NICHST
MARYCA
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Ryghe Lyons vs. Matthias Tass (Colonels gains possession)
|19:34
|
|Ryghe Lyons misses two point jump shot
|19:32
|
|Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|19:31
|
|Matthias Tass turnover (lost ball) (Ryghe Lyons steals)
|19:27
|
|+2
|Ty Gordon makes two point layup (Ryghe Lyons assists)
|2-0
|19:08
|
|+3
|Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|2-3
|18:45
|
|Kevin Johnson misses two point jump shot
|18:43
|
|Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|18:31
|
|Dan Fotu misses two point layup
|18:29
|
|Jaylen Fornes defensive rebound
|18:14
|
|Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot
|18:12
|
|Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|17:53
|
|+2
|Dan Fotu makes two point jump shot
|2-5
|17:24
|
|Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot
|17:22
|
|Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|17:13
|
|Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot
|17:11
|
|Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound
|16:59
|
|Jaylen Fornes misses two point layup
|16:57
|
|Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|16:45
|
|Matthias Tass misses two point layup
|16:43
|
|Najee Garvin defensive rebound
|16:34
|
|Kevin Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|16:15
|
|Alex Ducas turnover (bad pass) (Damien Sears steals)
|16:09
|
|Jaylen Fornes misses two point jump shot
|16:07
|
|Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|15:49
|
|+2
|Matthias Tass makes two point dunk (Dan Fotu assists)
|2-7
|15:30
|
|+2
|Damien Sears makes two point layup (Kevin Johnson assists)
|4-7
|15:25
|
|Gaels 30 second timeout
|15:25
|
|TV timeout
|15:01
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot
|14:59
|
|Andre Jones defensive rebound
|14:42
|
|Andre Jones misses two point jump shot
|14:40
|
|Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|14:27
|
|Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
|14:25
|
|Damien Sears defensive rebound
|14:05
|
|Jeremiah Buford offensive foul (Kyle Bowen draws the foul)
|14:05
|
|Jeremiah Buford turnover
|13:40
|
|Ryghe Lyons blocks Kyle Bowen's two point jump shot
|13:38
|
|Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
|13:30
|
|+3
|Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|4-10
|13:09
|
|Andre Jones misses two point jump shot
|13:07
|
|Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|12:49
|
|Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
|12:47
|
|Kevin Johnson defensive rebound
|12:36
|
|Jeremiah Buford misses two point layup
|12:34
|
|Andre Jones offensive rebound
|12:27
|
|Andre Jones misses two point jump shot
|12:25
|
|Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|12:25
|
|Najee Garvin personal foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
|12:07
|
|Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
|12:05
|
|Ty Gordon defensive rebound
|11:46
|
|Shawn Williams misses three point jump shot
|11:44
|
|Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|11:34
|
|Quinn Clinton turnover (bad pass) (Ryghe Lyons steals)
|11:15
|
|+2
|Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot
|6-10
|11:01
|
|+3
|Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|6-13
|10:41
|
|Najee Garvin turnover (out of bounds)
|10:41
|
|TV timeout
|10:15
|
|+3
|Jabe Mullins makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|6-16
|9:53
|
|Shawn Williams misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|
|Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound
|9:46
|
|Ryghe Lyons misses two point jump shot
|9:44
|
|Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|9:29
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup
|9:27
|
|Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound
|9:18
|
|+2
|Kyle Bowen makes two point layup
|6-18
|8:52
|
|Najee Garvin misses two point layup
|8:50
|
|Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound
|8:44
|
|+3
|Shawn Williams makes three point jump shot (Ryghe Lyons assists)
|9-18
|8:23
|
|Ryghe Lyons personal foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)
|8:14
|
|Damien Sears personal foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)
|8:02
|
|+2
|Dan Fotu makes two point layup
|9-20
|7:44
|
|Jaylen Fornes misses two point layup
|7:42
|
|Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|7:33
|
|+3
|Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|9-23
