20:00
Arinze Chidom vs. Nate Roberts (Hameir Wright gains possession)
19:33
+2
Quade Green makes two point jump shot
0-2
19:19
Flynn Cameron turnover (bad pass) (Hameir Wright steals)
|
19:14
Arinze Chidom shooting foul (Nate Roberts draws the foul)
|
19:14
Nate Roberts misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19:14
+1
Nate Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-3
|
18:51
+2
Jock Perry makes two point jump shot (Zyon Pullin assists)
2-3
|
18:24
Hameir Wright misses two point jump shot
|
18:22
Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
|
18:14
+3
Dominick Pickett makes three point jump shot (Zyon Pullin assists)
5-3
|
18:05
Erik Stevenson offensive foul (Flynn Cameron draws the foul)
|
18:05
Erik Stevenson turnover
|
17:54
Dominick Pickett turnover (lost ball) (Quade Green steals)
|
17:47
Quade Green misses two point jump shot
|
17:45
Arinze Chidom defensive rebound
|
17:32
Arinze Chidom misses three point jump shot
|
17:30
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
17:19
Quade Green misses two point jump shot
|
17:17
Flynn Cameron defensive rebound
|
17:07
Hameir Wright blocks Jock Perry's two point layup
|
17:05
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
16:57
Jamal Bey misses two point layup
|
16:55
Arinze Chidom defensive rebound
|
16:46
Dominick Pickett misses three point jump shot
|
16:44
Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
|
16:44
Jock Perry personal foul (Erik Stevenson draws the foul)
|
16:29
Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|
16:27
Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
|
16:15
+2
Arinze Chidom makes two point jump shot (Zyon Pullin assists)
7-3
|
15:57
Nate Roberts personal foul (Dominick Pickett draws the foul)
|
15:57
TV timeout
|
15:45
Hameir Wright blocks Angus McWilliam's two point layup
|
15:43
Arinze Chidom offensive rebound
|
15:34
Angus McWilliam misses two point jump shot
|
15:32
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
15:02
Huskies turnover (shot clock violation)
|
14:48
+2
Arinze Chidom makes two point jump shot (Zyon Pullin assists)
9-3
|
14:25
+3
Quade Green makes three point jump shot (Erik Stevenson assists)
9-6
|
14:11
Arinze Chidom misses two point layup
|
14:09
J'Raan Brooks defensive rebound
|
13:55
+2
Quade Green makes two point jump shot
9-8
|
13:37
Arinze Chidom offensive foul (Marcus Tsohonis draws the foul)
|
13:37
Arinze Chidom turnover
|
13:19
Quade Green turnover (lost ball) (Dominick Pickett steals)
|
13:12
Wil Tattersall turnover (out of bounds)
|
13:03
J'Raan Brooks turnover (bad pass)
|
12:45
+2
Jock Perry makes two point jump shot (Flynn Cameron assists)
11-8
|
12:25
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
12:23
Angus McWilliam defensive rebound
|
12:13
Wil Tattersall misses three point jump shot
|
12:11
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
12:09
Erik Stevenson turnover (traveling)
|
11:50
J'Raan Brooks shooting foul (Flynn Cameron draws the foul)
|
11:50
TV timeout
|
11:50
Flynn Cameron misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11:50
J'Raan Brooks defensive rebound
|
11:50
Flynn Cameron misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11:50
J'Raan Brooks defensive rebound
|
11:34
Jamal Bey offensive foul (Angus McWilliam draws the foul)
|
11:34
Jamal Bey turnover
|
11:13
+2
Jock Perry makes two point layup (Flynn Cameron assists)
13-8
|
10:40
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
10:38
Jock Perry defensive rebound
|
10:24
Wil Tattersall misses three point jump shot
|
10:22
Angus McWilliam offensive rebound
|
10:13
Wil Tattersall misses three point jump shot
|
10:11
Angus McWilliam offensive rebound
|
10:05
J'Raan Brooks blocks Angus McWilliam's two point layup
|
10:03
Marcus Tsohonis defensive rebound
|
10:03
J'Raan Brooks technical foul
|
10:03
J'Raan Brooks turnover
|
10:03
Zyon Pullin misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|
9:50
Quade Green turnover (out of bounds)
|
10:03
+1
Zyon Pullin makes technical free throw 2 of 2
14-8
|
9:50
Quade Green turnover (out of bounds)
|
9:38
Hameir Wright blocks Jock Perry's two point layup
|
9:36
Angus McWilliam offensive rebound
|
9:20
Angus McWilliam misses two point layup
|
9:18
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
|
9:07
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
