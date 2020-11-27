|
20:00
|
|
|
Maciej Bender vs. Rodney Howard (Bears gains possession)
|
|
19:47
|
|
+2
|
Ross Cummings makes two point layup (Maciej Bender assists)
|
2-0
|
19:31
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher makes two point dunk (Jose Alvarado assists)
|
2-2
|
19:16
|
|
|
Ross Cummings turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Michael Devoe misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Ross Cummings defensive rebound
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Felipe Haase turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:29
|
|
+2
|
Rodney Howard makes two point jump shot (Jose Alvarado assists)
|
2-4
|
18:00
|
|
+3
|
Ross Cummings makes three point jump shot (Jeff Gary assists)
|
5-4
|
17:33
|
|
|
Michael Devoe turnover (lost ball) (Jeff Gary steals)
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Felipe Haase misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Rodney Howard turnover (lost ball) (Maciej Bender steals)
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Rodney Howard defensive rebound
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Moses Wright turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:36
|
|
+2
|
Felipe Haase makes two point layup (Ross Cummings assists)
|
7-4
|
16:37
|
|
|
Jordan Usher turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
16:24
|
|
+3
|
Ross Cummings makes three point jump shot (James Glisson III assists)
|
10-4
|
16:37
|
|
|
Jordan Usher misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
James Glisson III defensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
James Glisson III makes two point jump shot (Jeff Gary assists)
|
12-4
|
15:33
|
|
|
James Glisson III blocks Rodney Howard's two point layup
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Kyle Sturdivant offensive rebound
|
|
15:27
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright makes two point dunk (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|
12-6
|
15:27
|
|
|
Felipe Haase misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez offensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
+3
|
Ross Cummings makes three point jump shot (Neftali Alvarez assists)
|
15-6
|
14:42
|
|
|
Moses Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez defensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Felipe Haase misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Kyle Sturdivant defensive rebound
|
|
14:03
|
|
+2
|
Rodney Howard makes two point jump shot (Moses Wright assists)
|
15-8
|
13:51
|
|
+3
|
Jeff Gary makes three point jump shot (Ross Cummings assists)
|
18-8
|
15:27
|
|
|
Jeff Gary personal foul
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Moses Wright turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Maciej Bender misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Jordan Meka defensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Moses Wright misses two point layup
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Michael Devoe offensive rebound
|
|
12:29
|
|
+2
|
Michael Devoe makes two point layup
|
18-10
|
12:06
|
|
|
Jeff Gary misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Moses Wright defensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Ross Cummings personal foul
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:34
|
|
+2
|
Khalid Moore makes two point jump shot (Michael Devoe assists)
|
18-12
|
11:18
|
|
+2
|
Maciej Bender makes two point dunk (Felipe Haase assists)
|
20-12
|
10:57
|
|
|
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Ross Cummings defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Leon Ayers III misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Jordan Usher turnover (bad pass) (Felipe Haase steals)
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Maciej Bender misses two point layup
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Leon Ayers III offensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Leon Ayers III misses two point layup
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|
|
10:13
|
|
+2
|
Bubba Parham makes two point jump shot
|
20-14
|
9:53
|
|
|
Ross Cummings misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Maciej Bender offensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Maciej Bender offensive rebound
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Maciej Bender turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Khalid Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
+2
|
Leon Ayers III makes two point layup (Neftali Alvarez assists)
|
22-14
|
8:31
|
|
+3
|
Moses Wright makes three point jump shot (Michael Devoe assists)
|
22-17
|
8:12
|
|
+2
|
Leon Ayers III makes two point layup
|
24-17
|
7:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Moses Wright misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez defensive rebound
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Bubba Parham personal foul
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Felipe Haase misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Bubba Parham defensive rebound
|
|
7:08
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright makes two point jump shot (Jose Alvarado assists)
|
24-19
|
6:48
|
|
+2
|
Neftali Alvarez makes two point layup (Felipe Haase assists)
|
26-19
|
6:31
|
|
+3
|
Jose Alvarado makes three point jump shot (Bubba Parham assists)
|
26-22
|
6:14
|
|
|
Felipe Haase turnover (lost ball) (Bubba Parham steals)
|
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Bubba Parham makes two point layup
|
26-24
|
5:54
|
|
|
Jeff Gary misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Felipe Haase defensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
+3
|
Leon Ayers III makes three point jump shot (Jeff Gary assists)
|
29-24
|
5:19
|
|
|
Maciej Bender blocks Bubba Parham's two point layup
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Leon Ayers III defensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Leon Ayers III misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Moses Wright defensive rebound
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez personal foul
|
|
4:44
|
|
+3
|
Moses Wright makes three point jump shot (Jose Alvarado assists)
|
29-27
|
4:17
|
|
|
Maciej Bender misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Rodney Howard defensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Rodney Howard turnover (lost ball) (Jeff Gary steals)
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Jeff Gary turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Michael Devoe turnover (lost ball) (Jeff Gary steals)
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez turnover (bad pass) (Jose Alvarado steals)
|
|
2:52
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado makes two point layup
|
29-29
|
2:37
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez misses two point layup
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Rodney Howard defensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Kyle Sturdivant misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Felipe Haase defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado personal foul
|
|
2:05
|
|
+3
|
Felipe Haase makes three point jump shot (Neftali Alvarez assists)
|
32-29
|
1:38
|
|
|
Felipe Haase shooting foul (Rodney Howard draws the foul)
|
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Rodney Howard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-30
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Rodney Howard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-31
|
1:27
|
|
|
Michael Devoe personal foul
|
|
1:08
|
|
+3
|
Jeff Gary makes three point jump shot
|
35-31
|
0:56
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright makes two point dunk (Jose Alvarado assists)
|
35-33
|
0:40
|
|
+3
|
Felipe Haase makes three point jump shot (Neftali Alvarez assists)
|
38-33
|
0:07
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Jordan Usher offensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher makes two point layup
|
38-35
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|