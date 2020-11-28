|
20:00
|
|
|
Salif Boudie vs. E.J. Liddell (Obadiah Noel gains possession)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Salif Boudie misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Kyle Young defensive rebound
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
CJ Walker misses two point layup
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
River Hawks defensive rebound
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Kyle Young personal foul
|
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Connor Withers makes two point jump shot (Obadiah Noel assists)
|
2-0
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Liddell makes two point jump shot (CJ Walker assists)
|
2-2
|
18:51
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel turnover (bad pass) (Justice Sueing steals)
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Connor Withers blocks Justice Sueing's two point jump shot
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel defensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Salif Boudie shooting foul (Duane Washington Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
18:11
|
|
+1
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-3
|
18:11
|
|
+1
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-4
|
17:56
|
|
|
Connor Withers misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Allin Blunt personal foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Kyle Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel defensive rebound
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell personal foul (Obadiah Noel draws the foul)
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Salif Boudie misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Kyle Young defensive rebound
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Connor Withers personal foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas shooting foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
|
|
16:49
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-5
|
16:49
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-6
|
16:40
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (CJ Walker steals)
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
CJ Walker misses two point layup
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Justice Sueing offensive rebound
|
|
16:12
|
|
+2
|
Justice Sueing makes two point layup
|
2-8
|
16:05
|
|
+3
|
Allin Blunt makes three point jump shot (Connor Withers assists)
|
5-8
|
15:56
|
|
|
Kyle Young misses two point layup
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Buckeyes offensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Zed Key offensive foul (Darion Jordan-Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Zed Key turnover
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
CJ Walker shooting foul (Ron Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
15:32
|
|
+1
|
Ron Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-8
|
15:32
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|
|
15:09
|
|
+2
|
Zed Key makes two point alley-oop layup (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
|
6-10
|
14:53
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Kyle Young defensive rebound
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
River Hawks defensive rebound
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
14:18
|
|
+2
|
Zed Key makes two point dunk (Justice Sueing assists)
|
6-12
|
14:00
|
|
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Connor Withers defensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel turnover (lost ball) (Duane Washington Jr. steals)
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
CJ Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Connor Withers defensive rebound
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Connor Withers misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Zed Key defensive rebound
|
|
12:23
|
|
+2
|
Zed Key makes two point layup (CJ Walker assists)
|
6-14
|
12:02
|
|
+2
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas makes two point layup (Connor Withers assists)
|
8-14
|
11:42
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Liddell makes two point layup
|
8-16
|
11:24
|
|
+3
|
Allin Blunt makes three point jump shot (Connor Withers assists)
|
11-16
|
11:04
|
|
|
Connor Withers shooting foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:04
|
|
+1
|
Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-17
|
11:04
|
|
|
Justice Sueing misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Kalil Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Jimmy Sotos personal foul (Bryce Daley draws the foul)
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Kyle Young defensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses two point layup
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
River Hawks defensive rebound
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Eugene Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Eugene Brown III misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Kalil Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell blocks Obadiah Noel's two point layup
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Eugene Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Jimmy Sotos offensive foul
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Jimmy Sotos turnover
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Kalil Thomas turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell offensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
CJ Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Eugene Brown III offensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Max Brooks personal foul (Eugene Brown III draws the foul)
|
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Young makes two point dunk (Justin Ahrens assists)
|
11-19
|
8:23
|
|
+2
|
Obadiah Noel makes two point layup
|
13-19
|
8:03
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell offensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Young makes two point layup
|
13-21
|
7:44
|
|
+3
|
Max Brooks makes three point jump shot (Obadiah Noel assists)
|
16-21
|
7:20
|
|
|
Kyle Young misses two point layup
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Kyle Young offensive rebound
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Max Brooks personal foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:16
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-22
|
7:16
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-23
|
6:53
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Kyle Young misses two point layup
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Salif Boudie defensive rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
+3
|
Obadiah Noel makes three point jump shot (Bryce Daley assists)
|
19-23
|
6:32
|
|
|
River Hawks 30 second timeout
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Salif Boudie blocks CJ Walker's two point layup
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Salif Boudie defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Kalil Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
+2
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
19-25
|
5:01
|
|
|
Kyle Young personal foul (Salif Boudie draws the foul)
|
|
5:01
|
|
+1
|
Salif Boudie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-25
|
5:01
|
|
+1
|
Salif Boudie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-25
|
4:52
|
|
|
Allin Blunt personal foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|
|
4:52
|
|
+1
|
Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-26
|
4:52
|
|
|
Justice Sueing misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Bryce Daley defensive rebound
|
|
4:40
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Daley makes three point jump shot (Obadiah Noel assists)
|
24-26
|
4:22
|
|
|
Salif Boudie shooting foul (CJ Walker draws the foul)
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
CJ Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:22
|
|
+1
|
CJ Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-27
|
4:06
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Justice Sueing misses two point layup
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel defensive rebound
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell personal foul (Darion Jordan-Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
3:36
|
|
+1
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-27
|
3:36
|
|
+1
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-27
|
3:11
|
|
|
Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Zed Key offensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Liddell makes two point layup (Zed Key assists)
|
26-29
|
2:50
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel turnover (lost ball)
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Zed Key offensive foul
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Zed Key turnover
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
CJ Walker personal foul (Bryce Daley draws the foul)
|
|
2:29
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Daley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-29
|
2:29
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Daley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-29
|
2:15
|
|
+2
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes two point layup
|
28-31
|
1:49
|
|
+3
|
Kalil Thomas makes three point jump shot (Allin Blunt assists)
|
31-31
|
1:28
|
|
|
Zed Key misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Zed Key blocks Darion Jordan-Thomas's two point layup
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Eugene Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Bryce Daley personal foul (Duane Washington Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:52
|
|
+1
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-32
|
0:52
|
|
+1
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-33
|
0:40
|
|
|
Allin Blunt misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Zed Key defensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Justice Sueing offensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Justice Sueing misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas makes two point layup (Obadiah Noel assists)
|
33-33
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|