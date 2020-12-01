|
20:00
Richard Njoku vs. Qudus Wahab (Tyler Nelson gains possession)
19:52
John Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
19:50
Donald Carey defensive rebound
19:45
Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
19:43
John Carter Jr. defensive rebound
19:21
Greg Summers turnover (traveling)
19:09
Donald Carey turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Nelson steals)
19:00
Greg Summers misses two point jump shot
18:58
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
18:47
John Carter Jr. shooting foul (Jahvon Blair draws the foul)
18:47
+1
Jahvon Blair makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
0-1
18:47
+1
Jahvon Blair makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
0-2
18:47
+1
Jahvon Blair makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
0-3
18:24
+3
Cam Davis makes three point jump shot (John Carter Jr. assists)
|
3-3
18:10
Jalen Harris misses three point jump shot
18:08
Richard Njoku defensive rebound
17:50
+2
Tyler Nelson makes two point reverse layup
|
5-3
17:33
Donald Carey turnover (bad pass) (Cam Davis steals)
17:17
Jalen Harris personal foul (Cam Davis draws the foul)
17:11
Cam Davis misses three point jump shot
17:09
John Carter Jr. offensive rebound
16:58
Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot
16:56
Cam Davis offensive rebound
16:41
Qudus Wahab shooting foul (Cam Davis draws the foul)
16:41
Cam Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:41
+1
Cam Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-3
16:28
+2
Qudus Wahab makes two point turnaround hook shot (Jalen Harris assists)
|
6-5
16:27
Richard Njoku shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
16:27
Qudus Wahab misses regular free throw 1 of 1
16:27
Richard Njoku defensive rebound
16:14
Jamorko Pickett personal foul (Tyler Nelson draws the foul)
15:57
Cam Davis misses two point jump shot
15:55
Tyler Nelson offensive rebound
15:39
+3
Daniel Deaver makes three point jump shot (Tyler Nelson assists)
|
9-5
15:24
+2
Qudus Wahab makes two point layup (Jalen Harris assists)
|
9-7
14:59
Patrick Dorsey misses three point jump shot
14:57
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
14:43
Jahvon Blair turnover (traveling)
14:43
TV timeout
14:21
Cam Davis turnover (bad pass) (Donald Carey steals)
14:08
+3
Jahvon Blair makes three point jump shot
|
9-10
13:51
+2
Cam Davis makes two point floating jump shot
|
11-10
13:35
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
13:33
Patrick Dorsey defensive rebound
13:22
Greg Summers misses three point jump shot
13:20
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
13:12
Jamorko Pickett turnover (lost ball) (Patrick Dorsey steals)
13:03
+2
Cam Davis makes two point driving layup
|
13-10
12:45
Qudus Wahab misses two point jump shot
12:43
Tyler Nelson defensive rebound
12:27
Daniel Deaver misses two point layup
12:25
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
12:04
+3
Donald Carey makes three point jump shot (Jalen Harris assists)
|
13-13
11:42
Greg Summers turnover (bad pass)
11:42
TV timeout
11:25
Chudier Bile misses two point jump shot
11:23
John Carter Jr. defensive rebound
11:09
Daniel Deaver turnover (bad pass) (Jahvon Blair steals)
11:05
Donald Carey offensive foul
11:05
Donald Carey turnover
10:48
Luke Loehr misses three point jump shot
10:46
Donald Carey defensive rebound
10:37
Timothy Ighoefe misses two point hook shot
10:35
Chudier Bile offensive rebound
10:35
Sean Yoder shooting foul (Chudier Bile draws the foul)
10:35
Chudier Bile misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:35
Chudier Bile misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:35
Timothy Ighoefe offensive rebound
10:31
Dante Harris misses three point jump shot
10:29
Austin Inge defensive rebound
9:59
Sean Yoder misses two point jump shot
9:57
Daniel Deaver offensive rebound
9:56
Midshipmen turnover (shot clock violation)
9:47
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
9:45
Luke Loehr defensive rebound
9:34
Timothy Ighoefe blocks Austin Inge's two point layup
9:32
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
9:21
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
9:19
John Carter Jr. defensive rebound
9:06
Richard Njoku misses two point layup
9:04
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
8:51
Donald Carey offensive foul (Austin Inge draws the foul)
8:51
Donald Carey turnover
8:26
+2
Cam Davis makes two point step back jump shot
|
15-13
8:07
+3
Jamorko Pickett makes three point step back jump shot
|
15-16
7:45
+2
Richard Njoku makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
17-16
7:28
Sean Yoder shooting foul (Chudier Bile draws the foul)
7:28
TV timeout
7:28
+1
Chudier Bile makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-17
7:28
Chudier Bile misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:28
John Carter Jr. defensive rebound
7:14
Richard Njoku offensive foul (Dante Harris draws the foul)
7:14
Richard Njoku turnover
7:05
Sean Yoder personal foul (Chudier Bile draws the foul)
6:53
Jamorko Pickett turnover (bad pass)
6:31
Timothy Ighoefe blocks John Carter Jr.'s two point layup
6:29
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
6:18
Kobe Clark misses two point jump shot
6:16
Greg Summers defensive rebound
6:07
+3
John Carter Jr. makes three point pullup jump shot (Greg Summers assists)
|
20-17
5:34
Chudier Bile misses three point jump shot
5:32
Cam Davis defensive rebound
5:25
John Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:23
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
5:16
Dante Harris misses two point layup
5:14
Tyler Nelson defensive rebound
4:57
Cam Davis misses two point jump shot
4:55
Daniel Deaver offensive rebound
4:52
+2
Daniel Deaver makes two point putback layup
|
22-17
4:52
Hoyas 30 second timeout
4:31
Cam Davis personal foul (Jalen Harris draws the foul)
4:31
+1
Jalen Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-18
4:31
Jalen Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:31
John Carter Jr. defensive rebound
4:01
Midshipmen turnover (shot clock violation)
3:42
Kobe Clark misses three point jump shot
3:40
Austin Inge defensive rebound
3:30
+2
Daniel Deaver makes two point finger roll layup
|
24-18
3:10
+2
Jamorko Pickett makes two point driving dunk
|
24-20
2:42
Patrick Dorsey misses three point jump shot
2:40
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
2:32
+3
Jahvon Blair makes three point jump shot (Jalen Harris assists)
|
24-23
2:31
Midshipmen 30 second timeout
2:31
TV timeout
2:21
+2
John Carter Jr. makes two point layup (Patrick Dorsey assists)
|
26-23
2:01
+3
Jamorko Pickett makes three point jump shot (Jalen Harris assists)
|
26-26
1:44
Daniel Deaver misses three point jump shot
1:42
Kobe Clark defensive rebound
1:35
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
1:33
John Carter Jr. defensive rebound
1:21
John Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
1:19
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
1:09
Jalen Harris misses two point layup
1:07
Tyler Nelson defensive rebound
0:52
Daniel Deaver misses two point layup
0:51
Daniel Deaver offensive rebound
0:49
Qudus Wahab shooting foul (Daniel Deaver draws the foul)
0:49
Daniel Deaver misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:51
Daniel Deaver misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:51
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
0:40
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
0:38
Jahvon Blair offensive rebound
0:33
Jalen Harris turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Deaver steals)
0:09
+3
John Carter Jr. makes three point pullup jump shot
|
29-26
0:00
End of period
