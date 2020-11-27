|
20:00
|
|
|
Corey Douglas vs. Moussa Cisse (Alex Lomax gains possession)
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses two point layup
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot (Alex Lomax assists)
|
2-0
|
19:04
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Alex Lomax turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III offensive foul
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III turnover
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
|
|
18:26
|
|
+2
|
KeShawn Curry makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
2-2
|
18:19
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II offensive foul
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II turnover
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Corey Douglas misses two point layup
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
+2
|
KeShawn Curry makes two point layup
|
2-4
|
17:30
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Corey Douglas blocks Alex Lomax's two point layup
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
17:19
|
|
+3
|
Lester Quinones makes three point jump shot (Damion Baugh assists)
|
5-4
|
16:57
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Hason Ward defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Vince Williams personal foul
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:55
|
|
+2
|
Lester Quinones makes two point alley-oop layup (Damion Baugh assists)
|
7-4
|
15:44
|
|
|
Vince Williams turnover (bad pass) (Lester Quinones steals)
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Hason Ward misses two point dunk
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Lester Quinones offensive foul
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Lester Quinones turnover
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Hason Ward defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
+2
|
Jamir Watkins makes two point alley-oop dunk (Nah'Shon Hyland assists)
|
7-6
|
14:14
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III personal foul
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Damion Baugh turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Watkins steals)
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Damion Baugh personal foul
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III personal foul
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Alex Lomax misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Damion Baugh offensive rebound
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Corey Douglas blocks Damion Baugh's two point layup
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Josh Banks misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins offensive rebound
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis defensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Damion Baugh misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Corey Douglas defensive rebound
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Josh Banks makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|
7-8
|
12:21
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis shooting foul (Josh Banks draws the foul)
|
|
12:21
|
|
+1
|
Josh Banks makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-9
|
11:56
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Jeffries makes two point jump shot (Jayden Hardaway assists)
|
9-9
|
11:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:31
|
|
+3
|
Jimmy Clark III makes three point jump shot (Hason Ward assists)
|
9-12
|
11:09
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|
|
11:02
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk
|
9-14
|
10:52
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Jeffries makes two point layup
|
11-14
|
10:52
|
|
|
Josh Banks shooting foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Hason Ward defensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Josh Banks turnover (lost ball) (Alex Lomax steals)
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway misses two point layup
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries offensive foul
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover
|
|
9:48
|
|
+2
|
Hason Ward makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|
11-16
|
9:31
|
|
|
Hason Ward personal foul (Alex Lomax draws the foul)
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
|
|
9:08
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Jeffries makes two point layup (Alex Lomax assists)
|
13-16
|
8:53
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Lester Quinones turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Lance Thomas personal foul (Corey Douglas draws the foul)
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:55
|
|
+1
|
Corey Douglas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-17
|
7:55
|
|
+1
|
Corey Douglas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-18
|
7:52
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones personal foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)
|
|
7:52
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-18
|
7:52
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-18
|
7:40
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry defensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass) (Damion Baugh steals)
|
|
7:15
|
|
+2
|
Damion Baugh makes two point layup
|
17-18
|
7:05
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry misses two point layup
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge turnover (bad pass) (KeShawn Curry steals)
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge personal foul (KeShawn Curry draws the foul)
|
|
6:43
|
|
+1
|
KeShawn Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-19
|
6:43
|
|
+1
|
KeShawn Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-20
|
6:28
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Hason Ward offensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
+2
|
Hason Ward makes two point putback layup
|
17-22
|
6:05
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge shooting foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
|
|
6:05
|
|
+1
|
Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-23
|
5:41
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland shooting foul (Boogie Ellis draws the foul)
|
|
5:41
|
|
+1
|
Boogie Ellis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-23
|
5:41
|
|
+1
|
Boogie Ellis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-23
|
5:25
|
|
+3
|
Vince Williams makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
19-26
|
5:12
|
|
+2
|
Boogie Ellis makes two point layup
|
21-26
|
5:01
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis shooting foul (KeShawn Curry draws the foul)
|
|
5:01
|
|
+1
|
KeShawn Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-27
|
5:01
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II turnover (lost ball) (Hason Ward steals)
|
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
KeShawn Curry makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
21-29
|
4:16
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Vince Williams defensive rebound
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Vince Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:10
|
|
+2
|
Moussa Cisse makes two point alley-oop dunk (Boogie Ellis assists)
|
23-29
|
3:42
|
|
+3
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
23-32
|
3:19
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries personal foul (Josh Banks draws the foul)
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Josh Banks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Josh Banks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-33
|
2:53
|
|
+3
|
Jayden Hardaway makes three point jump shot (Lester Quinones assists)
|
26-33
|
2:34
|
|
|
Josh Banks misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Corey Douglas personal foul (Moussa Cisse draws the foul)
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry defensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry offensive foul (Jayden Hardaway draws the foul)
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry turnover
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Corey Douglas personal foul (Moussa Cisse draws the foul)
|
|
1:43
|
|
+1
|
Moussa Cisse makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-33
|
1:43
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Vince Williams defensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
0:54
|
|
+2
|
Moussa Cisse makes two point dunk (Lester Quinones assists)
|
29-33
|
0:49
|
|
|
Rams 30 second timeout
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Damion Baugh turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|