20:00
Damiree Burns vs. Luka Garza (Jayden Saddler gains possession)
19:29
Connor McCaffery blocks Ahsante Shivers's three point jump shot
19:27
Damiree Burns offensive rebound
19:27
Damiree Burns turnover (out of bounds)
19:05
+3
Luka Garza makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
0-3
18:50
Jayden Saddler misses two point jump shot
18:48
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
18:41
Damiree Burns kicked ball violation
18:34
Jayden Saddler personal foul
18:29
Damiree Burns personal foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
18:20
+3
Joe Wieskamp makes three point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
0-6
18:09
Kirk Parker offensive foul
18:09
Kirk Parker turnover
17:53
+2
Luka Garza makes two point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
0-8
17:38
Damiree Burns offensive foul
17:38
Damiree Burns turnover
17:25
Jordan Bohannon misses two point jump shot
17:23
Kirk Parker defensive rebound
17:08
Kirk Parker offensive foul
17:08
Kirk Parker turnover
16:52
+2
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
0-10
16:52
Andre Allen shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
16:52
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 1
0-11
16:41
+2
Jayden Saddler makes two point jump shot
2-11
16:27
+3
Joe Wieskamp makes three point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
2-14
16:04
Damiree Burns misses two point jump shot
16:02
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
15:53
Damiree Burns shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
15:53
TV timeout
15:53
Luka Garza misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:53
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-15
15:23
+3
Lamarcus Lee makes three point jump shot (Ahsante Shivers assists)
5-15
15:06
+2
Luka Garza makes two point jump shot (Joe Wieskamp assists)
5-17
14:50
+2
Ahsante Shivers makes two point jump shot
7-17
14:23
Luka Garza turnover (lost ball) (Ahsante Shivers steals)
14:16
+2
Ahsante Shivers makes two point jump shot
9-17
14:09
CJ Fredrick turnover (bad pass) (Andre Toure steals)
14:04
CJ Fredrick shooting foul (Andre Toure draws the foul)
14:04
+1
Andre Toure makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-17
14:04
+1
Andre Toure makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-17
13:50
CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
13:48
Andre Toure defensive rebound
13:40
+2
Jayden Saddler makes two point layup
13-17
13:26
+2
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Joe Toussaint assists)
13-19
13:02
Andre Toure misses two point jump shot
13:00
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
12:54
+3
Joe Toussaint makes three point jump shot (CJ Fredrick assists)
13-22
12:30
Andre Toure turnover (out of bounds)
12:21
+3
CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot (Joe Toussaint assists)
13-25
12:02
+2
Harrison Henderson makes two point layup
15-25
11:52
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
11:50
Jaguars defensive rebound
11:48
TV timeout
11:19
+3
Ahsante Shivers makes three point jump shot (Andre Toure assists)
18-25
11:04
Joe Toussaint misses two point jump shot
11:02
Patrick McCaffery offensive rebound
10:58
+2
Patrick McCaffery makes two point layup
18-27
10:58
Isaiah Rollins shooting foul (Patrick McCaffery draws the foul)
10:58
Patrick McCaffery misses regular free throw 1 of 1
10:58
Jayden Saddler defensive rebound
10:53
+2
Jayden Saddler makes two point layup
20-27
10:45
Joe Toussaint offensive foul
10:45
Joe Toussaint turnover
10:32
Isaiah Rollins misses three point jump shot
10:32
Luka Garza defensive rebound
10:32
Harrison Henderson personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
10:32
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-28
10:32
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-29
10:20
Keegan Murray blocks Brendon Brooks's two point jump shot
10:18
Jaguars offensive rebound
10:09
Harrison Henderson turnover (bad pass) (Patrick McCaffery steals)
9:58
+2
Luka Garza makes two point dunk (Joe Toussaint assists)
20-31
9:31
Brendon Brooks misses three point jump shot
9:29
Keegan Murray defensive rebound
9:20
+2
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Jordan Bohannon assists)
20-33
9:05
Harrison Henderson misses two point jump shot
9:03
Andre Toure offensive rebound
8:50
Isaiah Rollins misses three point jump shot
8:48
Harrison Henderson offensive rebound
8:31
Andre Toure misses two point jump shot
8:29
Luka Garza defensive rebound
8:15
Isaiah Rollins personal foul (Keegan Murray draws the foul)
8:15
Keegan Murray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:07
Patrick McCaffery kicked ball violation
8:15
+1
Keegan Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-34
8:07
Patrick McCaffery kicked ball violation
7:57
Keegan Murray shooting foul (Jayden Saddler draws the foul)
7:57
TV timeout
