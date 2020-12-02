|
Blake Huggins vs. Austin Davis (Wolverines gains possession)
19:47
Mike Smith turnover (Ishmael El-Amin steals)
19:47
Eli Brooks personal foul
19:24
K.J. Walton misses two point layup
19:22
Mike Smith defensive rebound
19:14
Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot
19:12
Kani Acree defensive rebound
19:04
+2
|
Ishmael El-Amin makes two point layup
2-0
|
18:41
Blake Huggins shooting foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
18:41
+1
|
Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-1
|
18:41
+1
|
Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-2
|
18:21
Luke Bumbalough misses two point jump shot
18:19
Mike Smith defensive rebound
18:11
+2
|
Franz Wagner makes two point layup
2-4
|
17:50
Ishmael El-Amin misses two point jump shot
17:48
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
17:38
+2
|
Austin Davis makes two point jump shot (Franz Wagner assists)
2-6
|
17:19
Blake Huggins turnover (Mike Smith steals)
17:15
+2
|
Franz Wagner makes two point layup (Mike Smith assists)
2-8
|
17:15
Blake Huggins shooting foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
17:15
+1
|
Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
2-9
|
16:57
Brachen Hazen misses two point jump shot
16:55
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
16:47
Eli Brooks turnover (K.J. Walton steals)
16:38
Brachen Hazen misses three point jump shot
16:36
Mike Smith defensive rebound
16:30
Brachen Hazen personal foul
16:26
Brachen Hazen personal foul
16:08
+2
|
Mike Smith makes two point layup
2-11
|
15:55
+2
|
K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot
4-11
|
15:42
Franz Wagner misses two point layup
15:40
Ben Hendriks defensive rebound
15:28
+2
|
K.J. Walton makes two point layup
6-11
|
15:18
Ben Hendriks personal foul
15:18
TV timeout
15:02
Mike Smith misses two point layup
15:00
Ben Hendriks defensive rebound
14:45
K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot
14:43
Ben Hendriks offensive rebound
14:43
Franz Wagner personal foul
14:36
Ishmael El-Amin turnover
14:20
+2
|
Isaiah Livers makes two point layup
6-13
|
14:13
Jalen Windham misses two point jump shot
14:11
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
14:01
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point jump shot
6-15
|
13:35
+2
|
K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot
8-15
|
13:14
Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot
13:12
Ben Hendriks defensive rebound
13:07
Zach Gunn misses three point jump shot
13:05
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
12:45
Isaiah Livers misses two point jump shot
12:43
K.J. Walton defensive rebound
12:34
K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot
12:32
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
12:24
+2
|
Mike Smith makes two point layup
|
|
11:56
Ishmael El-Amin turnover (lost ball) (Eli Brooks steals)
11:56
TV timeout
11:52
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
11:50
Brandon Johns Jr. offensive rebound
11:44
+2
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes two point layup (Brandon Johns Jr. assists)
8-19
|
11:44
Ben Hendriks offensive foul
11:44
Ben Hendriks turnover
11:23
Brandon Johns Jr. turnover (traveling)
11:06
Jalen Windham misses two point jump shot
11:04
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
10:47
+2
|
Mike Smith makes two point jump shot
8-21
|
10:22
Zach Gunn misses three point jump shot
10:20
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
10:03
Ishmael El-Amin personal foul (Zeb Jackson draws the foul)
10:03
+1
|
Zeb Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-22
|
10:03
+1
|
Zeb Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-23
|
9:55
Mike Smith personal foul (Luke Bumbalough draws the foul)
9:44
+3
|
Luke Bumbalough makes three point jump shot
11-23
|
9:12
Brandon Johns Jr. offensive foul
9:12
Brandon Johns Jr. turnover
8:59
K.J. Walton misses two point layup
8:57
Zeb Jackson defensive rebound
8:52
Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot
8:50
Chaundee Brown Jr. offensive rebound
8:49
+2
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes two point layup
11-25
|
8:49
Cardinals 30 second timeout
8:34
Kani Acree turnover (double dribble)
8:15
+2
|
Eli Brooks makes two point layup
11-27
|
7:49
Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot
7:47
Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound
7:32
Hunter Dickinson misses three point jump shot
7:30
K.J. Walton defensive rebound
7:25
+2
|
K.J. Walton makes two point layup
13-27
|
7:25
Eli Brooks shooting foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)
7:25
TV timeout
7:25
+1
|
K.J. Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-27
|
7:09
Blake Huggins personal foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)
7:09
Hunter Dickinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:09
K.J. Walton defensive rebound
6:49
Teemu Suokas misses two point layup
6:47
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
6:40
Zeb Jackson misses two point layup
6:38
Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound
6:32
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup
14-29
|
6:19
K.J. Walton misses two point layup
5:37
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
5:37
+3
|
Isaiah Livers makes three point jump shot (Franz Wagner assists)
14-32
|
5:58
Luke Bumbalough misses two point layup
5:37
K.J. Walton offensive rebound
0:54
K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot
5:37
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
5:41
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:39
Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound
5:37
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup
14-34
|
5:10
Hunter Dickinson turnover (bad pass)
5:25
+3
|
Jalen Windham makes three point jump shot (Ishmael El-Amin assists)
|
17-34
|
5:10
Hunter Dickinson turnover (bad pass)
4:57
Ishmael El-Amin misses two point jump shot
4:55
Zach Gunn offensive rebound
4:50
+3
|
Zach Gunn makes three point jump shot (Luke Bumbalough assists)
20-34
|
4:29
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
4:27
Austin Davis offensive rebound
4:27
Austin Davis turnover (lost ball)
4:07
Isaiah Livers shooting foul (Luke Bumbalough draws the foul)
4:07
Luke Bumbalough misses regular free throw 1 of 3
4:07
+1
|
Luke Bumbalough makes regular free throw 3 of 3
22-34
|
+1
|
Luke Bumbalough makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
21-34
|
3:53
Terrance Williams II misses three point jump shot
3:51
Luke Bumbalough defensive rebound
3:43
Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot
3:38
Brachen Hazen offensive rebound
3:38
Franz Wagner personal foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)
3:38
TV timeout
3:38
+1
|
Brachen Hazen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-34
|
3:38
+1
|
Brachen Hazen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-34
|
3:26
+2
|
Mike Smith makes two point jump shot
24-36
|
3:01
+2
|
Brachen Hazen makes two point layup (Ishmael El-Amin assists)
26-36
|
2:42
+2
|
Isaiah Livers makes two point jump shot
26-38
|
2:21
Austin Davis shooting foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)
2:21
Brachen Hazen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:21
+1
|
Brachen Hazen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-38
|
2:04
Chaundee Brown Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Brachen Hazen steals)
1:55
Austin Davis shooting foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)
1:52
+1
|
Brachen Hazen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-38
|
1:52
|
|
+1
|
Brachen Hazen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-38
|
1:32
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Livers makes two point jump shot (Brandon Johns Jr. assists)
|
29-40
|
1:12
|
|
+2
|
Ishmael El-Amin makes two point layup
|
31-40
|
0:52
|
|
|
Zach Gunn blocks Mike Smith's two point jump shot
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. turnover (lost ball) (K.J. Walton steals)
|
|
0:39
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot (Ishmael El-Amin assists)
|
33-40
|
0:01
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. blocks Ishmael El-Amin's three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|