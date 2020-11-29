RI
SANFRAN
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Samba Kane vs. Allen Betrand (Dons gains possession)
|19:38
|
|Samba Kane misses two point jump shot
|19:36
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|19:19
|
|+2
|Fatts Russell makes two point layup
|2-0
|18:58
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|18:56
|
|Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|18:48
|
|Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|18:46
|
|Samba Kane defensive rebound
|18:30
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|18:28
|
|Dons offensive rebound
|18:19
|
|Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|18:17
|
|Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|18:11
|
|+2
|Jeremy Sheppard makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|4-0
|17:57
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|17:55
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|17:55
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul
|17:42
|
|Khalil Shabazz personal foul
|17:33
|
|+2
|Antwan Walker makes two point layup
|6-0
|17:12
|
|+2
|Josh Kunen makes two point layup
|6-2
|17:03
|
|+3
|Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot
|9-2
|16:42
|
|Fatts Russell personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|16:18
|
|Makhel Mitchell blocks Josh Kunen's two point jump shot
|16:18
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound
|16:18
|
|+3
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot
|9-5
|16:09
|
|Makhel Mitchell turnover (lost ball)
|15:44
|
|Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|15:44
|
|Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|15:42
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|15:33
|
|Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot
|15:31
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|15:17
|
|Makhi Mitchell offensive foul
|15:17
|
|Makhi Mitchell turnover
|15:07
|
|+2
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point layup (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|9-7
|14:50
|
|Makhi Mitchell misses two point layup
|14:48
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul
|14:44
|
|Antwan Walker offensive foul
|14:44
|
|Antwan Walker turnover
|14:36
|
|Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|14:28
|
|+2
|Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|11-7
|14:15
|
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|14:05
|
|Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot
|14:03
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|13:55
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|13:53
|
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|13:38
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|13:30
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)
|13:17
|
|Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|13:11
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|13:09
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|13:04
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny blocks Jalen Carey's two point layup
|13:02
|
|Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|12:56
|
|Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot
|12:54
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|12:38
|
|Makhi Mitchell misses two point layup
|12:36
|
|Isaiah Hawthorne defensive rebound
|12:22
|
|Isaiah Hawthorne misses two point layup
|12:20
|
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|12:14
|
|+2
|Jalen Carey makes two point jump shot
|13-7
|11:55
|
|Isaiah Hawthorne misses three point jump shot
|11:53
|
|Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|11:45
|
|Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|11:43
|
|Dons defensive rebound
|11:10
|
|Isaiah Hawthorne turnover (traveling)
|10:58
|
|+2
|Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup
|15-7
|10:45
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|10:43
|
|Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound
|10:38
|
|D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|10:36
|
|Jonas Visser defensive rebound
|10:24
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup
|10:22
|
|Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound
|10:07
|
|Khalil Shabazz shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|10:07
|
|+1
|Jermaine Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-7
|10:07
|
|Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:07
|
|Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|9:49
|
|Jonas Visser offensive foul
|9:49
|
|Jonas Visser turnover
|9:34
|
|Jermaine Harris misses two point jump shot
|9:32
|
|Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|9:13
|
|+3
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|16-10
|8:56
|
|+2
|Jalen Carey makes two point layup
|18-10
|8:41
|
|+3
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|18-13
|8:34
|
|+2
|Ishmael Leggett makes two point jump shot
|20-13
|8:19
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|20-15
|8:19
|
|Ishmael Leggett shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|8:19
|
|+1
|Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-16
|8:08
|
|Jermaine Harris misses three point jump shot
|8:06
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|7:51
|
|+3
|Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|20-19
|7:30
|
|Damari Milstead shooting foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)
|7:30
|
|+1
|Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-19
|7:30
|
|+1
|Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-19
|7:22
|
|+2
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup
|22-21
|7:06
|
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|24-21
|6:43
|
|Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|6:41
|
|Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|6:15
|
|Fatts Russell turnover (out of bounds)
|5:49
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|5:47
|
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|5:26
|
|+3
|Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|27-21
|5:10
|
|Malik Martin personal foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)
|4:59
|
|Jeremy Sheppard personal foul
|4:45
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|4:43
|
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|4:36
