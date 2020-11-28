|
20:00
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink vs. Micaiah Abii (Chris Parker gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Justin Minaya defensive rebound
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Justin Minaya misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant offensive rebound
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Micaiah Abii shooting foul (Alanzo Frink draws the foul)
|
|
19:20
|
|
+1
|
Alanzo Frink makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:20
|
|
+1
|
Alanzo Frink makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
18:46
|
|
|
Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Kyle Rode offensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Kyle Rode turnover (lost ball) (Jermaine Couisnard steals)
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee defensive rebound
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee turnover (lost ball) (AJ Lawson steals)
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant offensive foul
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant turnover
|
|
17:38
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Rode makes three point jump shot (Darius McGhee assists)
|
3-2
|
17:29
|
|
|
Justin Minaya turnover (bad pass) (Darius McGhee steals)
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant blocks Kyle Rode's three point jump shot
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink defensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink turnover (bad pass) (Darius McGhee steals)
|
|
16:57
|
|
+2
|
Darius McGhee makes two point layup
|
5-2
|
16:49
|
|
|
Darius McGhee personal foul (AJ Lawson draws the foul)
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Blake Preston defensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Darius McGhee turnover (bad pass) (AJ Lawson steals)
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses two point layup
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant offensive rebound
|
|
16:10
|
|
+2
|
Keyshawn Bryant makes two point putback layup
|
5-4
|
15:54
|
|
|
Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Justin Minaya defensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses two point layup
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Blake Preston defensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard shooting foul (Chris Parker draws the foul)
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:29
|
|
+1
|
Chris Parker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-4
|
15:29
|
|
|
Chris Parker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Justin Minaya defensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Keegan McDowell defensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Chris Parker misses two point layup
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque defensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Keegan McDowell defensive rebound
|
|
14:12
|
|
+2
|
Blake Preston makes two point layup (Chris Parker assists)
|
8-4
|
14:12
|
|
|
AJ Lawson shooting foul (Blake Preston draws the foul)
|
|
14:12
|
|
+1
|
Blake Preston makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
9-4
|
14:00
|
|
+2
|
Keyshawn Bryant makes two point jump shot
|
9-6
|
13:38
|
|
|
Seventh Woods personal foul (Drake Dobbs draws the foul)
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Blake Preston misses two point layup
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Gamecocks defensive rebound
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Blake Preston blocks Wildens Leveque's two point layup
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Gamecocks offensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Seventh Woods turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Micaiah Abii misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Seventh Woods misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque offensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
TJ Moss misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Micaiah Abii defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
+2
|
Seventh Woods makes two point jump shot
|
9-8
|
11:42
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Cuffee makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rode assists)
|
12-8
|
11:26
|
|
|
Justin Minaya misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Darius McGhee defensive rebound
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque shooting foul (Micaiah Abii draws the foul)
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:03
|
|
+1
|
Micaiah Abii makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-8
|
11:03
|
|
+1
|
Micaiah Abii makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-8
|
10:44
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:26
|
|
+3
|
Darius McGhee makes three point jump shot (Chris Parker assists)
|
17-8
|
10:12
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Cuffee steals)
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Darius McGhee turnover (lost ball) (TJ Moss steals)
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee shooting foul (Keyshawn Bryant draws the foul)
|
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
Keyshawn Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-9
|
9:53
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee defensive rebound
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|
|
9:19
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Couisnard makes two point layup
|
17-11
|
9:02
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Rode makes three point jump shot (Chris Parker assists)
|
20-11
|
8:49
|
|
+3
|
TJ Moss makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
|
20-14
|
8:30
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
TJ Moss defensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee blocks Jermaine Couisnard's two point layup
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Micaiah Abii defensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Chris Parker makes two point jump shot
|
22-14
|
7:49
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant offensive rebound
|
|
7:43
|
|
+2
|
Keyshawn Bryant makes two point putback dunk
|
22-16
|
7:31
|
|
|
Chris Parker turnover (carrying)
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Keegan McDowell defensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
+3
|
Chris Parker makes three point jump shot (Keegan McDowell assists)
|
25-16
|
6:26
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Shiloh Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
6:01
|
|
+3
|
Keegan McDowell makes three point jump shot (Blake Preston assists)
|
28-16
|
5:44
|
|
+2
|
Jalyn McCreary makes two point layup
|
28-18
|
5:21
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Cuffee makes three point jump shot (Blake Preston assists)
|
31-18
|
4:58
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard offensive foul
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard turnover
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Keegan McDowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Keegan McDowell offensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
+2
|
Keegan McDowell makes two point layup
|
33-18
|
4:06
|
|
|
Keegan McDowell defensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Justin Minaya misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Keegan McDowell defensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Drake Dobbs turnover (bad pass) (Trae Hannibal steals)
|
|
3:40
|
|
+2
|
Trae Hannibal makes two point layup
|
33-20
|
3:40
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee shooting foul (Trae Hannibal draws the foul)
|
|
3:40
|
|
+1
|
Trae Hannibal makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
33-21
|
3:21
|
|
|
Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque defensive rebound
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal misses two point layup
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Darius McGhee defensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
+3
|
Keegan McDowell makes three point jump shot
|
36-21
|
2:53
|
|
+3
|
AJ Lawson makes three point jump shot
|
36-24
|
2:33
|
|
|
Justin Minaya blocks Blake Preston's two point layup
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Kyle Rode offensive rebound
|
|
2:31
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Rode makes two point layup
|
38-24
|
2:30
|
|
|
Justin Minaya shooting foul (Kyle Rode draws the foul)
|
|
2:30
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Rode makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
39-24
|
2:19
|
|
|
Seventh Woods misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Kyle Rode defensive rebound
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Chris Parker misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Justin Minaya defensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Darius McGhee defensive rebound
|
|
1:21
|
|
+2
|
Blake Preston makes two point hook shot
|
41-24
|
1:12
|
|
|
Keegan McDowell personal foul (AJ Lawson draws the foul)
|
|
1:06
|
|
+2
|
AJ Lawson makes two point hook shot (Trae Hannibal assists)
|
41-26
|
0:34
|
|
+2
|
Chris Parker makes two point layup (Blake Preston assists)
|
43-26
|
0:22
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Gamecocks offensive rebound
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Chris Parker misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|