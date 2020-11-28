NICHST
SNCLRA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Ryghe Lyons vs. Jaden Bediako (Ty Gordon gains possession)
|19:41
|
|Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot
|19:39
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|19:16
|
|+2
|Jaden Bediako makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:54
|
|Christian Carlyle blocks Kevin Johnson's two point jump shot
|18:52
|
|Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|18:47
|
|Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot
|18:45
|
|Jalen Williams offensive rebound
|18:40
|
|Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot
|18:38
|
|Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound
|18:32
|
|Christian Carlyle blocks Najee Garvin's two point layup
|18:30
|
|Colonels offensive rebound
|18:23
|
|Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot
|18:21
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|18:10
|
|Christian Carlyle misses three point jump shot
|18:08
|
|Jaden Bediako offensive rebound
|18:08
|
|Damien Sears personal foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)
|18:07
|
|Damien Sears blocks Josip Vrankic's two point layup
|18:05
|
|Josip Vrankic offensive rebound
|18:04
|
|+2
|Josip Vrankic makes two point layup
|0-4
|18:04
|
|Damien Sears shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)
|18:04
|
|+1
|Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|0-5
|17:52
|
|Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot
|17:50
|
|Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|17:42
|
|Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot
|17:40
|
|Jalen Williams offensive rebound
|17:36
|
|+2
|Jalen Williams makes two point layup
|0-7
|17:19
|
|Najee Garvin turnover (traveling)
|17:01
|
|+2
|Jaden Bediako makes two point layup (Josip Vrankic assists)
|0-9
|16:48
|
|+3
|Jaylen Fornes makes three point jump shot (Ty Gordon assists)
|3-9
|16:34
|
|+2
|Josip Vrankic makes two point jump shot
|3-11
|16:21
|
|Ty Gordon misses two point jump shot
|16:19
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|16:14
|
|Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot
|16:12
|
|Josip Vrankic offensive rebound
|16:09
|
|+2
|Josip Vrankic makes two point layup
|3-13
|16:08
|
|Colonels 30 second timeout
|16:08
|
|TV timeout
|15:56
|
|+3
|Jeremiah Buford makes three point jump shot (Kevin Johnson assists)
|6-13
|15:43
|
|Kevin Johnson personal foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)
|15:32
|
|Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|
|+3
|Ryghe Lyons makes three point jump shot (Kevin Johnson assists)
|9-13
|14:55
|
|Christian Carlyle misses two point layup
|14:53
|
|Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound
|14:44
|
|Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot
|14:42
|
|Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|14:35
|
|Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot
|14:33
|
|Shawn Williams defensive rebound
|14:02
|
|Jalen Williams personal foul (Shawn Williams draws the foul)
|14:02
|
|Jaden Bediako blocks Najee Garvin's two point layup
|14:00
|
|Najee Garvin offensive rebound
|13:59
|
|Jaden Bediako blocks Najee Garvin's two point layup
|13:59
|
|Najee Garvin offensive rebound
|13:59
|
|Jump ball. Najee Garvin vs. Jaden Bediako (Broncos gains possession)
|13:59
|
|Najee Garvin turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Bediako steals)
|13:32
|
|Jalen Williams misses two point jump shot
|13:30
|
|DJ Mitchell offensive rebound
|13:18
|
|DJ Mitchell misses two point layup
|13:16
|
|Najee Garvin defensive rebound
|13:16
|
|Jaden Bediako personal foul (Najee Garvin draws the foul)
|13:03
|
|Ty Gordon turnover (bad pass)
|12:54
|
|Ty Gordon personal foul (Joe Foley draws the foul)
|12:47
|
|+2
|Josip Vrankic makes two point jump shot (Jalen Williams assists)
|9-15
|12:34
|
|Isaac Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:32
|
|Vittorio Reynoso-Avila defensive rebound
