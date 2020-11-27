|
20:00
|
|
|
(Nittany Lions gains possession)
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington offensive rebound
|
|
19:28
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:11
|
|
|
Jake Stephens turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:50
|
|
+2
|
Jamari Wheeler makes two point layup
|
0-4
|
18:39
|
|
|
Myreon Jones personal foul
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Kamdyn Curfman misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Myles Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Myles Lewis turnover (lost ball) (Jamari Wheeler steals)
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Sean Conway defensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
+3
|
Sean Conway makes three point jump shot (Jake Stephens assists)
|
3-4
|
17:20
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington makes two point jump shot
|
3-6
|
17:04
|
|
|
Jake Stephens misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington defensive rebound
|
|
16:54
|
|
+2
|
Myreon Jones makes two point layup
|
3-8
|
16:42
|
|
|
Myles Lewis misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Jake Stephens offensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
+2
|
Jake Stephens makes two point layup
|
5-8
|
16:14
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses two point layup
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
John Harrar offensive rebound
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
John Harrar turnover (lost ball) (Kamdyn Curfman steals)
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Jake Stephens turnover (bad pass) (Jamari Wheeler steals)
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Sean Conway shooting foul (Izaiah Brockington draws the foul)
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:53
|
|
+1
|
Izaiah Brockington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-9
|
15:31
|
|
|
Greg Parham turnover (bad pass) (Izaiah Brockington steals)
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington offensive rebound
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler offensive rebound
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick personal foul
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Keydets turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Trey Bonham defensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
+3
|
Greg Parham makes three point jump shot (Kamdyn Curfman assists)
|
8-9
|
14:21
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Myles Dread offensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point layup
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Kamdyn Curfman defensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Myles Dread shooting foul (Kamdyn Curfman draws the foul)
|
|
13:57
|
|
+1
|
Kamdyn Curfman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-9
|
13:57
|
|
+1
|
Kamdyn Curfman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-9
|
13:44
|
|
|
Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Louis Tang defensive rebound
|
|
13:33
|
|
+2
|
Louis Tang makes two point layup (Jake Stephens assists)
|
12-9
|
13:06
|
|
|
John Harrar turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:45
|
|
+3
|
Kamdyn Curfman makes three point jump shot (Jake Stephens assists)
|
15-9
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Myreon Jones makes two point jump shot
|
15-11
|
11:58
|
|
|
Jake Stephens misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Myles Dread defensive rebound
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
John Harrar offensive rebound
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
John Harrar misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Louis Tang defensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
John Harrar personal foul (Louis Tang draws the foul)
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:17
|
|
+2
|
Louis Tang makes two point layup
|
17-11
|
11:02
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms misses two point layup
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
John Harrar offensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Louis Tang personal foul (John Harrar draws the foul)
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Connor Arnold offensive foul (Sam Sessoms draws the foul)
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Connor Arnold turnover
|
|
10:19
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Sam Sessoms assists)
|
17-14
|
9:55
|
|
|
Greg Parham misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Louis Tang offensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Louis Tang turnover (lost ball) (Sam Sessoms steals)
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Louis Tang defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Sean Conway misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Louis Tang offensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Jake Stephens misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Sean Conway offensive rebound
|
|
8:49
|
|
+2
|
Sean Conway makes two point layup
|
19-14
|
8:34
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Jake Stephens defensive rebound
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Sean Conway misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Myreon Jones turnover (lost ball) (Greg Parham steals)
|
|
8:02
|
|
+2
|
Greg Parham makes two point layup
|
21-14
|
7:58
|
|
|
Kamdyn Curfman personal foul
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick offensive rebound
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Myles Dread offensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Myles Dread turnover (lost ball) (Greg Parham steals)
|
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Greg Parham makes two point layup
|
23-14
|
7:29
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Greg Parham defensive rebound
|
|
7:19
|
|
+3
|
Greg Parham makes three point jump shot
|
26-14
|
7:19
|
|
|
Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|
|
7:06
|
|
+3
|
Sam Sessoms makes three point jump shot
|
26-17
|
6:53
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms shooting foul (Jake Stephens draws the foul)
|
|
6:53
|
|
+1
|
Jake Stephens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-17
|
6:53
|
|
|
Jake Stephens misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
Sam Sessoms makes two point jump shot
|
27-19
|
6:05
|
|
|
Keydets turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington turnover (bad pass) (Myles Lewis steals)
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Myles Lewis turnover (lost ball) (Sam Sessoms steals)
|
|
5:19
|
|
+2
|
Seth Lundy makes two point layup
|
27-21
|
5:08
|
|
|
Sean Conway misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington defensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms misses two point layup
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Jake Stephens defensive rebound
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington blocks Trey Bonham's two point layup
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington defensive rebound
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Jake Stephens personal foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|
|
4:04
|
|
+3
|
Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Myreon Jones assists)
|
27-24
|
3:46
|
|
|
Myles Dread personal foul (Myles Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Jake Stephens turnover (lost ball) (Seth Lundy steals)
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Louis Tang defensive rebound
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Trey Bonham turnover (lost ball) (Izaiah Brockington steals)
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Greg Parham shooting foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-25
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-26
|
2:30
|
|
|
Greg Parham turnover (lost ball) (Seth Lundy steals)
|
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington makes two point layup
|
27-28
|
2:37
|
|
+3
|
Greg Parham makes three point jump shot
|
30-28
|
2:31
|
|
|
Jake Stephens shooting foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-29
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-30
|
2:21
|
|
|
Greg Parham turnover (lost ball) (Sam Sessoms steals)
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Louis Tang shooting foul (Myreon Jones draws the foul)
|
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
Myreon Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-31
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
Myreon Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-32
|
2:00
|
|
|
Kamdyn Curfman misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Myreon Jones defensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses two point layup
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Kamdyn Curfman defensive rebound
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Greg Parham misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point layup
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Sean Conway defensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Keydets 30 second timeout
|
|
1:04
|
|
+2
|
Greg Parham makes two point layup
|
32-32
|
0:50
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington offensive rebound
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Sean Conway personal foul (Myreon Jones draws the foul)
|
|
0:50
|
|
+1
|
Myreon Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
32-33
|
0:50
|
|
+1
|
Myreon Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-34
|
0:33
|
|
+3
|
Kamdyn Curfman makes three point jump shot (Greg Parham assists)
|
35-34
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Jamari Wheeler makes three point jump shot
|
35-37
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|