|7:30
|
|Colonels 30 second timeout
|7:30
|
|TV timeout
|7:13
|
|+2
|Jaylen Fornes makes two point jump shot
|11-23
|6:47
|
|Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|
|Jaylen Fornes defensive rebound
|6:26
|
|Kevin Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|6:15
|
|+2
|Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup
|11-25
|5:58
|
|Dan Fotu personal foul (Isaac Johnson draws the foul)
|5:37
|
|Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot
|5:35
|
|Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|5:19
|
|Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|
|Najee Garvin defensive rebound
|5:03
|
|Kevin Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Matthias Tass steals)
|4:53
|
|Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|4:51
|
|Alex Ducas offensive rebound
|4:42
|
|Dan Fotu misses two point layup
|4:42
|
|Colonels defensive rebound
|4:22
|
|Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot
|4:20
|
|Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|4:11
|
|+2
|Kyle Bowen makes two point layup (Matthias Tass assists)
|11-27
|3:46
|
|+2
|Ryghe Lyons makes two point jump shot
|13-27
|3:29
|
|Ryghe Lyons shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
|3:29
|
|TV timeout
|3:29
|
|Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:29
|
|Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:29
|
|Najee Garvin defensive rebound
|3:16
|
|+2
|Ty Gordon makes two point layup
|15-27
|3:00
|
|Matthias Tass misses two point jump shot
|2:58
|
|Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound
|2:48
|
|Matthias Tass blocks Ryghe Lyons's two point layup
|2:46
|
|Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound
|2:45
|
|Tommy Kuhse personal foul (Ryghe Lyons draws the foul)
|2:37
|
|+3
|Ty Gordon makes three point jump shot
|18-27
|2:17
|
|+3
|Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|18-30
|1:58
|
|+2
|Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot
|20-30
|1:39
|
|+3
|Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|20-33
|1:23
|
|+3
|Ty Gordon makes three point jump shot
|23-33
|1:07
|
|+3
|Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|23-36
|0:50
|
|+2
|Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot (Ryghe Lyons assists)
|25-36
|0:40
|
|+3
|Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|25-39
|0:33
|
|Gaels 30 second timeout
|0:08
|
|Jaylen Fornes misses two point jump shot
|0:06
|
|Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Jabe Mullins misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Colonels defensive rebound
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:38
|
|+2
|Dan Fotu makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|25-41
|19:19
|
|Tommy Kuhse personal foul (Ty Gordon draws the foul)
|19:14
|
|Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot
|19:12
|
|Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|18:46
|
|+2
|Alex Ducas makes two point layup (Matthias Tass assists)
|25-43
|18:30
|
|Ty Gordon misses two point jump shot
|18:28
|
|Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|18:11
|
|Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|18:09
|
|Colonels defensive rebound
|17:47
|
|Jaylen Fornes misses three point jump shot
|17:45
|
|Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|17:32
|
|Dan Fotu misses two point layup
|17:30
|
|Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound
|17:16
|
|Najee Garvin misses two point hook shot
|17:14
|
|Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|16:57
|
|+3
|Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Dan Fotu assists)
|25-46
|16:35
|
|Najee Garvin misses two point layup
|16:33
|
|Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|16:28
|
|Ryghe Lyons shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
|16:28
|
|+1
|Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-47
|16:28
|
|+1
|Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-48
|16:02
|
|Jaylen Fornes misses three point jump shot
|16:00
|
|Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|15:50
|
|+2
|Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup
|25-50
|15:38
|
|Colonels 30 second timeout
|15:38
|
|TV timeout
|15:32
|
|Ty Gordon offensive foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
|15:32
|
|Ty Gordon turnover
|15:32
|
|TV timeout
|15:12
|
|Shawn Williams personal foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
|15:09
|
|Tommy Kuhse turnover (Andre Jones steals)
