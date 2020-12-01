NICHST
MARYCA

1st Half
NICHST
Colonels
25
MARYCA
Gaels
39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Ryghe Lyons vs. Matthias Tass (Colonels gains possession)  
19:34   Ryghe Lyons misses two point jump shot  
19:32   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
19:31   Matthias Tass turnover (lost ball) (Ryghe Lyons steals)  
19:27 +2 Ty Gordon makes two point layup (Ryghe Lyons assists) 2-0
19:08 +3 Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 2-3
18:45   Kevin Johnson misses two point jump shot  
18:43   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
18:31   Dan Fotu misses two point layup  
18:29   Jaylen Fornes defensive rebound  
18:14   Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot  
18:12   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
17:53 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point jump shot 2-5
17:24   Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot  
17:22   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
17:13   Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot  
17:11   Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound  
16:59   Jaylen Fornes misses two point layup  
16:57   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
16:45   Matthias Tass misses two point layup  
16:43   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
16:34   Kevin Johnson turnover (bad pass)  
16:15   Alex Ducas turnover (bad pass) (Damien Sears steals)  
16:09   Jaylen Fornes misses two point jump shot  
16:07   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
15:49 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point dunk (Dan Fotu assists) 2-7
15:30 +2 Damien Sears makes two point layup (Kevin Johnson assists) 4-7
15:25   Gaels 30 second timeout  
15:25   TV timeout  
15:01   Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot  
14:59   Andre Jones defensive rebound  
14:42   Andre Jones misses two point jump shot  
14:40   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
14:27   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
14:25   Damien Sears defensive rebound  
14:05   Jeremiah Buford offensive foul (Kyle Bowen draws the foul)  
14:05   Jeremiah Buford turnover  
13:40   Ryghe Lyons blocks Kyle Bowen's two point jump shot  
13:38   Kyle Bowen offensive rebound  
13:30 +3 Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 4-10
13:09   Andre Jones misses two point jump shot  
13:07   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
12:49   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
12:47   Kevin Johnson defensive rebound  
12:36   Jeremiah Buford misses two point layup  
12:34   Andre Jones offensive rebound  
12:27   Andre Jones misses two point jump shot  
12:25   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
12:25   Najee Garvin personal foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
12:07   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
12:05   Ty Gordon defensive rebound  
11:46   Shawn Williams misses three point jump shot  
11:44   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
11:34   Quinn Clinton turnover (bad pass) (Ryghe Lyons steals)  
11:15 +2 Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot 6-10
11:01 +3 Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 6-13
10:41   Najee Garvin turnover (out of bounds)  
10:41   TV timeout  
10:15 +3 Jabe Mullins makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 6-16
9:53   Shawn Williams misses three point jump shot  
9:51   Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound  
9:46   Ryghe Lyons misses two point jump shot  
9:44   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
9:29   Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup  
9:27   Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound  
9:18 +2 Kyle Bowen makes two point layup 6-18
8:52   Najee Garvin misses two point layup  
8:50   Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound  
8:44 +3 Shawn Williams makes three point jump shot (Ryghe Lyons assists) 9-18
8:23   Ryghe Lyons personal foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)  
8:14   Damien Sears personal foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)  
8:02 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point layup 9-20
7:44   Jaylen Fornes misses two point layup  
7:42   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
7:33 +3 Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 9-23
7:30   Colonels 30 second timeout  
7:30   TV timeout  
7:13 +2 Jaylen Fornes makes two point jump shot 11-23
6:47   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
6:45   Jaylen Fornes defensive rebound  
6:26   Kevin Johnson turnover (bad pass)  
6:15 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup 11-25
5:58   Dan Fotu personal foul (Isaac Johnson draws the foul)  
5:37   Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot  
5:35   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
5:19   Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot  
5:17   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
5:03   Kevin Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Matthias Tass steals)  
4:53   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
4:51   Alex Ducas offensive rebound  
4:42   Dan Fotu misses two point layup  
4:42   Colonels defensive rebound  
4:22   Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot  
4:20   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
4:11 +2 Kyle Bowen makes two point layup (Matthias Tass assists) 11-27
3:46 +2 Ryghe Lyons makes two point jump shot 13-27
3:29   Ryghe Lyons shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
3:29   TV timeout  
3:29   Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:29   Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:29   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
3:16 +2 Ty Gordon makes two point layup 15-27
3:00   Matthias Tass misses two point jump shot  
2:58   Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound  
2:48   Matthias Tass blocks Ryghe Lyons's two point layup  
2:46   Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound  
2:45   Tommy Kuhse personal foul (Ryghe Lyons draws the foul)  
2:37 +3 Ty Gordon makes three point jump shot 18-27
2:17 +3 Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 18-30
1:58 +2 Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot 20-30
1:39 +3 Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 20-33
1:23 +3 Ty Gordon makes three point jump shot 23-33
1:07 +3 Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 23-36
0:50 +2 Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot (Ryghe Lyons assists) 25-36
0:40 +3 Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 25-39
0:33   Gaels 30 second timeout  
0:08   Jaylen Fornes misses two point jump shot  
0:06   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
0:00   Jabe Mullins misses two point jump shot  
0:00   Colonels defensive rebound  

