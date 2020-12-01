EILL
DAYTON

1st Half
EILL
Panthers
33
DAYTON
Flyers
38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   George Dixon vs. Jordy Tshimanga (Josiah Wallace gains possession)  
19:42   Josiah Wallace turnover (lost ball) (Rodney Chatman steals)  
19:40   Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball)  
19:22   Jordan Skipper-Brown turnover (traveling)  
19:02 +3 Chase Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists) 0-3
18:46   George Dixon misses two point layup  
18:44   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
18:39   Jump ball. Rodney Chatman vs. Jordan Skipper-Brown (Flyers gains possession)  
18:32 +2 Rodney Chatman makes two point jump shot (Chase Johnson assists) 0-5
18:07   Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot  
18:05   Chase Johnson defensive rebound  
17:52 +2 Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup (Chase Johnson assists) 0-7
17:51   Panthers 30 second timeout  
17:31 +2 Jordan Skipper-Brown makes two point jump shot (Mack Smith assists) 2-7
17:21 +3 Chase Johnson makes three point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists) 2-10
16:59   Josiah Wallace turnover (bad pass) (Rodney Chatman steals)  
16:45 +2 Rodney Chatman makes two point layup 2-12
16:30 +2 Mack Smith makes two point layup (Jordan Skipper-Brown assists) 4-12
16:17 +2 Ibi Watson makes two point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists) 4-14
16:02   Junior Farquhar misses two point jump shot  
16:00   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
15:53 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot 4-17
15:19   Josiah Wallace misses three point jump shot  
15:17   Chase Johnson defensive rebound  
15:04   George Dixon shooting foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)  
15:04   TV timeout  
15:04 +1 Jordy Tshimanga makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-18
15:04 +1 Jordy Tshimanga makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-19
14:45 +3 Mack Smith makes three point jump shot (Josiah Wallace assists) 7-19
14:20 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point jump shot (Chase Johnson assists) 7-21
14:00 +3 Marvin Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jordan Skipper-Brown assists) 10-21
13:47   Rodney Chatman misses two point jump shot  
13:45   Marvin Johnson defensive rebound  
13:31   Chase Johnson blocks Mack Smith's two point layup  
13:29   Sammy Friday IV offensive rebound  
13:27   R.J. Blakney personal foul (Sammy Friday IV draws the foul)  
13:20   Sammy Friday IV misses two point jump shot  
13:18   Barlow Alleruzzo IV offensive rebound  
13:14   Kashawn Charles misses three point jump shot  
13:12   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
13:06   Jalen Crutcher misses two point layup  
13:04   R.J. Blakney offensive rebound  
12:58 +2 R.J. Blakney makes two point layup 10-23
12:45 +2 Sammy Friday IV makes two point layup (Josiah Wallace assists) 12-23
12:28 +2 Ibi Watson makes two point jump shot 12-25
12:13   Barlow Alleruzzo IV offensive foul (R.J. Blakney draws the foul)  
12:13   Barlow Alleruzzo IV turnover  
11:59   Moulaye Sissoko offensive foul (Marvin Johnson draws the foul)  
11:59   Moulaye Sissoko turnover  
11:59   TV timeout  
11:43   Marvin Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Crutcher steals)  
11:17   Barlow Alleruzzo IV shooting foul (Ibi Watson draws the foul)  
11:17 +1 Ibi Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-26
11:17 +1 Ibi Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-27
11:07   Sammy Friday IV turnover (lost ball)  
10:54   Christian Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Marvin Johnson steals)  
10:48 +2 Marvin Johnson makes two point dunk 14-27
10:25   Moulaye Sissoko misses two point jump shot  
10:23   Jordan Skipper-Brown defensive rebound  
10:14   Sammy Friday IV turnover (lost ball) (Christian Wilson steals)  
9:57   Jordan Skipper-Brown personal foul (Rodney Chatman draws the foul)  
9:53   Ibi Watson turnover (out of bounds)  
9:31 +3 Mack Smith makes three point jump shot (Marvin Johnson assists) 17-27
9:00   Rodney Chatman misses three point jump shot  
8:58   Mack Smith defensive rebound  
8:41   Panthers 30 second timeout  
8:33   Junior Farquhar turnover (traveling)  
8:09   Jordy Tshimanga misses two point jump shot  