|15:01
|
|+2
|Andre Jones makes two point dunk
|27-50
|14:48
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup
|14:46
|
|Jeremiah Buford defensive rebound
|14:40
|
|Andre Jones misses two point jump shot
|14:38
|
|Jeremiah Buford offensive rebound
|14:38
|
|Jump ball. Dan Fotu vs. Jeremiah Buford (Jeremiah Buford gains possession)
|14:38
|
|Matthias Tass turnover
|14:23
|
|Shawn Williams misses two point jump shot
|14:21
|
|Jeremiah Buford offensive rebound
|14:12
|
|Jeremiah Buford turnover (bad pass) (Matthias Tass steals)
|13:56
|
|Jabe Mullins turnover (out of bounds)
|13:49
|
|Jeremiah Buford misses three point jump shot
|13:47
|
|Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|13:33
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup
|13:31
|
|Damien Sears defensive rebound
|13:26
|
|Shawn Williams misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|
|Isaac Johnson offensive rebound
|13:24
|
|Kyle Bowen personal foul (Isaac Johnson draws the foul)
|13:15
|
|Isaac Johnson turnover (traveling)
|12:48
|
|+2
|Alex Ducas makes two point layup
|27-52
|12:31
|
|Damien Sears misses two point jump shot
|12:29
|
|Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|12:19
|
|+2
|Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup
|27-54
|12:05
|
|Isaac Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:03
|
|Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|11:54
|
|+2
|Tommy Kuhse makes two point jump shot
|27-56
|11:52
|
|Colonels 30 second timeout
|11:52
|
|TV timeout
|11:32
|
|+2
|Kevin Johnson makes two point jump shot
|29-56
|11:16
|
|Ryghe Lyons shooting foul (Leemet Bockler draws the foul)
|11:16
|
|+1
|Leemet Bockler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-57
|11:16
|
|+1
|Leemet Bockler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-58
|11:04
|
|Jeremiah Buford misses two point jump shot
|11:02
|
|Pierce Spencer offensive rebound
|10:58
|
|+2
|Pierce Spencer makes two point layup
|31-58
|10:43
|
|+3
|Leemet Bockler makes three point jump shot (Kyle Bowen assists)
|31-61
|10:31
|
|Kevin Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Clinton steals)
|10:26
|
|Jabe Mullins turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Johnson steals)
|10:18
|
|Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot
|10:16
|
|Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|9:53
|
|Kyle Bowen offensive foul (Ty Gordon draws the foul)
|9:53
|
|Kyle Bowen turnover
|9:38
|
|+3
|Pierce Spencer makes three point jump shot (Ty Gordon assists)
|34-61
|9:13
|
|Mitchell Saxen turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Buford steals)
|8:59
|
|Leemet Bockler shooting foul (Jaylen Fornes draws the foul)
|8:55
|
|Jaylen Fornes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:55
|
|+1
|Jaylen Fornes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-61
|8:34
|
|Najee Garvin shooting foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)
|8:34
|
|+1
|Mitchell Saxen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-62
|8:34
|
|Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:34
|
|Judah Brown offensive rebound
|8:22
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot
|8:20
|
|Colonels defensive rebound
|8:20
|
|Mitchell Saxen personal foul
|7:58
|
|Ty Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Mitchell Saxen steals)
|7:41
|
|Leemet Bockler offensive foul (Pierce Spencer draws the foul)
|7:41
|
|Leemet Bockler turnover
|7:41
|
|TV timeout
|7:16
|
|+2
|Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot
|37-62
|6:58
|
|+2
|Dan Fotu makes two point layup
|37-64
|6:45
|
|Judah Brown blocks Kevin Johnson's two point layup
|6:43
|
|Judah Brown defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|Judah Brown misses three point jump shot
|6:26
|
|Gaels offensive rebound
|6:11
|
|+3
|Leemet Bockler makes three point jump shot (Jabe Mullins assists)
|37-67
|6:00
|
|Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot
|5:58
|
|Leemet Bockler defensive rebound
|5:35
|
|Mitchell Saxen misses two point hook shot
|5:33
|
|Dan Fotu offensive rebound
|5:30
|
|Dan Fotu misses two point layup
|5:28
|
|Damien Sears defensive rebound
|5:20
|
|Shawn Williams turnover (bad pass) (Mitchell Saxen steals)
|4:59
|
|Judah Brown misses three point jump shot
|4:57
|
|Colonels defensive rebound
|4:36
|
|+2
|Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot
|39-67
|4:20
|
|+2
|Jabe Mullins makes two point jump shot
|39-69
|4:07
|