20:00
Carter Hendricksen vs. Josh Endicott (Ospreys gains possession)
19:42
Carter Hendricksen misses three point jump shot
19:40
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
19:29
+2
Nysier Brooks makes two point hook shot (Isaiah Wong assists)
0-2
19:14
Jonathan Aybar turnover (bad pass) (Kameron McGusty steals)
19:08
Carter Hendricksen shooting foul (Kameron McGusty draws the foul)
19:08
+1
Kameron McGusty makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-3
19:08
+1
Kameron McGusty makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-4
18:59
Jonathan Aybar misses three point jump shot
18:57
Josh Endicott offensive rebound
18:49
Josh Endicott misses three point jump shot
18:47
Carter Hendricksen offensive rebound
18:37
Jose Placer offensive foul (Chris Lykes draws the foul)
18:37
Jose Placer turnover
18:16
+2
Kameron McGusty makes two point jump shot (Chris Lykes assists)
0-6
17:59
Carter Hendricksen misses three point jump shot
17:57
Josh Endicott offensive rebound
17:42
Nysier Brooks blocks Jonathan Aybar's two point layup
17:40
Chris Lykes defensive rebound
17:27
+2
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
0-8
17:26
Ospreys 30 second timeout
17:12
Emmanuel Adedoyin turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Wong steals)
17:04
+3
Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Chris Lykes assists)
0-11
16:42
+2
Jose Placer makes two point jump shot
2-11
16:15
Jonathan Aybar personal foul (Nysier Brooks draws the foul)
16:13
Ryan Burkhardt blocks Chris Lykes's three point jump shot
16:11
Ryan Burkhardt defensive rebound
16:02
+3
Emmanuel Adedoyin makes three point jump shot (Josh Endicott assists)
5-11
15:52
Nysier Brooks misses two point hook shot
15:50
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
15:49
Jadyn Parker blocks Nysier Brooks's two point layup
15:48
Hurricanes offensive rebound
15:48
TV timeout
15:45
Isaiah Wong turnover (out of bounds)
15:27
Josh Endicott misses two point jump shot
15:25
Hurricanes defensive rebound
15:06
Jadyn Parker personal foul
15:06
+2
Anthony Walker makes two point dunk (Kameron McGusty assists)
5-13
14:56
+3
Carter Hendricksen makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Adedoyin assists)
8-13
14:39
+2
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
8-15
14:32
Ryan Burkhardt misses three point jump shot
14:30
Kameron McGusty defensive rebound
14:18
+3
Harlond Beverly makes three point jump shot (Kameron McGusty assists)
8-18
14:03
+3
Emmanuel Adedoyin makes three point jump shot (Josh Endicott assists)
11-18
13:41
Nysier Brooks turnover (3-second violation)
13:20
Carter Hendricksen turnover (bad pass) (Harlond Beverly steals)
13:17
Emmanuel Adedoyin personal foul (Harlond Beverly draws the foul)
13:00
Kameron McGusty turnover (traveling)
12:42
Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
12:40
Anthony Walker defensive rebound
12:35
Kameron McGusty turnover (double dribble)
12:17
Jadyn Parker misses two point hook shot
12:15
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
12:10
Jadyn Parker shooting foul (Harlond Beverly draws the foul)
12:10
Harlond Beverly misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:10
Harlond Beverly misses regular free throw 2 of 3
12:10
12:10
Jadyn Parker defensive rebound
12:10
11:57
Carter Hendricksen misses three point jump shot
11:55
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
11:50
Jose Placer personal foul (Harlond Beverly draws the foul)
11:50
TV timeout
11:50
Harlond Beverly misses regular free throw 1 of 1
11:50
Jadyn Parker defensive rebound
11:38
Chris Lykes personal foul
11:28
Jadyn Parker turnover (bad pass) (Harlond Beverly steals)
11:20
+2
Anthony Walker makes two point layup (Harlond Beverly assists)
11-20
11:09
Josh Endicott misses two point jump shot
11:07
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
10:58
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
10:56
Rodney Miller Jr. offensive rebound
10:51
Rodney Miller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Josh Endicott steals)
10:43
Jadyn Parker turnover (lost ball) (Chris Lykes steals)
10:41
Harlond Beverly turnover (bad pass)
10:22
Josh Endicott misses two point jump shot
10:20
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
10:15
+2
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
11-22
9:49
+3
Ryan Burkhardt makes three point jump shot
14-22
9:18
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
9:16
Emmanuel Adedoyin defensive rebound
8:48
Emmanuel Adedoyin misses three point jump shot
8:46