8:07   Madani Diarra defensive rebound  
7:55 +2 Madani Diarra makes two point layup (Junior Farquhar assists) 19-27
7:32   Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot  
7:30   George Dixon defensive rebound  
7:22   Junior Farquhar turnover (bad pass) (Ibi Watson steals)  
7:16 +2 Chase Johnson makes two point dunk (Jalen Crutcher assists) 19-29
6:56   George Dixon misses two point layup  
6:54   George Dixon offensive rebound  
6:50 +2 George Dixon makes two point layup 21-29
6:50   Chase Johnson shooting foul (George Dixon draws the foul)  
6:50   TV timeout  
6:50 +1 George Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-29
6:37 +2 Ibi Watson makes two point jump shot 22-31
6:16 +2 Josiah Wallace makes two point jump shot 24-31
6:03   Rodney Chatman turnover (back court violation)  
5:56   Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot  
5:54   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
5:47 +2 Rodney Chatman makes two point jump shot 24-33
5:23   Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot  
5:21   Chase Johnson defensive rebound  
5:14   Jalen Crutcher turnover (bad pass) (Kashawn Charles steals)  
5:00   Jordy Tshimanga shooting foul (George Dixon draws the foul)  
5:00   George Dixon misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:00   George Dixon misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:00   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
4:36   Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot  
4:34   George Dixon defensive rebound  
4:07 +3 Marvin Johnson makes three point jump shot 27-33
3:49   Rodney Chatman misses two point layup  
3:47   Rodney Chatman offensive rebound  
3:42   Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot  
3:40   Sammy Friday IV defensive rebound  
3:25   Jordy Tshimanga blocks Josiah Wallace's two point jump shot  
3:23   Kashawn Charles offensive rebound  
3:15   Kashawn Charles misses three point jump shot  
3:13   Sammy Friday IV offensive rebound  
3:08 +2 Sammy Friday IV makes two point layup 29-33
3:01 +2 Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup (Rodney Chatman assists) 29-35
2:38   Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot  
2:36   Josiah Wallace offensive rebound  
2:31   Kashawn Charles misses three point jump shot  
2:29   George Dixon offensive rebound  
2:26 +2 George Dixon makes two point layup 31-35
2:26   Chase Johnson shooting foul (George Dixon draws the foul)  
2:26   TV timeout  
2:26 +1 George Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-35
2:06   Chase Johnson misses two point layup  
2:04   Kashawn Charles defensive rebound  
1:53   Marvin Johnson misses two point jump shot  
1:51   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
1:42   Jalen Crutcher misses two point jump shot  
1:40   Sammy Friday IV defensive rebound  
1:32   Jalen Crutcher shooting foul (Junior Farquhar draws the foul)  
1:32   Junior Farquhar misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:32 +1 Junior Farquhar makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-35
1:15   George Dixon personal foul (Rodney Chatman draws the foul)  
0:58 +3 Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists) 33-38
0:27   Jordan Skipper-Brown misses two point layup  
0:26   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
0:26   Madani Diarra personal foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)  
0:26   Flyers 30 second timeout  
0:02   Chase Johnson turnover (lost ball)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
EILL
Panthers
30
DAYTON
Flyers
28

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot  
19:34   George Dixon offensive rebound  
19:28   Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot  
19:26   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
19:06   Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot  
19:04   Josiah Wallace defensive rebound  
18:48   George Dixon misses two point jump shot  
18:48   Panthers offensive rebound  
18:48   Rodney Chatman personal foul  
18:31   Junior Farquhar misses two point jump shot  
18:29   Junior Farquhar offensive rebound  
18:27   Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:13   George Dixon shooting foul (Rodney Chatman draws the foul)  
18:13 +1 Rodney Chatman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-39
18:13   Rodney Chatman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:13   Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound  
