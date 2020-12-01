|
20:00
|
|
|
Charlie Peterson vs. Colin Castleton (Lonnie Grayson gains possession)
|
|
19:29
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Rucker makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:19
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Rucker steals)
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Jalen Rucker misses two point layup
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Noah Locke defensive rebound
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Black Knights defensive rebound
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson personal foul
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Colin Castleton blocks Charlie Peterson's two point layup
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Charlie Peterson offensive rebound
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Alex King misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Tre Mann defensive rebound
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis turnover (lost ball) (Lonnie Grayson steals)
|
|
18:27
|
|
+2
|
Lonnie Grayson makes two point layup
|
4-0
|
18:29
|
|
|
Gators 30 second timeout
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Alex King defensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Jalen Rucker turnover (lost ball) (Scottie Lewis steals)
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Noah Locke blocks Jalen Rucker's two point jump shot
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Josh Caldwell offensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Rucker makes three point jump shot (Lonnie Grayson assists)
|
7-0
|
17:20
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses two point layup
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Noah Locke offensive rebound
|
|
17:15
|
|
+2
|
Keyontae Johnson makes two point layup
|
7-2
|
17:05
|
|
+2
|
Josh Caldwell makes two point layup
|
9-2
|
16:52
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Lonnie Grayson defensive rebound
|
|
16:44
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Rucker makes three point jump shot (Lonnie Grayson assists)
|
12-2
|
16:15
|
|
|
Josh Caldwell misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji turnover (lost ball) (Alex King steals)
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Josh Caldwell misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Nick Finke offensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby personal foul (Lonnie Grayson draws the foul)
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Aaron Duhart turnover (lost ball) (Omar Payne steals)
|
|
15:32
|
|
+2
|
Keyontae Johnson makes two point dunk (Samson Ruzhentsev assists)
|
12-4
|
15:05
|
|
|
Nick Finke turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby offensive foul (Aaron Duhart draws the foul)
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby turnover
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Alex King turnover (bad pass) (Keyontae Johnson steals)
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Gators 30 second timeout
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Charlie Peterson personal foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|
|
14:27
|
|
+2
|
Noah Locke makes two point jump shot (Tre Mann assists)
|
12-6
|
14:12
|
|
+3
|
Jared Cross makes three point jump shot (Jalen Rucker assists)
|
15-6
|
14:00
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Colin Castleton personal foul (Jalen Rucker draws the foul)
|
|
13:34
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Peterson makes two point layup (Lonnie Grayson assists)
|
17-6
|
13:22
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Josh Caldwell defensive rebound
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Jared Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Lewis makes two point layup (Keyontae Johnson assists)
|
17-8
|
12:59
|
|
|
Charlie Peterson shooting foul (Scottie Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
+2
|
Colin Castleton makes two point layup
|
17-10
|
12:44
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis shooting foul (Josh Caldwell draws the foul)
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Josh Caldwell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Josh Caldwell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Noah Locke defensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Keyontae Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
17-12
|
12:01
|
|
+3
|
Alex King makes three point jump shot (Jalen Rucker assists)
|
20-12
|
11:40
|
|
|
Jalen Rucker personal foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Alex King shooting foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
11:38
|
|
+1
|
Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-13
|
11:38
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Nick Finke personal foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Alex King shooting foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|
|
11:19
|
|
+1
|
Colin Castleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-14
|
11:19
|
|
+1
|
Colin Castleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-15
|
10:51
|
|
|
Jalen Rucker misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji defensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Samson Ruzhentsev misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|
|
10:32
|
|
+3
|
Lonnie Grayson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Rucker assists)
|
23-15
|
10:09
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses two point layup
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Black Knights defensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Omar Payne personal foul (Aaron Duhart draws the foul)
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis shooting foul (Tucker Blackwell draws the foul)
|
|
9:46
|
|
+1
|
Tucker Blackwell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-15
|
9:46
|
|
+1
|
Tucker Blackwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-15
|
9:38
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Nick Finke defensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
+2
|
Tucker Blackwell makes two point layup (Aaron Duhart assists)
|
27-15
|
9:11
|
|
+3
|
Tre Mann makes three point jump shot
|
27-18
|
8:38
|
|
|
Lonnie Grayson turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:22
|
|
+3
|
Noah Locke makes three point jump shot
|
27-21
|
8:04
|
|
|
Aaron Duhart misses two point layup
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Gators defensive rebound
|
|
7:45
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mann makes two point jump shot
|
27-23
|
7:38
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson personal foul (Josh Caldwell draws the foul)
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:38
|
|
+1
|
Josh Caldwell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-23
|
7:38
|
|
+1
|
Josh Caldwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-23
|
7:29
|
|
|
Tucker Blackwell shooting foul (Noah Locke draws the foul)
|
|
7:29
|
|
+1
|
Noah Locke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-24
|
7:29
|
|
+1
|
Noah Locke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-25
|
7:01
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Duhart makes two point layup
|
31-25
|
6:50
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Alex King defensive rebound
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Josh Caldwell offensive foul (Tre Mann draws the foul)
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Josh Caldwell turnover
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Jared Cross defensive rebound
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Samson Ruzhentsev personal foul (Lonnie Grayson draws the foul)
|
|
6:14
|
|
+1
|
Lonnie Grayson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-25
|
6:14
|
|
+1
|
Lonnie Grayson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-25
|
6:02
|
|
|
Tre Mann turnover (bad pass) (Lonnie Grayson steals)
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Lonnie Grayson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji defensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses two point layup
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Tre Mann offensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mann makes two point layup
|
33-27
|
4:57
|
|
|
Tre Mann personal foul (Alex King draws the foul)
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Alex King misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:57
|
|
+1
|
Alex King makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-27
|
4:46
|
|
|
Lonnie Grayson shooting foul (Anthony Duruji draws the foul)
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Charlie Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Lonnie Grayson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Gators defensive rebound
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Jared Cross shooting foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
4:02
|
|
+1
|
Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-28
|
4:02
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Lonnie Grayson defensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Lonnie Grayson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mann makes two point jump shot
|
34-30
|
3:12
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Peterson makes two point layup (Jalen Rucker assists)
|
36-30
|
2:58
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson offensive foul (Tucker Blackwell draws the foul)
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson turnover
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Jalen Rucker misses two point layup
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Tre Mann turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Lonnie Grayson misses two point layup
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Lonnie Grayson defensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
+3
|
Jared Cross makes three point jump shot (Jalen Rucker assists)
|
39-30
|
1:16
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Black Knights defensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Jalen Rucker turnover (bad pass) (Tre Mann steals)
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Nick Finke personal foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Colin Castleton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:58
|
|
+1
|
Colin Castleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-31
|
0:32
|
|
|
Lonnie Grayson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Nick Finke offensive rebound
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Black Knights 30 second timeout
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Josh Caldwell offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Jared Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Tre Mann defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|