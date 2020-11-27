MARYCA
SDAKST

1st Half
MARYCA
Gaels
38
SDAKST
Jackrabbits
24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Douglas Wilson vs. Matthias Tass (Noah Freidel gains possession)  
19:48   Douglas Wilson offensive foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
19:48   Douglas Wilson turnover  
19:43   Matt Dentlinger blocks Matthias Tass's two point layup  
19:41   Noah Freidel defensive rebound  
19:22   Noah Freidel misses two point jump shot  
19:20   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
19:06 +3 Jabe Mullins makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists) 3-0
18:44   Matt Dentlinger turnover (bad pass) (Tommy Kuhse steals)  
18:36   Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup  
18:34   Jackrabbits defensive rebound  
18:10   Dan Fotu shooting foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)  
18:10   Douglas Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:10   Douglas Wilson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:10   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
17:56   Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup  
17:54   Tommy Kuhse offensive rebound  
17:48 +3 Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 6-0
17:36 +2 Noah Freidel makes two point layup 6-2
17:36   Matthias Tass shooting foul (Noah Freidel draws the foul)  
17:36   Noah Freidel misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:36   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
17:19   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
17:17   Alex Arians defensive rebound  
17:03   Dan Fotu shooting foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)  
17:03   Douglas Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:03   Douglas Wilson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:03   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
16:45 +2 Alex Ducas makes two point layup 8-2
16:25   Baylor Scheierman misses two point jump shot  
16:23   Douglas Wilson offensive rebound  
16:17   Alex Arians misses two point jump shot  
16:15   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
16:02   Alex Ducas misses two point layup  
16:00   Matthias Tass offensive rebound  
15:51 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point tip shot 10-2
15:44   Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot  
15:42   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
15:37   Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot  
15:35   Douglas Wilson defensive rebound  
15:21   Matt Dentlinger misses two point jump shot  
15:19   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
15:08   Matthias Tass misses two point jump shot  
15:06   Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound  
14:48   Noah Freidel turnover (lost ball) (Matthias Tass steals)  
14:39 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Jabe Mullins assists) 12-2
14:25   Alex Arians misses two point jump shot  
14:23   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
14:17   Tommy Kuhse turnover (lost ball) (Douglas Wilson steals)  
14:15   TV timeout  
14:05   Matthias Tass shooting foul (Luke Appel draws the foul)  
14:05 +1 Luke Appel makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-3
14:05   Luke Appel misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:05   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
13:48 +2 Alex Ducas makes two point jump shot 14-3
13:32   Luke Appel misses two point layup  
13:30   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
13:23   Mitchell Saxen misses two point layup  
13:21   Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound  
13:13 +3 Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot 17-3
13:13   Jackrabbits 30 second timeout  
13:05   Douglas Wilson misses two point jump shot  
13:03   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
12:53 +2 Alex Ducas makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 19-3
12:36   Douglas Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Alex Ducas steals)  
12:18   Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup  
12:16   David Wingett defensive rebound  
12:05 +2 Noah Freidel makes two point layup 19-5
11:46 +3 Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot 22-5
11:29 +2 Noah Freidel makes two point jump shot 22-7
11:18   Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot  
11:16   David Wingett defensive rebound  
11:03   Douglas Wilson misses two point jump shot  
11:01   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
10:47   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
10:45   David Wingett defensive rebound  
10:26   Mitchell Saxen blocks David Wingett's two point layup  
10:24   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
10:14   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
10:12   Mitchell Saxen personal foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)  
10:12   TV timeout  
10:03   Noah Freidel misses two point layup  
10:01   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
9:44 +3 Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 25-7
9:17   Charlie Easley offensive foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
9:17   Charlie Easley turnover  
8:54   Kyle Bowen misses two point layup  
8:52   Douglas Wilson defensive rebound  
8:38 +2 Alex Arians makes two point layup (Douglas Wilson assists) 25-9
8:23   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
8:21   Alex Arians defensive rebound  
7:57   Alex Arians misses two point layup  
7:55   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
7:44   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
7:42   Douglas Wilson defensive rebound  
7:33   Douglas Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Mitchell Saxen steals)  
7:26   Alex Arians shooting foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)  
7:26   TV timeout  
7:26   Alex Ducas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:18   Alex Arians misses two point jump shot  
7:26 +1 Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-9
7:18   Alex Arians misses two point jump shot  
7:16   Leemet Bockler defensive rebound  
6:54 +2 Mitchell Saxen makes two point hook shot 28-9
6:36   Charlie Easley misses three point jump shot  