|
|Malik Martin misses two point layup
|4:34
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|4:28
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|4:26
|
|Jamaree Bouyea offensive rebound
|4:23
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses two point jump shot
|4:21
|
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|4:09
|
|+3
|Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot
|30-21
|3:48
|
|Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot
|3:46
|
|Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|3:41
|
|Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|3:40
|
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|3:40
|
|Malik Martin offensive foul
|3:40
|
|Malik Martin turnover
|3:40
|
|Josh Kunen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:40
|
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|3:25
|
|Antwan Walker misses three point jump shot
|3:23
|
|Jonas Visser defensive rebound
|3:23
|
|Makhi Mitchell personal foul (Jonas Visser draws the foul)
|3:22
|
|+1
|Jonas Visser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-22
|3:22
|
|+1
|Jonas Visser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-23
|2:57
|
|Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Jonas Visser steals)
|2:30
|
|Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
|2:25
|
|Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball)
|2:17
|
|+2
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)
|30-25
|2:04
|
|D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|2:02
|
|Antwan Walker offensive rebound
|1:54
|
|Khalil Shabazz shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|1:54
|
|+1
|Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|31-25
|1:54
|
|+1
|Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|32-25
|1:54
|
|+1
|Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|33-25
|1:38
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (out of bounds)
|1:23
|
|Jonas Visser shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|1:23
|
|+1
|Jermaine Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-25
|1:23
|
|Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:23
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|1:10
|
|+2
|Damari Milstead makes two point layup
|34-27
|1:10
|
|Jermaine Harris shooting foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)
|1:10
|
|+1
|Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|34-28
|0:53
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)
|0:53
|
|+1
|Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-28
|0:53
|
|+1
|Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-28
|0:53
|
|Dons 30 second timeout
|0:36
|
|+2
|Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Malik Martin assists)
|38-28
|0:17
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|0:15
|
|D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|0:02
|
|Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:52
|
|Antwan Walker turnover (bad pass)
|19:37
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|19:35
|
|Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound
|19:25
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|19:23
|
|Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|19:14
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul
|19:14
|
|Makhel Mitchell personal foul
|19:10
|
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|40-28
|18:41
|
|Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
|18:41
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:41
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:41
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|18:22
|
|Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|18:20
|
|Dons defensive rebound
|18:07
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses two point layup
|18:07
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound
|18:07
|
|Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)
|18:07
|
|+1
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-29
|18:07
|
|+1
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-30
|17:52
|
|Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass)
|17:40
|
|Antwan Walker blocks Josh Kunen's two point layup
|17:38
|
|Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound
|17:31
|
|Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup
|17:29
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|17:17
|
|+2
|Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
|40-32
|16:46
|
|Jamaree Bouyea shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|16:46
|
|+1
|Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-32
|16:46
|
|+1
|Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-32
|16:30
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|42-34
|16:15
|
|Josh Kunen shooting foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|16:15
|
|+1
|Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-34
|16:15
|
|+1
|Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-34
|15:59
|
|+2
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|44-36
|15:37
|
|Josh Kunen shooting foul (Jeremy Sheppard draws the foul)
|15:37
|
|TV timeout
|15:37
|
|+1
|Jeremy Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-36
|15:37
|
|+1
|Jeremy Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-36
|15:22
|
|Makhi Mitchell blocks Taavi Jurkatamm's two point jump shot
|15:20
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound
|15:12
|
|+3
|Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot
|46-39
|14:57
|
|Jeremy Sheppard misses two point jump shot
|14:55
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|14:49
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|14:47
|
|Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|14:39
|
|Jeremy Sheppard turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
|14:33
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|14:31
|
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|14:06
|
|+2
|Malik Martin makes two point layup
|48-39
|13:54
|
|+2
|Josh Kunen makes two point layup (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|48-41
|13:24
|
|Jeremy Sheppard turnover (traveling)
|13:16
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|48-43
|12:53
|
|+2
|Jermaine Harris makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|50-43
|12:53
|
|Jonas Visser shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|12:53
|