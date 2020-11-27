NIOWA
UTAHST

1st Half
NIOWA
Panthers
40
UTAHST
Aggies
39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Neemias Queta vs. Austin Phyfe (Aggies gains possession)  
19:41   Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot  
19:39   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
19:32   Marco Anthony blocks Tywhon Pickford's two point layup  
19:30   Panthers offensive rebound  
19:29   AJ Green turnover (bad pass) (Neemias Queta steals)  
19:24   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
19:22   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
19:20   AJ Green shooting foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)  
19:20   Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:20 +1 Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-1
18:57   AJ Green turnover (bad pass) (Marco Anthony steals)  
18:51 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup (Justin Bean assists) 0-3
18:34   Noah Carter misses three point jump shot  
18:31   Aggies defensive rebound  
18:18   Brock Miller misses two point jump shot  
18:16   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
18:15 +2 Justin Bean makes two point layup 0-5
18:01   Tywhon Pickford misses three point jump shot  
17:59   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
17:52   Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot  
17:50   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
17:37 +2 Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup (Austin Phyfe assists) 2-5
17:24 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 2-8
17:05   Noah Carter turnover (traveling)  
16:55   Brock Miller turnover (traveling)  
16:45   Nate Heise misses three point jump shot  
16:43   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
16:32   Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot  
16:30   Rollie Worster offensive rebound  
16:22   Rollie Worster misses two point jump shot  
16:20   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
16:22   Antwan Kimmons misses three point jump shot  
16:17   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
16:17   Bowen Born personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)  
16:06   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
16:04   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
15:53 +3 Austin Phyfe makes three point jump shot (Antwan Kimmons assists) 5-8
15:32   Rollie Worster turnover (traveling)  
15:32   TV timeout  
15:18   Neemias Queta personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
15:13   AJ Green misses three point jump shot  
15:11   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
14:57   Austin Phyfe shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
14:57 +1 Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-9
14:57 +1 Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-10
14:51   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
14:49   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
14:45   Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot  
14:43   Austin Phyfe personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
14:28 +3 Marco Anthony makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists) 5-13
14:13 +3 James Betz makes three point jump shot (Antwan Kimmons assists) 8-13
13:58   Marco Anthony turnover (bad pass)  
13:35 +3 AJ Green makes three point jump shot (Antwan Kimmons assists) 11-13
13:16   Alphonso Anderson turnover (lost ball) (AJ Green steals)  
13:06   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
12:57 +2 Justin Bean makes two point jump shot 11-15
12:43   Marco Anthony personal foul (AJ Green draws the foul)  
12:03 +2 Bowen Born makes two point layup 15-15
11:45   Brock Miller misses two point layup  
11:43   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
11:40   Steven Ashworth personal foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)  
11:36 +3 James Betz makes three point jump shot 18-15
11:13   Neemias Queta misses two point hook shot  
11:11   Noah Carter personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
11:11   Noah Carter personal foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)  
11:07   Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)  
11:00   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
10:58   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
10:47 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Brock Miller assists) 18-17
10:31   AJ Green misses three point jump shot  
10:29   Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound  
10:22   Nate Heise misses two point jump shot  
10:20   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
10:10 +3 Max Shulga makes three point jump shot (Brock Miller assists) 18-20
9:58   James Betz misses two point jump shot  
9:56   Aggies defensive rebound  
9:46   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
9:44   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
9:34   Trevin Dorius shooting foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)  
9:34 +1 Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-20
9:34   Tywhon Pickford misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:34   Trevin Dorius defensive rebound  
9:18 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists) 19-22
9:11   Trevin Dorius blocks Cole Henry's two point layup  
9:09   Panthers offensive rebound  
8:54   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
8:52   Tywhon Pickford personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)  
8:41 +2 AJ Green makes two point layup (Cole Henry assists) 21-24
8:29   Brock Miller misses two point jump shot  
8:22   Cole Henry offensive foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)  
8:22   Cole Henry turnover  
8:07 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot 21-26
7:52   Neemias Queta blocks Noah Carter's two point jump shot  
7:50   Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound  
7:49 +2 Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup 23-26
7:49   Tywhon Pickford misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:49   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
7:31 +3 Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 23-29
7:13   AJ Green misses two point jump shot  
