20:00
Justus Rainwater vs. Michael Durr (Eagles gains possession)
19:47
Justus Rainwater offensive foul
19:47
Justus Rainwater turnover
19:32
+2
Alexis Yetna makes two point hook shot (Caleb Murphy assists)
0-2
19:17
Eli Abaev misses two point layup
19:15
Eli Abaev offensive rebound
19:08
Eli Abaev misses two point layup
19:06
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
19:04
+2
Caleb Murphy makes two point layup
0-4
19:04
Franco Miller Jr. shooting foul (Caleb Murphy draws the foul)
19:04
Caleb Murphy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
19:04
Alexis Yetna offensive rebound
18:55
Caleb Murphy misses two point jump shot
18:53
Eli Abaev defensive rebound
18:46
Franco Miller Jr. turnover (bad pass)
18:32
Michael Durr misses two point hook shot
18:30
Jalen Warren defensive rebound
18:25
+2
Jalen Warren makes two point driving layup
2-4
18:03
Caleb Murphy misses two point jump shot
18:01
Caleb Murphy offensive rebound
17:58
+2
Caleb Murphy makes two point layup
2-6
17:37
Franco Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
17:35
Michael Durr defensive rebound
17:27
+3
Michael Durr makes three point jump shot (Justin Brown assists)
2-9
17:09
+2
Jalen Warren makes two point driving layup
4-9
16:47
Alexis Yetna misses two point layup
16:45
Alexis Yetna offensive rebound
16:43
+2
Alexis Yetna makes two point tip shot
4-11
16:22
Eli Abaev turnover (lost ball)
15:59
+2
Xavier Castaneda makes two point pullup jump shot
4-13
15:35
Eli Abaev turnover (lost ball) (Jamir Chaplin steals)
15:35
TV timeout
15:15
+3
Alexis Yetna makes three point jump shot (Xavier Castaneda assists)
4-16
14:49
Alexis Yetna blocks Caleb Catto's two point layup
14:47
Caleb Catto offensive rebound
14:43
Luis Rolon misses three point jump shot
14:41
Dakota Rivers offensive rebound
14:40
Dakota Rivers turnover (traveling)
14:21
+2
Justin Brown makes two point jump shot (David Collins assists)
4-18
14:21
Eagles 30 second timeout
14:09
+3
Caleb Catto makes three point jump shot (Luis Rolon assists)
7-18
13:37
+2
Xavier Castaneda makes two point pullup jump shot
7-20
13:24
Dakota Rivers misses three point jump shot
13:22
Xavier Castaneda defensive rebound
13:13
+3
Justin Brown makes three point jump shot (Xavier Castaneda assists)
7-23
12:52
Caleb Catto misses three point jump shot
12:50
Bulls defensive rebound
12:38
David Collins misses two point layup
12:36
Rashun Williams offensive rebound
12:29
Xavier Castaneda misses three point jump shot
12:27
Cyrus Largie defensive rebound
12:21
+2
Cyrus Largie makes two point pullup jump shot
9-23
11:59
Russel Tchewa turnover (traveling)
11:59
TV timeout
11:44
+3
Franco Miller Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zach Anderson assists)
12-23
11:17
Xavier Castaneda misses three point jump shot
11:15
Rashun Williams offensive rebound
11:09
Xavier Castaneda turnover (bad pass) (Cyrus Largie steals)
11:00
+2
Dakota Rivers makes two point dunk (Luis Rolon assists)
14-23
10:33
Prince Oduro misses two point jump shot
10:31
Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
10:24
Rashun Williams misses three point jump shot
10:21
Cyrus Largie defensive rebound
10:11
Franco Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
10:09
Michael Durr defensive rebound
9:51
+2
Michael Durr makes two point dunk (David Collins assists)
14-25
9:40
Michael Durr blocks Franco Miller Jr.'s two point jump shot
9:38
Dakota Rivers offensive rebound
9:35
+2
Dakota Rivers makes two point putback layup
16-25
9:13
+2
David Collins makes two point driving layup
16-27
8:50
Franco Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
8:48
Prince Oduro defensive rebound
8:45
Franco Miller Jr. personal foul (Prince Oduro draws the foul)
8:37
Caleb Murphy turnover (bad pass) (Cyrus Largie steals)
8:29
Cyrus Largie misses two point layup
8:27
David Collins defensive rebound
8:16
Rashun Williams misses three point jump shot
8:14
Eli Abaev defensive rebound
7:56
Caleb Catto misses three point jump shot
7:54
Michael Durr defensive rebound
7:40
+2
Michael Durr makes two point turnaround hook shot (David Collins assists)
16-29
7:21
+2
Jalen Warren makes two point driving layup
18-29
7:21
Michael Durr shooting foul (Jalen Warren draws the foul)
7:21
TV timeout
7:21
Jalen Warren misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:21
Michael Durr defensive rebound
7:13
David Collins offensive foul (Justus Rainwater draws the foul)
7:13
David Collins turnover
6:56
Caleb Murphy blocks Jalen Warren's two point layup
6:54
Jalen Warren offensive rebound
6:47
+2
Justus Rainwater makes two point putback dunk
20-29
6:37
Alexis Yetna misses three point jump shot
6:35
Eli Abaev defensive rebound
6:21
Jalen Warren turnover (bad pass) (David Collins steals)
6:02
Alexis Yetna misses two point jump shot
6:00
Eli Abaev defensive rebound
5:51
Sam Gagliardi misses three point jump shot
5:49
David Collins defensive rebound
5:43
David Collins misses two point layup
5:41
Michael Durr offensive rebound
5:39
Justus Rainwater shooting foul (Michael Durr draws the foul)
5:39
+1
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-30
5:39
Michael Durr misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:39
Eli Abaev defensive rebound
5:20
Jalen Warren turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Murphy steals)
4:55
+2
Jamir Chaplin makes two point driving layup (Justin Brown assists)
20-32
4:36
Dakota Rivers misses three point jump shot
4:33
Bulls defensive rebound
4:07
Dakota Rivers blocks Michael Durr's two point layup
4:05
Eli Abaev defensive rebound
3:52
Dakota Rivers misses three point jump shot
3:50
Bulls defensive rebound
3:51
Eli Abaev personal foul
3:51
TV timeout
3:33
+2
Jamir Chaplin makes two point pullup jump shot
20-34
3:03
Luis Rolon turnover (out of bounds)
2:49
+2
Michael Durr makes two point dunk (Alexis Yetna assists)
20-36
2:25
Luis Rolon turnover (bad pass) (Justin Brown steals)
2:16
+2
Justin Brown makes two point driving layup
20-38
1:55
Dakota Rivers misses three point jump shot
1:53
Cyrus Largie offensive rebound
1:46
+2
Cyrus Largie makes two point layup
22-38
1:36
Jamir Chaplin misses three point jump shot
1:34
Dakota Rivers defensive rebound
1:27
|
|
|
Sam Gagliardi misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Eli Abaev offensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
+2
|
Cyrus Largie makes two point floating jump shot
|
24-38
|
0:54
|
|
|
Bulls 30 second timeout
|
|
0:30
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Castaneda makes three point jump shot
|
24-41
|
0:10
|
|
|
Michael Durr blocks Eli Abaev's two point layup
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Bulls offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|