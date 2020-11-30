NICHST
CAL

1st Half
NICHST
Colonels
18
CAL
Golden Bears
23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Ryghe Lyons vs. Lars Thiemann (Golden Bears gains possession)  
19:49   Matt Bradley misses two point layup  
19:47   Matt Bradley offensive rebound  
19:36   Matt Bradley turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Johnson steals)  
19:36   Ty Gordon turnover (traveling)  
19:22   Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot  
19:20   Matt Bradley offensive rebound  
19:17   Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot  
19:15   Grant Anticevich offensive rebound  
19:04   Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot  
19:04   Makale Foreman offensive rebound  
19:04 +3 Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Makale Foreman assists) 0-3
18:40 +2 Najee Garvin makes two point layup (Kevin Johnson assists) 2-3
18:31   Ryghe Lyons personal foul  
18:19   Matt Bradley misses two point jump shot  
18:17   Ty Gordon defensive rebound  
17:59   Lars Thiemann personal foul (Ryghe Lyons draws the foul)  
17:39   Ty Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Grant Anticevich steals)  
17:34   Kevin Johnson blocks Matt Bradley's two point layup  
17:32   Golden Bears offensive rebound  
17:32   Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot  
17:32   Makale Foreman offensive rebound  
17:21   Ryan Betley offensive foul  
17:21   Ryan Betley turnover  
16:58   Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot  
16:56   Matt Bradley defensive rebound  
16:34   Grant Anticevich misses two point jump shot  
16:32   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
16:17   Najee Garvin turnover (lost ball) (Grant Anticevich steals)  
16:06   Joel Brown turnover (lost ball) (Najee Garvin steals)  
15:57 +2 Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot 4-3
15:34   Jaylen Fornes blocks Joel Brown's two point layup  
15:32   Damien Sears defensive rebound  
15:27   TV timeout  
15:09   Shawn Williams misses two point jump shot  
15:07   Andre Kelly defensive rebound  
15:00 +3 Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot 4-6
14:42   Damien Sears offensive foul (Grant Anticevich draws the foul)  
14:42   Damien Sears turnover  
14:24   Grant Anticevich misses two point jump shot  
14:22   Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound  
13:55   Jaylen Fornes misses two point jump shot  
13:53   Golden Bears defensive rebound  
13:53   Isaac Johnson personal foul  
13:39   Andre Kelly turnover (traveling)  
13:26   Kevin Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Andre Kelly steals)  
13:20   Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot  
13:18   Isaac Johnson defensive rebound  
13:07   Ty Gordon turnover (traveling)  
12:51   Matt Bradley turnover (bad pass) (Ty Gordon steals)  
12:37   Isaac Johnson misses two point jump shot  
12:35   Ryan Betley defensive rebound  
12:15   Andre Kelly misses two point hook shot  
12:13   Shawn Williams defensive rebound  
12:01   Ty Gordon misses two point jump shot  
11:59   Shawn Williams offensive rebound  
11:40   Kevin Johnson turnover (bad pass)  
11:24   TV timeout  
11:24 +2 Monty Bowser makes two point layup (Lars Thiemann assists) 4-8
11:02   Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot  
11:00   Jeremiah Buford offensive rebound  
10:47   Grant Anticevich blocks Isaac Johnson's two point layup  
10:45   Makale Foreman defensive rebound  
10:37 +3 Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot (Ryan Betley assists) 4-11
10:28   Joel Brown personal foul  
10:13   Jeremiah Buford misses three point jump shot  
10:11   Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound  
10:05 +2 Ryghe Lyons makes two point layup 6-11
9:52   Lars Thiemann turnover (traveling)  
9:37   Najee Garvin misses two point hook shot  
9:35   Matt Bradley defensive rebound  
9:31   Ryghe Lyons personal foul  
9:23   Makale Foreman misses two point jump shot  
9:21   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
9:00   Jaylen Fornes turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Betley steals)  
8:46 +2 Matt Bradley makes two point layup 6-13
8:30   Jaylen Fornes misses three point jump shot  
8:28   Ryan Betley defensive rebound  
8:18 +3 Grant Anticevich makes three point jump shot (Makale Foreman assists) 6-16
8:15   TV timeout  
7:44   Colonels turnover (shot clock violation)  
7:34   Najee Garvin shooting foul (Grant Anticevich draws the foul)  
7:34 +1 Grant Anticevich makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-17
7:34 +1 Grant Anticevich makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-18
7:20   Andre Jones turnover (bad pass)  
7:04 +3 Matt Bradley makes three point jump shot (Grant Anticevich assists) 6-21
6:50   Andre Jones misses two point layup  
6:48   Golden Bears defensive rebound  
6:36   Lars Thiemann misses three point jump shot  
6:34   Andre Jones defensive rebound  
6:34   Matt Bradley personal foul (Tyrease Terrell draws the foul)  
6:27   Ty Gordon misses two point jump shot  
6:25   Andre Kelly defensive rebound  
6:25   Ty Gordon personal foul  
6:07   Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot  
6:05   Ty Gordon defensive rebound  
6:05   Andre Jones misses two point layup  
6:03   Colonels offensive rebound  
6:03   Matt Bradley shooting foul (Najee Garvin draws the foul)  
6:03 +1 Najee Garvin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-21
6:03   Najee Garvin misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:03   Andre Kelly defensive rebound  
5:27   Andre Kelly misses two point layup  
5:27   Andre Jones defensive rebound  
5:27 +2 Ty Gordon makes two point layup 9-21
5:11   Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot  
5:09   Ryan Betley offensive rebound  
5:02   Ryan Betley misses two point tip shot  
5:00   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
4:50 +2 Najee Garvin makes two point layup (Andre Jones assists) 11-21
4:31   Joel Brown turnover (lost ball) (Andre Jones steals)  
4:06   Joel Brown shooting foul (Ty Gordon draws the foul)  
4:06   Ty Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:06   Grant Anticevich defensive rebound  
4:06   Ty Gordon misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:06   Grant Anticevich defensive rebound  
3:53   Shawn Williams personal foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)  
3:53   TV timeout  
3:43   Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot  
3:41   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
3:26 +2 Andre Jones makes two point layup 13-21
3:06   Grant Anticevich misses three point jump shot  
3:04   Andre Kelly offensive rebound  
3:04   Damien Sears personal foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)  
3:04   Andre Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:04   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
3:04   Ty Gordon misses two point layup  
3:02   Andre Kelly defensive rebound  
2:38   Andre Jones blocks Andre Kelly's two point layup  
2:36   Andre Jones defensive rebound  
2:25 +2 Andre Jones makes two point layup 15-21
2:10 +2 Matt Bradley makes two point jump shot (Grant Anticevich assists) 15-23
1:41 +3 Ty Gordon makes three point jump shot 18-23
1:11   Grant Anticevich misses two point layup  
1:10   Damien Sears defensive rebound  
1:10   Jump ball. Andre Kelly vs. Damien Sears (Colonels gains possession)  
0:53   Najee Garvin misses three point jump shot  
0:51   Golden Bears defensive rebound  
0:51   Andre Jones personal foul (Kuany Kuany draws the foul)  
0:51   Kuany Kuany misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:51   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
0:40   Andre Jones turnover (bad pass)  
0:26   Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot  
0:24   Ty Gordon defensive rebound  
0:02   Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Golden Bears defensive rebound  

