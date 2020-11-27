|
20:00
|
|
|
Jonathan Komagum vs. Zach Freemantle (Rockets gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs blocks Ryan Rollins's two point jump shot
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Rockets offensive rebound
|
|
19:33
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Littleson makes two point layup (Setric Millner Jr. assists)
|
2-0
|
19:11
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle offensive foul
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle turnover
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Jason Carter defensive rebound
|
|
18:45
|
|
+2
|
Zach Freemantle makes two point hook shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
|
2-2
|
18:26
|
|
+3
|
Marreon Jackson makes three point jump shot (Ryan Rollins assists)
|
5-2
|
18:02
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses two point reverse layup
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Jason Carter misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Jonathan Komagum defensive rebound
|
|
17:31
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Rollins makes two point layup
|
7-2
|
17:31
|
|
|
Jason Carter shooting foul (Ryan Rollins draws the foul)
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses two point layup
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Spencer Littleson defensive rebound
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins misses two point layup
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Jason Carter defensive rebound
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle personal foul
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:08
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Rollins makes three point jump shot (Marreon Jackson assists)
|
10-2
|
16:01
|
|
|
Musketeers 30 second timeout
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Nate Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Jason Carter offensive rebound
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Jason Carter misses two point layup
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin offensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
+2
|
Bryan Griffin makes two point putback layup
|
10-4
|
14:38
|
|
+3
|
Keshaun Saunders makes three point jump shot (Mattia Acunzo assists)
|
13-4
|
14:20
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Jason Carter defensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin misses two point layup
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin offensive rebound
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Keshaun Saunders shooting foul (Bryan Griffin draws the foul)
|
|
14:00
|
|
+1
|
Bryan Griffin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-5
|
14:00
|
|
+1
|
Bryan Griffin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-6
|
13:48
|
|
|
Mattia Acunzo turnover (Nate Johnson steals)
|
|
13:38
|
|
+2
|
Zach Freemantle makes two point floating jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
|
13-8
|
13:37
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle technical foul
|
|
13:37
|
|
+1
|
Marreon Jackson makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
14-8
|
13:37
|
|
+1
|
Marreon Jackson makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
15-8
|
13:20
|
|
|
Keshaun Saunders turnover (Jason Carter steals)
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Keshaun Saunders defensive rebound
|
|
12:50
|
|
+3
|
Mattia Acunzo makes three point jump shot (Marreon Jackson assists)
|
18-8
|
12:28
|
|
|
Jason Carter misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin offensive rebound
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Jonathan Komagum blocks Bryan Griffin's two point layup
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Rockets defensive rebound
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Keshaun Saunders misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Dwon Odom turnover (Ryan Rollins steals)
|
|
11:54
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Rollins makes two point layup
|
20-8
|
11:34
|
|
+2
|
KyKy Tandy makes two point reverse layup
|
20-10
|
11:34
|
|
|
Jonathan Komagum shooting foul (KyKy Tandy draws the foul)
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:34
|
|
+2
|
Setric Millner Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
22-10
|
10:17
|
|
+2
|
Dieonte Miles makes two point turnaround hook shot (Dwon Odom assists)
|
22-12
|
9:58
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Jonathan Komagum offensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Dieonte Miles blocks Jonathan Komagum's two point layup
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Jason Carter defensive rebound
|
|
9:17
|
|
+2
|
Dwon Odom makes two point jump shot (KyKy Tandy assists)
|
22-14
|
9:09
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Rollins makes two point layup
|
24-14
|
9:01
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy misses two point layup
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Jonathan Komagum defensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Spencer Littleson misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Dwon Odom defensive rebound
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Spencer Littleson personal foul
|
|
8:29
|
|
+2
|
Jason Carter makes two point turnaround hook shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
|
24-16
|
8:14
|
|
|
Dieonte Miles personal foul
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Dieonte Miles defensive rebound
|
|
7:50
|
|
+3
|
KyKy Tandy makes three point jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
|
22-19
|
7:26
|
|
|
Dieonte Miles shooting foul (Luke Maranka draws the foul)
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:26
|
|
+1
|
Luke Maranka makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-19
|
7:26
|
|
+1
|
Luke Maranka makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-19
|
7:12
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Keshaun Saunders misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Jason Carter defensive rebound
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Luke Maranka personal foul
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Dwon Odom misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Luke Maranka defensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Luke Maranka makes two point jump shot (Marreon Jackson assists)
|
28-19
|
5:56
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Luke Maranka defensive rebound
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Jason Carter defensive rebound
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson personal foul (Jason Carter draws the foul)
|
|
5:28
|
|
+2
|
Bryan Griffin makes two point dunk (Paul Scruggs assists)
|
28-21
|
5:09
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins misses two point layup
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Luke Maranka offensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Jason Carter blocks Ryan Rollins's two point layup
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
+2
|
KyKy Tandy makes two point layup (Paul Scruggs assists)
|
28-23
|
4:36
|
|
|
Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Jason Carter defensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Jason Carter offensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
+2
|
Dwon Odom makes two point floating jump shot
|
28-25
|
3:56
|
|
|
Spencer Littleson turnover (Paul Scruggs steals)
|
|
3:47
|
|
+2
|
Paul Scruggs makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
28-27
|
3:45
|
|
|
Rockets 30 second timeout
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:36
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Rollins makes two point dunk (Marreon Jackson assists)
|
30-27
|
3:19
|
|
|
Jonathan Komagum shooting foul (KyKy Tandy draws the foul)
|
|
3:18
|
|
+1
|
KyKy Tandy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-28
|
3:18
|
|
+1
|
KyKy Tandy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-29
|
2:49
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Rollins makes three point jump shot (Marreon Jackson assists)
|
33-29
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
KyKy Tandy makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
33-31
|
2:09
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs shooting foul (Marreon Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
2:09
|
|
+1
|
Marreon Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-31
|
2:09
|
|
+1
|
Marreon Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-31
|
1:58
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs personal foul (Setric Millner Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
1:37
|
|
+1
|
Setric Millner Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-31
|
1:37
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Jason Carter defensive rebound
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy misses two point layup
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Spencer Littleson defensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy defensive rebound
|
|
0:54
|
|
+3
|
Paul Scruggs makes three point jump shot (Dwon Odom assists)
|
36-34
|
0:38
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson turnover (Paul Scruggs steals)
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Luke Maranka personal foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins defensive rebound
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins misses two point layup
|
|
0:15
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Nate Johnson shooting foul (Setric Millner Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:18
|
|
+1
|
Setric Millner Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-34
|
0:18
|
|
+1
|
Setric Millner Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-34
|
0:02
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|