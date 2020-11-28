|
20:00
Jump ball. Ethan Henderson vs. Mykell Robinson (Desi Sills gains possession)
19:49
+2
Justin Smith makes two point jump shot
0-2
19:27
Thomas Bell misses two point layup
|
19:25
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
19:05
Jalen Tate offensive foul (Thomas Bell draws the foul)
|
19:05
Jalen Tate turnover
|
18:56
Mardrez McBride turnover (lost ball) (Moses Moody steals)
|
18:51
Moses Moody misses two point layup
|
18:49
Mardrez McBride defensive rebound
|
18:25
Zachary Simmons misses three point jump shot
|
18:23
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
18:10
Mardrez McBride blocks Jalen Tate's two point jump shot
|
18:08
Mardrez McBride defensive rebound
|
17:55
Justin Smith blocks Thomas Bell's two point jump shot
|
17:53
James Reese offensive rebound
|
17:49
James Reese turnover (bad pass)
|
17:44
+2
Desi Sills makes two point jump shot (Connor Vanover assists)
0-4
|
17:25
+2
Thomas Bell makes two point layup (Zachary Simmons assists)
2-4
|
17:05
+3
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
2-7
|
16:51
Thomas Bell turnover (lost ball) (Justin Smith steals)
|
16:44
Javion Hamlet shooting foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|
16:44
+1
Desi Sills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-8
|
16:44
Desi Sills misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16:44
Larry Wise defensive rebound
|
16:33
Connor Vanover blocks Larry Wise's two point jump shot
|
16:31
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
16:23
Moses Moody misses two point layup
|
16:21
Connor Vanover offensive rebound
|
16:16
+2
Connor Vanover makes two point dunk
2-10
|
15:59
+2
Terence Lewis II makes two point layup (Javion Hamlet assists)
4-10
|
15:43
Desi Sills turnover (3-second violation)
|
15:43
TV timeout
|
15:16
Connor Vanover blocks Terence Lewis II's two point layup
|
15:14
Razorbacks defensive rebound
|
15:06
Javion Hamlet personal foul (Justin Smith draws the foul)
|
15:06
+1
Justin Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-11
|
15:06
Justin Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15:06
Zachary Simmons defensive rebound
|
14:36
+2
Jalen Jackson makes two point layup
6-11
|
14:22
Khalen Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
14:20
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
14:20
Mardrez McBride personal foul (Justin Smith draws the foul)
|
14:09
JD Notae misses two point jump shot
|
14:07
Jalen Jackson defensive rebound
|
13:42
+2
Jalen Jackson makes two point jump shot (Zachary Simmons assists)
8-11
|
13:29
Desi Sills offensive foul (Zachary Simmons draws the foul)
|
13:29
Desi Sills turnover
|
13:12
Zachary Simmons turnover (bad pass) (Desi Sills steals)
|
13:05
Rubin Jones shooting foul (JD Notae draws the foul)
|
13:05
+1
JD Notae makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-12
|
13:05
+1
JD Notae makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-13
|
12:58
James Reese misses two point jump shot
|
12:56
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
12:50
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
12:48
Javion Hamlet defensive rebound
|
12:39
James Reese misses two point layup
|
12:37
James Reese offensive rebound
|
12:32
Connor Vanover blocks James Reese's two point layup
|
12:30
JD Notae defensive rebound
|
12:21
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
12:19
Thomas Bell defensive rebound
|
12:14
Zachary Simmons turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Tate steals)
|
12:11
Zachary Simmons personal foul (JD Notae draws the foul)
|
12:09
Jalen Tate turnover (bad pass) (Terence Lewis II steals)
|
11:59
+2
Thomas Bell makes two point layup (James Reese assists)
10-13
|
11:48
Thomas Bell shooting foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|
11:47
TV timeout
|
11:47
+1
Desi Sills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-14
|
11:47
+1
Desi Sills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-15
|
11:31
+2
Thomas Bell makes two point layup (Javion Hamlet assists)
12-15
|
11:13
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
11:11
James Reese defensive rebound
|
10:53
Thomas Bell misses three point jump shot
|
10:51
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
10:42
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
10:40
Thomas Bell defensive rebound
|
10:32
+3
James Reese makes three point jump shot (Javion Hamlet assists)