18:06   Jordy Tshimanga misses two point layup  
18:04   Barlow Alleruzzo IV defensive rebound  
17:43   Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot  
17:41   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
17:34 +2 Chase Johnson makes two point dunk (Jalen Crutcher assists) 33-41
17:31   Panthers 30 second timeout  
17:31   TV timeout  
17:14   Marvin Johnson misses three point jump shot  
17:12   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
16:50   Jordy Tshimanga misses two point layup  
16:48   Jordan Skipper-Brown defensive rebound  
16:37   Marvin Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Rodney Chatman steals)  
16:32 +2 Rodney Chatman makes two point layup 33-43
16:15   Marvin Johnson turnover (bad pass)  
15:53 +2 Jordy Tshimanga makes two point jump shot (Chase Johnson assists) 33-45
15:35   Barlow Alleruzzo IV misses two point jump shot  
15:33   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
15:23 +3 Chase Johnson makes three point jump shot (Ibi Watson assists) 33-48
14:49   Jordan Skipper-Brown misses two point layup  
14:47   Chase Johnson defensive rebound  
14:33   Jordy Tshimanga turnover (lost ball) (Mack Smith steals)  
14:28   TV timeout  
14:13 +2 Kashawn Charles makes two point jump shot 35-48
13:59   George Dixon personal foul (Chase Johnson draws the foul)  
13:48   Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot  
13:46   Jordan Skipper-Brown defensive rebound  
13:31   Marvin Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Rodney Chatman steals)  
13:18 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists) 35-51
12:58 +2 Kashawn Charles makes two point jump shot 37-51
12:41   Rodney Chatman turnover (bad pass) (Sammy Friday IV steals)  
12:20   Junior Farquhar misses two point layup  
12:18   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
12:07   Kashawn Charles personal foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)  
11:48   Madani Diarra shooting foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)  
11:48   TV timeout  
11:48   Jalen Crutcher misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:48 +1 Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-52
11:24 +2 Marvin Johnson makes two point jump shot (Josiah Wallace assists) 39-52
11:05 +2 Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup (Jalen Crutcher assists) 39-54
10:50   Madani Diarra misses two point layup  
10:48   Chase Johnson defensive rebound  
10:31   Rodney Chatman misses two point jump shot  
10:29   Jordan Skipper-Brown defensive rebound  
10:13 +2 Jordan Skipper-Brown makes two point jump shot 41-54
9:40   Jalen Crutcher misses two point jump shot  
9:38   Marvin Johnson defensive rebound  
9:33 +2 Marvin Johnson makes two point layup 43-54
9:11 +3 Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Moulaye Sissoko assists) 43-57
9:08   Flyers 30 second timeout  
8:44   Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot  
8:42   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
8:36   Jalen Crutcher turnover (bad pass)  
8:18 +2 Marvin Johnson makes two point jump shot (Junior Farquhar assists) 45-57
8:03   Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot  
8:01   Jordan Skipper-Brown defensive rebound  
7:49   Marvin Johnson misses two point jump shot  
7:47   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
7:45   TV timeout  
7:34   Marvin Johnson personal foul (R.J. Blakney draws the foul)  
7:24   Jalen Crutcher turnover (lost ball) (George Dixon steals)  
7:15   R.J. Blakney personal foul (Mack Smith draws the foul)  
7:10   Marvin Johnson turnover (bad pass)  
6:45   R.J. Blakney misses three point jump shot  
6:43   Marvin Johnson defensive rebound  
6:20   Sammy Friday IV misses two point layup  
6:18   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
6:14 +2 Ibi Watson makes two point layup (Jalen Crutcher assists) 45-59
5:51 +3 Mack Smith makes three point jump shot (Marvin Johnson assists) 48-59
5:28 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup 48-61
5:05   Christian Wilson personal foul (Marvin Johnson draws the foul)  
4:57 +2 Mack Smith makes two point layup (Marvin Johnson assists) 50-61
4:43   Ibi Watson turnover (bad pass) (Sammy Friday IV steals)  
4:41   Jordy Tshimanga shooting foul (Sammy Friday IV draws the foul)  
4:41 +1 Sammy Friday IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-61