7:57
+1
Jayden Saddler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-34
7:57
+1
Jayden Saddler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-34
7:29
+2
Connor McCaffery makes two point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
22-36
7:15
Terrell Williams Jr. offensive foul
7:15
Terrell Williams Jr. turnover
6:59
Joe Wieskamp misses two point layup
6:57
Kirk Parker defensive rebound
6:31
+2
Kirk Parker makes two point layup (Jayden Saddler assists)
24-36
6:16
Kirk Parker shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
6:16
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-37
6:16
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-38
6:16
Luka Garza blocks Samkelo Cele's two point layup
6:14
Luka Garza defensive rebound
5:47
Joe Wieskamp misses two point layup
5:45
Joe Wieskamp offensive rebound
5:45
Joe Wieskamp misses two point layup
5:43
Luka Garza offensive rebound
5:43
Terrell Williams Jr. personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
5:43
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-39
5:43
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-40
5:38
Terrell Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:36
Jaguars offensive rebound
5:21
Samkelo Cele misses two point jump shot
5:19
Luka Garza defensive rebound
5:07
CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
5:05
Terrell Williams Jr. defensive rebound
4:54
Luka Garza blocks Jayden Saddler's two point layup
4:52
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
4:49
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
4:47
Joe Wieskamp offensive rebound
4:47
Harrison Henderson personal foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
4:47
Joe Wieskamp misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:40
Lamarcus Lee defensive rebound
4:40
Joe Wieskamp misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:40
|
|
|
Lamarcus Lee defensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Andre Allen turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Andre Allen personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-41
|
4:15
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick offensive rebound
|
|
3:59
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup (CJ Fredrick assists)
|
24-43
|
3:51
|
|
+3
|
Lamarcus Lee makes three point jump shot (Jayden Saddler assists)
|
27-43
|
3:36
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bohannon makes two point layup
|
27-45
|
3:24
|
|
|
Jayden Saddler misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
3:12
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
27-47
|
2:59
|
|
|
Harrison Henderson misses two point layup
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Harrison Henderson misses two point layup
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Harrison Henderson offensive rebound
|
|
2:57
|
|
+2
|
Harrison Henderson makes two point layup
|
29-47
|
2:43
|
|
+3
|
Luka Garza makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
29-50
|
2:36
|
|
|
Harrison Henderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
29-52
|
2:24
|
|
|
Harrison Henderson shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
29-53
|
2:10
|
|
+2
|
Ahsante Shivers makes two point layup
|
31-53
|
2:10
|
|
|
Luka Garza shooting foul (Ahsante Shivers draws the foul)
|
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
Ahsante Shivers makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
32-53
|
2:00
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Lamarcus Lee misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses two point layup
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Jayden Saddler defensive rebound
|
|
1:27
|
|
+2
|
Ahsante Shivers makes two point layup
|
34-53
|
1:27
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon shooting foul (Ahsante Shivers draws the foul)
|
|
1:27
|
|
+1
|
Ahsante Shivers makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
35-53
|
1:22
|
|
|
Jayden Saddler personal foul (Ahron Ulis draws the foul)
|
|
1:22
|
|
+1
|
Ahron Ulis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-54
|
1:22
|
|
+1
|
Ahron Ulis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-55
|
1:10
|
|
|
Ahsante Shivers misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Jayden Saddler shooting foul (Patrick McCaffery draws the foul)
|
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Patrick McCaffery makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-56
|
1:02
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Ahsante Shivers defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Brendon Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
|
35-58
|
0:14
|
|
|
Luka Garza blocks Ahsante Shivers's two point layup
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Ahron Ulis misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon offensive rebound
|