20:00
Markedric Bell vs. Pete Nance (Ryan Greer gains possession)
19:41
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
19:39
Markedric Bell defensive rebound
19:14
Markedric Bell misses two point jump shot
19:12
Ryan Greer defensive rebound
19:07
Dequan Morris blocks Chase Audige's two point layup
19:05
Wildcats offensive rebound
19:01
Miller Kopp misses two point jump shot
18:59
Markedric Bell defensive rebound
18:33
Markedric Bell misses three point jump shot
18:31
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
18:23
+3
Miller Kopp makes three point jump shot (Ryan Greer assists)
0-3
18:01
Markedric Bell misses three point jump shot
17:59
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
17:48
+3
Miller Kopp makes three point jump shot (Ryan Greer assists)
0-6
17:18
Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot
17:16
Ryan Greer defensive rebound
17:05
Pete Nance misses two point jump shot
17:03
Markedric Bell defensive rebound
16:59
Pete Nance blocks Shaun Doss's two point layup
16:57
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
16:57
Joshuwan Johnson personal foul
16:50
Miller Kopp misses three point jump shot
16:48
Pete Nance offensive rebound
16:43
Pete Nance turnover (lost ball) (Dequan Morris steals)
16:34
Pete Nance personal foul (Dequan Morris draws the foul)
16:28
+2
Jalen Lynn makes two point driving jump shot
2-6
16:16
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
16:14
Dequan Morris defensive rebound
16:02
Nicholas Jones misses two point driving layup
16:00
Wildcats defensive rebound
15:49
Miller Kopp misses three point jump shot
15:47
Golden Lions defensive rebound
15:47
TV timeout
15:18
+2
Dequan Morris makes two point dunk (Markedric Bell assists)
4-6
15:03
Robbie Beran misses two point jump shot
15:01
Wildcats offensive rebound
14:57
Ryan Young misses two point layup
14:55
Dequan Morris defensive rebound
14:41
Robbie Beran shooting foul (Shaun Doss draws the foul)
14:41
+1
Shaun Doss makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-6
14:41
Shaun Doss misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:41
Ryan Young defensive rebound
14:24
Ryan Young turnover (lost ball) (Joshuwan Johnson steals)
14:12
Robbie Beran shooting foul (Markedric Bell draws the foul)
14:12
Markedric Bell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:12
Markedric Bell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:12
Pete Nance defensive rebound
14:00
+2
Pete Nance makes two point jump shot (Miller Kopp assists)
5-8
13:32
Markedric Bell misses two point layup
13:30
Ty Berry defensive rebound
13:09
Anthony Gaines misses two point jump shot
13:07
Dequan Morris defensive rebound
12:59
Dequan Morris misses two point layup
12:57
Miller Kopp defensive rebound
12:57
+2
Boo Buie makes two point layup
5-10
12:57
Joshuwan Johnson shooting foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
12:57
+1
Boo Buie makes regular free throw 1 of 1
5-11
12:36
+2
Shaun Doss makes two point turnaround jump shot
7-11
12:21
Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
12:19
Markedric Bell defensive rebound
12:19
Boo Buie personal foul (Markedric Bell draws the foul)
12:11
Joshuwan Johnson misses three point jump shot
12:09
Chase Audige defensive rebound
12:04
Markedric Bell personal foul (Pete Nance draws the foul)
11:55
+2
Pete Nance makes two point layup (Anthony Gaines assists)
7-13
11:30
Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot
11:28
Boo Buie defensive rebound
11:23
Chase Audige offensive foul (Shaun Doss draws the foul)
11:23
Chase Audige turnover
11:23
TV timeout
11:04
Ty Berry blocks Jalen Lynn's two point layup
11:02
Pete Nance defensive rebound
10:53
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
10:51
Kshun Stokes defensive rebound
10:47
+2
Joshuwan Johnson makes two point driving layup
9-13
10:43
Pete Nance turnover (bad pass) (Joshuwan Johnson steals)
10:43
+2
Joshuwan Johnson makes two point layup
11-13
10:43
Wildcats 30 second timeout
10:21
Anthony Gaines misses three point jump shot
10:19
Markedric Bell defensive rebound
10:07
+3
Markedric Bell makes three point jump shot (Joshuwan Johnson assists)
14-13
9:48
Pete Nance misses two point jump shot
9:46
Chase Audige offensive rebound
9:41
+2
Chase Audige makes two point tip shot
14-15
9:11
Markedric Bell misses two point hook shot
9:09
Anthony Gaines defensive rebound
9:03
Anthony Gaines turnover (bad pass) (Markedric Bell steals)
8:56
+3
Jalen Lynn makes three point jump shot (Joshuwan Johnson assists)
17-15
8:47
+3
Chase Audige makes three point jump shot (Anthony Gaines assists)
17-18
8:32
Joshuwan Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Pete Nance steals)
8:25
+2
Anthony Gaines makes two point dunk (Boo Buie assists)
17-20
7:53
+2
Jalen Lynn makes two point pullup jump shot
19-20
7:42
+2
Pete Nance makes two point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
19-22
7:12
Shaun Doss misses two point layup
7:10
Kshun Stokes offensive rebound
7:01
Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot
6:59
Pete Nance defensive rebound
6:53
+3
Miller Kopp makes three point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
19-25
6:37
Jalen Lynn misses three point jump shot
6:35
Boo Buie defensive rebound
6:32
+2
Chase Audige makes two point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
19-27
6:29
Golden Lions 30 second timeout
6:29
TV timeout
5:58
Nicholas Jones misses two point jump shot
5:56
Ryan Young defensive rebound
5:51
+3
Chase Audige makes three point jump shot (Ryan Greer assists)
19-30
5:28
Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot
5:26
Chase Audige defensive rebound
5:19
+2
Miller Kopp makes two point jump shot (Ryan Greer assists)
19-32
4:51
+2
Kshun Stokes makes two point driving layup
21-32
4:38
+3
Ryan Greer makes three point jump shot (Robbie Beran assists)
21-35
4:04
Kshun Stokes misses two point jump shot
4:02
Ryan Young defensive rebound
3:58
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
3:56
Golden Lions defensive rebound
3:54
TV timeout
3:27
Ryan Young blocks Nicholas Jones's two point jump shot
3:25
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
3:24
Nicholas Jones shooting foul (Chase Audige draws the foul)
3:24
+1
Chase Audige makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-36
3:24
Chase Audige misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:24
Dequan Morris defensive rebound
3:01
Chase Audige shooting foul (Dequan Morris draws the foul)
3:01
+1
Dequan Morris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-36
3:01
+1
Dequan Morris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-36
|
2:37
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses two point driving layup
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Nicholas Jones defensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Dequan Morris misses two point layup
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Markedric Bell offensive rebound
|
|
2:06
|
|
+2
|
Markedric Bell makes two point putback layup
|
25-36
|
2:00
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses two point dunk
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Dequan Morris defensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Alvin Stredic Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Markedric Bell misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Golden Lions offensive rebound
|
|
1:17
|
|
+1
|
Shaun Doss makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-36
|
1:08
|
|
|
Dequan Morris shooting foul (Ryan Young draws the foul)
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Ryan Young misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Jalen Lynn misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Ryan Young defensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Dequan Morris shooting foul (Miller Kopp draws the foul)
|
|
0:49
|
|
+1
|
Miller Kopp makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
27-38
|
0:49
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
0:49
|
|
+1
|
Miller Kopp makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
27-39
|
0:18
|
|
+2
|
Shaun Doss makes two point pullup jump shot (Markedric Bell assists)
|
29-39
|
0:17
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Golden Lions defensive rebound
|