|12:23
|
|Jaylen Fornes shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)
|12:23
|
|+1
|Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-16
|12:23
|
|+1
|Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-17
|12:07
|
|Isaac Johnson misses two point layup
|12:05
|
|DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|12:01
|
|Joe Foley turnover (bad pass)
|11:45
|
|Jaylen Fornes misses two point jump shot
|11:43
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|11:36
|
|Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot
|11:34
|
|Jaylen Fornes defensive rebound
|11:17
|
|Isaac Johnson misses three point jump shot
|11:15
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|11:08
|
|Najee Garvin personal foul (DJ Mitchell draws the foul)
|11:08
|
|TV timeout
|10:57
|
|Ty Gordon personal foul (Keshawn Justice draws the foul)
|10:57
|
|Keshawn Justice misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:57
|
|Najee Garvin defensive rebound
|10:41
|
|DJ Mitchell blocks Kevin Johnson's two point layup
|10:39
|
|DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|10:30
|
|DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|10:28
|
|Josip Vrankic offensive rebound
|10:20
|
|+3
|Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (Giordan Williams assists)
|9-20
|10:02
|
|Ty Gordon misses two point layup
|10:00
|
|Christian Carlyle defensive rebound
|9:52
|
|Josip Vrankic misses two point layup
|9:50
|
|Damien Sears defensive rebound
|9:40
|
|Giordan Williams personal foul (Kevin Johnson draws the foul)
|9:23
|
|Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot
|9:21
|
|Christian Carlyle defensive rebound
|9:11
|
|Keshawn Justice misses two point layup
|9:09
|
|Damien Sears defensive rebound
|8:55
|
|Josip Vrankic blocks Najee Garvin's two point layup
|8:53
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|8:41
|
|Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot
|8:39
|
|Jaden Bediako offensive rebound
|8:34
|
|+2
|Jaden Bediako makes two point jump shot
|9-22
|8:12
|
|Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot
|8:10
|
|Christian Carlyle defensive rebound
|8:03
|
|Christian Carlyle misses two point layup
|8:01
|
|Damien Sears defensive rebound
|7:57
|
|Giordan Williams blocks Ty Gordon's two point layup
|7:56
|
|Colonels offensive rebound
|7:56
|
|TV timeout
|7:47
|
|Jaylen Fornes misses two point layup
|7:45
|
|Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|7:35
|
|+2
|Keshawn Justice makes two point layup (Joe Foley assists)
|9-24
|7:20
|
|+3
|Jeremiah Buford makes three point jump shot (Kevin Johnson assists)
|12-24
|7:06
|
|+3
|Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (Josip Vrankic assists)
|12-27
|6:41
|
|Jaylen Fornes misses two point jump shot
|6:39
|
|Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|6:32
|
|+2
|Jalen Williams makes two point dunk
|12-29
|6:03
|
|Keshawn Justice personal foul (Najee Garvin draws the foul)
|5:56
|
|+2
|Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot
|14-29
|5:45
|
|Najee Garvin personal foul (Joe Foley draws the foul)
|5:45
|
|Joe Foley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:45
|
|Najee Garvin defensive rebound
|5:26
|
|Jaylen Fornes misses three point jump shot
|5:22
|
|Joe Foley personal foul
|5:08
|
|+2
|Kevin Johnson makes two point jump shot
|16-29
|4:48
|
|Christian Carlyle misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:48
|
|Jaden Bediako personal foul (Ryghe Lyons draws the foul)
|4:48
|
|+1
|Ryghe Lyons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-29
|4:48
|
|+1
|Ryghe Lyons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-29
|4:25
|
|Broncos offensive rebound
|4:19
|
|Josip Vrankic misses two point jump shot
|4:17
|
|Juan Ducasse offensive rebound
|4:12
|
|Jalen Williams turnover (traveling)
|3:59
|
|Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|3:51
|
|Jeremiah Buford blocks Josip Vrankic's two point layup
|3:50
|
|Broncos offensive rebound
|3:45
|
|Ryghe Lyons blocks Jalen Williams's two point layup
|3:45
|
