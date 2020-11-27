LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Nathan Cayo matched his career high with 23 points on 10-for-10 shooting and Richmond topped Morehead State 82-64 on Friday night.

Grant Golden added 16 points for Richmond (1-0) and Blake Francis and Jacob Gilyard had 13 points and five assists each. Tyler Burton grabbed 12 rebounds. Golden had four rebounds and past Johnny Newman (668) for ninth on the Spiders' career list.

De'Von Cooper had 14 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (0-2). Ta'lon Cooper added 11 points and Julius Dixon 10.

---

---

