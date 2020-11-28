NICHST
SNCLRA

1st Half
Time Team Play Score
20:00   Ryghe Lyons vs. Jaden Bediako (Ty Gordon gains possession)  
19:41   Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot  
19:39   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
19:16 +2 Jaden Bediako makes two point layup 0-2
18:54   Christian Carlyle blocks Kevin Johnson's two point jump shot  
18:52   Keshawn Justice defensive rebound  
18:47   Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot  
18:45   Jalen Williams offensive rebound  
18:40   Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot  
18:38   Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound  
18:32   Christian Carlyle blocks Najee Garvin's two point layup  
18:30   Colonels offensive rebound  
18:23   Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot  
18:21   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
18:10   Christian Carlyle misses three point jump shot  
18:08   Jaden Bediako offensive rebound  
18:08   Damien Sears personal foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)  
18:07   Damien Sears blocks Josip Vrankic's two point layup  
18:05   Josip Vrankic offensive rebound  
18:04 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point layup 0-4
18:04   Damien Sears shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)  
18:04 +1 Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 1 of 1 0-5
17:52   Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot  
17:50   Keshawn Justice defensive rebound  
17:42   Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot  
17:40   Jalen Williams offensive rebound  
17:36 +2 Jalen Williams makes two point layup 0-7
17:19   Najee Garvin turnover (traveling)  
17:01 +2 Jaden Bediako makes two point layup (Josip Vrankic assists) 0-9
16:48 +3 Jaylen Fornes makes three point jump shot (Ty Gordon assists) 3-9
16:34 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point jump shot 3-11
16:21   Ty Gordon misses two point jump shot  
16:19   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
16:14   Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot  
16:12   Josip Vrankic offensive rebound  
16:09 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point layup 3-13
16:08   Colonels 30 second timeout  
16:08   TV timeout  
15:56 +3 Jeremiah Buford makes three point jump shot (Kevin Johnson assists) 6-13
15:43   Kevin Johnson personal foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)  
15:32   Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot  
15:01 +3 Ryghe Lyons makes three point jump shot (Kevin Johnson assists) 9-13
14:55   Christian Carlyle misses two point layup  
14:53   Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound  
14:44   Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot  
14:42   Keshawn Justice defensive rebound  
14:35   Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot  
14:33   Shawn Williams defensive rebound  
14:02   Jalen Williams personal foul (Shawn Williams draws the foul)  
14:02   Jaden Bediako blocks Najee Garvin's two point layup  
14:00   Najee Garvin offensive rebound  
13:59   Jaden Bediako blocks Najee Garvin's two point layup  
13:59   Najee Garvin offensive rebound  
13:59   Jump ball. Najee Garvin vs. Jaden Bediako (Broncos gains possession)  
13:59   Najee Garvin turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Bediako steals)  
13:32   Jalen Williams misses two point jump shot  
13:30   DJ Mitchell offensive rebound  
13:18   DJ Mitchell misses two point layup  
13:16   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
13:16   Jaden Bediako personal foul (Najee Garvin draws the foul)  
13:03   Ty Gordon turnover (bad pass)  
12:54   Ty Gordon personal foul (Joe Foley draws the foul)  
12:47 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point jump shot (Jalen Williams assists) 9-15
12:34   Isaac Johnson misses three point jump shot  
12:32   Vittorio Reynoso-Avila defensive rebound  
12:23   Jaylen Fornes shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)  
12:23 +1 Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-16
12:23 +1 Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-17
12:07   Isaac Johnson misses two point layup  
12:05   DJ Mitchell defensive rebound  
12:01   Joe Foley turnover (bad pass)  
11:45   Jaylen Fornes misses two point jump shot  
11:43   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
11:36   Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot  
11:34   Jaylen Fornes defensive rebound  
11:17   Isaac Johnson misses three point jump shot  
11:15   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
11:08   Najee Garvin personal foul (DJ Mitchell draws the foul)  
11:08   TV timeout  
10:57   Ty Gordon personal foul (Keshawn Justice draws the foul)  
10:57   Keshawn Justice misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:57   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
10:41   DJ Mitchell blocks Kevin Johnson's two point layup  
10:39   DJ Mitchell defensive rebound  
10:30   DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
10:28   Josip Vrankic offensive rebound  
10:20 +3 Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (Giordan Williams assists) 9-20
10:02   Ty Gordon misses two point layup  
10:00   Christian Carlyle defensive rebound  
9:52   Josip Vrankic misses two point layup  
9:50   Damien Sears defensive rebound  
9:40   Giordan Williams personal foul (Kevin Johnson draws the foul)  
9:23   Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot  
9:21   Christian Carlyle defensive rebound  
9:11   Keshawn Justice misses two point layup  
9:09   Damien Sears defensive rebound  
8:55   Josip Vrankic blocks Najee Garvin's two point layup  
8:53   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
8:41   Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot  
