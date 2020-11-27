NIOWA
UTAHST
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Neemias Queta vs. Austin Phyfe (Aggies gains possession)
|19:41
|
|Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot
|19:39
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|19:32
|
|Marco Anthony blocks Tywhon Pickford's two point layup
|19:30
|
|Panthers offensive rebound
|19:29
|
|AJ Green turnover (bad pass) (Neemias Queta steals)
|19:24
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|19:22
|
|Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|19:20
|
|AJ Green shooting foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|19:20
|
|Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:20
|
|+1
|Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-1
|18:57
|
|AJ Green turnover (bad pass) (Marco Anthony steals)
|18:51
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point layup (Justin Bean assists)
|0-3
|18:34
|
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|18:31
|
|Aggies defensive rebound
|18:18
|
|Brock Miller misses two point jump shot
|18:16
|
|Justin Bean offensive rebound
|18:15
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point layup
|0-5
|18:01
|
|Tywhon Pickford misses three point jump shot
|17:59
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|17:52
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot
|17:50
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|17:37
|
|+2
|Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup (Austin Phyfe assists)
|2-5
|17:24
|
|+3
|Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|2-8
|17:05
|
|Noah Carter turnover (traveling)
|16:55
|
|Brock Miller turnover (traveling)
|16:45
|
|Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
|16:43
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|16:32
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot
|16:30
|
|Rollie Worster offensive rebound
|16:22
|
|Rollie Worster misses two point jump shot
|16:20
|
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|16:22
|
|Antwan Kimmons misses three point jump shot
|16:17
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|16:17
|
|Bowen Born personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|16:06
|
|Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|16:04
|
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|15:53
|
|+3
|Austin Phyfe makes three point jump shot (Antwan Kimmons assists)
|5-8
|15:32
|
|Rollie Worster turnover (traveling)
|15:32
|
|TV timeout
|15:18
|
|Neemias Queta personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|15:13
|
|AJ Green misses three point jump shot
|15:11
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|14:57
|
|Austin Phyfe shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|14:57
|
|+1
|Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-9
|14:57
|
|+1
|Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-10
|14:51
|
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|14:49
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|14:45
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot
|14:43
|
|Austin Phyfe personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|14:28
|
|+3
|Marco Anthony makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|5-13
|14:13
|
|+3
|James Betz makes three point jump shot (Antwan Kimmons assists)
|8-13
|13:58
|
|Marco Anthony turnover (bad pass)
|13:35
|
|+3
|AJ Green makes three point jump shot (Antwan Kimmons assists)
|11-13
|13:16
|
|Alphonso Anderson turnover (lost ball) (AJ Green steals)
|13:06
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|12:57
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point jump shot
|11-15
|12:43
|
|Marco Anthony personal foul (AJ Green draws the foul)
|12:03
|
|+2
|Bowen Born makes two point layup
|15-15
|11:45
|
|Brock Miller misses two point layup
|11:43
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|11:40
|
|Steven Ashworth personal foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|11:36
|
|+3
|James Betz makes three point jump shot
|18-15
|11:36
|
|+3
|James Betz makes three point jump shot
|18-15
|11:13
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point hook shot
|11:11
|
|Noah Carter personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|11:11
|
|Noah Carter personal foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)
|11:07
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)
|11:00
|
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|10:58
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|10:47
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Brock Miller assists)
|18-17
|10:31
|
|AJ Green misses three point jump shot
|10:29
|
|Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound
|10:22
|
|Nate Heise misses two point jump shot
|10:20
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|10:10
|
|+3
|Max Shulga makes three point jump shot (Brock Miller assists)
|18-20
|9:58
|
|James Betz misses two point jump shot
|9:56
|
|Aggies defensive rebound
|9:46
|
|Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|9:44
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|9:34
|
|Trevin Dorius shooting foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)
|9:34
|
|+1
|Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-20
|9:34
|
|Tywhon Pickford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:34
|
|Trevin Dorius defensive rebound
|9:18
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|19-22
|9:11
|
|Trevin Dorius blocks Cole Henry's two point layup
|9:09
|
|Panthers offensive rebound
|8:54
|
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|8:52
|
|Tywhon Pickford personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|8:41
|
|+2
|AJ Green makes two point layup (Cole Henry assists)
|21-24
|8:29
|
|Brock Miller misses two point jump shot
|8:22
|
|Cole Henry offensive foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)
|8:22
|
|Cole Henry turnover
|8:07
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot
|21-26
|7:52
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Noah Carter's two point jump shot
|7:50
|
|Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound
|7:49
|
|+2
|Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup
|23-26
|7:49
|
|Tywhon Pickford misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:49
|
|Tywhon Pickford misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:49
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|7:31
|
|+3
|Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|23-29
|7:13
|
|AJ Green misses two point jump shot
|7:11
|
|Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound
