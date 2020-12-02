BALLST
MICH

1st Half
BALLST
Cardinals
33
MICH
Wolverines
40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Blake Huggins vs. Austin Davis (Wolverines gains possession)  
19:47   Mike Smith turnover (Ishmael El-Amin steals)  
19:47   Eli Brooks personal foul  
19:24   K.J. Walton misses two point layup  
19:22   Mike Smith defensive rebound  
19:14   Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot  
19:12   Kani Acree defensive rebound  
19:04 +2 Ishmael El-Amin makes two point layup 2-0
18:41   Blake Huggins shooting foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)  
18:41 +1 Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-1
18:41 +1 Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-2
18:21   Luke Bumbalough misses two point jump shot  
18:19   Mike Smith defensive rebound  
18:11 +2 Franz Wagner makes two point layup 2-4
17:50   Ishmael El-Amin misses two point jump shot  
17:48   Isaiah Livers defensive rebound  
17:38 +2 Austin Davis makes two point jump shot (Franz Wagner assists) 2-6
17:19   Blake Huggins turnover (Mike Smith steals)  
17:15 +2 Franz Wagner makes two point layup (Mike Smith assists) 2-8
17:15   Blake Huggins shooting foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)  
17:15 +1 Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-9
16:57   Brachen Hazen misses two point jump shot  
16:55   Franz Wagner defensive rebound  
16:47   Eli Brooks turnover (K.J. Walton steals)  
16:38   Brachen Hazen misses three point jump shot  
16:36   Mike Smith defensive rebound  
16:30   Brachen Hazen personal foul  
16:26   Brachen Hazen personal foul  
16:08 +2 Mike Smith makes two point layup 2-11
15:55 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot 4-11
15:42   Franz Wagner misses two point layup  
15:40   Ben Hendriks defensive rebound  
15:28 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point layup 6-11
15:18   Ben Hendriks personal foul  
15:18   TV timeout  
15:02   Mike Smith misses two point layup  
15:00   Ben Hendriks defensive rebound  
14:45   K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot  
14:43   Ben Hendriks offensive rebound  
14:43   Franz Wagner personal foul  
14:36   Ishmael El-Amin turnover  
14:20 +2 Isaiah Livers makes two point layup 6-13
14:13   Jalen Windham misses two point jump shot  
14:11   Franz Wagner defensive rebound  
14:01 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point jump shot 6-15
13:35 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot 8-15
13:14   Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot  
13:12   Ben Hendriks defensive rebound  
13:07   Zach Gunn misses three point jump shot  
13:05   Franz Wagner defensive rebound  
12:45   Isaiah Livers misses two point jump shot  
12:43   K.J. Walton defensive rebound  
12:34   K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot  
12:32   Franz Wagner defensive rebound  
12:24 +2 Mike Smith makes two point layup 8-17
11:56   Ishmael El-Amin turnover (lost ball) (Eli Brooks steals)  
11:56   TV timeout  
11:52   Chaundee Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:50   Brandon Johns Jr. offensive rebound  
11:44 +2 Chaundee Brown Jr. makes two point layup (Brandon Johns Jr. assists) 8-19
11:44   Ben Hendriks offensive foul  
11:44   Ben Hendriks turnover  
11:23   Brandon Johns Jr. turnover (traveling)  
11:06   Jalen Windham misses two point jump shot  
11:04   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
10:47 +2 Mike Smith makes two point jump shot 8-21
10:22   Zach Gunn misses three point jump shot  
10:20   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
10:03   Ishmael El-Amin personal foul (Zeb Jackson draws the foul)  
10:03 +1 Zeb Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-22
10:03 +1 Zeb Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-23
9:55   Mike Smith personal foul (Luke Bumbalough draws the foul)  
9:44 +3 Luke Bumbalough makes three point jump shot 11-23
9:12   Brandon Johns Jr. offensive foul  
9:12   Brandon Johns Jr. turnover  
8:59   K.J. Walton misses two point layup  
8:57   Zeb Jackson defensive rebound  
8:52   Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot  
8:50   Chaundee Brown Jr. offensive rebound  
8:49 +2 Chaundee Brown Jr. makes two point layup 11-25
8:49   Cardinals 30 second timeout  
8:34   Kani Acree turnover (double dribble)  
8:15 +2 Eli Brooks makes two point layup 11-27
7:49   Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot  
7:47   Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound  
7:32   Hunter Dickinson misses three point jump shot  
7:30   K.J. Walton defensive rebound  
7:25 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point layup 13-27
7:25   Eli Brooks shooting foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)  
7:25   TV timeout  
7:25 +1 K.J. Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-27
7:09   Blake Huggins personal foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)  
7:09   Hunter Dickinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:09   K.J. Walton defensive rebound  
6:49   Teemu Suokas misses two point layup  
6:47   Franz Wagner defensive rebound  
6:40   Zeb Jackson misses two point layup  
6:38   Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound  
6:32 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup 14-29
6:19   K.J. Walton misses two point layup  
5:37   Franz Wagner defensive rebound  
5:37 +3 Isaiah Livers makes three point jump shot (Franz Wagner assists) 14-32
5:58   Luke Bumbalough misses two point layup  
5:37   K.J. Walton offensive rebound  
0:54   K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot  
5:37   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
5:41   Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:39   Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound  
5:37 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup 14-34
5:10   Hunter Dickinson turnover (bad pass)  
5:25 +3 Jalen Windham makes three point jump shot (Ishmael El-Amin assists) 17-34