6:34   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
6:22 +3 Leemet Bockler makes three point jump shot 31-9
6:04 +2 Matt Dentlinger makes two point layup (Alex Arians assists) 31-11
5:49   Leemet Bockler misses three point jump shot  
5:47   Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound  
5:43   Baylor Scheierman blocks Mitchell Saxen's two point tip shot  
5:41   Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound  
5:23   Quinn Clinton shooting foul (Matt Mims draws the foul)  
5:23   Matt Mims misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:11 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 33-12
5:23 +1 Matt Mims makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-12
5:11 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 33-12
4:54   Douglas Wilson misses two point layup  
4:52   Douglas Wilson offensive rebound  
4:52 +2 Douglas Wilson makes two point tip shot 33-14
4:52   Tommy Kuhse shooting foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)  
4:50 +1 Douglas Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 33-15
4:39   Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot  
4:37   Alex Arians defensive rebound  
4:26   Douglas Wilson turnover (traveling)  
4:15 +3 Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Mitchell Saxen assists) 36-15
3:55 +2 Baylor Scheierman makes two point dunk 36-17
3:37   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
3:35   Matt Mims defensive rebound  
3:20   Tommy Kuhse personal foul (Alex Arians draws the foul)  
3:20   TV timeout  
3:20 +1 Alex Arians makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-18
3:20 +1 Alex Arians makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-19
2:59   Jabe Mullins misses two point jump shot  
2:57   Alex Arians defensive rebound  
2:52   Mitchell Saxen personal foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)  
2:52   Douglas Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:52   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
2:35 +2 Alex Ducas makes two point layup 38-19
2:19   David Wingett misses three point jump shot  
2:17   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
2:09   Mitchell Saxen offensive foul  
2:09   Mitchell Saxen turnover  
1:49   David Wingett misses three point jump shot  
1:47   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
1:23   Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup  
1:21   Alex Arians defensive rebound  
1:16 +3 Noah Freidel makes three point jump shot (David Wingett assists) 38-22
0:58   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
0:56   Noah Freidel defensive rebound  
0:48   Douglas Wilson misses two point layup  
0:46   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
0:27   Tommy Kuhse turnover (traveling)  
0:01 +2 Noah Freidel makes two point jump shot (Matt Mims assists) 38-24
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
MARYCA
Gaels
34
SDAKST
Jackrabbits
35

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Douglas Wilson makes two point jump shot 38-26
19:33   Douglas Wilson personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
19:25   Alex Arians personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
19:08   Tommy Kuhse turnover (bad pass) (Douglas Wilson steals)  
18:48   Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot  
18:46   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
18:28   Noah Freidel shooting foul (Jabe Mullins draws the foul)  
18:28 +1 Jabe Mullins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-26
18:28 +1 Jabe Mullins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-26
18:13   Matt Dentlinger misses two point jump shot  
18:11   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
17:55   Jabe Mullins turnover (bad pass) (Noah Freidel steals)  
17:49   Jabe Mullins blocks Noah Freidel's two point layup  
17:47   Gaels defensive rebound  
17:34   Dan Fotu turnover (traveling)  
17:26   Matthias Tass blocks Douglas Wilson's two point layup  
17:24   Matt Dentlinger offensive rebound  
17:14   Matt Dentlinger misses two point layup  
17:12   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
16:55 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup 42-26
16:41 +2 Alex Arians makes two point jump shot 42-28
16:25   Jabe Mullins turnover (lost ball) (Noah Freidel steals)  
16:12 +2 Baylor Scheierman makes two point jump shot 42-30
15:51   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
15:49   Alex Arians defensive rebound  
15:37   Noah Freidel turnover (bad pass) (Alex Ducas steals)  
15:18   Matthias Tass misses two point layup  
15:16   Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound  
15:16   Matthias Tass personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)  
15:11   TV timeout  
15:02   Douglas Wilson misses two point layup  
15:00   Douglas Wilson offensive rebound  
15:00   Tommy Kuhse shooting foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)  
15:00   Douglas Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:00   Douglas Wilson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:00   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
14:30   Alex Ducas misses two point layup  
14:28   Dan Fotu offensive rebound  
14:28   Baylor Scheierman personal foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
14:07   Matt Mims shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
14:07 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-30
14:07 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-30
13:54   Alex Ducas shooting foul (Noah Freidel draws the foul)  
13:54 +1 Noah Freidel makes regular free throw 1 of 3 44-31
13:54   Noah Freidel misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
13:54 +1 Noah Freidel makes regular free throw 3 of 3 44-32
13:42 +3 Jabe Mullins makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 47-32
13:20   Matt Mims misses three point jump shot  
13:18   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
13:05   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
13:03   Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound  
12:56   Alex Arians offensive foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
12:56   Alex Arians turnover  
12:31 +3 Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Mitchell Saxen assists) 50-32
12:21 +3 Noah Freidel makes three point jump shot 50-35
12:06