2nd Half
NICHST
Colonels
31
CAL
Golden Bears
37

Time Team Play Score
0:00    
19:47   Grant Anticevich misses three point jump shot  
19:58   Colonels defensive rebound  
19:27   Ryghe Lyons misses two point hook shot  
19:25   Grant Anticevich defensive rebound  
19:19   Matt Bradley turnover (bad pass) (Ryghe Lyons steals)  
18:56   Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot  
18:54   Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound  
18:36   Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot  
18:34   Grant Anticevich defensive rebound  
18:24   Najee Garvin personal foul (Grant Anticevich draws the foul)  
18:19   Grant Anticevich turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Johnson steals)  
18:06 +2 Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot 20-23
17:49   Grant Anticevich turnover (bad pass) (Ryghe Lyons steals)  
17:40 +3 Ty Gordon makes three point jump shot (Kevin Johnson assists) 23-23
17:20   Ty Gordon personal foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)  
17:20 +3 Matt Bradley makes three point jump shot (Makale Foreman assists) 23-26
16:58   Jaylen Fornes misses two point jump shot  
16:56   Matt Bradley defensive rebound  
16:47   Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot  
16:45   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
16:40   Ryan Betley blocks Jaylen Fornes's two point layup  
16:38   Makale Foreman defensive rebound  
16:29 +2 Kuany Kuany makes two point layup (Makale Foreman assists) 23-28
16:03   Jaylen Fornes misses three point jump shot  
16:01   Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound  
15:53   Ty Gordon misses two point layup  
15:51   Andre Kelly defensive rebound  
15:46   Matt Bradley turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Fornes steals)  
15:33 +2 Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot 25-28
15:14 +2 Andre Kelly makes two point layup 25-30
14:53   Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot  
14:51   Kuany Kuany defensive rebound  
14:41   Makale Foreman offensive foul (Ty Gordon draws the foul)  
14:41   Makale Foreman turnover  
14:41   TV timeout  
14:14   Damien Sears misses two point jump shot  
14:12   Isaac Johnson offensive rebound  
13:52   Kevin Johnson misses two point jump shot  
13:50   Andre Kelly defensive rebound  
13:50   Damien Sears personal foul  
13:36   Joel Brown turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Johnson steals)  
13:21 +3 Isaac Johnson makes three point jump shot (Ty Gordon assists) 28-30
12:58 +3 Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Joel Brown assists) 28-33
12:58   TV timeout  
12:35   Ryghe Lyons turnover (traveling)  
12:26   Isaac Johnson personal foul  
12:16   Ryghe Lyons blocks Andre Kelly's two point layup  
12:14   Matt Bradley offensive rebound  
12:05 +2 Andre Kelly makes two point layup 28-35
11:54   Andre Kelly shooting foul (Andre Jones draws the foul)  
11:54   TV timeout  
11:54 +1 Andre Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-35
11:54 +1 Andre Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-35
11:41   Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot  
11:39   Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound  
11:26   Grant Anticevich personal foul (Isaac Johnson draws the foul)  
11:12   Joel Brown personal foul (Ty Gordon draws the foul)  
11:03 +2 Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot 32-35
10:42 +2 Matt Bradley makes two point jump shot 32-37
10:27   Andre Jones turnover (double dribble)  
10:16   Ty Gordon personal foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)  
10:02   Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot  
10:00   Kevin Johnson defensive rebound  
9:52   Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot  
9:50   Golden Bears defensive rebound  
9:44   Andre Jones personal foul  
9:32   Matt Bradley turnover (lost ball)  
9:17   Isaac Johnson misses three point jump shot  
9:15   Najee Garvin offensive rebound  
9:07   Najee Garvin misses two point layup  
9:05