|Ryghe Lyons blocks Jalen Williams's two point layup
|3:43
|
|Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound
|3:18
|
|Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot
|3:16
|
|Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound
|3:14
|
|+2
|Ryghe Lyons makes two point tip shot
|20-29
|3:08
|
|Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot
|3:06
|
|Jaylen Fornes defensive rebound
|2:56
|
|+2
|Jaylen Fornes makes two point jump shot
|22-29
|2:46
|
|+3
|Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (DJ Mitchell assists)
|22-32
|2:24
|
|Isaac Johnson misses two point layup
|2:22
|
|Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|2:17
|
|Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot
|2:15
|
|Christian Carlyle offensive rebound
|2:11
|
|Christian Carlyle turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Johnson steals)
|1:59
|
|Josip Vrankic personal foul (Ryghe Lyons draws the foul)
|1:59
|
|+1
|Ryghe Lyons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-32
|1:59
|
|Ryghe Lyons misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:59
|
|DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|1:31
|
|Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot
|1:29
|
|Jeremiah Buford defensive rebound
|1:16
|
|Jalen Williams personal foul (Ryghe Lyons draws the foul)
|1:16
|
|Ryghe Lyons misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:16
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|1:03
|
|DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|1:01
|
|Jeremiah Buford defensive rebound
|0:41
|
|Kevin Johnson misses two point jump shot
|0:39
|
|DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:31
|
|+2
|Jalen Williams makes two point dunk (Christian Carlyle assists)
|23-34
|0:02
|
|+2
|Jaylen Fornes makes two point layup (Kevin Johnson assists)
|25-34
|0:02
|
|Christian Carlyle shooting foul (Jaylen Fornes draws the foul)
|0:02
|
|+1
|Jaylen Fornes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-34
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:35
|
|Ryghe Lyons misses two point jump shot
|19:33
|
|Najee Garvin offensive rebound
|19:32
|
|Jalen Williams personal foul (Najee Garvin draws the foul)
|19:17
|
|Jaylen Fornes turnover (traveling)
|19:04
|
|Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot
|19:02
|
|Jaden Bediako offensive rebound
|18:54
|
|Jaden Bediako misses two point jump shot
|18:52
|
|Najee Garvin defensive rebound
|18:45
|
|Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot
|18:43
|
|Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|18:36
|
|Josip Vrankic misses two point layup
|18:34
|
|Ty Gordon defensive rebound
|18:21
|
|Najee Garvin misses three point jump shot
|18:19
|
|Ryghe Lyons personal foul
|18:07
|
|+2
|Christian Carlyle makes two point jump shot
|26-36
|17:46
|
|Jaylen Fornes misses three point jump shot
|17:44
|
|Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|17:35
|
|Christian Carlyle misses two point jump shot
|17:33
|
|Jaylen Fornes defensive rebound
|17:26
|
|Jalen Williams personal foul (Ty Gordon draws the foul)
|17:18
|
|Christian Carlyle defensive rebound
|17:11
|
|+2
|Christian Carlyle makes two point layup
|26-38
|16:56
|
|+3
|Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (DJ Mitchell assists)
|26-41
|16:33
|
|+3
|Ty Gordon makes three point jump shot (Kevin Johnson assists)
|29-41
|16:32
|
|TV timeout
|16:32
|
|TV timeout
|16:20
|
|Jaden Bediako turnover (3-second violation)
|16:13
|
|Vittorio Reynoso-Avila blocks Kevin Johnson's two point layup
|16:11
|
|Christian Carlyle defensive rebound
|16:07
|
|Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot
|16:05
|
|Vittorio Reynoso-Avila offensive rebound
|16:05
|
|Ty Gordon personal foul (Vittorio Reynoso-Avila draws the foul)
|16:02
|
|DJ Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|16:00
|
|Jaden Bediako offensive rebound
|16:00
|
|Jaden Bediako misses two point layup
|15:58
|
|DJ Mitchell offensive rebound
|15:57
|
|+2
|DJ Mitchell makes two point tip shot
|29-43
|15:47
|
|Ty Gordon turnover (lost ball)
|15:47