|
20:00
|
|
|
Trey Townsend vs. Trevion Williams (Aaron Wheeler gains possession)
|
|
19:39
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point hook shot (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
|
0-2
|
19:19
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Micah Parrish defensive rebound
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Micah Parrish turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:40
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Newman makes three point jump shot (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
|
0-5
|
18:12
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Oladapo makes two point layup (Micah Parrish assists)
|
2-5
|
18:12
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler shooting foul (Daniel Oladapo draws the foul)
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Trevion Williams turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Zion Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo offensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
+2
|
Zion Young makes two point driving layup
|
4-5
|
17:09
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Newman makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Thompson assists)
|
4-8
|
16:47
|
|
|
Zion Young misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo offensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
16:29
|
|
+3
|
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Brandon Newman assists)
|
4-11
|
16:06
|
|
|
Micah Parrish misses two point layup
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo offensive rebound
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic personal foul (Daniel Oladapo draws the foul)
|
|
15:52
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Oladapo makes two point layup (Jalen Moore assists)
|
6-11
|
15:37
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point layup
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Jalen Moore defensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
+2
|
Trey Townsend makes two point layup (Jalen Moore assists)
|
8-11
|
15:10
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Golden Grizzlies defensive rebound
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Zion Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Zach Edey turnover (lost ball) (Trey Townsend steals)
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Jalen Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo offensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Zach Edey shooting foul (Micah Parrish draws the foul)
|
|
14:13
|
|
+1
|
Micah Parrish makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-11
|
14:13
|
|
+1
|
Micah Parrish makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-11
|
14:03
|
|
|
Ethan Morton turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Moore steals)
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Mason Gillis shooting foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)
|
|
14:01
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-11
|
14:01
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-11
|
13:51
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Zach Edey offensive rebound
|
|
13:42
|
|
+2
|
Zach Edey makes two point putback layup
|
12-13
|
13:26
|
|
|
Micah Parrish turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Zach Edey offensive foul (Trey Townsend draws the foul)
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Zach Edey turnover
|
|
12:50
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Oladapo makes two point layup (Jalen Moore assists)
|
14-13
|
12:34
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo defensive rebound
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Trevion Williams turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Kangu steals)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Jalen Moore turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Thompson steals)
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Ethan Morton misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Golden Grizzlies defensive rebound
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Zion Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Boilermakers defensive rebound
|
|
10:40
|
|
+3
|
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Mason Gillis assists)
|
14-16
|
10:17
|
|
+3
|
Zion Young makes three point jump shot (Jalen Moore assists)
|
17-16
|
10:04
|
|
+3
|
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Thompson assists)
|
17-19
|
9:38
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point layup
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Zion Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Trey Townsend offensive foul (Sasha Stefanovic draws the foul)
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Trey Townsend turnover (illegal screen)
|
|
8:20
|
|
+3
|
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Thompson assists)
|
17-25
|
8:09
|
|
|
Jalen Moore misses two point driving layup
|
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Newman makes two point layup (Isaiah Thompson assists)
|
17-27
|
8:05
|
|
|
Zion Young shooting foul (Isaiah Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
8:05
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Newman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-28
|
7:35
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Zach Edey offensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
+2
|
Zach Edey makes two point putback dunk
|
20-30
|
7:06
|
|
|
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Newman makes three point jump shot (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
|
20-33
|
6:34
|
|
|
Yusuf Jihad misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler offensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Wheeler makes two point putback layup
|
20-35
|
6:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Trevion Williams shooting foul (Trey Townsend draws the foul)
|
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-35
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-35
|
5:44
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Moore steals)
|
|
5:38
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Oladapo makes two point layup (Jalen Moore assists)
|
24-35
|
5:21
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Jalen Moore defensive rebound
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Trey Townsend misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Boilermakers defensive rebound
|
|
4:36
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point hook shot (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
|
24-37
|
4:16
|
|
|
Trey Townsend turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Wheeler steals)
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Jalen Moore turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:24
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Newman makes two point jump shot (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
|
24-42
|
3:24
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Newman makes two point jump shot (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
|
24-42
|
3:06
|
|
|
Blake Lampman misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
|
|
2:51
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point hook shot (Brandon Newman assists)
|
24-44
|
2:31
|
|
|
Micah Parrish misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Golden Grizzlies defensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson personal foul (Blake Lampman draws the foul)
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Blake Lampman misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Micah Parrish defensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson shooting foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)
|
|
1:43
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-44
|
1:43
|
|
|
Jalen Moore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Jalen Moore personal foul (Brandon Newman draws the foul)
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point hook shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point tip shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Boilermakers offensive rebound
|
|
0:55
|
|
+3
|
Ethan Morton makes three point jump shot (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
|
25-47
|
0:43
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Moore makes two point pullup jump shot
|
27-47
|
0:21
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Newman makes two point pullup jump shot (Ethan Morton assists)
|
27-49
|
0:05
|
|
|
Jalen Moore misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|