20:00
Douglas Wilson vs. Matthias Tass (Noah Freidel gains possession)
19:48
Douglas Wilson offensive foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
19:48
Douglas Wilson turnover
19:43
Matt Dentlinger blocks Matthias Tass's two point layup
19:41
Noah Freidel defensive rebound
19:22
Noah Freidel misses two point jump shot
19:20
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
19:06
+3
Jabe Mullins makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists)
3-0
18:44
Matt Dentlinger turnover (bad pass) (Tommy Kuhse steals)
18:36
Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup
18:34
Jackrabbits defensive rebound
18:10
Dan Fotu shooting foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)
18:10
Douglas Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
18:10
Douglas Wilson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
18:10
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
17:56
Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup
17:54
Tommy Kuhse offensive rebound
17:48
+3
Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
6-0
17:36
+2
Noah Freidel makes two point layup
6-2
17:36
Matthias Tass shooting foul (Noah Freidel draws the foul)
17:36
Noah Freidel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
17:36
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
17:19
Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
17:17
Alex Arians defensive rebound
17:03
Dan Fotu shooting foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)
17:03
Douglas Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:03
Douglas Wilson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
17:03
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
16:45
+2
Alex Ducas makes two point layup
8-2
16:25
Baylor Scheierman misses two point jump shot
16:23
Douglas Wilson offensive rebound
16:17
Alex Arians misses two point jump shot
16:15
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
16:02
Alex Ducas misses two point layup
16:00
Matthias Tass offensive rebound
15:51
+2
Matthias Tass makes two point tip shot
10-2
15:44
Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
15:42
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
15:37
Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot
15:35
Douglas Wilson defensive rebound
15:21
Matt Dentlinger misses two point jump shot
15:19
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
15:08
Matthias Tass misses two point jump shot
15:06
Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
14:48
Noah Freidel turnover (lost ball) (Matthias Tass steals)
14:39
+2
Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Jabe Mullins assists)
12-2
14:25
Alex Arians misses two point jump shot
14:23
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
14:17
Tommy Kuhse turnover (lost ball) (Douglas Wilson steals)
14:15
TV timeout
14:05
Matthias Tass shooting foul (Luke Appel draws the foul)
14:05
+1
Luke Appel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-3
14:05
Luke Appel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:05
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
13:48
+2
Alex Ducas makes two point jump shot
14-3
13:32
Luke Appel misses two point layup
13:30
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
13:23
Mitchell Saxen misses two point layup
13:21
Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound
13:13
+3
Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot
17-3
13:13
Jackrabbits 30 second timeout
13:05
Douglas Wilson misses two point jump shot
13:03
Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
12:53
+2
Alex Ducas makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
19-3
12:36
Douglas Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Alex Ducas steals)
12:18
Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup
12:16
David Wingett defensive rebound
12:05
+2
Noah Freidel makes two point layup
19-5
11:46
+3
Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot
22-5
11:29
+2
Noah Freidel makes two point jump shot
22-7
11:18
Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot
11:16
David Wingett defensive rebound
11:03
Douglas Wilson misses two point jump shot
11:01
Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
10:47
Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
10:45
David Wingett defensive rebound
10:26
Mitchell Saxen blocks David Wingett's two point layup
10:24
Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
10:14
Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
10:12
Mitchell Saxen personal foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)
10:12
TV timeout
10:03
Noah Freidel misses two point layup
10:01
Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
9:44
+3
Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
25-7
9:17
Charlie Easley offensive foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
9:17
Charlie Easley turnover
8:54
Kyle Bowen misses two point layup
8:52
Douglas Wilson defensive rebound
8:38
+2
Alex Arians makes two point layup (Douglas Wilson assists)
25-9
8:23
Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
8:21
Alex Arians defensive rebound
7:57
Alex Arians misses two point layup
7:55
Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
7:44
Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
7:42
Douglas Wilson defensive rebound
7:33
Douglas Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Mitchell Saxen steals)
7:26
Alex Arians shooting foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)
7:26
TV timeout
7:26
Alex Ducas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:18
Alex Arians misses two point jump shot
7:26
+1
Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-9
7:18
Alex Arians misses two point jump shot
7:16
Leemet Bockler defensive rebound
6:54
+2
Mitchell Saxen makes two point hook shot
28-9
6:36
Charlie Easley misses three point jump shot
6:34
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
6:22
+3
Leemet Bockler makes three point jump shot
31-9
6:04
+2
Matt Dentlinger makes two point layup (Alex Arians assists)
31-11
5:49
Leemet Bockler misses three point jump shot
5:47
Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound
5:43
Baylor Scheierman blocks Mitchell Saxen's two point tip shot
5:41
Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
5:23
Quinn Clinton shooting foul (Matt Mims draws the foul)
5:23
Matt Mims misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:11
+2
Dan Fotu makes two point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
33-12
5:23
+1
Matt Mims makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-12
5:11
+2
Dan Fotu makes two point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
33-12
4:54
Douglas Wilson misses two point layup
4:52
Douglas Wilson offensive rebound
4:52
+2
Douglas Wilson makes two point tip shot
33-14
4:52
Tommy Kuhse shooting foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)
4:50
+1
Douglas Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
33-15
4:39
Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
4:37
Alex Arians defensive rebound
4:26
Douglas Wilson turnover (traveling)
4:15
+3
Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Mitchell Saxen assists)
36-15
3:55
+2
Baylor Scheierman makes two point dunk
36-17
|
3:37
|
|
|
Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Matt Mims defensive rebound
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse personal foul (Alex Arians draws the foul)
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:20
|
|
+1
|
Alex Arians makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-18
|
3:20
|
|
+1
|
Alex Arians makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-19
|
2:59
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Alex Arians defensive rebound
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen personal foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Douglas Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
Alex Ducas makes two point layup
|
38-19
|
2:19
|
|
|
David Wingett misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen offensive foul
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen turnover
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
David Wingett misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Alex Arians defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
+3
|
Noah Freidel makes three point jump shot (David Wingett assists)
|
38-22
|
0:58
|
|
|
Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Noah Freidel defensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Douglas Wilson misses two point layup
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Noah Freidel makes two point jump shot (Matt Mims assists)
|
38-24
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Noah Freidel makes two point jump shot (Matt Mims assists)
|
38-24
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Noah Freidel makes two point jump shot (Matt Mims assists)
|
38-24
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|