|
20:00
|
|
|
Grant Golden vs. Olivier Sarr (Nathan Cayo gains possession)
|
|
19:36
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:20
|
|
|
Grant Golden personal foul
|
|
19:10
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr makes two point jump shot (Devin Askew assists)
|
2-2
|
18:53
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke defensive rebound
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr offensive rebound
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Tyler Burton shooting foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point layup
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo offensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point layup
|
4-2
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr makes two point dunk
|
4-4
|
17:34
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Devin Askew defensive rebound
|
|
17:25
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point dunk (Devin Askew assists)
|
4-6
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point dunk
|
6-6
|
17:11
|
|
|
Cam'Ron Fletcher shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
|
|
17:11
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-6
|
16:56
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point layup
|
7-8
|
16:40
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke defensive rebound
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Spiders defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson blocks Nathan Cayo's two point jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Devin Askew defensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Spiders defensive rebound
|
|
14:28
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point jump shot (Blake Francis assists)
|
9-8
|
14:05
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr makes two point dunk
|
9-10
|
13:51
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo turnover (Davion Mintz steals)
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard shooting foul (Isaiah Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:41
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-11
|
13:23
|
|
|
Lance Ware shooting foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)
|
|
13:25
|
|
+1
|
Grant Golden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-11
|
13:25
|
|
+1
|
Grant Golden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-11
|
12:57
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Blake Francis defensive rebound
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Spiders offensive rebound
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Lance Ware personal foul
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Davion Mintz shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
|
|
12:38
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
12-11
|
12:38
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
13-11
|
12:38
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
14-11
|
12:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilson personal foul
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses two point layup
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke turnover (Blake Francis steals)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point layup
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Cam'Ron Fletcher defensive rebound
|
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point layup
|
14-13
|
11:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Cam'Ron Fletcher defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. turnover
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Tyler Burton personal foul
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Devin Askew turnover (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke turnover (Grant Golden steals)
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke defensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi shooting foul (Terrence Clarke draws the foul)
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses two point dunk
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi turnover (Brandon Boston Jr. steals)
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke offensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr makes two point jump shot (Brandon Boston Jr. assists)
|
14-15
|
8:11
|
|
+3
|
Andre Gustavson makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
17-15
|
7:49
|
|
|
Cam'Ron Fletcher misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Cam'Ron Fletcher defensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Blake Francis personal foul (Brandon Boston Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:22
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-16
|
7:22
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-17
|
7:03
|
|
|
Matt Grace misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson blocks Nathan Cayo's two point layup
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard personal foul (Devin Askew draws the foul)
|
|
6:22
|
|
+1
|
Devin Askew makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-18
|
6:22
|
|
+1
|
Devin Askew makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-19
|
6:06
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists)
|
19-19
|
5:56
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo shooting foul (Isaiah Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
5:56
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-20
|
5:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
5:34
|
|
+3
|
Blake Francis makes three point jump shot
|
22-20
|
5:14
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr turnover (Nathan Cayo steals)
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo turnover (Terrence Clarke steals)
|
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point layup (Terrence Clarke assists)
|
22-22
|
4:54
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
4:34
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
22-24
|
4:08
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point layup
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Grant Golden offensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup
|
24-24
|
3:51
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Clarke makes two point dunk (Brandon Boston Jr. assists)
|
24-26
|
3:28
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gustavson makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists)
|
26-26
|
3:12
|
|
|
Devin Askew misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr offensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr makes two point layup
|
26-28
|
3:10
|
|
|
Grant Golden shooting foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
26-29
|
2:47
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr blocks Nathan Cayo's two point layup
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo offensive rebound
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr offensive foul
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr turnover
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Matt Grace personal foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
|
|
2:20
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-30
|
2:20
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson defensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point layup (Andre Gustavson assists)
|
28-30
|
1:58
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke offensive foul
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke turnover
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson turnover (Blake Francis steals)
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi shooting foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
|
|
0:54
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-31
|
0:54
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-32
|
0:40
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses two point layup
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Blake Francis turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|