muszynski makes two point layup
|43-40
|18:17
|
|+2
|Javon Greene makes two point layup
|43-42
|18:11
|
|Luke Smith misses three point jump shot
|18:09
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|17:54
|
|Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot
|17:52
|
|Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|17:36
|
|Caleb Hollander turnover (lost ball) (Josh Oduro steals)
|17:25
|
|Javon Greene turnover (bad pass)
|17:09
|
|+3
|Luke Smith makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wood assists)
|46-42
|17:09
|
|Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|16:37
|
|Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|16:30
|
|+2
|Caleb Hollander makes two point layup
|48-42
|16:10
|
|Luke Smith personal foul
|16:02
|
|Jamal Hartwell II turnover (bad pass) (Luke Smith steals)
|15:39
|
|Derek Sabin misses three point jump shot
|15:39
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|15:39
|
|EJ Bellinger shooting foul
|15:39
|
|TV timeout
|15:39
|
|+1
|Javon Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-43
|15:39
|
|+1
|Javon Greene makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-44
|15:11
|
|Nick Muszynski misses two point hook shot
|15:09
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|14:59
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|14:57
|
|EJ Bellinger defensive rebound
|14:38
|
|Nick Muszynski turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|14:25
|
|Javon Greene turnover (lost ball) (EJ Bellinger steals)
|14:25
|
|Javon Greene personal foul
|14:14
|
|+3
|EJ Bellinger makes three point jump shot (Luke Smith assists)
|51-44
|13:46
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point jump shot
|51-46
|13:23
|
|EJ Bellinger misses three point jump shot
|13:21
|
|Bruins offensive rebound
|13:16
|
|EJ Bellinger misses two point jump shot
|13:14
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|13:02
|
|Greg Calixte turnover (traveling)
|12:42
|
|Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|
|Patriots defensive rebound
|12:31
|
|Derek Sabin personal foul
|12:24
|
|Xavier Johnson misses two point jump shot
|12:22
|
|Patriots offensive rebound
|12:19
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point layup
|12:17
|
|Even Brauns defensive rebound
|11:53
|
|Grayson Murphy turnover (lost ball)
|11:53
|
|TV timeout
|11:24
|
|Tyler Kolek misses two point layup
|11:22
|
|Jamal Hartwell II offensive rebound
|11:22
|
|Patriots turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:02
|
|+2
|Nick Muszynski makes two point hook shot
|53-46
|10:42
|
|Tyler Kolek offensive foul
|10:42
|
|Tyler Kolek turnover
|10:22
|
|Jacobi Wood misses two point layup
|10:20
|
|Grayson Murphy offensive rebound
|10:15
|
|+2
|Grayson Murphy makes two point layup
|55-46
|9:54
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|9:52
|
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|9:48
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point tip shot
|55-48
|9:32
|
|+2
|Nick Muszynski makes two point dunk (Jacobi Wood assists)
|57-48
|9:18
|
|Jamal Hartwell II turnover (bad pass) (Luke Smith steals)
|9:14
|
|+2
|Luke Smith makes two point layup
|59-48
|9:05
|
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|9:14
|
|TV timeout
|9:05
|
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|9:03
|
|Nick Muszynski defensive rebound
|8:37
|
|+3
|Luke Smith makes three point jump shot (Grayson Murphy assists)
|62-48
|8:09
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point layup
|8:07
|
|Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|8:01
|
|Nick Muszynski turnover (bad pass) (Josh Oduro steals)
|7:35
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup
|62-50
|7:16
|
|Grayson Murphy turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Miller steals)
|7:08
