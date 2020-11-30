LNGBCH
UCLA
Preview not available
UCLA postpones men's basketball home opener
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
---
The UCLA men's basketball home opener has been postponed.
The Bruins were set to host Long Beach State on Monday night. UCLA spokesman Alex Timiraos says the game is off ''out of an abundance of caution'' based on COVID-19 protocols in the Long Beach State program.
There was no immediate word on when the game might be rescheduled.
---
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|0
|0
|Field Goals
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|0
|0
|Offensive
|0
|0
|Defensive
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
|0
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Slater
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carter III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Apic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ochieng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Knight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. De Geest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mansel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hawkins III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Irish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Rhoden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hampton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Riley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Nwuba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Singleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bernard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kyman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Juzang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Cremonesi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
-
UMKC
KSTATE52
58
2nd 3:06 ESPU
-
TEXST
MISSST51
68
2nd 0.0 SECN
-
TXAMCC
SMU54
91
2nd 17.0 ESP+
-
LOYMRY
MINN57
56
2nd 6:25 BTN
-
SELOU
LSU43
96
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
IONA
SETON37
35
2nd 0.0 FS1
-
TEXSO
WYO31
50
1st 0.0
-
STNFRD
BAMA23
21
1st 9:46 ESP2
-
UOP
NEVADA23
23
1st 8:55
-
PEID
WCAR58
96
Final ESP+
-
19TEXAS
DAVID78
76
Final ESP2
-
IND
PROV79
58
Final ESP2
-
MOBILE
JAXST66
85
Final
-
ARKLR
DUQ76
66
Final ESP3
-
SEATTLE
CSN65
76
Final
-
STAND
CAMP51
85
Final ESP+
-
BC
STJOHN93
97
Final ESPU
-
BGREEN
APPST78
76
Final/OT ESP+
-
EKY
XAVIER96
99
Final/OT FS1
-
EMMAN
STETSON64
61
Final ESP+
-
FDU
HOFSTRA58
73
Final
-
AUBURN
UCF55
63
Final ESP+
-
GAST
MERCER69
86
Final ESP+
-
CHATT
TNTECH62
54
Final ESP+
-
14UNC
UNLV78
51
Final ESP2
-
NICHST
CAL49
60
Final PACN
-
IPFW
KENTST0
0
PPD
-
BCN
MCNSE0
0
PPD
-
LNGBCH
UCLA0
0
PPD PACN
-
SIENA
LIB0
0
-
DEFI
MIAOH0
0
ESP3
-
ABBEY
CHARLO0
0
-
WMMARY
NCST0
0
-
MONTT
EWASH0
0