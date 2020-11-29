RI
SANFRAN

1st Half
RI
Rams
38
SANFRAN
Dons
28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Samba Kane vs. Allen Betrand (Dons gains possession)  
19:38   Samba Kane misses two point jump shot  
19:36   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
19:19 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point layup 2-0
18:58   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
18:56   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
18:48   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
18:46   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
18:30   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
18:28   Dons offensive rebound  
18:19   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
18:17   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
18:11 +2 Jeremy Sheppard makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 4-0
17:57   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
17:55   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
17:55   Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul  
17:42   Khalil Shabazz personal foul  
17:33 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup 6-0
17:12 +2 Josh Kunen makes two point layup 6-2
17:03 +3 Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot 9-2
16:42   Fatts Russell personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)  
16:18   Makhel Mitchell blocks Josh Kunen's two point jump shot  
16:18   Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound  
16:18 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot 9-5
16:09   Makhel Mitchell turnover (lost ball)  
15:44   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
15:44   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
15:42   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
15:33   Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot  
15:31   Rams defensive rebound  
15:17   Makhi Mitchell offensive foul  
15:17   Makhi Mitchell turnover  
15:07 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point layup (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 9-7
14:50   Makhi Mitchell misses two point layup  
14:48   Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul  
14:44   Antwan Walker offensive foul  
14:44   Antwan Walker turnover  
14:36   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
14:28 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 11-7
14:15   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
14:05   Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot  
14:03   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
13:55   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
13:53   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
13:38   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
13:30   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)  
13:17   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
13:15   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
13:11   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
13:09   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
13:04   Dzmitry Ryuny blocks Jalen Carey's two point layup  
13:02   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
12:56   Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot  
12:54   Rams defensive rebound  
12:38   Makhi Mitchell misses two point layup  
12:36   Isaiah Hawthorne defensive rebound  
12:22   Isaiah Hawthorne misses two point layup  
12:20   Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound  
12:14 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point jump shot 13-7
11:55   Isaiah Hawthorne misses three point jump shot  
11:53   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
11:45   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
11:43   Dons defensive rebound  
11:10   Isaiah Hawthorne turnover (traveling)  
10:58 +2 Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup 15-7
10:45   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
10:43   Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound  
10:38   D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot  
10:36   Jonas Visser defensive rebound  
10:24   Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup  
10:22   Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound  
10:07   Khalil Shabazz shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
10:07 +1 Jermaine Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-7
10:07   Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:07   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
9:49   Jonas Visser offensive foul  
9:49   Jonas Visser turnover  
9:34   Jermaine Harris misses two point jump shot  
9:32   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
9:13 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 16-10
8:56 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point layup 18-10
8:41 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 18-13
8:34 +2 Ishmael Leggett makes two point jump shot 20-13
8:19 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 20-15
8:19   Ishmael Leggett shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
8:19 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-16
8:08   Jermaine Harris misses three point jump shot  
8:06   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
7:51 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 20-19
7:30   Damari Milstead shooting foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)  
7:30 +1 Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-19
7:30 +1 Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-19
7:22 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup 22-21
7:06 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point jump shot 24-21
6:43   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
6:41   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
6:15   Fatts Russell turnover (out of bounds)  
5:49   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
5:47   Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound  
5:26 +3 Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 27-21
5:10   Malik Martin personal foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)  
4:59   Jeremy Sheppard personal foul  
4:45   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
4:43   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
4:36   Malik Martin misses two point layup  
4:34   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
4:28   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
4:26   Jamaree Bouyea offensive rebound  
4:23   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point jump shot  
4:21   Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound  
4:09 +3 Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot 30-21
3:48   Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot  
3:46   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
3:41   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
3:40   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
3:40   Malik Martin offensive foul  
3:40   Malik Martin turnover  
3:40   Josh Kunen misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:40   Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound  
3:25   Antwan Walker misses three point jump shot  
3:23   Jonas Visser defensive rebound  
3:23   Makhi Mitchell personal foul (Jonas Visser draws the foul)  
3:22 +1 Jonas Visser makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-22
3:22 +1 Jonas Visser makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-23
2:57   Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Jonas Visser steals)  
2:30   Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)  
2:25   Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball)  
2:17 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup (Dzmitry Ryuny assists) 30-25
2:04   D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot  
2:02   Antwan Walker offensive rebound  
1:54   Khalil Shabazz shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
1:54 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 3 31-25
1:54 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 3 32-25
1:54 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 3 of 3 33-25
1:38   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (out of bounds)  
1:23   Jonas Visser shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
1:23 +1 Jermaine Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-25
1:23   Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:23   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
1:10 +2 Damari Milstead makes two point layup 34-27
1:10   Jermaine Harris shooting foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)  
1:10 +1 Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 1 of 1 34-28
0:53   Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)  
0:53 +1 Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-28
0:53 +1 Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-28
0:53   Dons 30 second timeout  
0:36 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Malik Martin assists) 38-28
0:17   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
0:15   D.J. Johnson defensive rebound  
0:02   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
RI
Rams
46
SANFRAN
Dons
43

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Antwan Walker turnover (bad pass)  
19:37   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
19:35   Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound  
19:25   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
19:23   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
19:14   Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul  
19:14   Makhel Mitchell personal foul  
19:10 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 40-28
18:41   Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)  
18:41   Taavi Jurkatamm misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:41   Taavi Jurkatamm misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:41   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
18:22   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
18:20   Dons defensive rebound  
18:07   Dzmitry Ryuny misses two point layup  
18:07   Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound  
18:07   Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)  
18:07 +1 Dzmitry Ryuny makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-29
18:07 +1 Dzmitry Ryuny makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-30
17:52   Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass)  
17:40   Antwan Walker blocks Josh Kunen's two point layup  
17:38   Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound  
17:31   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup  
17:29   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
17:17 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup 40-32
16:46   Jamaree Bouyea shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
16:46 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-32
16:46 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-32
16:30 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 42-34
16:15   Josh Kunen shooting foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)  
16:15 +1 Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-34
16:15 +1 Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-34
15:59 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 44-36
15:37   Josh Kunen shooting foul (Jeremy Sheppard draws the foul)  
15:37   TV timeout  
15:37 +1 Jeremy Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-36
15:37 +1 Jeremy Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-36
15:22   Makhi Mitchell blocks Taavi Jurkatamm's two point jump shot  
15:20   Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound  
15:12 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot 46-39
14:57   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point jump shot  
14:55   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
14:49   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
14:47   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
14:39   Jeremy Sheppard turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
14:33   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
14:31   Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound  
14:06 +2 Malik Martin makes two point layup 48-39
13:54 +2 Josh Kunen makes two point layup (Khalil Shabazz assists) 48-41
13:24   Jeremy Sheppard turnover (traveling)  
13:16 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 48-43
12:53 +2 Jermaine Harris makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 50-43
12:53   Jonas Visser shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
12:53  