20:00
Luka Brajkovic vs. Cheikh Mbacke Diong (Rebels gains possession)
19:31
+3
Bryce Hamilton makes three point jump shot (Caleb Grill assists)
0-3
19:10
+2
Luka Brajkovic makes two point dunk (Sam Mennenga assists)
2-3
18:39
David Jenkins Jr. turnover (traveling)
18:26
+3
Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists)
5-3
18:08
+2
Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot
5-5
17:55
+2
Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup (Carter Collins assists)
7-5
17:33
Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot
17:31
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
17:21
Sam Mennenga turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Hamilton steals)
17:12
+3
David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot
7-8
16:54
+2
Kellan Grady makes two point jump shot
9-8
16:37
+3
David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot
9-11
16:20
+2
Kellan Grady makes two point layup (Hyunjung Lee assists)
11-11
16:11
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
16:09
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
15:57
Sam Mennenga misses two point jump shot
15:55
Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
15:43
Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)
15:43
TV timeout
15:43
+1
Bryce Hamilton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
11-12
15:43
Bryce Hamilton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:43
Moses Wood offensive rebound
15:27
Marvin Coleman misses two point layup
15:25
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
15:06
+2
Hyunjung Lee makes two point jump shot
13-12
14:49
Marvin Coleman offensive foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)
14:49
Marvin Coleman turnover
14:30
Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
14:28
Caleb Grill defensive rebound
14:17
Devin Tillis misses two point layup
14:15
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
14:07
Devin Tillis shooting foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)
14:07
+1
Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-12
14:07
+1
Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-12
13:49
Moses Wood turnover (traveling)
13:33
Caleb Grill shooting foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
13:33
+1
Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-12
13:33
+1
Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-12
13:29
Kellan Grady kicked ball violation
13:21
+2
Marvin Coleman makes two point layup
17-14
13:06
Michael Jones turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Hamilton steals)
12:59
Carter Collins personal foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)
12:30
David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
12:28
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
12:00
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
12:00
TV timeout
11:50
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
11:48
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
11:28
Bryce Hamilton personal foul
11:25
David Jenkins Jr. personal foul
11:15
Kellan Grady turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Grill steals)
11:15
+3
Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (Marvin Coleman assists)
17-17
11:04
Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
11:02
Grant Huffman offensive rebound
10:49
Sam Mennenga misses two point jump shot
10:47
Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
10:36
Bryce Hamilton turnover (traveling)
10:23
Bryce Hamilton personal foul
10:16
Kellan Grady misses two point jump shot
10:14
Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
10:10
Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
10:08
Grant Huffman defensive rebound
9:43
+2
Kellan Grady makes two point layup
19-17
9:21
+2
Nicquel Blake makes two point jump shot
19-19
8:58
Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
8:56
Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
8:50
+3
Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
22-19
8:24
Cheikh Mbacke Diong misses two point hook shot
8:22
Caleb Grill offensive rebound
8:18
Luka Brajkovic blocks Caleb Grill's two point jump shot
8:16
Rebels offensive rebound
8:08
Nicquel Blake misses three point jump shot
8:06
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
7:42
Luka Brajkovic turnover (lost ball) (Nicquel Blake steals)
7:42
Luka Brajkovic personal foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)
7:42
TV timeout
7:27
+2
David Jenkins Jr. makes two point jump shot
22-21
7:08
Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
7:06
Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound
6:50
David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
6:48
Carter Collins defensive rebound
6:45
Edoardo Del Cadia personal foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)
6:45
+1
Carter Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-21
6:45
+1
Carter Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-21
6:23
Luka Brajkovic personal foul (Edoardo Del Cadia draws the foul)
6:08
Carter Collins shooting foul (Devin Tillis draws the foul)
6:08
+1
Devin Tillis makes regular free throw 1 of 3
24-22
6:08
+1
Devin Tillis makes regular free throw 2 of 3
24-23
6:07
+1
Devin Tillis makes regular free throw 3 of 3
24-24
5:48
+2
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point hook shot
26-24
5:33
Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
5:31
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
5:22
David Jenkins Jr. personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
5:22
+1
Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-24
5:22
+1
Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-24
5:01
Moses Wood misses two point layup
4:59
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
4:38
+2
Hyunjung Lee makes two point jump shot
30-24
4:12
Hyunjung Lee kicked ball violation
4:02
Marvin Coleman turnover (bad pass) (Bates Jones steals)
3:45
+2
Kellan Grady makes two point layup
32-24
3:22
Moses Wood misses three point jump shot
3:20
Bates Jones defensive rebound
3:09
Marvin Coleman personal foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)
3:09
TV timeout
3:09
+1
Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-24
3:09
+1
Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
34-24
3:00
Bryce Hamilton misses two point layup
2:58
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
2:49
Hyunjung Lee turnover (traveling)
2:39
+3
Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hamilton assists)
34-27
2:23
Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
2:21
Bates Jones offensive rebound
2:17
Michael Jones misses three point jump shot
2:15
Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
2:07
Michael Jones blocks Bryce Hamilton's two point layup
2:05
Bates Jones defensive rebound
1:46
+3
Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists)
37-27
1:25
Michael Jones shooting foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)
1:25
+1
Bryce Hamilton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
37-28
1:25
+1
Bryce Hamilton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
37-29
1:25
Rebels 30 second timeout
1:07
+2
|
Sam Mennenga makes two point layup
|
39-29
|
0:56
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Bates Jones personal foul (Cheikh Mbacke Diong draws the foul)
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Bates Jones defensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Caleb Grill personal foul (Bates Jones draws the foul)
|
|
0:48
|
|
+1
|
Bates Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-29
|
0:48
|
|
+1
|
Bates Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-29
|
0:48
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee misses two point layup
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Rebels offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|