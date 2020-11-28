|
20:00
Trey Townsend vs. Austin Davis (Micah Parrish gains possession)
19:50
Mike Smith personal foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)
19:35
Zion Young misses two point layup
19:33
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
19:27
Eli Brooks turnover (bad pass) (Zion Young steals)
19:06
Daniel Oladapo misses two point layup
19:04
Daniel Oladapo offensive rebound
18:58
Jalen Moore misses three point jump shot
18:56
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
18:46
+2
|
Isaiah Livers makes two point layup (Franz Wagner assists)
0-2
18:46
Daniel Oladapo shooting foul (Isaiah Livers draws the foul)
18:46
+1
|
Isaiah Livers makes regular free throw 1 of 1
0-3
18:28
+2
|
Daniel Oladapo makes two point layup
2-3
18:28
Austin Davis shooting foul (Daniel Oladapo draws the foul)
18:28
Daniel Oladapo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
18:28
Wolverines defensive rebound
18:16
Trey Townsend shooting foul (Austin Davis draws the foul)
18:16
Austin Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
18:16
+1
|
Austin Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-4
18:10
Jalen Moore turnover (bad pass) (Franz Wagner steals)
17:50
Mike Smith turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Oladapo steals)
17:44
+2
|
Jalen Moore makes two point driving layup
4-4
17:30
+2
|
Austin Davis makes two point layup (Isaiah Livers assists)
4-6
17:30
Zion Young shooting foul (Austin Davis draws the foul)
17:30
+1
|
Austin Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
4-7
17:13
Jalen Moore turnover (lost ball) (Austin Davis steals)
17:08
Franz Wagner misses two point layup
17:06
Micah Parrish defensive rebound
17:01
+3
|
Zion Young makes three point jump shot (Jalen Moore assists)
7-7
16:42
Isaiah Livers misses two point jump shot
16:40
Daniel Oladapo defensive rebound
16:30
Daniel Oladapo misses three point jump shot
16:28
Wolverines defensive rebound
16:18
+2
|
Austin Davis makes two point dunk (Franz Wagner assists)
7-9
15:56
Jalen Moore misses three point jump shot
15:54
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
15:50
Jalen Moore personal foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
15:51
TV timeout
15:33
Mike Smith misses three point jump shot
15:31
Chris Conway defensive rebound
15:24
Zion Young turnover (bad pass)
15:15
Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot
15:13
Micah Parrish defensive rebound
15:08
+3
|
Rashad Williams makes three point jump shot (Kevin Kangu assists)
10-9
14:45
+3
|
Isaiah Livers makes three point jump shot (Chaundee Brown Jr. assists)
10-12
14:24
Chris Conway turnover (bad pass)
14:12
+3
|
Eli Brooks makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Livers assists)
10-15
13:54
Kevin Kangu misses three point jump shot
13:52
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
13:47
Franz Wagner turnover (bad pass)
13:37
+3
|
Rashad Williams makes three point jump shot (Trey Townsend assists)
13-15
13:22
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
13:20
Franz Wagner offensive rebound
13:15
+2
|
Franz Wagner makes two point putback layup
13-17
13:08
Isaiah Livers shooting foul (Rashad Williams draws the foul)
13:08
+1
|
Rashad Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-17
13:08
+1
|
Rashad Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-17
12:49
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
12:47
Jalen Moore defensive rebound
12:37
Yusuf Jihad misses two point jump shot
12:35
Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound
12:24
Franz Wagner turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Oladapo steals)
12:13
Rashad Williams misses three point jump shot
12:11
Brandon Johns Jr. defensive rebound
12:04
Eli Brooks turnover (traveling)
11:42
Blake Lampman misses three point jump shot
11:40
Zeb Jackson defensive rebound
11:34
+2
|
Brandon Johns Jr. makes two point driving layup (Zeb Jackson assists)
15-19
11:24
Mike Smith personal foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)
11:24
TV timeout
11:15
Jump ball. Rashad Williams vs. Brandon Johns Jr. (Brandon Johns Jr. gains possession)
11:15
Rashad Williams turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Johns Jr. steals)
11:03
Eli Brooks turnover (bad pass)
10:46
+2
|
Daniel Oladapo makes two point layup
17-19
10:29
Brandon Johns Jr. misses two point layup
10:27
Blake Lampman defensive rebound
