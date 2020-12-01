EILL
DAYTON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|George Dixon vs. Jordy Tshimanga (Josiah Wallace gains possession)
|19:42
|
|Josiah Wallace turnover (lost ball) (Rodney Chatman steals)
|19:40
|
|Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball)
|19:22
|
|Jordan Skipper-Brown turnover (traveling)
|19:02
|
|+3
|Chase Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|0-3
|18:46
|
|George Dixon misses two point layup
|18:44
|
|Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|18:39
|
|Jump ball. Rodney Chatman vs. Jordan Skipper-Brown (Flyers gains possession)
|18:32
|
|+2
|Rodney Chatman makes two point jump shot (Chase Johnson assists)
|0-5
|18:07
|
|Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot
|18:05
|
|Chase Johnson defensive rebound
|17:52
|
|+2
|Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup (Chase Johnson assists)
|0-7
|17:51
|
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|17:31
|
|+2
|Jordan Skipper-Brown makes two point jump shot (Mack Smith assists)
|2-7
|17:21
|
|+3
|Chase Johnson makes three point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists)
|2-10
|16:59
|
|Josiah Wallace turnover (bad pass) (Rodney Chatman steals)
|16:45
|
|+2
|Rodney Chatman makes two point layup
|2-12
|16:30
|
|+2
|Mack Smith makes two point layup (Jordan Skipper-Brown assists)
|4-12
|16:17
|
|+2
|Ibi Watson makes two point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists)
|4-14
|16:02
|
|Junior Farquhar misses two point jump shot
|16:00
|
|Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|15:53
|
|+3
|Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot
|4-17
|15:19
|
|Josiah Wallace misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|
|Chase Johnson defensive rebound
|15:04
|
|George Dixon shooting foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)
|15:04
|
|TV timeout
|15:04
|
|+1
|Jordy Tshimanga makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-18
|15:04
|
|+1
|Jordy Tshimanga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-19
|14:45
|
|+3
|Mack Smith makes three point jump shot (Josiah Wallace assists)
|7-19
|14:20
|
|+2
|Jalen Crutcher makes two point jump shot (Chase Johnson assists)
|7-21
|14:00
|
|+3
|Marvin Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jordan Skipper-Brown assists)
|10-21
|13:47
|
|Rodney Chatman misses two point jump shot
|13:45
|
|Marvin Johnson defensive rebound
|13:31
|
|Chase Johnson blocks Mack Smith's two point layup
|13:29
|
|Sammy Friday IV offensive rebound
|13:27
|
|R.J. Blakney personal foul (Sammy Friday IV draws the foul)
|13:20
|
|Sammy Friday IV misses two point jump shot
|13:18
|
|Barlow Alleruzzo IV offensive rebound
|13:14
|
|Kashawn Charles misses three point jump shot
|13:12
|
|Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|13:06
|
|Jalen Crutcher misses two point layup
|13:04
|
|R.J. Blakney offensive rebound
|12:58
|
|+2
|R.J. Blakney makes two point layup
|10-23
|12:45
|
|+2
|Sammy Friday IV makes two point layup (Josiah Wallace assists)
|12-23
|12:28
|
|+2
|Ibi Watson makes two point jump shot
|12-25
|12:13
|
|Barlow Alleruzzo IV offensive foul (R.J. Blakney draws the foul)
|12:13
|
|Barlow Alleruzzo IV turnover
|11:59
|
|Moulaye Sissoko offensive foul (Marvin Johnson draws the foul)
|11:59
|
|Moulaye Sissoko turnover
|11:59
|
|TV timeout
|11:43
|
|Marvin Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Crutcher steals)
|11:17
|
|Barlow Alleruzzo IV shooting foul (Ibi Watson draws the foul)
|11:17
|
|+1
|Ibi Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-26
|11:17
|
|+1
|Ibi Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-27
|11:07
|
|Sammy Friday IV turnover (lost ball)
|10:54
|
|Christian Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Marvin Johnson steals)
|10:48
|
|+2
|Marvin Johnson makes two point dunk
|14-27
|10:25
|
|Moulaye Sissoko misses two point jump shot
|10:23
|
|Jordan Skipper-Brown defensive rebound
|10:14
|
|Sammy Friday IV turnover (lost ball) (Christian Wilson steals)
|9:57
|
|Jordan Skipper-Brown personal foul (Rodney Chatman draws the foul)
|9:53
|
|Ibi Watson turnover (out of bounds)
|9:31
|
|+3
|Mack Smith makes three point jump shot (Marvin Johnson assists)
|17-27
|9:00
|
|Rodney Chatman misses three point jump shot
|8:58
|
|Mack Smith defensive rebound
|8:41
|
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|8:33
|
|Junior Farquhar turnover (traveling)
|8:09
|
|Jordy Tshimanga misses two point jump shot
|8:07
|
|Madani Diarra defensive rebound