Matt Cross defensive rebound
8:37
+3
Chris Lykes makes three point jump shot (Harlond Beverly assists)
14-25
8:22
+3
Carter Hendricksen makes three point jump shot (Josh Endicott assists)
17-25
8:03
+2
Isaiah Wong makes two point jump shot (Chris Lykes assists)
17-27
7:50
Ryan Burkhardt turnover (lost ball) (Harlond Beverly steals)
7:46
+2
Harlond Beverly makes two point layup
17-29
7:42
TV timeout
7:17
Josh Endicott misses three point jump shot
7:15
Chris Lykes defensive rebound
7:08
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
7:03
Ospreys defensive rebound
6:47
+2
Josh Endicott makes two point layup (Jose Placer assists)
19-29
6:30
+2
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup (Matt Cross assists)
19-31
6:22
+3
Carter Hendricksen makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Adedoyin assists)
22-31
6:03
Chris Lykes misses three point jump shot
6:01
Josh Endicott defensive rebound
5:50
Kameron McGusty shooting foul (Jonathan Aybar draws the foul)
5:50
Jonathan Aybar misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:50
+1
Jonathan Aybar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-31
5:36
Alonde Legrand shooting foul (Nysier Brooks draws the foul)
5:36
Nysier Brooks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:36
+1
Nysier Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-32
5:29
Isaiah Wong personal foul
5:17
Carter Hendricksen misses three point jump shot
5:15
Kameron McGusty defensive rebound
5:10
Harlond Beverly misses two point layup
5:09
Ospreys defensive rebound
5:09
Harlond Beverly personal foul
4:50
Jadyn Parker misses two point layup
4:49
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
4:32
Jadyn Parker personal foul (Harlond Beverly draws the foul)
4:32
+1
Harlond Beverly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-33
4:32
Harlond Beverly misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:32
Josh Endicott defensive rebound
4:22
Nysier Brooks blocks Alonde Legrand's two point layup
4:20
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
4:13
+2
Nysier Brooks makes two point layup (Anthony Walker assists)
23-35
3:52
Nysier Brooks personal foul (Carter Hendricksen draws the foul)
3:52
TV timeout
3:52
Ospreys turnover (5-second violation)
3:37
+2
Harlond Beverly makes two point jump shot
23-37
3:22
+3
Ryan Burkhardt makes three point jump shot (Alonde Legrand assists)
26-37
3:03
Alonde Legrand shooting foul (Harlond Beverly draws the foul)
3:03
Harlond Beverly misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:03
+1
Harlond Beverly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-38
3:03
|
26-38
|
2:40
|
|
|
Ryan Burkhardt misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Carter Hendricksen offensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
Carter Hendricksen makes two point layup
|
28-38
|
2:28
|
|
|
Anthony Walker turnover (lost ball) (Carter Hendricksen steals)
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Carter Hendricksen misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Ryan Burkhardt offensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Burkhardt makes three point jump shot
|
31-38
|
1:56
|
|
|
Jonathan Aybar blocks Kameron McGusty's two point jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Matt Cross offensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Josh Endicott defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Chris Lykes blocks Jonathan Aybar's two point layup
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Jonathan Aybar offensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Josh Endicott personal foul (Chris Lykes draws the foul)
|
|
1:35
|
|
+1
|
Chris Lykes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-39
|
1:35
|
|
+1
|
Chris Lykes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-40
|
1:33
|
|
|
Matt Cross blocks Carter Hendricksen's two point layup
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Chris Lykes defensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin turnover (bad pass) (Matt Cross steals)
|
|
1:04
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup (Matt Cross assists)
|
31-42
|
0:33
|
|
|
Carter Hendricksen misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Matt Cross defensive rebound
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Chris Lykes misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Ryan Burkhardt defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Josh Endicott makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Adedoyin assists)
|
34-42