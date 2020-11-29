|
20:00
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis vs. Nate Watson (David Duke gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point jump shot (Greg Gantt assists)
|
0-2
|
19:20
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Race Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
19:12
|
|
+2
|
Race Thompson makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:58
|
|
|
Race Thompson blocks Jared Bynum's two point layup
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Greg Gantt turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Aljami Durham offensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
David Duke personal foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
|
|
17:54
|
|
+2
|
Aljami Durham makes two point jump shot (Armaan Franklin assists)
|
4-2
|
17:30
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Hoosiers defensive rebound
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Greg Gantt shooting foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
17:13
|
|
+1
|
Race Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-2
|
17:13
|
|
+1
|
Race Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-2
|
16:43
|
|
|
Greg Gantt turnover (bad pass) (Trayce Jackson-Davis steals)
|
|
16:25
|
|
+3
|
Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Race Thompson assists)
|
9-2
|
16:08
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point jump shot
|
9-4
|
15:54
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Noah Horchler defensive rebound
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Aljami Durham shooting foul (Greg Gantt draws the foul)
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:47
|
|
+1
|
Greg Gantt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-5
|
15:47
|
|
|
Greg Gantt misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
15:23
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup (Rob Phinisee assists)
|
11-5
|
15:08
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter personal foul (Noah Horchler draws the foul)
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
David Duke turnover (bad pass) (Armaan Franklin steals)
|
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
Armaan Franklin makes two point layup
|
13-5
|
14:50
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point layup
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Trey Galloway defensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Noah Horchler defensive rebound
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Trey Galloway turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Reeves steals)
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves turnover (bad pass) (Armaan Franklin steals)
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Noah Horchler defensive rebound
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
Race Thompson makes two point jump shot (Aljami Durham assists)
|
15-5
|
12:40
|
|
|
Kris Monroe misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Nate Watson offensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point layup
|
15-7
|
12:21
|
|
|
Khristian Lander misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Race Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Noah Horchler defensive rebound
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter personal foul
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point layup
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Noah Horchler offensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
+2
|
Noah Horchler makes two point jump shot (David Duke assists)
|
15-9
|
11:03
|
|
|
Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Kris Monroe defensive rebound
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
David Duke misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Trey Galloway defensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
+2
|
Trey Galloway makes two point layup (Khristian Lander assists)
|
17-9
|
10:19
|
|
|
Noah Horchler misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Hoosiers defensive rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Race Thompson makes two point jump shot (Rob Phinisee assists)
|
19-9
|
9:38
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee personal foul
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Ed Croswell Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Race Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point jump shot
|
21-9
|
8:42
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
David Duke misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point jump shot (Aljami Durham assists)
|
23-9
|
8:03
|
|
+2
|
David Duke makes two point jump shot
|
23-11
|
7:32
|
|
+2
|
Rob Phinisee makes two point layup
|
25-11
|
7:11
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin misses two point layup
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Nate Watson defensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
|
|
6:41
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-12
|
6:41
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-13
|
6:13
|
|
|
Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo offensive rebound
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. personal foul (Jordan Geronimo draws the foul)
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Nate Watson blocks Armaan Franklin's two point layup
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Hoosiers offensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
+2
|
Race Thompson makes two point jump shot (Armaan Franklin assists)
|
27-13
|
5:39
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
5:11
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Geronimo makes three point jump shot (Aljami Durham assists)
|
30-13
|
4:50
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Reeves makes two point jump shot (Nate Watson assists)
|
30-15
|
4:50
|
|
|
Trey Galloway shooting foul (A.J. Reeves draws the foul)
|
|
4:50
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
30-16
|
4:37
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin turnover (bad pass) (David Duke steals)
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin personal foul (David Duke draws the foul)
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
David Duke misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Jared Bynum shooting foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
4:09
|
|
+1
|
Race Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-16
|
4:09
|
|
|
Race Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Trey Galloway offensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Trey Galloway turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Jared Bynum turnover (bad pass) (Trey Galloway steals)
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Khristian Lander misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo personal foul (Ed Croswell Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
+2
|
Rob Phinisee makes two point layup (Trey Galloway assists)
|
33-16
|
2:54
|
|
+2
|
Ed Croswell Jr. makes two point layup (David Duke assists)
|
33-18
|
2:43
|
|
|
Greg Gantt shooting foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul)
|
|
2:43
|
|
+1
|
Trey Galloway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-18
|
2:43
|
|
+1
|
Trey Galloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-18
|
2:33
|
|
|
Race Thompson personal foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
|
|
2:33
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-19
|
2:33
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-20
|
2:19
|
|
|
Race Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Nate Watson turnover (lost ball) (Khristian Lander steals)
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Khristian Lander misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo offensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Nate Watson personal foul
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
1:21
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Reeves makes two point layup
|
35-22
|
1:13
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
Jared Bynum makes two point jump shot
|
35-24
|
1:02
|
|
|
Hoosiers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter offensive foul (Jimmy Nichols Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter turnover
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Nate Watson turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
David Duke personal foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
|
|
0:04
|
|
+1
|
Aljami Durham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-24
|
0:04
|
|
+1
|
Aljami Durham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-24
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|