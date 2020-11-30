|
20:00
|
|
|
(Wildcats gains possession)
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Brandon McKissic turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Nijel Pack makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:21
|
|
|
Brandon McKissic misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Roos offensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Kaosi Ezeagu shooting foul
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Franck Kamgain misses two point layup
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
+3
|
Mike McGuirl makes three point jump shot (Nijel Pack assists)
|
0-5
|
17:20
|
|
|
Roos 30 second timeout
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Zion Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Zion Williams blocks DaJuan Gordon's two point layup
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl offensive rebound
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Zion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Josiah Allick misses two point layup
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Kaosi Ezeagu turnover (lost ball) (Franck Kamgain steals)
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon personal foul
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Josiah Allick offensive foul
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Josiah Allick turnover
|
|
15:23
|
|
+2
|
DaJuan Gordon makes two point layup (Mike McGuirl assists)
|
0-7
|
15:03
|
|
|
Hidde Roessink misses two point layup
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Davion Bradford defensive rebound
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Zion Williams shooting foul (DaJuan Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
14:47
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-8
|
14:47
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-9
|
14:35
|
|
|
Hidde Roessink turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass) (Hidde Roessink steals)
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Hidde Roessink misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|
|
13:36
|
|
+3
|
Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Mike McGuirl assists)
|
0-12
|
13:12
|
|
|
Brandon McKissic misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Franck Kamgain personal foul
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Josiah Allick shooting foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
|
|
12:57
|
|
+1
|
Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-13
|
12:57
|
|
+1
|
Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-14
|
12:37
|
|
|
Hidde Roessink turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
12:20
|
|
+3
|
Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot (DaJuan Gordon assists)
|
0-17
|
11:50
|
|
+3
|
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sam Martin assists)
|
3-17
|
11:37
|
|
|
Davion Bradford offensive foul
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Davion Bradford turnover
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Seryee Lewis personal foul
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Seryee Lewis personal foul (Hidde Roessink draws the foul)
|
|
11:13
|
|
+3
|
Brandon McKissic makes three point jump shot (Marvin Nesbitt Jr. assists)
|
6-17
|
10:53
|
|
|
Jacob Johnson personal foul
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Montavious Murphy misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Zion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Hidde Roessink turnover (lost ball) (DaJuan Gordon steals)
|
|
10:13
|
|
+2
|
DaJuan Gordon makes two point dunk (Kaosi Ezeagu assists)
|
6-19
|
9:57
|
|
|
Brandon McKissic turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:39
|
|
+2
|
Kaosi Ezeagu makes two point dunk
|
6-21
|
9:11
|
|
|
Kaosi Ezeagu blocks Josiah Allick's two point driving layup
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Kaosi Ezeagu defensive rebound
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Kaosi Ezeagu turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:00
|
|
+2
|
Brandon McKissic makes two point reverse layup (Marvin Nesbitt Jr. assists)
|
8-21
|
8:30
|
|
|
Montavious Murphy misses two point layup
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Montavious Murphy offensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
+2
|
Montavious Murphy makes two point putback layup
|
8-23
|
8:05
|
|
+3
|
Franck Kamgain makes three point jump shot
|
11-23
|
7:56
|
|
|
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. blocks Kaosi Ezeagu's two point driving layup
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Franck Kamgain defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. makes two point layup
|
13-23
|
7:21
|
|
|
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. personal foul
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Wildcats gains possession)
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Kaosi Ezeagu personal foul
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Brandon McKissic misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Montavious Murphy makes two point dunk (Nijel Pack assists)
|
13-25
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Brandon McKissic makes two point driving jump shot
|
15-25
|
5:58
|
|
|
Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Franck Kamgain defensive rebound
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Josiah Allick misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
+2
|
Montavious Murphy makes two point layup (Nijel Pack assists)
|
15-27
|
5:04
|
|
+2
|
Zion Williams makes two point layup (Franck Kamgain assists)
|
17-27
|
4:40
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Zion Williams makes two point layup (Brandon McKissic assists)
|
19-27
|
4:07
|
|
+2
|
DaJuan Gordon makes two point driving layup
|
19-29
|
4:07
|
|
|
Josiah Allick shooting foul (DaJuan Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-30
|
3:50
|
|
|
Jacob Johnson turnover (back court violation)
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Selton Miguel offensive rebound
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Hidde Roessink personal foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Hidde Roessink defensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon blocks Brandon McKissic's two point layup
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl turnover (lost ball) (Zion Williams steals)
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Jump ball. Zion Williams vs. Mike McGuirl (Roos gains possession)
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Mike McGuirl steals)
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses two point layup
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:12
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Gordon makes two point finger roll layup (DaJuan Gordon assists)
|
19-32
|
1:40
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. makes two point layup
|
21-32
|
1:11
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Franck Kamgain steals)
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon blocks Franck Kamgain's two point driving layup
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Roos offensive rebound
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Roos 30 second timeout
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Hidde Roessink misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Zion Williams shooting foul (DaJuan Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
0:36
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-33
|
0:36
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Zion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
0:11
|
|
+2
|
Brandon McKissic makes two point floating jump shot
|
23-33
|
0:02
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Roos defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|