Hunter Dickinson turnover (bad pass)  
4:57   Ishmael El-Amin misses two point jump shot  
4:55   Zach Gunn offensive rebound  
4:50 +3 Zach Gunn makes three point jump shot (Luke Bumbalough assists) 20-34
4:29   Chaundee Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:27   Austin Davis offensive rebound  
4:27   Austin Davis turnover (lost ball)  
4:07   Isaiah Livers shooting foul (Luke Bumbalough draws the foul)  
4:07   Luke Bumbalough misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
4:07 +1 Luke Bumbalough makes regular free throw 3 of 3 22-34
4:07 +1 Luke Bumbalough makes regular free throw 2 of 3 21-34
+1 Luke Bumbalough makes regular free throw 3 of 3 22-34
3:53   Terrance Williams II misses three point jump shot  
3:51   Luke Bumbalough defensive rebound  
3:43   Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot  
3:38   Brachen Hazen offensive rebound  
3:38   Franz Wagner personal foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)  
3:38   TV timeout  
3:38 +1 Brachen Hazen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-34
3:38 +1 Brachen Hazen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-34
3:26 +2 Mike Smith makes two point jump shot 24-36
3:01 +2 Brachen Hazen makes two point layup (Ishmael El-Amin assists) 26-36
2:42 +2 Isaiah Livers makes two point jump shot 26-38
2:21   Austin Davis shooting foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)  
2:21   Brachen Hazen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:21 +1 Brachen Hazen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-38
2:04   Chaundee Brown Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Brachen Hazen steals)  
1:55   Austin Davis shooting foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)  
1:52 +1 Brachen Hazen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-38
1:52 +1 Brachen Hazen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-38
1:32 +2 Isaiah Livers makes two point jump shot (Brandon Johns Jr. assists) 29-40
1:12 +2 Ishmael El-Amin makes two point layup 31-40
0:52   Zach Gunn blocks Mike Smith's two point jump shot  
0:50   Brandon Johns Jr. offensive rebound  
0:43   Brandon Johns Jr. misses two point layup  
0:44   Brandon Johns Jr. offensive rebound  
0:44   Brandon Johns Jr. turnover (lost ball) (K.J. Walton steals)  
0:39 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot (Ishmael El-Amin assists) 33-40
0:01   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
0:03   Chaundee Brown Jr. blocks Ishmael El-Amin's three point jump shot  
0:01   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
BALLST
Cardinals
32
MICH
Wolverines
44

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Ishmael El-Amin makes two point jump shot 35-40
19:25   Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot  
19:23   Kani Acree defensive rebound  
19:23   Kani Acree turnover (lost ball)  
18:58 +2 Austin Davis makes two point layup 35-42
18:58   Kani Acree turnover (Franz Wagner steals)  
18:58   Kani Acree shooting foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)  
18:58 +1 Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-43
18:45 +1 Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-44
18:33   Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot  
18:31   Austin Davis defensive rebound  
18:24 +2 Franz Wagner makes two point jump shot 35-46
18:10 +2 Luke Bumbalough makes two point layup 37-46
17:53 +2 Austin Davis makes two point dunk (Eli Brooks assists) 37-48
17:30   Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot  
17:28   Isaiah Livers defensive rebound  
17:21   Isaiah Livers turnover (bad pass)  
17:12 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot 39-48
16:53 +2 Mike Smith makes two point jump shot 39-50
16:30   Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot  
16:28   Isaiah Livers defensive rebound  
16:28   K.J. Walton personal foul  
16:16 +3 Eli Brooks makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists) 39-53
15:50   Austin Davis blocks Ishmael El-Amin's two point layup  
15:48   Austin Davis defensive rebound  
15:39   Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot  
15:37   Zach Gunn defensive rebound  
15:30 +3 Zach Gunn makes three point jump shot (Ishmael El-Amin assists) 42-53
15:12 +3 Franz Wagner makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists) 42-56
14:51   Brachen Hazen turnover (traveling)  
14:51   TV timeout  
14:38   Brachen Hazen shooting foul (Isaiah Livers draws the foul)  
14:38 +1 Isaiah Livers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-57
14:38 +1 Isaiah Livers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-58
14:19 +2 Ben Hendriks makes two point jump shot 44-58
13:59   Mike Smith misses three point jump shot  
13:57   Jalen Windham defensive rebound  
13:49   Jalen Windham misses two point jump shot  
13:47   Eli Brooks defensive rebound  
13:40   Franz Wagner misses two point layup  
13:38   Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound  
13:33 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup 44-60
13:17 +2 Ishmael El-Amin makes two point layup 46-60
12:59 +2 Isaiah Livers makes two point jump shot 46-62
12:36   Isaiah Livers personal foul  
12:31 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point layup 48-62
12:19 +2 Isaiah Livers makes two point jump shot 48-64
12:11   Ishmael El-Amin turnover (lost ball)  
12:01 +3 Chaundee Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Livers assists) 48-67
11:53   Chaundee Brown Jr. personal foul (Ishmael El-Amin draws the foul)  
11:53   TV timeout  
11:37   Chaundee Brown Jr. personal foul  
11:26   Hunter Dickinson blocks Ishmael El-Amin's two point jump shot  
11:24   Wolverines defensive rebound  
11:16   Isaiah Livers misses two point layup  
11:14   Jalen Windham defensive rebound  
11:08   Jalen Windham turnover (Isaiah Livers steals)  
10:53   Isaiah Livers turnover (Ishmael El-Amin steals)  
10:44   Kani Acree misses three point jump shot  
10:42   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
10:33