20:00
Juwan Durham vs. Joey Hauser (Fighting Irish gains possession)
19:35
Cormac Ryan misses two point jump shot
19:33
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
19:26
Aaron Henry misses two point jump shot
19:24
Joey Hauser offensive rebound
19:16
Juwan Durham blocks Joshua Langford's two point layup
19:14
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
19:05
Prentiss Hubb misses two point jump shot
19:03
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
18:58
+2
Joey Hauser makes two point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists)
0-2
18:41
Juwan Durham misses two point jump shot
18:39
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
18:31
+2
Joey Hauser makes two point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists)
0-4
17:59
+2
Nate Laszewski makes two point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
2-4
17:47
Aaron Henry misses three point jump shot
17:35
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
17:28
+2
Aaron Henry makes two point layup (Foster Loyer assists)
2-6
17:28
Nate Laszewski shooting foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
17:28
+1
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
2-7
17:22
+3
Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
5-7
17:07
Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
17:05
Fighting Irish defensive rebound
16:54
Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
16:52
Nate Laszewski offensive rebound
16:52
Joey Hauser personal foul
16:50
+3
Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
8-7
16:40
Thomas Kithier turnover (traveling)
16:19
Malik Hall blocks Juwan Durham's two point layup
16:17
Marcus Bingham Jr. defensive rebound
15:59
Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
15:57
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
15:50
Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
15:48
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
15:41
+2
Rocket Watts makes two point floating jump shot (Aaron Henry assists)
8-9
15:15
Cormac Ryan turnover (bad pass) (Gabe Brown steals)
15:08
Dane Goodwin shooting foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
15:08
+1
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-10
15:08
+1
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-10
15:08
+1
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-11
14:54
Nate Laszewski turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Brown steals)
14:29
+2
Aaron Henry makes two point layup (Marcus Bingham Jr. assists)
8-13
14:13
Rocket Watts personal foul
14:00
Cormac Ryan turnover (bad pass) (Gabe Brown steals)
13:51
Marcus Bingham Jr. offensive foul
13:51
Marcus Bingham Jr. turnover
13:33
+2
Juwan Durham makes two point dunk (Nikola Djogo assists)
10-13
13:15
+2
Malik Hall makes two point layup (Rocket Watts assists)
10-15
13:14
Juwan Durham shooting foul (Malik Hall draws the foul)
13:14
Malik Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 1
13:14
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
13:00
+3
Prentiss Hubb makes three point jump shot
13-15
12:39
Juwan Durham blocks Marcus Bingham Jr.'s two point layup
12:37
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
12:29
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
12:27
Gabe Brown defensive rebound
12:01
Joey Hauser misses two point jump shot
11:59
Nikola Djogo defensive rebound
11:48
Aaron Henry blocks Cormac Ryan's two point jump shot
11:46
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
11:40
Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
11:38
Thomas Kithier offensive rebound
11:29
Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
11:27
Joey Hauser offensive rebound
11:25
Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
11:25
Nikola Djogo defensive rebound
11:25
Thomas Kithier personal foul
11:25
TV timeout
11:10
+2
Prentiss Hubb makes two point jump shot
15-15
11:03
Aaron Henry misses two point jump shot
11:01
Nikola Djogo defensive rebound
10:46
+2
Dane Goodwin makes two point layup
17-15
10:46
Foster Loyer shooting foul (Dane Goodwin draws the foul)
10:46
+1
Dane Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
18-15
10:31
+2
Thomas Kithier makes two point layup (Joey Hauser assists)
18-17
10:05
Dane Goodwin misses two point jump shot
10:03
Foster Loyer defensive rebound
9:52
+3
Joshua Langford makes three point jump shot (Thomas Kithier assists)
18-20
9:32
+2
Nikola Djogo makes two point layup (Juwan Durham assists)
20-20
9:10
Aaron Henry misses two point jump shot
9:08
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
9:08
Aaron Henry blocks Cormac Ryan's two point layup
9:06
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
9:06
Joshua Langford misses two point jump shot
9:04
Fighting Irish defensive rebound
8:54
+3
Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
23-20
8:41
Aaron Henry turnover (bad pass) (Juwan Durham steals)
8:21
Gabe Brown blocks Dane Goodwin's two point jump shot
8:19
Gabe Brown defensive rebound
8:04
Aaron Henry misses three point jump shot
8:02
Joey Hauser offensive rebound
7:56
Gabe Brown misses three point jump shot
7:54
Prentiss Hubb defensive rebound
7:50
Prentiss Hubb turnover (bad pass) (Foster Loyer steals)
7:41
+2
Thomas Kithier makes two point layup (Joey Hauser assists)
23-22
7:18
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
7:16
Nate Laszewski offensive rebound
7:12
+2
Nate Laszewski makes two point jump shot
25-22
7:12
Aaron Henry shooting foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
7:12
TV timeout
7:12
+1
Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 1 of 1
26-22
7:01
Marcus Bingham Jr. misses two point layup
6:59
Prentiss Hubb defensive rebound
6:41
Marcus Bingham Jr. blocks Nate Laszewski's two point layup
6:39
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
6:36
Rocket Watts turnover (bad pass)
6:14
Cormac Ryan misses two point jump shot
6:12
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
5:54
+2
Joshua Langford makes two point jump shot (Rocket Watts assists)
26-24
5:32
Dane Goodwin misses two point layup
5:30
Malik Hall defensive rebound
5:24
Gabe Brown misses three point jump shot
5:22
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
5:16
Prentiss Hubb misses two point jump shot
5:14
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
5:01
+2
Gabe Brown makes two point dunk (Rocket Watts assists)
26-26
4:32
Marcus Bingham Jr. blocks Juwan Durham's two point jump shot
4:30
Rocket Watts defensive rebound
4:21
+2
Gabe Brown makes two point alley-oop dunk (Rocket Watts assists)
26-28
4:11
Prentiss Hubb turnover (bad pass) (Gabe Brown steals)
4:05
Nate Laszewski shooting foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
3:45
Prentiss Hubb misses two point layup
4:05
TV timeout
4:05
Joey Hauser misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:37
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
4:05
+1
Joey Hauser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-29
3:45
Prentiss Hubb misses two point layup
3:43
Prentiss Hubb offensive rebound
3:39
Marcus Bingham Jr. blocks Prentiss Hubb's two point layup
3:37
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
3:29
|
|
Gabe Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Joey Hauser offensive rebound
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Rocket Watts turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Gabe Brown blocks Cormac Ryan's three point jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Joey Hauser misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Bingham Jr. steals)
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Nikola Djogo shooting foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
|
|
2:34
|
|
+1
|
Joey Hauser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-30
|
2:34
|
|
|
Joey Hauser misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Fighting Irish defensive rebound
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Rocket Watts misses two point layup
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. makes two point putback dunk
|
26-32
|
2:08
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski shooting foul (Marcus Bingham Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
2:08
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
26-33
|
1:50
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. makes two point jump shot (Joshua Langford assists)
|
26-35
|
1:14
|
|
|
Juwan Durham misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Fighting Irish offensive rebound
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Aaron Henry blocks Prentiss Hubb's two point jump shot
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Malik Hall defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Juwan Durham shooting foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan shooting foul (Thomas Kithier draws the foul)
|
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Thomas Kithier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-36
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Thomas Kithier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-37
|
0:16
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses two point layup
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Spartans defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Juwan Durham shooting foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
|
|
0:03
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-38
|
0:03
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-39
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|