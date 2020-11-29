|
20:00
|
|
|
Jericho Sims vs. Luka Brajkovic (Longhorns gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses two point layup
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Greg Brown III blocks Kellan Grady's two point layup
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Jericho Sims personal foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
|
|
18:47
|
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady makes two point jump shot (Carter Collins assists)
|
0-2
|
18:32
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic shooting foul (Greg Brown III draws the foul)
|
|
18:32
|
|
+1
|
Greg Brown III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-2
|
18:32
|
|
+1
|
Greg Brown III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-2
|
18:09
|
|
+3
|
Sam Mennenga makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists)
|
2-5
|
17:48
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III turnover (lost ball) (Kellan Grady steals)
|
|
17:38
|
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady makes two point layup
|
2-7
|
17:27
|
|
+3
|
Courtney Ramey makes three point jump shot (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
5-7
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Bates Jones makes two point layup (Carter Collins assists)
|
5-9
|
17:04
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Jones makes three point jump shot (Greg Brown III assists)
|
8-9
|
16:51
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Kellan Grady offensive rebound
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|
|
16:34
|
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady makes two point jump shot
|
8-11
|
16:17
|
|
|
Kai Jones turnover (lost ball) (Grant Huffman steals)
|
|
15:49
|
|
+2
|
Sam Mennenga makes two point layup
|
8-13
|
15:30
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Kai Jones offensive rebound
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Carter Collins personal foul (Kai Jones draws the foul)
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Gerald Liddell misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Kai Jones personal foul (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom draws the foul)
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
14:34
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones makes two point dunk (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
10-13
|
14:15
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
|
|
14:03
|
|
+3
|
Matt Coleman III makes three point jump shot (Kai Jones assists)
|
13-13
|
13:36
|
|
+2
|
Luka Brajkovic makes two point layup
|
13-15
|
13:28
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|
13-17
|
12:47
|
|
|
Kai Jones offensive foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Kai Jones turnover
|
|
12:30
|
|
+3
|
Michael Jones makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists)
|
13-20
|
12:09
|
|
+2
|
Jericho Sims makes two point layup
|
15-20
|
12:09
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee shooting foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
|
|
12:09
|
|
+1
|
Jericho Sims makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-20
|
11:38
|
|
+2
|
Luka Brajkovic makes two point jump shot
|
16-22
|
11:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III offensive rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III turnover (lost ball) (Hyunjung Lee steals)
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga offensive foul (Matt Coleman III draws the foul)
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga turnover
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Carter Collins blocks Matt Coleman III's two point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Michael Jones defensive rebound
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III personal foul (Michael Jones draws the foul)
|
|
10:39
|
|
+1
|
Michael Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-23
|
10:39
|
|
|
Michael Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones makes two point layup
|
18-23
|
9:22
|
|
|
Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Michael Jones personal foul (Greg Brown III draws the foul)
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Longhorns 30 second timeout
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:56
|
|
+2
|
Greg Brown III makes two point layup
|
20-23
|
8:56
|
|
|
Michael Jones shooting foul (Greg Brown III draws the foul)
|
|
8:56
|
|
+1
|
Greg Brown III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-23
|
8:37
|
|
|
Greg Brown III personal foul (Bates Jones draws the foul)
|
|
8:37
|
|
+1
|
Bates Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-24
|
8:37
|
|
+1
|
Bates Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-25
|
8:22
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
+3
|
Brock Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
24-25
|
7:46
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses two point layup
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
|
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Jericho Sims makes two point alley-oop dunk (Andrew Jones assists)
|
26-25
|
7:14
|
|
|
Kellan Grady misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Longhorns defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:54
|
|
+3
|
Courtney Ramey makes three point jump shot (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
29-25
|
6:28
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga offensive foul (Greg Brown III draws the foul)
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga turnover
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Greg Brown III offensive foul (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom draws the foul)
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Greg Brown III turnover
|
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot
|
29-27
|
5:33
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Longhorns offensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones makes two point jump shot (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
31-27
|
5:01
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham offensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey offensive rebound
|
|
4:32
|
|
+2
|
Brock Cunningham makes two point layup (Courtney Ramey assists)
|
33-27
|
4:21
|
|
+2
|
Carter Collins makes two point layup
|
33-29
|
4:21
|
|
|
Andrew Jones shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)
|
|
4:21
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
33-30
|
3:57
|
|
+2
|
Courtney Ramey makes two point layup
|
35-30
|
3:29
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. personal foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:29
|
|
+1
|
Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-31
|
3:29
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Bates Jones offensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
+3
|
Bates Jones makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|
35-34
|
3:00
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones makes two point jump shot
|
37-34
|
2:37
|
|
|
Kellan Grady turnover (lost ball) (Matt Coleman III steals)
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|
|
2:28
|
|
+1
|
Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-35
|
2:28
|
|
+1
|
Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-36
|
2:00
|
|
+2
|
Matt Coleman III makes two point layup
|
39-36
|
1:45
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
+2
|
Jericho Sims makes two point dunk (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
41-36
|
1:00
|
|
|
Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Longhorns defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Bates Jones shooting foul (Gerald Liddell draws the foul)
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Gerald Liddell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Gerald Liddell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Carter Collins defensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
+2
|
Carter Collins makes two point layup
|
41-38
|
0:16
|
|
|
Gerald Liddell shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)
|
|
0:16
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
41-39
|
0:01
|
|
|
Carter Collins shooting foul (Courtney Ramey draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Courtney Ramey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-39
|
0:01
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Courtney Ramey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
43-39
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|