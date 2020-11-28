|
20:00
John Walker III vs. Kalib Boone (Cowboys gains possession)
19:38
Yahuza Rasas personal foul (Kalib Boone draws the foul)
19:38
+1
Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-1
19:38
+1
Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-2
19:27
+3
Yahuza Rasas makes three point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists)
3-2
19:09
+3
Keylan Boone makes three point jump shot (Kalib Boone assists)
3-5
18:50
Yahuza Rasas misses two point jump shot
18:48
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
18:43
Isaac Likekele offensive foul
18:43
Isaac Likekele turnover
18:28
Galen Alexander misses two point layup
18:26
Kalib Boone defensive rebound
18:20
+3
Ferron Flavors Jr. makes three point jump shot (Isaac Likekele assists)
3-8
18:08
|
John Walker III makes two point layup (Michael Weathers assists)
5-8
17:44
Keylan Boone misses three point jump shot
17:42
Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound
17:33
Michael Weathers offensive foul
17:33
Michael Weathers turnover
17:14
Isaac Likekele misses two point layup
17:12
Michael Weathers defensive rebound
17:12
Isaac Likekele personal foul (Michael Weathers draws the foul)
16:56
Kalib Boone blocks Yahuza Rasas's two point driving layup
16:54
Tigers offensive rebound
16:47
Yahuza Rasas misses three point jump shot
16:45
Ferron Flavors Jr. defensive rebound
16:37
Ferron Flavors Jr. misses three point jump shot
16:35
John Walker III defensive rebound
16:24
Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup
16:22
Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
16:09
Jordan Gilliam shooting foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
16:09
|
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-9
16:09
|
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-10
16:02
|
Galen Alexander makes two point dunk (John Walker III assists)
7-10
15:52
Avery Anderson III misses two point layup
15:50
John Walker III defensive rebound
15:40
Cade Cunningham blocks Joirdon Karl Nicholas's two point layup
15:38
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
15:29
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point layup
15:27
John Walker III defensive rebound
15:23
Keylan Boone shooting foul (Galen Alexander draws the foul)
15:23
TV timeout
15:23
+1
Galen Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-10
15:23
+1
Galen Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-10
15:03
Keylan Boone misses three point jump shot
15:01
Rondel Walker offensive rebound
14:52
|
Rondel Walker makes two point putback layup
9-12
14:33
|
Galen Alexander makes two point pullup jump shot
11-12
14:20
|
Avery Anderson III makes three point jump shot
11-15
13:52
|
John Walker III makes two point finger roll layup (Michael Weathers assists)
13-15
13:33
Avery Anderson III misses three point jump shot
13:31
Keylan Boone offensive rebound
13:28
Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Keylan Boone draws the foul)
13:28
Keylan Boone misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:28
|
Keylan Boone makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-16
13:03
Cade Cunningham shooting foul (John Walker III draws the foul)
13:03
|
John Walker III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-16
13:03
John Walker III turnover (lane violation)
12:40
|
Rondel Walker makes two point layup
14-18
12:26
John Walker III misses two point jump shot
12:22
Kalib Boone defensive rebound
12:17
|
Avery Anderson III makes two point layup (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe assists)
14-20
11:48
Kalib Boone blocks Joirdon Karl Nicholas's two point layup
11:46
Rondel Walker defensive rebound
11:41
Kalib Boone offensive foul
11:41
Kalib Boone turnover
11:20
Cade Cunningham blocks Justin Hopkins's two point layup
11:18
Tigers offensive rebound
11:10
Michael Weathers misses three point jump shot
11:08
Tigers offensive rebound
11:08
Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
10:57
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover (lost ball) (Joirdon Karl Nicholas steals)
10:48
Joirdon Karl Nicholas turnover (lost ball) (Kalib Boone steals)
10:35
Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Kalib Boone draws the foul)
10:35
|
Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-21
10:35
|
Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-22
10:04
Chris Baldwin misses three point jump shot
10:02
Tigers offensive rebound
10:02
Ferron Flavors Jr. personal foul
9:43
Yahuza Rasas misses two point jump shot
9:41