|7:55
|
|+2
|Madani Diarra makes two point layup (Junior Farquhar assists)
|19-27
|7:32
|
|Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|7:30
|
|George Dixon defensive rebound
|7:22
|
|Junior Farquhar turnover (bad pass) (Ibi Watson steals)
|7:16
|
|+2
|Chase Johnson makes two point dunk (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|19-29
|6:56
|
|George Dixon misses two point layup
|6:54
|
|George Dixon offensive rebound
|6:50
|
|+2
|George Dixon makes two point layup
|21-29
|6:50
|
|Chase Johnson shooting foul (George Dixon draws the foul)
|6:50
|
|TV timeout
|6:50
|
|+1
|George Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-29
|6:37
|
|+2
|Ibi Watson makes two point jump shot
|22-31
|6:16
|
|+2
|Josiah Wallace makes two point jump shot
|24-31
|6:03
|
|Rodney Chatman turnover (back court violation)
|5:56
|
|Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot
|5:54
|
|Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|5:47
|
|+2
|Rodney Chatman makes two point jump shot
|24-33
|5:23
|
|Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot
|5:21
|
|Chase Johnson defensive rebound
|5:14
|
|Jalen Crutcher turnover (bad pass) (Kashawn Charles steals)
|5:00
|
|Jordy Tshimanga shooting foul (George Dixon draws the foul)
|5:00
|
|George Dixon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:00
|
|George Dixon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:00
|
|Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|4:36
|
|Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
|4:34
|
|George Dixon defensive rebound
|4:07
|
|+3
|Marvin Johnson makes three point jump shot
|27-33
|3:49
|
|Rodney Chatman misses two point layup
|3:47
|
|Rodney Chatman offensive rebound
|3:42
|
|Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot
|3:40
|
|Sammy Friday IV defensive rebound
|3:25
|
|Jordy Tshimanga blocks Josiah Wallace's two point jump shot
|3:23
|
|Kashawn Charles offensive rebound
|3:15
|
|Kashawn Charles misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|
|Sammy Friday IV offensive rebound
|3:08
|
|+2
|Sammy Friday IV makes two point layup
|29-33
|3:01
|
|+2
|Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup (Rodney Chatman assists)
|29-35
|2:38
|
|Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot
|2:36
|
|Josiah Wallace offensive rebound
|2:31
|
|Kashawn Charles misses three point jump shot
|2:29
|
|George Dixon offensive rebound
|2:26
|
|+2
|George Dixon makes two point layup
|31-35
|2:26
|
|Chase Johnson shooting foul (George Dixon draws the foul)
|2:26
|
|TV timeout
|2:26
|
|+1
|George Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|32-35
|2:06
|
|Chase Johnson misses two point layup
|2:04
|
|Kashawn Charles defensive rebound
|1:53
|
|Marvin Johnson misses two point jump shot
|1:51
|
|Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|1:42
|
|Jalen Crutcher misses two point jump shot
|1:40
|
|Sammy Friday IV defensive rebound
|1:32
|
|Jalen Crutcher shooting foul (Junior Farquhar draws the foul)
|1:32
|
|Junior Farquhar misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:32
|
|+1
|Junior Farquhar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-35
|1:15
|
|George Dixon personal foul (Rodney Chatman draws the foul)
|0:58
|
|+3
|Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists)
|33-38
|0:27
|
|Jordan Skipper-Brown misses two point layup
|0:26
|
|Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|0:26
|
|Madani Diarra personal foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)
|0:26
|
|Flyers 30 second timeout
|0:02
|
|Chase Johnson turnover (lost ball)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:36
|
|Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot
|19:34
|
|George Dixon offensive rebound
|19:28
|
|Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot
|19:26
|
|Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|19:06
|
|Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
|19:04
|
|Josiah Wallace defensive rebound
|18:48
|
|George Dixon misses two point jump shot
|18:48
|
|Panthers offensive rebound
|18:48
|
|Rodney Chatman personal foul
|18:31
|
|Junior Farquhar misses two point jump shot
|18:29
|
|Junior Farquhar offensive rebound
|18:27
|
|Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:13
|
|George Dixon shooting foul (Rodney Chatman draws the foul)
|18:13
|
|+1
|Rodney Chatman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-39
|18:13
|
|Rodney Chatman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:13
|
|Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound
|18:06
|
|Jordy Tshimanga misses two point layup
