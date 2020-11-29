|
20:00
|
|
|
Ahren Freeman vs. Andre Gordon (Andre Gordon gains possession)
|
|
19:34
|
|
+3
|
Andre Gordon makes three point jump shot (Savion Flagg assists)
|
0-3
|
19:04
|
|
|
Damion Rosser misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Lamont Berzat personal foul
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses two point layup
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Savion Flagg offensive rebound
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Lamont Berzat defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
+3
|
Lamont Berzat makes three point jump shot (Jahmel Myers assists)
|
3-3
|
17:45
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Savion Flagg offensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
+3
|
Quenton Jackson makes three point jump shot (Savion Flagg assists)
|
3-6
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
Troy Green makes two point layup (Ahren Freeman assists)
|
5-6
|
16:48
|
|
|
Savion Flagg turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson blocks Jahmel Myers's two point layup
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|
|
16:28
|
|
+3
|
Quenton Jackson makes three point jump shot (Savion Flagg assists)
|
5-9
|
16:12
|
|
|
Troy Green misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Derek St. Hilaire personal foul (Quenton Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Ahren Freeman personal foul
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler turnover (lost ball) (Troy Green steals)
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Damion Rosser turnover (lost ball) (Hassan Diarra steals)
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Damion Rosser shooting foul (Quenton Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:11
|
|
+1
|
Quenton Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-10
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
LaDarius Marshall makes two point layup (Derek St. Hilaire assists)
|
7-10
|
14:52
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo shooting foul (LaDarius Marshall draws the foul)
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
LaDarius Marshall misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo defensive rebound
|
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
Quenton Jackson makes two point layup (Hayden Hefner assists)
|
7-12
|
14:20
|
|
|
Hayden Hefner personal foul
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Derek St. Hilaire misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Jahmel Myers offensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Jump ball. Derek St. Hilaire vs. Hassan Diarra (Privateers gains possession)
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Lamont Berzat misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
LaDarius Marshall offensive rebound
|
|
13:59
|
|
+2
|
LaDarius Marshall makes two point dunk
|
9-12
|
13:51
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Derek St. Hilaire defensive rebound
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Troy Green turnover (bad pass) (Hayden Hefner steals)
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Jahmel Myers personal foul
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Troy Green defensive rebound
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Troy Green misses two point layup
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Hayden Hefner defensive rebound
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Damion Rosser defensive rebound
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Jahmel Myers misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo defensive rebound
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Damion Rosser defensive rebound
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Damion Rosser misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler defensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler turnover (lost ball) (Troy Green steals)
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler personal foul
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Kmani Doughty misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Ahren Freeman offensive rebound
|
|
11:35
|
|
+2
|
LaDarius Marshall makes two point jump shot (Ahren Freeman assists)
|
11-12
|
11:12
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Kmani Doughty defensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Troy Green offensive foul
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Troy Green turnover
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
LaDamien Bradford turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:25
|
|
+2
|
Damion Rosser makes two point layup (Troy Green assists)
|
13-12
|
10:05
|
|
|
Troy Green personal foul (Quenton Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Ahren Freeman defensive rebound
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Derek St. Hilaire misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku defensive rebound
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Lamont Berzat defensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
LaDamien Bradford personal foul
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Ahren Freeman offensive foul
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Ahren Freeman turnover
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo offensive foul
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo turnover
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Damion Rosser misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Quenton Jackson makes two point dunk (Savion Flagg assists)
|
13-14
|
8:18
|
|
|
Ahren Freeman turnover (bad pass) (Quenton Jackson steals)
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Damion Rosser makes two point dunk (Lamont Berzat assists)
|
15-14
|
7:57
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku offensive foul
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku turnover
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Larry Robinson III turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Diarra steals)
|
|
7:31
|
|
+2
|
Quenton Jackson makes two point dunk (Hassan Diarra assists)
|
15-16
|
7:16
|
|
|
Damion Rosser misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|
|
7:07
|
|
+3
|
Hayden Hefner makes three point jump shot (Hassan Diarra assists)
|
15-19
|
6:41
|
|
|
Troy Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Aggies defensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Jahmel Myers personal foul (Hassan Diarra draws the foul)
|
|
6:39
|
|
+1
|
Hassan Diarra makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-20
|
6:39
|
|
+1
|
Hassan Diarra makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-21
|
6:13
|
|
|
Troy Green turnover (lost ball) (Quenton Jackson steals)
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler turnover (lost ball) (Damion Rosser steals)
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Troy Green turnover
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Quenton Jackson makes two point dunk (Jay Jay Chandler assists)
|
15-23
|
5:51
|
|
|
Privateers 30 second timeout
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Ahren Freeman turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Hayden Hefner misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Derek St. Hilaire defensive rebound
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Lamont Berzat misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
4:49
|
|
+3
|
Savion Flagg makes three point jump shot
|
15-26
|
4:33
|
|
|
Privateers 30 second timeout
|
|
4:21
|
|
+3
|
Kmani Doughty makes three point jump shot (Derek St. Hilaire assists)
|
18-26
|
4:02
|
|
|
LaDarius Marshall personal foul (Savion Flagg draws the foul)
|
|
4:02
|
|
+1
|
Savion Flagg makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-27
|
4:02
|
|
+1
|
Savion Flagg makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-28
|
3:54
|
|
|
LaDarius Marshall misses two point dunk
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Lamont Berzat offensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Damion Rosser turnover (lost ball) (Savion Flagg steals)
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
3:30
|
|
+2
|
Quenton Jackson makes two point layup
|
18-30
|
3:06
|
|
+2
|
Damion Rosser makes two point layup (LaDarius Marshall assists)
|
20-30
|
2:53
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
2:47
|
|
+2
|
LaDarius Marshall makes two point layup (Lamont Berzat assists)
|
22-30
|
2:36
|
|
|
Aggies 30 second timeout
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Kmani Doughty offensive foul (Savion Flagg draws the foul)
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Kmani Doughty turnover
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra turnover (lost ball) (Lamont Berzat steals)
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Lamont Berzat turnover (bad pass) (Andre Gordon steals)
|
|
1:50
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gordon makes two point layup
|
22-32
|
1:44
|
|
+2
|
LaDarius Marshall makes two point dunk (Damion Rosser assists)
|
24-32
|
1:33
|
|
+3
|
Hayden Hefner makes three point jump shot (Andre Gordon assists)
|
24-35
|
1:21
|
|
|
Savion Flagg personal foul (Lamont Berzat draws the foul)
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Lamont Berzat misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku defensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
+3
|
Andre Gordon makes three point jump shot (Quenton Jackson assists)
|
24-38
|
0:33
|
|
|
Derek St. Hilaire offensive foul (Hassan Diarra draws the foul)
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Derek St. Hilaire turnover
|
|
0:09
|
|
+3
|
Andre Gordon makes three point jump shot
|
24-41