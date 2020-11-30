|
20:00
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell vs. John McGriff (Isaih Moore gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Vince Cole turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:41
|
|
+2
|
Wynston Tabbs makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:41
|
|
|
Vince Cole shooting foul
|
|
19:41
|
|
+1
|
Wynston Tabbs makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3-0
|
19:36
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
19:22
|
|
+2
|
Makai Ashton-Langford makes two point layup
|
5-0
|
18:47
|
|
+2
|
Josh Roberts makes two point dunk (Isaih Moore assists)
|
5-2
|
18:32
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Vince Cole defensive rebound
|
|
18:19
|
|
+2
|
Isaih Moore makes two point reverse layup (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
|
5-4
|
18:02
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. blocks Jay Heath's two point driving layup
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
+3
|
Jay Heath makes three point step back jump shot (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|
8-4
|
17:31
|
|
+3
|
Posh Alexander makes three point jump shot (Josh Roberts assists)
|
8-7
|
17:15
|
|
|
Isaih Moore shooting foul (CJ Felder draws the foul)
|
|
17:15
|
|
+1
|
CJ Felder makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-7
|
17:15
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Josh Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
16:57
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder makes two point layup (Steffon Mitchell assists)
|
11-7
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point layup
|
11-9
|
16:36
|
|
+3
|
CJ Felder makes three point jump shot (Wynston Tabbs assists)
|
14-9
|
16:19
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses two point driving layup
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
16:12
|
|
+2
|
Wynston Tabbs makes two point driving layup
|
16-9
|
15:59
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford personal foul
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington misses two point driving layup
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie offensive rebound
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point putback layup
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
15:16
|
|
+3
|
CJ Felder makes three point jump shot (Rich Kelly assists)
|
19-9
|
14:40
|
|
|
CJ Felder blocks Marcellus Earlington's two point layup
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Frederick Scott defensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
14:12
|
|
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington makes two point layup (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
|
19-11
|
13:55
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie shooting foul (Frederick Scott draws the foul)
|
|
13:55
|
|
+1
|
Frederick Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-11
|
13:55
|
|
|
Frederick Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington personal foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Frederick Scott misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington turnover (lost ball) (Frederick Scott steals)
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Frederick Scott misses two point layup
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. shooting foul (Greg Williams Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:59
|
|
+1
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-12
|
12:59
|
|
+1
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-13
|
12:42
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro defensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point driving layup
|
20-15
|
12:05
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro personal foul
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu personal foul (Makai Ashton-Langford draws the foul)
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington personal foul (CJ Felder draws the foul)
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro defensive rebound
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Posh Alexander offensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford personal foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|
|
11:18
|
|
+2
|
Vince Cole makes two point driving layup (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|
20-17
|
10:59
|
|
+2
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|
22-17
|
10:45
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro misses two point driving hook shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Wynston Tabbs makes two point floating jump shot
|
24-17
|
10:22
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point turnaround jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|
24-19
|
10:00
|
|
|
Rich Kelly turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
CJ Felder personal foul
|
|
9:44
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|
24-21
|
9:26
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Vince Cole steals)
|
|
9:21
|
|
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point driving layup
|
24-23
|
9:21
|
|
|
Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
8:50
|
|
+3
|
Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (CJ Felder assists)
|
27-23
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point jump shot
|
27-25
|
8:13
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro shooting foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
8:13
|
|
+1
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-25
|
8:13
|
|
+1
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-25
|
8:00
|
|
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point driving layup
|
29-27
|
7:49
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Eagles gains possession)
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|
|
6:45
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes two point driving dunk (Posh Alexander assists)
|
29-29
|
6:31
|
|
+3
|
Frederick Scott makes three point jump shot
|
32-29
|
6:08
|
|
+3
|
Posh Alexander makes three point jump shot (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
|
32-32
|
6:00
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Isaih Moore makes two point dunk (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
|
32-34
|
5:37
|
|
|
Frederick Scott turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Vince Cole makes two point putback layup
|
32-36
|
5:16
|
|
|
Frederick Scott misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Luka Kraljevic misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|
32-39
|
3:46
|
|
|
Vince Cole blocks Jay Heath's two point jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Luka Kraljevic personal foul
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell personal foul
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover (bad pass) (Steffon Mitchell steals)
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie offensive rebound
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
CJ Felder blocks Julian Champagnie's two point layup
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
CJ Felder turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:02
|
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|
32-42
|
2:38
|
|
+3
|
CJ Felder makes three point jump shot (Jay Heath assists)
|
35-42
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes two point layup (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|
35-44
|
2:03
|
|
|
Isaih Moore shooting foul (Makai Ashton-Langford draws the foul)
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:03
|
|
+1
|
Makai Ashton-Langford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-44
|
1:50
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie offensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
CJ Felder shooting foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-45
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-46
|
1:43
|
|
|
Rich Kelly turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Rich Kelly turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:14
|
|
+2
|
Vince Cole makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
36-48
|
1:04
|
|
|
Vince Cole personal foul (Wynston Tabbs draws the foul)
|
|
1:04
|
|
+1
|
Wynston Tabbs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-48
|
1:04
|
|
+1
|
Wynston Tabbs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-48
|
0:59
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
38-50
|
0:45
|
|
+2
|
Wynston Tabbs makes two point driving layup
|
40-50
|
0:23
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover (lost ball) (Steffon Mitchell steals)
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell turnover (double dribble)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Frederick Scott shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|
|
0:03
|
|
+1
|
Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-51
|
0:03
|
|
+1
|
Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-52
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|