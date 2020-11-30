|
20:00
Ryghe Lyons vs. Lars Thiemann (Golden Bears gains possession)
19:49
Matt Bradley misses two point layup
19:47
Matt Bradley offensive rebound
19:36
Matt Bradley turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Johnson steals)
19:36
Ty Gordon turnover (traveling)
19:22
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
19:20
Matt Bradley offensive rebound
19:17
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
19:15
Grant Anticevich offensive rebound
19:04
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
19:04
Makale Foreman offensive rebound
19:04
+3
Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Makale Foreman assists)
0-3
18:40
+2
Najee Garvin makes two point layup (Kevin Johnson assists)
2-3
18:31
Ryghe Lyons personal foul
18:19
Matt Bradley misses two point jump shot
18:17
Ty Gordon defensive rebound
17:59
Lars Thiemann personal foul (Ryghe Lyons draws the foul)
17:39
Ty Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Grant Anticevich steals)
17:34
Kevin Johnson blocks Matt Bradley's two point layup
17:32
Golden Bears offensive rebound
17:32
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
17:32
Makale Foreman offensive rebound
17:21
Ryan Betley offensive foul
17:21
Ryan Betley turnover
16:58
Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot
16:56
Matt Bradley defensive rebound
16:34
Grant Anticevich misses two point jump shot
16:32
Najee Garvin defensive rebound
16:17
Najee Garvin turnover (lost ball) (Grant Anticevich steals)
16:06
Joel Brown turnover (lost ball) (Najee Garvin steals)
15:57
+2
Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot
4-3
15:34
Jaylen Fornes blocks Joel Brown's two point layup
15:32
Damien Sears defensive rebound
15:27
TV timeout
15:09
Shawn Williams misses two point jump shot
15:07
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
15:00
+3
Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot
4-6
14:42
Damien Sears offensive foul (Grant Anticevich draws the foul)
14:42
Damien Sears turnover
14:24
Grant Anticevich misses two point jump shot
14:22
Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound
13:55
Jaylen Fornes misses two point jump shot
13:53
Golden Bears defensive rebound
13:53
Isaac Johnson personal foul
13:39
Andre Kelly turnover (traveling)
13:26
Kevin Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Andre Kelly steals)
13:20
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
13:18
Isaac Johnson defensive rebound
13:07
Ty Gordon turnover (traveling)
12:51
Matt Bradley turnover (bad pass) (Ty Gordon steals)
12:37
Isaac Johnson misses two point jump shot
12:35
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
12:15
Andre Kelly misses two point hook shot
12:13
Shawn Williams defensive rebound
12:01
Ty Gordon misses two point jump shot
11:59
Shawn Williams offensive rebound
11:40
Kevin Johnson turnover (bad pass)
11:24
TV timeout
11:24
+2
Monty Bowser makes two point layup (Lars Thiemann assists)
4-8
11:02
Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot
11:00
Jeremiah Buford offensive rebound
10:47
Grant Anticevich blocks Isaac Johnson's two point layup
10:45
Makale Foreman defensive rebound
10:37
+3
Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot (Ryan Betley assists)
4-11
10:28
Joel Brown personal foul
10:13
Jeremiah Buford misses three point jump shot
10:11
Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound
10:05
+2
Ryghe Lyons makes two point layup
6-11
9:52
Lars Thiemann turnover (traveling)
9:37
Najee Garvin misses two point hook shot
9:35
Matt Bradley defensive rebound
9:31
Ryghe Lyons personal foul
9:23
Makale Foreman misses two point jump shot
9:21
Najee Garvin defensive rebound
9:00
Jaylen Fornes turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Betley steals)
8:46
+2
Matt Bradley makes two point layup
6-13
8:30
Jaylen Fornes misses three point jump shot
8:28
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
8:18
+3
Grant Anticevich makes three point jump shot (Makale Foreman assists)
6-16
8:15
TV timeout
8:15
TV timeout
7:44
Colonels turnover (shot clock violation)
7:34
Najee Garvin shooting foul (Grant Anticevich draws the foul)
7:34
+1
Grant Anticevich makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-17
7:34
+1
Grant Anticevich makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-18
7:20
Andre Jones turnover (bad pass)
7:04
+3
Matt Bradley makes three point jump shot (Grant Anticevich assists)
6-21
6:50
Andre Jones misses two point layup
6:48
Golden Bears defensive rebound
6:36
Lars Thiemann misses three point jump shot
6:34
Andre Jones defensive rebound
6:34
Matt Bradley personal foul (Tyrease Terrell draws the foul)
6:27
Ty Gordon misses two point jump shot
6:25
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
6:25
Ty Gordon personal foul
6:07
Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
6:05
Ty Gordon defensive rebound
6:05
Andre Jones misses two point layup
6:03
Colonels offensive rebound
6:03
Matt Bradley shooting foul (Najee Garvin draws the foul)
6:03
+1
Najee Garvin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-21
6:03
Najee Garvin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:03
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
5:27
Andre Kelly misses two point layup
5:27
Andre Jones defensive rebound
5:27
+2
Ty Gordon makes two point layup
9-21
5:11
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
5:09
Ryan Betley offensive rebound
5:02
Ryan Betley misses two point tip shot
5:00
Najee Garvin defensive rebound
4:50
+2
Najee Garvin makes two point layup (Andre Jones assists)
11-21
4:31
Joel Brown turnover (lost ball) (Andre Jones steals)
4:06
Joel Brown shooting foul (Ty Gordon draws the foul)
4:06
Ty Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:06
Grant Anticevich defensive rebound
4:06
Ty Gordon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:06
Grant Anticevich defensive rebound
3:53
Shawn Williams personal foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
3:53
TV timeout
3:43
Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
3:41
Najee Garvin defensive rebound
3:26
+2
Andre Jones makes two point layup
13-21
3:06
Grant Anticevich misses three point jump shot
3:04
Andre Kelly offensive rebound
3:04
Damien Sears personal foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)
3:04
Andre Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:04
Najee Garvin defensive rebound
3:04
Ty Gordon misses two point layup
3:02
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
2:38
Andre Jones blocks Andre Kelly's two point layup
2:36
Andre Jones defensive rebound
2:25
+2
Andre Jones makes two point layup
15-21
2:10
+2
Matt Bradley makes two point jump shot (Grant Anticevich assists)
15-23
1:41
+3
Ty Gordon makes three point jump shot
18-23
1:11
Grant Anticevich misses two point layup
1:10
Damien Sears defensive rebound
1:10
Jump ball. Andre Kelly vs. Damien Sears (Colonels gains possession)
0:53
Najee Garvin misses three point jump shot
0:51
Golden Bears defensive rebound
0:51
Andre Jones personal foul (Kuany Kuany draws the foul)
0:51
Kuany Kuany misses regular free throw 1 of 1
0:51
Najee Garvin defensive rebound
0:40
Andre Jones turnover (bad pass)
0:26
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
0:24
Ty Gordon defensive rebound
0:02
Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot
0:00
Golden Bears defensive rebound