2nd Half
NICHST
Colonels
25
MARYCA
Gaels
34

Time Team Play Score
19:38 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 25-41
19:19   Tommy Kuhse personal foul (Ty Gordon draws the foul)  
19:14   Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot  
19:12   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
18:46 +2 Alex Ducas makes two point layup (Matthias Tass assists) 25-43
18:30   Ty Gordon misses two point jump shot  
18:28   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
18:11   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
18:09   Colonels defensive rebound  
17:47   Jaylen Fornes misses three point jump shot  
17:45   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
17:32   Dan Fotu misses two point layup  
17:30   Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound  
17:16   Najee Garvin misses two point hook shot  
17:14   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
16:57 +3 Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Dan Fotu assists) 25-46
16:35   Najee Garvin misses two point layup  
16:33   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
16:28   Ryghe Lyons shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
16:28 +1 Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-47
16:28 +1 Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-48
16:02   Jaylen Fornes misses three point jump shot  
16:00   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
15:50 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup 25-50
15:38   Colonels 30 second timeout  
15:38   TV timeout  
15:32   Ty Gordon offensive foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
15:32   Ty Gordon turnover  
15:32   TV timeout  
15:12   Shawn Williams personal foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
15:09   Tommy Kuhse turnover (Andre Jones steals)  
15:01 +2 Andre Jones makes two point dunk 27-50
14:48   Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup  
14:46   Jeremiah Buford defensive rebound  
14:40   Andre Jones misses two point jump shot  
14:38   Jeremiah Buford offensive rebound  
14:38   Jump ball. Dan Fotu vs. Jeremiah Buford (Jeremiah Buford gains possession)  
14:38   Matthias Tass turnover  
14:23   Shawn Williams misses two point jump shot  
14:21   Jeremiah Buford offensive rebound  
14:12   Jeremiah Buford turnover (bad pass) (Matthias Tass steals)  
13:56   Jabe Mullins turnover (out of bounds)  
13:49   Jeremiah Buford misses three point jump shot  
13:47   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
13:33   Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup  
13:31   Damien Sears defensive rebound  
13:26   Shawn Williams misses three point jump shot  
13:24   Isaac Johnson offensive rebound  
13:24   Kyle Bowen personal foul (Isaac Johnson draws the foul)  
13:15   Isaac Johnson turnover (traveling)  
12:48 +2 Alex Ducas makes two point layup 27-52
12:31   Damien Sears misses two point jump shot  
12:29   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
12:19 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup 27-54
12:05   Isaac Johnson misses three point jump shot  
12:03   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
11:54 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point jump shot 27-56
11:52   Colonels 30 second timeout  
11:52   TV timeout  
11:32 +2 Kevin Johnson makes two point jump shot 29-56
11:16   Ryghe Lyons shooting foul (Leemet Bockler draws the foul)  
11:16 +1 Leemet Bockler makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-57
11:16 +1 Leemet Bockler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-58
11:04   Jeremiah Buford misses two point jump shot  
11:02   Pierce Spencer offensive rebound  
10:58 +2 Pierce Spencer makes two point layup 31-58
10:43 +3 Leemet Bockler makes three point jump shot (Kyle Bowen assists) 31-61
10:31   Kevin Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Clinton steals)  
10:26   Jabe Mullins turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Johnson steals)  
10:18   Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot  
10:16   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
9:53   Kyle Bowen offensive foul (Ty Gordon draws the foul)  
9:53   Kyle Bowen turnover  
9:38 +3 Pierce Spencer makes three point jump shot (Ty Gordon assists) 34-61
9:13   Mitchell Saxen turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Buford steals)  
8:59   Leemet Bockler shooting foul (Jaylen Fornes draws the foul)  
8:55   Jaylen Fornes misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:55 +1 Jaylen Fornes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-61
8:34   Najee Garvin shooting foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)  
8:34 +1 Mitchell Saxen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-62
8:34   Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:34   Judah Brown offensive rebound  
8:22   Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot  
8:20   Colonels defensive rebound  
8:20   Mitchell Saxen personal foul  
7:58   Ty Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Mitchell Saxen steals)  
7:41   Leemet Bockler offensive foul (Pierce Spencer draws the foul)  
7:41   Leemet Bockler turnover  
7:41   TV timeout  
7:16 +2 Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot 37-62
6:58 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point layup 37-64
6:45   Judah Brown blocks Kevin Johnson's two point layup  
6:43   Judah Brown defensive rebound  
6:28   Judah Brown misses three point jump shot  
6:26   Gaels offensive rebound  
6:11 +3 Leemet Bockler makes three point jump shot (Jabe Mullins assists) 37-67
6:00   Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot  
5:58   Leemet Bockler defensive rebound  
5:35   Mitchell Saxen misses two point hook shot  
5:33   Dan Fotu offensive rebound  
5:30   Dan Fotu misses two point layup  
5:28   Damien Sears defensive rebound  
5:20   Shawn Williams turnover (bad pass) (Mitchell Saxen steals)  
4:59   Judah Brown misses three point jump shot  
4:57   Colonels defensive rebound  
4:36 +2 Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot 39-67
4:20 +2 Jabe Mullins makes two point jump shot 39-69
