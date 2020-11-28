|
Derrick Carter-Hollinger vs. Evan Mobley (Trojans gains possession)
19:48
+3
Drew Peterson makes three point jump shot (Ethan Anderson assists)
0-3
19:23
Derrick Carter-Hollinger turnover (lost ball)
18:53
+2
Ethan Anderson makes two point jump shot
0-5
18:19
Eddy Egun turnover (lost ball)
18:19
Cameron Parker shooting foul (Tahj Eaddy draws the foul)
18:19
Tahj Eaddy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
18:19
+1
Tahj Eaddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-6
18:05
Eddy Egun misses two point layup
18:03
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
17:54
Drew Peterson misses three point jump shot
17:52
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
17:52
Derrick Carter-Hollinger shooting foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
17:52
Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:52
+1
Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-7
17:52
+1
Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-7
17:31
Josh Bannan misses two point jump shot
17:29
Michael Steadman offensive rebound
17:29
+2
Michael Steadman makes two point layup
2-7
17:24
Ethan Anderson offensive foul
16:52
Ethan Anderson turnover
16:52
Michael Steadman misses two point jump shot
16:52
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
16:52
+3
Tahj Eaddy makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Mobley assists)
2-10
16:32
Cameron Parker misses two point layup
16:30
Trojans defensive rebound
16:15
Isaiah Mobley misses two point layup
16:28
TV timeout
16:15
Isaiah Mobley misses two point layup
16:13
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
16:06
+2
Isaiah Mobley makes two point layup
2-12
15:45
Kyle Owens misses two point jump shot
15:43
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
15:37
Josh Vazquez personal foul (Ethan Anderson draws the foul)
15:32
+2
Drew Peterson makes two point layup (Tahj Eaddy assists)
2-14
15:15
Ethan Anderson shooting foul (Brandon Whitney draws the foul)
15:15
+1
Brandon Whitney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-14
15:15
+1
Brandon Whitney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-14
14:59
Cameron Satterwhite shooting foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
14:59
+1
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-15
14:59
+1
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-16
14:27
Mack Anderson personal foul
14:27
Chevez Goodwin misses two point hook shot
14:00
Tahj Eaddy personal foul (Kyle Owens draws the foul)
13:56
Cameron Satterwhite turnover (out of bounds)
13:38
Josh Vazquez personal foul (Max Agbonkpolo draws the foul)
13:37
Isaiah White offensive foul
13:24
+2
Brandon Whitney makes two point layup
6-16
13:09
Derrick Carter-Hollinger shooting foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
13:09
+1
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-17
12:56
Isaiah White personal foul (Michael Steadman draws the foul)
12:49
Cameron Satterwhite misses three point jump shot
12:16
Chevez Goodwin turnover (traveling)
12:16
Josh Bannan misses two point jump shot
12:14
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
12:06
+2
Max Agbonkpolo makes two point layup (Drew Peterson assists)
6-19
12:01
Cameron Satterwhite turnover (lost ball) (Evan Mobley steals)
11:24
Michael Steadman misses two point jump shot
11:22
Josh Bannan offensive rebound
11:12
Josh Bannan misses two point layup
11:10
Noah Baumann defensive rebound
11:01
+2
Evan Mobley makes two point dunk (Chevez Goodwin assists)
6-23
10:48
+2
Michael Steadman makes two point hook shot
8-23
10:27
+2
Chevez Goodwin makes two point layup
8-25
10:08
Cameron Satterwhite misses three point jump shot
10:06
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
9:55
+2
Chevez Goodwin makes two point dunk (Drew Peterson assists)
8-27
9:40
Brandon Whitney misses two point jump shot
9:53
TV timeout
9:40
Brandon Whitney misses two point jump shot
9:38
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
9:13
Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot
9:11
Kyle Owens defensive rebound
9:03
Kyle Owens misses three point jump shot
9:01
Grizzlies offensive rebound
8:54
Mack Anderson offensive foul
8:54
Mack Anderson turnover
8:27
+2
Boubacar Coulibaly makes two point jump shot
8-29
8:04
Brandon Whitney misses three point jump shot
8:02
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
7:49
Boubacar Coulibaly misses two point dunk
7:47
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
7:47
Michael Steadman personal foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
7:47
TV timeout
7:47
+1
Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-30
7:47
+1
Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-31
7:32
Josh Bannan turnover (traveling)
7:22
Josh Bannan personal foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
7:22
Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:58
Boubacar Coulibaly offensive foul
7:22
+1
Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-32
7:10
+2
Josh Bannan makes two point dunk (Josh Vazquez assists)
10-32
6:58
Boubacar Coulibaly offensive foul
6:58
Boubacar Coulibaly turnover
6:44
Josh Bannan misses two point jump shot
6:42
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
6:30
Max Agbonkpolo misses two point jump shot
6:28
Josh Bannan defensive rebound
6:25
Michael Steadman offensive foul
6:25
Michael Steadman turnover
6:09
Isaiah Mobley turnover (bad pass) (Josh Bannan steals)
5:50
Cameron Satterwhite misses three point jump shot
5:48
Ethan Anderson defensive rebound
5:39
Ethan Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Satterwhite steals)
5:26
Derrick Carter-Hollinger misses two point jump shot
5:24
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
5:19
Max Agbonkpolo offensive foul
5:19
Max Agbonkpolo turnover
5:05
+2
Josh Bannan makes two point jump shot
12-32
4:46
+2
Isaiah White makes two point dunk (Evan Mobley assists)
12-34
4:22
Michael Steadman misses two point jump shot
4:20
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
4:13
Drew Peterson turnover (out of bounds)
3:58
+3
Josh Bannan makes three point jump shot (Cameron Satterwhite assists)
15-34
3:42
+3
Ethan Anderson makes three point jump shot (Chevez Goodwin assists)
15-37
3:24
+2
Derrick Carter-Hollinger makes two point jump shot
17-37
3:18
TV timeout
3:14
Evan Mobley turnover (traveling)
3:02
+2
Brandon Whitney makes two point jump shot
19-37
2:42
Derrick Carter-Hollinger shooting foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
2:42
+1
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-38
2:42
+1
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-39
2:18
Evan Mobley shooting foul (Brandon Whitney draws the foul)
2:18
Brandon Whitney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1:42
|
|
+3
|
Eddy Egun makes three point jump shot (Brandon Whitney assists)
|
23-39
|
2:18
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Whitney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-39
|
2:01
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin offensive foul
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin turnover
|
|
1:42
|
|
+3
|
Eddy Egun makes three point jump shot (Brandon Whitney assists)
|
23-39
|
1:21
|
|
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin makes two point layup
|
23-41
|
1:07
|
|
|
Drew Peterson shooting foul (Kyle Owens draws the foul)
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Kyle Owens misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin shooting foul (Brandon Whitney draws the foul)
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Kyle Owens misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
0:53
|
|
+3
|
Ethan Anderson makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Mobley assists)
|
23-44
|
0:34
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin shooting foul (Brandon Whitney draws the foul)
|
|
0:34
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Whitney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-44
|
0:34
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Whitney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-44
|
0:18
|
|
|
Ethan Anderson turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Cameron Satterwhite misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|