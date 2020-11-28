|
20:00
|
|
|
Javen Hedgeman vs. Quinn Slazinski (Cardinals gains possession)
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Panthers defensive rebound
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Lenell Henry misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Dre Davis defensive rebound
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Faite Wiliams defensive rebound
|
|
18:26
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. makes three point jump shot (Faite Wiliams assists)
|
3-0
|
18:12
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Cardinals offensive rebound
|
|
17:53
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup
|
3-2
|
17:28
|
|
+2
|
Faite Wiliams makes two point jump shot
|
5-2
|
17:10
|
|
|
Carlik Jones turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. steals)
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Lenell Henry misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Faite Wiliams offensive rebound
|
|
16:46
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. makes three point jump shot (Faite Wiliams assists)
|
8-2
|
16:31
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Faite Wiliams defensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski personal foul
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers turnover (lost ball) (Faite Wiliams steals)
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
David Johnson blocks Faite Wiliams's two point jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Panthers offensive rebound
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Dre Davis defensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup (Dre Davis assists)
|
8-4
|
13:58
|
|
+3
|
Jawaun Daniels makes three point jump shot (D'Rell Roberts assists)
|
11-4
|
13:32
|
|
+2
|
Quinn Slazinski makes two point jump shot (Carlik Jones assists)
|
11-6
|
13:09
|
|
|
D'Rell Roberts misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Jerroda Briscoe shooting foul (Quinn Slazinski draws the foul)
|
|
13:01
|
|
+1
|
Quinn Slazinski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-7
|
13:01
|
|
+1
|
Quinn Slazinski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-8
|
12:44
|
|
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Quinn Slazinski steals)
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
JJ Traynor offensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
JJ Traynor turnover (lost ball) (D'Rell Roberts steals)
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Faite Wiliams misses two point layup
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Jerroda Briscoe offensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
+2
|
Jerroda Briscoe makes two point layup
|
13-8
|
12:08
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Faite Wiliams defensive rebound
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
JJ Traynor shooting foul (D'Rell Roberts draws the foul)
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:46
|
|
+1
|
D'Rell Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-8
|
11:46
|
|
|
D'Rell Roberts misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
JJ Traynor defensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
+2
|
Aidan Igiehon makes two point layup (Carlik Jones assists)
|
14-10
|
11:14
|
|
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. turnover (lost ball) (David Johnson steals)
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Jock Hughes personal foul
|
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson makes two point layup (Carlik Jones assists)
|
14-12
|
10:59
|
|
|
Aidan Igiehon personal foul
|
|
10:53
|
|
+2
|
Faite Wiliams makes two point layup
|
16-12
|
10:34
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones makes two point jump shot
|
16-14
|
10:05
|
|
|
Dre Davis blocks Faite Wiliams's two point jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Carlik Jones turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Faite Wiliams misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
JJ Traynor defensive rebound
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
David Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
DeWayne Cox defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
DeWayne Cox turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Faite Wiliams shooting foul (Gabe Wiznitzer draws the foul)
|
|
8:56
|
|
+1
|
Gabe Wiznitzer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-15
|
8:56
|
|
|
Gabe Wiznitzer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Jawaun Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
D'Rell Roberts misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Gabe Wiznitzer defensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Lenell Henry personal foul
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
DeWayne Cox defensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
JJ Traynor personal foul
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
David Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Jerroda Briscoe steals)
|
|
7:28
|
|
+2
|
DeWayne Cox makes two point layup (Faite Wiliams assists)
|
18-15
|
7:12
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski turnover (lost ball) (Faite Wiliams steals)
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Faite Wiliams misses two point layup
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski defensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Jawaun Daniels personal foul
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:40
|
|
+3
|
David Johnson makes three point jump shot (Dre Davis assists)
|
18-18
|
6:09
|
|
|
DeWayne Cox turnover (bad pass) (Dre Davis steals)
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Dre Davis offensive rebound
|
|
6:00
|
|
+2
|
Dre Davis makes two point layup
|
18-20
|
6:00
|
|
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. shooting foul (Dre Davis draws the foul)
|
|
6:00
|
|
+1
|
Dre Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
18-21
|
5:40
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. makes three point jump shot (Faite Wiliams assists)
|
21-21
|
5:14
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski offensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup (Quinn Slazinski assists)
|
21-23
|
5:10
|
|
|
Lenell Henry shooting foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-24
|
4:49
|
|
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
4:42
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones makes two point layup
|
21-26
|
4:20
|
|
|
D'Rell Roberts misses two point layup
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
D'Rell Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
4:01
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. makes two point layup
|
23-26
|
4:01
|
|
|
Aidan Igiehon shooting foul (Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Aidan Igiehon defensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
+3
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes three point jump shot (David Johnson assists)
|
23-29
|
3:15
|
|
|
Jawaun Daniels turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:04
|
|
+2
|
JJ Traynor makes two point layup (David Johnson assists)
|
23-31
|
3:04
|
|
|
Faite Wiliams shooting foul (JJ Traynor draws the foul)
|
|
3:04
|
|
+1
|
JJ Traynor makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
23-32
|
2:45
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers shooting foul (DeWayne Cox draws the foul)
|
|
2:45
|
|
+1
|
DeWayne Cox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-32
|
2:45
|
|
|
DeWayne Cox misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
D'Rell Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
JJ Traynor personal foul (D'Rell Roberts draws the foul)
|
|
2:44
|
|
+1
|
D'Rell Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-32
|
2:44
|
|
+1
|
D'Rell Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-32
|
2:37
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point dunk (David Johnson assists)
|
26-34
|
2:37
|
|
|
Jock Hughes shooting foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
DeWayne Cox defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Jump ball. Quinn Slazinski vs. DeWayne Cox (Panthers gains possession)
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Faite Wiliams misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
DeWayne Cox offensive rebound
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
D'Rell Roberts shooting foul (Quinn Slazinski draws the foul)
|
|
1:51
|
|
+1
|
Quinn Slazinski makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
26-35
|
1:51
|
|
+1
|
Quinn Slazinski makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
26-36
|
1:51
|
|
+1
|
Quinn Slazinski makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
26-37
|
1:32
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. makes three point jump shot (Faite Wiliams assists)
|
29-37
|
1:03
|
|
|
David Johnson turnover (lost ball) (DeWayne Cox steals)
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
D'Rell Roberts misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Lenell Henry offensive rebound
|
|
0:51
|
|
+2
|
Lenell Henry makes two point layup
|
31-37
|
0:39
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones makes two point layup
|
31-39
|
0:10
|
|
|
D'Rell Roberts misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson makes two point layup
|
31-41