10:22
Jalen Moore offensive foul (Eli Brooks draws the foul)
10:22
Jalen Moore turnover
10:10
Daniel Oladapo blocks Brandon Johns Jr.'s two point layup
10:08
Wolverines offensive rebound
9:58
+3
|
Eli Brooks makes three point jump shot (Zeb Jackson assists)
17-22
9:40
+2
|
Blake Lampman makes two point layup (Rashad Williams assists)
19-22
9:24
+3
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists)
19-25
9:11
Zeb Jackson personal foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)
9:06
Rashad Williams misses three point jump shot
9:04
Micah Parrish offensive rebound
8:45
Daniel Oladapo misses two point finger roll layup
8:43
Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound
8:37
Daniel Oladapo personal foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)
8:32
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
8:29
Golden Grizzlies defensive rebound
8:15
Blake Lampman misses three point jump shot
8:13
Brandon Johns Jr. defensive rebound
8:03
Chaundee Brown Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Blake Lampman steals)
7:57
Zion Young turnover (lost ball)
7:57
TV timeout
7:40
Hunter Dickinson turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Moore steals)
7:40
Hunter Dickinson personal foul
7:31
Jalen Moore misses two point step back jump shot
7:29
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
7:15
+2
|
Brandon Johns Jr. makes two point layup (Hunter Dickinson assists)
19-27
6:58
+2
|
Trey Townsend makes two point floating jump shot
21-27
6:44
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
6:42
Golden Grizzlies defensive rebound
6:12
Rashad Williams misses three point jump shot
6:10
Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound
6:05
Jalen Moore misses two point jump shot
6:03
Trey Townsend offensive rebound
5:53
Brandon Johns Jr. personal foul (Trey Townsend draws the foul)
5:53
+1
|
Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-27
5:53
+1
|
Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-27
5:39
Eli Brooks turnover (bad pass) (Rashad Williams steals)
5:32
Isaiah Livers blocks Jalen Moore's two point layup
5:30
Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound
5:22
Rashad Williams misses three point jump shot
5:20
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
5:10
Isaiah Livers turnover (bad pass) (Trey Townsend steals)
4:57
Eli Brooks shooting foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)
4:57
+1
|
Jalen Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-27
4:57
+1
|
Jalen Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-27
4:45
Eli Brooks turnover (bad pass) (Micah Parrish steals)
4:40
Blake Lampman misses three point jump shot
4:38
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
4:24
Terrance Williams II misses two point layup
4:22
Terrance Williams II offensive rebound
4:16
+2
|
Terrance Williams II makes two point putback layup
25-29
3:49
Rashad Williams misses two point layup
3:47
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
3:43
TV timeout
3:24
Austin Davis turnover (lost ball) (Trey Townsend steals)
3:02
+2
|
Trey Townsend makes two point layup (Jalen Moore assists)
27-29
2:44
Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
2:42
Austin Davis offensive rebound
2:42
Austin Davis misses two point putback layup
2:32
Kevin Kangu defensive rebound
2:32
Isaiah Livers blocks Daniel Oladapo's two point layup
2:30
Jalen Moore offensive rebound
2:13
Jalen Moore misses three point jump shot
2:11
Daniel Oladapo offensive rebound
2:04
+2
|
Daniel Oladapo makes two point hook shot
29-29
1:59
Wolverines 30 second timeout
1:50
Isaiah Livers offensive foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)
1:50
Isaiah Livers turnover
1:28
Rashad Williams turnover (traveling)
1:11
Chaundee Brown Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Moore steals)
1:06
Jalen Moore misses two point layup
1:04
Terrance Williams II defensive rebound
0:59
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
0:57
Terrance Williams II offensive rebound
0:52
+2
|
Terrance Williams II makes two point putback layup
29-31
0:46
Zeb Jackson personal foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)
0:46
+1
|
Jalen Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-31
0:46
+1
|
Jalen Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-31
0:27
Franz Wagner turnover (traveling)
0:28
Golden Grizzlies 30 second timeout
0:03
+2
|
Trey Townsend makes two point hook shot (Jalen Moore assists)
33-31
0:00
End of period
|