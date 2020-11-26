|
20:00
Chris Smith vs. Victor Ohia Obioha (Waves gains possession)
19:47
+2
Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup (Jade' Smith assists)
2-0
19:32
+3
Tyger Campbell makes three point jump shot (Cody Riley assists)
2-3
19:14
+2
Victor Ohia Obioha makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists)
4-3
18:43
Chris Smith misses three point jump shot
18:41
Bruins offensive rebound
18:18
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses three point jump shot
18:16
Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
17:58
Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
17:56
Tyger Campbell defensive rebound
17:34
Jade' Smith personal foul (Cody Riley draws the foul)
17:30
Cody Riley misses two point jump shot
17:28
Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
17:14
Tyger Campbell personal foul
17:13
Jaime Jaquez Jr. personal foul
17:01
Victor Ohia Obioha turnover (3-second violation)
16:49
Jules Bernard misses three point jump shot
16:47
Bruins offensive rebound
16:46
Victor Ohia Obioha personal foul
16:38
Kene Chukwuka shooting foul (Chris Smith draws the foul)
16:37
+1
Chris Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-4
16:37
+1
Chris Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-5
16:21
+2
Victor Ohia Obioha makes two point jump shot (Kene Chukwuka assists)
6-5
15:58
+2
Chris Smith makes two point dunk (Cody Riley assists)
6-7
15:43
Colbey Ross misses two point layup
15:41
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
15:35
+2
Jules Bernard makes two point layup
6-9
15:35
Kessler Edwards shooting foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
15:35
TV timeout
15:35
Jules Bernard misses regular free throw 1 of 1
15:35
Jan Zidek defensive rebound
15:09
Sedrick Altman turnover (bad pass)
14:58
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses three point jump shot
14:56
Colbey Ross defensive rebound
14:48
Colbey Ross turnover (bad pass)
14:22
Jules Bernard misses two point jump shot
14:20
Waves defensive rebound
14:02
Cody Riley shooting foul (Kene Chukwuka draws the foul)
14:02
+1
Kene Chukwuka makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-9
14:02
+1
Kene Chukwuka makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-9
13:46
+2
Cody Riley makes two point layup
8-11
13:26
Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot
13:24
Chris Smith defensive rebound
13:18
Colbey Ross personal foul (Cody Riley draws the foul)
13:16
+2
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
8-13
12:58
+2
Colbey Ross makes two point jump shot
10-13
12:58
Jules Bernard shooting foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
12:58
+1
Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 1
11-13
12:45
Jan Zidek personal foul (Cody Riley draws the foul)
12:30
Tyger Campbell misses three point jump shot
12:28
Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
12:21
Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot
12:19
Bruins defensive rebound
11:55
Cody Riley misses two point layup
11:54
Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
11:54
Cody Riley personal foul
11:54
TV timeout
11:43
+2
Kessler Edwards makes two point jump shot (Sedrick Altman assists)
13-13
11:19
Tyger Campbell misses three point jump shot
11:17
Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
11:08
Colbey Ross turnover (bad pass)
10:54
+2
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point jump shot (Chris Smith assists)
13-15
10:36
Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot
10:34
David Singleton defensive rebound
10:22
Tyger Campbell turnover (lost ball) (Kene Chukwuka steals)
10:14
Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot
10:12
David Singleton defensive rebound
9:46
Jules Bernard misses three point jump shot
9:44
Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
9:38
+3
Colbey Ross makes three point jump shot (Sedrick Altman assists)
16-15
9:06
Bruins turnover (shot clock violation)
8:46
Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot
8:44
Chris Smith defensive rebound
8:38
Sedrick Altman blocks Jake Kyman's two point layup
8:36
Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound
8:26
Jade' Smith misses three point jump shot
8:24
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
8:14
Chris Smith offensive foul
8:14
Chris Smith turnover
7:50
+2
Kessler Edwards makes two point jump shot
18-15
7:35
+3
Chris Smith makes three point jump shot (Jaime Jaquez Jr. assists)
18-18
7:13
Jade' Smith misses two point jump shot
7:11
Bruins defensive rebound
7:10
TV timeout
6:57
Chris Smith misses two point layup
6:55
Jade' Smith defensive rebound
6:45
+2
Colbey Ross makes two point layup (Kessler Edwards assists)
20-18
6:45
David Singleton shooting foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
6:45
+1
Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 1
21-18
6:29
+3
David Singleton makes three point jump shot (Jaime Jaquez Jr. assists)
21-21
6:08
+2
Kessler Edwards makes two point layup (Sedrick Altman assists)
23-21
5:58
Kene Chukwuka personal foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
5:58
+1
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-22
5:58
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:58
Jade' Smith defensive rebound
5:43
Jade' Smith misses two point jump shot
5:41
Jan Zidek offensive rebound
5:41
David Singleton personal foul (Jan Zidek draws the foul)
5:38
+1
Jan Zidek makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-22
5:38
+1
Jan Zidek makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-22
5:21
Jules Bernard misses two point jump shot
5:19
Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
5:09
Jan Zidek misses three point jump shot
5:07
Bruins defensive rebound
5:07
Kessler Edwards personal foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
5:07
+1
Jules Bernard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-23
5:07
+1
Jules Bernard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-24
4:43
+3
Jade' Smith makes three point jump shot (Kessler Edwards assists)
28-24
4:20
David Singleton misses three point jump shot
4:18
Colbey Ross defensive rebound
4:05
+3
Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Jan Zidek assists)
31-24
3:50
Jade' Smith personal foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
3:50
TV timeout
3:50
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:50
Jan Zidek defensive rebound
3:24
Colbey Ross turnover (carrying)
3:09
+2
Tyger Campbell makes two point layup
31-26
2:56
+2
Sedrick Altman makes two point jump shot
33-26
2:37
Tyger Campbell misses three point jump shot
2:35
Jules Bernard offensive rebound
2:22
David Singleton misses three point jump shot
2:20
Colbey Ross defensive rebound
2:13
Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot
2:11
Tyger Campbell defensive rebound
2:03
David Singleton turnover (bad pass) (Colbey Ross steals)
1:54
Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot
1:52
David Singleton defensive rebound
1:45
+2
Chris Smith makes two point layup (Tyger Campbell assists)
33-28
1:16
Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot
1:14
Chris Smith defensive rebound
1:08
Chris Smith misses two point layup
1:06
Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound
0:58
Chris Smith shooting foul (Jan Zidek draws the foul)
0:58
+1
Jan Zidek makes regular free throw 1 of 3
34-28
0:58
+1
Jan Zidek makes regular free throw 2 of 3
35-28
0:58
+1
Jan Zidek makes regular free throw 3 of 3
36-28
0:45
+2
Jules Bernard makes two point layup (Jaime Jaquez Jr. assists)
36-30
0:16
Jaime Jaquez Jr. shooting foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
0:16
0:15
+1
Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 3
37-30
0:15
+1
Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 2 of 3
38-30
0:15
+1
Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 3 of 3
39-30
0:01
+2
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
39-32