Tigers offensive rebound
9:41
Bryce Williams personal foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)
9:41
|
Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-22
9:41
Chris Baldwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:41
Kalib Boone defensive rebound
9:26
Keylan Boone misses three point jump shot
9:24
Chris Baldwin defensive rebound
9:07
Cade Cunningham shooting foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)
9:07
Chris Baldwin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:07
Chris Baldwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:07
Kalib Boone defensive rebound
8:59
Galen Alexander blocks Ferron Flavors Jr.'s three point jump shot
8:57
Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound
8:45
Bryce Williams blocks Yahuza Rasas's two point layup
8:45
Tigers offensive rebound
8:45
Jump ball. Yahuza Rasas vs. Bryce Williams (Tigers gains possession)
8:36
Yahuza Rasas misses two point jump shot
8:34
Cowboys defensive rebound
8:21
|
Cade Cunningham makes two point layup (Kalib Boone assists)
15-24
8:13
Kalib Boone shooting foul (Galen Alexander draws the foul)
8:13
|
Galen Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 3
16-24
8:13
Galen Alexander misses regular free throw 2 of 3
7:56
|
Cade Cunningham makes three point pullup jump shot
17-27
8:13
|
Galen Alexander makes regular free throw 3 of 3
17-24
7:56
|
Cade Cunningham makes three point pullup jump shot
17-27
7:33
|
John Walker III makes two point alley-oop layup (Galen Alexander assists)
19-27
7:26
Cade Cunningham offensive foul
7:26
Cade Cunningham turnover
7:26
TV timeout
7:08
|
John Walker III makes two point jump shot (Jordan Gilliam assists)
21-27
6:45
Avery Anderson III offensive foul (Yahuza Rasas draws the foul)
6:45
Avery Anderson III turnover
6:36
Galen Alexander misses two point pullup jump shot
6:34
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
6:13
|
Bernard Kouma makes two point layup (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe assists)
21-29
5:53
|
Galen Alexander makes three point jump shot (Yahuza Rasas assists)
24-29
5:24
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point layup
5:22
John Walker III defensive rebound
5:15
Galen Alexander misses three point jump shot
5:13
Bernard Kouma defensive rebound
5:04
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point layup
24-31
4:34
|
Yahuza Rasas makes two point hook shot
26-31
4:19
Rondel Walker misses three point jump shot
4:17
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
4:17
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point putback dunk
26-33
3:50
John Walker III misses three point jump shot
3:48
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
3:41
|
Rondel Walker makes two point layup (Isaac Likekele assists)
26-35
3:41
John Walker III shooting foul (Rondel Walker draws the foul)
3:41
TV timeout
3:41
|
Rondel Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
26-36
3:34
Michael Weathers turnover (bad pass) (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe steals)
3:06
Rondel Walker misses three point step back jump shot
3:04
Galen Alexander defensive rebound
2:49
|
John Walker III makes two point reverse layup (Jordan Gilliam assists)
28-36
2:29
|
Rondel Walker makes two point driving layup
28-38
2:29
Justin Hopkins shooting foul (Rondel Walker draws the foul)
2:29
|
Rondel Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
28-39
2:00
|
John Walker III makes two point jump shot
30-39
1:44
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Gilliam steals)
1:40
Avery Anderson III blocks Jordan Gilliam's two point layup
1:38
Ferron Flavors Jr. defensive rebound
1:36
Jordan Gilliam personal foul (Ferron Flavors Jr. draws the foul)
1:36
Ferron Flavors Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:36
Michael Weathers defensive rebound
1:07
John Jones misses three point jump shot
1:05
Tigers offensive rebound
1:05
Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
0:49
Avery Anderson III misses two point step back jump shot
0:47
Michael Weathers defensive rebound
0:33
John Walker III turnover (back court violation)
0:25
Michael Weathers misses two point layup
0:30
Avery Anderson III turnover (bad pass) (Michael Weathers steals)
0:25
Michael Weathers misses two point layup
0:23
Cowboys defensive rebound
0:23
John Walker III personal foul (Ferron Flavors Jr. draws the foul)
0:23
|
Ferron Flavors Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-40
0:23
|
Ferron Flavors Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-41
0:07
Galen Alexander misses three point jump shot
0:05
Justin Hopkins offensive rebound
