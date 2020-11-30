The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

---

The UCLA men's basketball home opener has been postponed.

The Bruins were set to host Long Beach State on Monday night. UCLA spokesman Alex Timiraos says the game is off ''out of an abundance of caution'' based on COVID-19 protocols in the Long Beach State program.

There was no immediate word on when the game might be rescheduled.

---