15-15
|
10:17
+2
Desi Sills makes two point layup
15-17
|
10:02
Thomas Bell misses two point jump shot
|
10:00
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
9:48
Desi Sills misses two point jump shot
|
9:46
James Reese defensive rebound
|
9:40
Terence Lewis II misses two point layup
|
9:38
Terence Lewis II offensive rebound
|
9:40
Connor Vanover shooting foul (Terence Lewis II draws the foul)
|
9:40
+1
Terence Lewis II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-17
|
9:40
+1
Terence Lewis II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-17
|
9:28
Zachary Simmons shooting foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|
9:28
Desi Sills misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9:28
Desi Sills misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9:28
Zachary Simmons defensive rebound
|
9:18
Rubin Jones turnover (traveling)
|
9:03
Justin Smith misses two point jump shot
|
9:01
Zachary Simmons defensive rebound
|
8:43
Zachary Simmons turnover (3-second violation)
|
8:27
Larry Wise personal foul (Khalen Robinson draws the foul)
|
8:27
+1
Khalen Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-18
|
8:27
+1
Khalen Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-19
|
8:01
Khalen Robinson shooting foul (Javion Hamlet draws the foul)
|
8:01
+1
Javion Hamlet makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-19
|
8:01
+1
Javion Hamlet makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-19
|
7:48
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
7:46
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
7:42
Justin Smith misses two point jump shot
|
7:40
Mean Green defensive rebound
|
7:40
TV timeout
|
7:35
Thomas Bell turnover (lost ball)
|
7:28
Justin Smith turnover (lost ball) (Javion Hamlet steals)
|
7:19
Moses Moody blocks James Reese's two point layup
|
7:17
Rubin Jones offensive rebound
|
7:13
Jalen Tate personal foul
|
6:51
James Reese misses two point jump shot
|
6:49
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
6:42
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
6:40
JD Notae offensive rebound
|
6:42
+2
Moses Moody makes two point layup (JD Notae assists)
19-21
|
6:42
Terence Lewis II shooting foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
|
6:42
+1
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 1 of 1
19-22
|
6:25
Zachary Simmons misses two point layup
|
6:23
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
6:09
+2
JD Notae makes two point layup
19-24
|
5:47
Mean Green 30 second timeout
|
5:24
Jalen Jackson misses two point jump shot
|
5:22
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
5:12
+2
JD Notae makes two point jump shot
19-26
|
4:57
Mardrez McBride turnover (lost ball) (Justin Smith steals)
|
4:50
+3
JD Notae makes three point jump shot (Desi Sills assists)
19-29
|
4:49
Mean Green 30 second timeout
|
4:24
Jalen Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
4:22
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
4:11
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
4:09
James Reese defensive rebound
|
3:50
TV timeout
|
3:45
Javion Hamlet misses two point jump shot
|
3:43
Zachary Simmons offensive rebound
|
3:36
Rubin Jones misses three point jump shot
|
3:34
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
3:29
JD Notae turnover (traveling)
|
3:06
+2
Zachary Simmons makes two point jump shot
21-29
|
2:48
+3
Justin Smith makes three point jump shot (JD Notae assists)
21-32
|
2:25
+2
Javion Hamlet makes two point jump shot
23-32
|
2:11
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
2:09
Mardrez McBride defensive rebound
|
2:03
Rubin Jones turnover (lost ball) (JD Notae steals)
|
1:51
+2
JD Notae makes two point jump shot
23-34
|
1:37
Javion Hamlet turnover (lost ball) (Moses Moody steals)
|
1:32
+2
Justin Smith makes two point layup
23-36
|
1:12
Rubin Jones misses three point jump shot
|
1:10
Mardrez McBride offensive rebound
|
1:06
+2
Mardrez McBride makes two point layup
25-36
|
0:43
Justin Smith misses three point jump shot
|
0:41
Moses Moody offensive rebound
|
0:38
Rubin Jones shooting foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
|
0:38
+1
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-37
|
0:38
+1
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-38
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
Zachary Simmons makes two point layup (Thomas Bell assists)
|
27-38
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|