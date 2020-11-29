|
20:00
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. vs. Solomon Young (Cyclones gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Markedric Bell defensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
+2
|
Shaun Doss makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:08
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Dequan Morris defensive rebound
|
|
18:49
|
|
+2
|
Joshuwan Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
4-0
|
18:29
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Golden Lions defensive rebound
|
|
17:58
|
|
+2
|
Shaun Doss makes two point jump shot
|
6-0
|
17:45
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Shaun Doss defensive rebound
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Javan Johnson personal foul (Joshuwan Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
17:02
|
|
+2
|
Joshuwan Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
8-0
|
16:54
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton turnover (lost ball) (Dequan Morris steals)
|
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Markedric Bell makes two point layup
|
10-0
|
16:44
|
|
|
Cyclones 30 second timeout
|
|
16:36
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point layup (Javan Johnson assists)
|
10-2
|
16:16
|
|
+2
|
Dequan Morris makes two point dunk (Shaun Doss assists)
|
12-2
|
15:46
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Markedric Bell defensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton personal foul (Joshuwan Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:20
|
|
+2
|
Markedric Bell makes two point hook shot
|
14-2
|
15:03
|
|
|
Dequan Morris blocks Tyler Harris's three point jump shot
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Shaun Doss defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Joshuwan Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Markedric Bell offensive rebound
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Markedric Bell misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|
|
14:36
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point layup
|
14-4
|
14:16
|
|
|
Dequan Morris misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Tyler Harris defensive rebound
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Dequan Morris defensive rebound
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands defensive rebound
|
|
13:44
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands makes three point jump shot (Tyler Harris assists)
|
14-7
|
13:22
|
|
|
Shaun Doss turnover (bad pass) (Solomon Young steals)
|
|
13:12
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
14-10
|
13:12
|
|
|
Golden Lions 30 second timeout
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Joshuwan Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Joshuwan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Markedric Bell defensive rebound
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Markedric Bell misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
George Conditt IV defensive rebound
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. shooting foul (Darlinstone Dubar draws the foul)
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:54
|
|
+1
|
Darlinstone Dubar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-11
|
11:45
|
|
|
Markedric Bell misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
George Conditt IV turnover (bad pass) (Markedric Bell steals)
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Jalen Lynn misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
George Conditt IV defensive rebound
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton turnover (bad pass) (Joshuwan Johnson steals)
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar shooting foul (Nicholas Jones draws the foul)
|
|
10:20
|
|
+1
|
Nicholas Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
15-11
|
10:20
|
|
+1
|
Nicholas Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
16-11
|
10:20
|
|
+1
|
Nicholas Jones makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
17-11
|
10:11
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
+2
|
Darlinstone Dubar makes two point layup
|
17-13
|
9:45
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. offensive foul (Jalen Coleman-Lands draws the foul)
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. turnover
|
|
9:31
|
|
+3
|
Rasir Bolton makes three point jump shot (Javan Johnson assists)
|
17-16
|
9:05
|
|
|
Nicholas Jones misses two point layup
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
George Conditt IV blocks Alvin Stredic Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Dequan Morris offensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Jump ball. Dequan Morris vs. George Conditt IV (Golden Lions gains possession)
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Shaun Doss misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Dequan Morris offensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
George Conditt IV shooting foul (Dequan Morris draws the foul)
|
|
8:55
|
|
+1
|
Dequan Morris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-16
|
8:55
|
|
+1
|
Dequan Morris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-16
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands makes two point jump shot (Javan Johnson assists)
|
19-18
|
8:31
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Coleman-Lands steals)
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Dequan Morris defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Dequan Morris turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands offensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jalen Coleman-Lands vs. Dequan Morris (Cyclones gains possession)
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:50
|
|
+2
|
Dequan Morris makes two point layup (Shaun Doss assists)
|
21-18
|
6:39
|
|
|
Markedric Bell personal foul (Jalen Coleman-Lands draws the foul)
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Jalen Lynn defensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Dequan Morris makes two point jump shot
|
23-18
|
5:55
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Harris makes two point layup (Dudley Blackwell assists)
|
23-20
|
5:28
|
|
|
Markedric Bell misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Tyler Harris defensive rebound
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Markedric Bell shooting foul (Dudley Blackwell draws the foul)
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Dudley Blackwell misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Dudley Blackwell misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
5:19
|
|
+1
|
Dudley Blackwell makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
23-21
|
5:08
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Lynn makes three point jump shot (Shaun Doss assists)
|
26-21
|
4:56
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Markedric Bell defensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Joshuwan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Dudley Blackwell steals)
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Markedric Bell shooting foul (Dudley Blackwell draws the foul)
|
|
4:42
|
|
+1
|
Dudley Blackwell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-22
|
4:42
|
|
+1
|
Dudley Blackwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-23
|
4:21
|
|
+2
|
Shaun Doss makes two point hook shot
|
28-23
|
4:12
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Jump ball. Alvin Stredic Jr. vs. Solomon Young (Golden Lions gains possession)
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Solomon Young shooting foul (Nicholas Jones draws the foul)
|
|
4:01
|
|
+1
|
Nicholas Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-23
|
4:01
|
|
|
Nicholas Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. blocks Solomon Young's two point hook shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Shaun Doss defensive rebound
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Nicholas Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Tyler Harris defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Solomon Young turnover (double dribble)
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Dequan Morris turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Solomon Young misses two point hook shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton offensive rebound
|
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point tip shot
|
29-25
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
Shaun Doss makes two point jump shot (Nicholas Jones assists)
|
31-25
|
2:08
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Walker makes two point jump shot
|
31-27
|
1:48
|
|
|
Joshuwan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Solomon Young steals)
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses two point dunk
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
+2
|
Dequan Morris makes two point dunk (Joshuwan Johnson assists)
|
33-27
|
1:19
|
|
|
Shaun Doss personal foul (Jaden Walker draws the foul)
|
|
1:15
|
|
+3
|
Jaden Walker makes three point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
33-30
|
1:01
|
|
+2
|
Shaun Doss makes two point jump shot
|
35-30
|
0:41
|
|
+2
|
Darlinstone Dubar makes two point layup
|
35-32
|
0:20
|
|
|
Tyler Harris shooting foul (Joshuwan Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
0:20
|
|
+1
|
Joshuwan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-32
|
0:20
|
|
+1
|
Joshuwan Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-32
|
0:05
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar misses two point layup
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Darlinstone Dubar makes two point layup
|
37-34
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|