7:11   Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound  
7:05 +3 James Betz makes three point jump shot 26-29
6:45   Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot  
6:43   AJ Green defensive rebound  
6:35 +3 AJ Green makes three point jump shot 29-29
6:01 +3 Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists) 29-32
5:51   Brock Miller personal foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)  
5:38   AJ Green misses three point jump shot  
5:36   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
5:26   Justin Bean misses three point jump shot  
5:24   James Betz defensive rebound  
5:12 +3 Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists) 32-32
4:46   Alphonso Anderson misses two point jump shot  
4:44   James Betz defensive rebound  
4:34   Justin Bean shooting foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)  
4:34 +1 Nate Heise makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-32
4:34 +1 Nate Heise makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-32
4:17   Nate Heise blocks Sean Bairstow's two point jump shot  
4:15   James Betz defensive rebound  
4:07   Antwan Kimmons misses three point jump shot  
4:05   Max Shulga defensive rebound  
3:58   Sean Bairstow turnover (traveling)  
3:58   TV timeout  
3:32   AJ Green misses three point jump shot  
3:30   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
3:19   Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot  
3:17   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
3:09   James Betz misses two point jump shot  
3:07   Steven Ashworth defensive rebound  
2:59   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
2:57   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
2:37 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (AJ Green assists) 37-32
2:13   Bowen Born shooting foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)  
2:13 +1 Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-33
2:13 +1 Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-34
2:01   Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Brock Miller steals)  
1:51   Nate Heise blocks Marco Anthony's two point jump shot  
1:49   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
1:41   Bowen Born misses two point layup  
1:39   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
1:36   James Betz personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
1:36 +1 Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-35
1:36 +1 Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-36
1:27 +3 James Betz makes three point jump shot 40-36
1:09   James Betz shooting foul (Trevin Dorius draws the foul)  
1:09   Trevin Dorius misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:40   AJ Green misses three point jump shot  
0:38   Panthers offensive rebound  
1:09 +1 Trevin Dorius makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-37
0:25   AJ Green misses two point jump shot  
0:23   Max Shulga defensive rebound  
0:04 +2 Justin Bean makes two point layup 40-39
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
NIOWA
Panthers
31
UTAHST
Aggies
43

Time Team Play Score
19:49   AJ Green misses two point jump shot  
19:47   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
19:38   Austin Phyfe personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
19:33 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point jump shot 40-41
19:13 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists) 43-41
18:55 +2 Brock Miller makes two point jump shot 43-43
18:32 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists) 46-43
18:07   Rollie Worster turnover (traveling)  
17:55   Bowen Born misses two point jump shot  
17:53   Aggies defensive rebound  
17:37   Noah Carter personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)  
17:28   Neemias Queta misses two point hook shot  
17:26   AJ Green defensive rebound  
16:58   Neemias Queta blocks Bowen Born's two point layup  
16:56   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
16:46 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot 46-45
16:32 +3 AJ Green makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists) 49-45
16:16   Justin Bean misses three point jump shot  
16:14   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
16:04 +2 Noah Carter makes two point hook shot 51-45
15:42   TV timeout  
15:34   Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot  
15:32   Neemias Queta personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
13:48 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point layup (Justin Bean assists) 55-49
13:48 +1 Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 1 of 1 55-50
13:27   Neemias Queta blocks Tywhon Pickford's two point layup  
13:25   Max Shulga defensive rebound  
13:19   Jump ball. Neemias Queta vs. James Betz (Panthers gains possession)  
13:19   Neemias Queta turnover (lost ball) (James Betz steals)  
13:05   Nate Heise misses three point jump shot  
13:03   Aggies defensive rebound  
12:49   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
12:47   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
12:40   Rollie Worster turnover (lost ball)  
12:37   Sean Bairstow blocks Antwan Kimmons's two point layup  
12:22 +3 Marco Anthony makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists) 55-53
12:11   James Betz turnover (lost ball) (Rollie Worster steals)  
12:07 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point layup 55-55
11:58   TV timeout  
11:47   Austin Phyfe turnover (lost ball)  
11:47   TV timeout  
11:28 +2 Justin Bean makes two point jump shot 55-57
11:17   Marco Anthony shooting foul (AJ Green draws the foul)  
11:17 +1 AJ Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-57
11:17 +1 AJ Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-57
11:06   Trevin Dorius offensive foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)  
11:06   Trevin Dorius turnover  
10:50   Nate Heise turnover (traveling)  
10:33   Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot  
10:31   Marco Anthony offensive rebound  
10:30   Noah Carter shooting foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)  
10:30 +1 Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-58
10:30   Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:30   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