8:39   Jaden Bediako offensive rebound  
8:34 +2 Jaden Bediako makes two point jump shot 9-22
8:12   Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot  
8:10   Christian Carlyle defensive rebound  
8:03   Christian Carlyle misses two point layup  
8:01   Damien Sears defensive rebound  
7:57   Giordan Williams blocks Ty Gordon's two point layup  
7:56   Colonels offensive rebound  
7:56   TV timeout  
7:47   Jaylen Fornes misses two point layup  
7:45   Jaden Bediako defensive rebound  
7:35 +2 Keshawn Justice makes two point layup (Joe Foley assists) 9-24
7:20 +3 Jeremiah Buford makes three point jump shot (Kevin Johnson assists) 12-24
7:06 +3 Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (Josip Vrankic assists) 12-27
6:41   Jaylen Fornes misses two point jump shot  
6:39   Jaden Bediako defensive rebound  
6:32 +2 Jalen Williams makes two point dunk 12-29
6:03   Keshawn Justice personal foul (Najee Garvin draws the foul)  
5:56 +2 Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot 14-29
5:45   Najee Garvin personal foul (Joe Foley draws the foul)  
5:45   Joe Foley misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:45   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
5:26   Jaylen Fornes misses three point jump shot  
5:22   Joe Foley personal foul  
5:08 +2 Kevin Johnson makes two point jump shot 16-29
4:48   Christian Carlyle misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:48   Jaden Bediako personal foul (Ryghe Lyons draws the foul)  
4:48 +1 Ryghe Lyons makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-29
4:48 +1 Ryghe Lyons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-29
4:25   Broncos offensive rebound  
4:19   Josip Vrankic misses two point jump shot  
4:17   Juan Ducasse offensive rebound  
4:12   Jalen Williams turnover (traveling)  
3:59   Jalen Williams defensive rebound  
3:51   Jeremiah Buford blocks Josip Vrankic's two point layup  
3:50   Broncos offensive rebound  
3:45   Ryghe Lyons blocks Jalen Williams's two point layup  
3:45   Ryghe Lyons blocks Jalen Williams's two point layup  
3:43   Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound  
3:18   Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot  
3:16   Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound  
3:14 +2 Ryghe Lyons makes two point tip shot 20-29
3:08   Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot  
3:06   Jaylen Fornes defensive rebound  
2:56 +2 Jaylen Fornes makes two point jump shot 22-29
2:46 +3 Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (DJ Mitchell assists) 22-32
2:24   Isaac Johnson misses two point layup  
2:22   Keshawn Justice defensive rebound  
2:17   Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot  
2:15   Christian Carlyle offensive rebound  
2:11   Christian Carlyle turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Johnson steals)  
1:59   Josip Vrankic personal foul (Ryghe Lyons draws the foul)  
1:59 +1 Ryghe Lyons makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-32
1:59   Ryghe Lyons misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:59   DJ Mitchell defensive rebound  
1:31   Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot  
1:29   Jeremiah Buford defensive rebound  
1:16   Jalen Williams personal foul (Ryghe Lyons draws the foul)  
1:16   Ryghe Lyons misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:16   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
1:03   DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
1:01   Jeremiah Buford defensive rebound  
0:41   Kevin Johnson misses two point jump shot  
0:39   DJ Mitchell defensive rebound  
0:31 +2 Jalen Williams makes two point dunk (Christian Carlyle assists) 23-34
0:02 +2 Jaylen Fornes makes two point layup (Kevin Johnson assists) 25-34
0:02   Christian Carlyle shooting foul (Jaylen Fornes draws the foul)  
0:02 +1 Jaylen Fornes makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-34

2nd Half
Time Team Play Score
19:35   Ryghe Lyons misses two point jump shot  
19:33   Najee Garvin offensive rebound  
19:32   Jalen Williams personal foul (Najee Garvin draws the foul)  
19:17   Jaylen Fornes turnover (traveling)  
19:04   Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot  
19:02   Jaden Bediako offensive rebound  
18:54   Jaden Bediako misses two point jump shot  
18:52   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
18:45   Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot  
18:43   Jaden Bediako defensive rebound  
18:36   Josip Vrankic misses two point layup  
18:34   Ty Gordon defensive rebound  
18:21   Najee Garvin misses three point jump shot  
18:19   Ryghe Lyons personal foul  
18:07 +2 Christian Carlyle makes two point jump shot 26-36
17:46   Jaylen Fornes misses three point jump shot  
17:44   Jalen Williams defensive rebound  
17:35   Christian Carlyle misses two point jump shot  
17:33   Jaylen Fornes defensive rebound  
17:26   Jalen Williams personal foul (Ty Gordon draws the foul)  
17:18   Christian Carlyle defensive rebound  
17:11 +2 Christian Carlyle makes two point layup 26-38
16:56 +3 Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (DJ Mitchell assists) 26-41
16:33 +3 Ty Gordon makes three point jump shot (Kevin Johnson assists) 29-41
16:32   TV timeout  
16:32   TV timeout  
16:20   Jaden Bediako turnover (3-second violation)  
16:13   Vittorio Reynoso-Avila blocks Kevin Johnson's two point layup  
16:11   Christian Carlyle defensive rebound  
16:07   Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot  
16:05   Vittorio Reynoso-Avila offensive rebound  
16:05   Ty Gordon personal foul (Vittorio Reynoso-Avila draws the foul)  
16:02   DJ Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
16:00   Jaden Bediako offensive rebound  
16:00   Jaden Bediako misses two point layup  
15:58   DJ Mitchell offensive rebound  
15:57 +2 DJ Mitchell makes two point tip shot 29-43
15:47   Ty Gordon turnover (lost ball)  
15:47