|18:04
|
|Barlow Alleruzzo IV defensive rebound
|17:43
|
|Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot
|17:41
|
|Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|17:34
|
|+2
|Chase Johnson makes two point dunk (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|33-41
|17:31
|
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|17:31
|
|TV timeout
|17:14
|
|Marvin Johnson misses three point jump shot
|17:12
|
|Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|16:50
|
|Jordy Tshimanga misses two point layup
|16:48
|
|Jordan Skipper-Brown defensive rebound
|16:37
|
|Marvin Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Rodney Chatman steals)
|16:32
|
|+2
|Rodney Chatman makes two point layup
|33-43
|16:15
|
|Marvin Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|15:53
|
|+2
|Jordy Tshimanga makes two point jump shot (Chase Johnson assists)
|33-45
|15:35
|
|Barlow Alleruzzo IV misses two point jump shot
|15:33
|
|Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|15:23
|
|+3
|Chase Johnson makes three point jump shot (Ibi Watson assists)
|33-48
|14:49
|
|Jordan Skipper-Brown misses two point layup
|14:47
|
|Chase Johnson defensive rebound
|14:33
|
|Jordy Tshimanga turnover (lost ball) (Mack Smith steals)
|14:28
|
|TV timeout
|14:13
|
|+2
|Kashawn Charles makes two point jump shot
|35-48
|13:59
|
|George Dixon personal foul (Chase Johnson draws the foul)
|13:48
|
|Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
|13:46
|
|Jordan Skipper-Brown defensive rebound
|13:31
|
|Marvin Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Rodney Chatman steals)
|13:18
|
|+3
|Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|35-51
|12:58
|
|+2
|Kashawn Charles makes two point jump shot
|37-51
|12:41
|
|Rodney Chatman turnover (bad pass) (Sammy Friday IV steals)
|12:20
|
|Junior Farquhar misses two point layup
|12:18
|
|Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|12:07
|
|Kashawn Charles personal foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
|11:48
|
|Madani Diarra shooting foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
|11:48
|
|TV timeout
|11:48
|
|Jalen Crutcher misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:48
|
|+1
|Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-52
|11:24
|
|+2
|Marvin Johnson makes two point jump shot (Josiah Wallace assists)
|39-52
|11:05
|
|+2
|Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|39-54
|10:50
|
|Madani Diarra misses two point layup
|10:48
|
|Chase Johnson defensive rebound
|10:31
|
|Rodney Chatman misses two point jump shot
|10:29
|
|Jordan Skipper-Brown defensive rebound
|10:13
|
|+2
|Jordan Skipper-Brown makes two point jump shot
|41-54
|9:40
|
|Jalen Crutcher misses two point jump shot
|9:38
|
|Marvin Johnson defensive rebound
|9:33
|
|+2
|Marvin Johnson makes two point layup
|43-54
|9:11
|
|+3
|Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Moulaye Sissoko assists)
|43-57
|9:08
|
|Flyers 30 second timeout
|8:44
|
|Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot
|8:42
|
|Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|8:36
|
|Jalen Crutcher turnover (bad pass)
|8:18
|
|+2
|Marvin Johnson makes two point jump shot (Junior Farquhar assists)
|45-57
|8:03
|
|Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|8:01
|
|Jordan Skipper-Brown defensive rebound
|7:49
|
|Marvin Johnson misses two point jump shot
|7:47
|
|Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|7:45
|
|TV timeout
|7:34
|
|Marvin Johnson personal foul (R.J. Blakney draws the foul)
|7:24
|
|Jalen Crutcher turnover (lost ball) (George Dixon steals)
|7:15
|
|R.J. Blakney personal foul (Mack Smith draws the foul)
|7:10
|
|Marvin Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|6:45
|
|R.J. Blakney misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|
|Marvin Johnson defensive rebound
|6:20
|
|Sammy Friday IV misses two point layup
|6:18
|
|Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|6:14
|
|+2
|Ibi Watson makes two point layup (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|45-59
|5:51
|
|+3
|Mack Smith makes three point jump shot (Marvin Johnson assists)
|48-59
|5:28
|
|+2
|Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup
|48-61
|5:05
|
|Christian Wilson personal foul (Marvin Johnson draws the foul)
|4:57
|
|+2
|Mack Smith makes two point layup (Marvin Johnson assists)
|50-61
|4:43
|
|Ibi Watson turnover (bad pass) (Sammy Friday IV steals)
|4:41
|
|Jordy Tshimanga shooting foul (Sammy Friday IV draws the foul)
|4:41
|
|+1
|Sammy Friday IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-61
|4:41