|7:05
|
|+3
|James Betz makes three point jump shot
|26-29
|6:45
|
|Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|
|AJ Green defensive rebound
|6:35
|
|+3
|AJ Green makes three point jump shot
|29-29
|6:01
|
|+3
|Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists)
|29-32
|5:51
|
|Brock Miller personal foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|5:38
|
|AJ Green misses three point jump shot
|5:36
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|5:26
|
|Justin Bean misses three point jump shot
|5:24
|
|James Betz defensive rebound
|5:12
|
|+3
|Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists)
|32-32
|4:46
|
|Alphonso Anderson misses two point jump shot
|4:44
|
|James Betz defensive rebound
|4:34
|
|Justin Bean shooting foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)
|4:34
|
|+1
|Nate Heise makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-32
|4:34
|
|+1
|Nate Heise makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-32
|4:17
|
|Nate Heise blocks Sean Bairstow's two point jump shot
|4:15
|
|James Betz defensive rebound
|4:07
|
|Antwan Kimmons misses three point jump shot
|4:05
|
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|3:58
|
|Sean Bairstow turnover (traveling)
|3:58
|
|TV timeout
|3:32
|
|AJ Green misses three point jump shot
|3:30
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|3:19
|
|Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|3:17
|
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|3:09
|
|James Betz misses two point jump shot
|3:07
|
|Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|2:59
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|2:57
|
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|2:37
|
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (AJ Green assists)
|37-32
|2:13
|
|Bowen Born shooting foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)
|2:13
|
|+1
|Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-33
|2:13
|
|+1
|Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-34
|2:01
|
|Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Brock Miller steals)
|1:51
|
|Nate Heise blocks Marco Anthony's two point jump shot
|1:49
|
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|1:41
|
|Bowen Born misses two point layup
|1:39
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|1:36
|
|James Betz personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|1:36
|
|+1
|Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-35
|1:36
|
|+1
|Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-36
|1:27
|
|+3
|James Betz makes three point jump shot
|40-36
|1:09
|
|James Betz shooting foul (Trevin Dorius draws the foul)
|1:09
|
|Trevin Dorius misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:40
|
|AJ Green misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|
|Panthers offensive rebound
|1:09
|
|+1
|Trevin Dorius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-37
|0:40
|
|AJ Green misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|
|Panthers offensive rebound
|0:25
|
|AJ Green misses two point jump shot
|0:23
|
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|0:04
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point layup
|40-39
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|
|AJ Green misses two point jump shot
|19:47
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|19:38
|
|Austin Phyfe personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|19:33
|
|+2
|Rollie Worster makes two point jump shot
|40-41
|19:13
|
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists)
|43-41
|18:55
|
|+2
|Brock Miller makes two point jump shot
|43-43
|18:32
|
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists)
|46-43
|18:07
|
|Rollie Worster turnover (traveling)
|17:55
|
|Bowen Born misses two point jump shot
|17:53
|
|Aggies defensive rebound
|17:37
|
|Noah Carter personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|17:28
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point hook shot
|17:26
|
|AJ Green defensive rebound
|16:58
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Bowen Born's two point layup
|16:56
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|16:46
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot
|46-45
|16:32
|
|+3
|AJ Green makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists)
|49-45
|16:16
|
|Justin Bean misses three point jump shot
|16:14
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|16:04
|
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point hook shot
|51-45
|15:42
|
|TV timeout
|15:34
|
|Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|15:32
|
|Neemias Queta personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|13:48
|
|+2
|Rollie Worster makes two point layup (Justin Bean assists)
|55-49
|13:48
|
|+1
|Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|55-50
|13:27
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Tywhon Pickford's two point layup
|13:25
|
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|13:19
|
|Jump ball. Neemias Queta vs. James Betz (Panthers gains possession)
|13:19
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (lost ball) (James Betz steals)
|13:05
|
|Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|
|Aggies defensive rebound
|12:49
|
|Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|12:47
|
|Justin Bean offensive rebound
|12:40
|
|Rollie Worster turnover (lost ball)
|12:37
|
|Sean Bairstow blocks Antwan Kimmons's two point layup
|12:22
|
|+3
|Marco Anthony makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|55-53
|12:11
|
|James Betz turnover (lost ball) (Rollie Worster steals)
|12:07
|
|+2
|Rollie Worster makes two point layup
|55-55
|11:58
|
|TV timeout
|11:58
|
|TV timeout
|11:47
|
|Austin Phyfe turnover (lost ball)
|11:47
|
|TV timeout
|11:28
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point jump shot
|55-57
|11:17
|
|Marco Anthony shooting foul (AJ Green draws the foul)
|11:17
|
|+1
|AJ Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-57
|11:17
|
|+1
|AJ Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-57
|11:06
|
|Trevin Dorius offensive foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)
|11:06
|
|Trevin Dorius turnover
|10:50
|
|Nate Heise turnover (traveling)
|10:33
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot
|10:31
|
|Marco Anthony offensive rebound
|10:30
|
|Noah Carter shooting foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|10:30
|
|+1
|Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-58
|10:30
|
|Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:30
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|10:01