9:05
Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
|
8:52
Flynn Cameron misses three point jump shot
|
8:50
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
8:44
+2
Quade Green makes two point layup
14-10
|
8:23
Dominick Pickett misses two point jump shot
|
8:21
Angus McWilliam offensive rebound
|
8:21
Erik Stevenson personal foul (Angus McWilliam draws the foul)
|
8:09
Wil Tattersall misses three point jump shot
|
8:07
Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
|
7:44
Quade Green misses two point jump shot
|
7:42
Jock Perry defensive rebound
|
7:31
+2
Jock Perry makes two point jump shot (Zyon Pullin assists)
16-10
|
6:51
+3
Zyon Pullin makes three point jump shot (Flynn Cameron assists)
19-10
|
7:30
TV timeout
|
7:15
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
7:13
Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
|
6:51
+3
Zyon Pullin makes three point jump shot (Flynn Cameron assists)
19-10
|
6:29
+2
Erik Stevenson makes two point jump shot
19-12
|
6:03
Jock Perry misses two point jump shot
|
6:01
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
5:58
Dominick Pickett personal foul (Quade Green draws the foul)
|
5:50
+2
Erik Stevenson makes two point layup
19-14
|
5:27
Angus McWilliam misses two point jump shot
|
5:25
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
5:14
Jamal Bey turnover (lost ball) (Dominick Pickett steals)
|
5:09
+2
Dominick Pickett makes two point layup
21-14
|
4:58
Dominick Pickett shooting foul (Jamal Bey draws the foul)
|
4:58
+1
Jamal Bey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-15
|
4:58
+1
Jamal Bey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-16
|
4:38
Jock Perry turnover (lost ball) (Erik Stevenson steals)
|
4:32
+2
Erik Stevenson makes two point dunk (Quade Green assists)
21-18
|
4:24
+2
Jock Perry makes two point jump shot (Zyon Pullin assists)
23-18
|
4:16
Cole Bajema misses two point layup
|
4:14
Angus McWilliam defensive rebound
|
3:54
+2
Jock Perry makes two point jump shot (Zyon Pullin assists)
25-18
|
3:54
Hameir Wright shooting foul (Jock Perry draws the foul)
|
3:54
TV timeout
|
3:54
Jock Perry misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3:54
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
3:23
Marcus Tsohonis misses two point jump shot
|
3:21
Jock Perry defensive rebound
|
3:04
Zyon Pullin offensive foul (Hameir Wright draws the foul)
|
3:04
Zyon Pullin turnover
|
2:50
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
2:48
Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
|
2:38
Wil Tattersall misses two point jump shot
|
2:36
Marcus Tsohonis defensive rebound
|
2:30
Marcus Tsohonis misses two point layup
|
2:28
Wil Tattersall defensive rebound
|
2:14
Jock Perry turnover (lost ball) (Hameir Wright steals)
|
2:07
Marcus Tsohonis misses three point jump shot
|
2:05
Highlanders defensive rebound
|
2:05
Cole Bajema personal foul (Quinton Ford draws the foul)
|
2:05
+1
Quinton Ford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-18
|
2:05
+1
Quinton Ford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-18
|
1:50
+2
Hameir Wright makes two point layup (Quade Green assists)
27-20
|
1:35
Erik Stevenson personal foul (Quinton Ford draws the foul)
|
1:35
Quinton Ford misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
1:35
Huskies defensive rebound
|
1:35
Wil Tattersall personal foul (Hameir Wright draws the foul)
|
1:35
Hameir Wright misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
1:35
Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
|
1:21
Flynn Cameron turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Tsohonis steals)
|
1:12
+2
Marcus Tsohonis makes two point layup (Quade Green assists)
27-22
|
0:51
+2
Jock Perry makes two point jump shot (Dominick Pickett assists)
29-22
|
0:07
Quade Green misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0:36
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
0:34
Quinton Ford defensive rebound
|
0:10
Zyon Pullin misses two point jump shot
|
0:08
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
0:07
George Willborn III personal foul (Quade Green draws the foul)
|
0:07
Quade Green misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0:07
Flynn Cameron defensive rebound
|
0:01
Flynn Cameron misses three point jump shot
|
0:00
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|