20:00
Collin Plummer vs. Jahmar Young Jr. (Charles Smith IV gains possession)
19:52
Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
19:50
Ethan Chargois offensive rebound
19:42
+2
Ethan Chargois makes two point putback layup
0-2
19:32
Feron Hunt blocks Ty Dalton's two point layup
19:30
Huskies offensive rebound
19:27
Emmanuel Bandoumel blocks Hunter Janacek's two point jump shot
19:25
Isiah Jasey defensive rebound
18:54
Isiah Jasey turnover (bad pass) (Ty Dalton steals)
18:36
Hunter Janacek misses three point jump shot
18:34
Isiah Jasey defensive rebound
18:24
+2
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes two point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists)
0-4
18:19
Jade Tse misses three point jump shot
18:17
Isiah Jasey defensive rebound
18:08
+2
Feron Hunt makes two point dunk (Kendric Davis assists)
0-6
18:07
Huskies 30 second timeout
17:58
Hunter Janacek turnover (bad pass) (Isiah Jasey steals)
17:46
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
17:44
Ty Dalton defensive rebound
17:44
Ty Dalton turnover (traveling)
17:42
+3
Kendric Davis makes three point jump shot (Ethan Chargois assists)
0-9
16:54
+3
Ty Dalton makes three point jump shot (Jade Tse assists)
3-9
16:45
Ty Dalton shooting foul (Ethan Chargois draws the foul)
16:45
+1
Ethan Chargois makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-10
16:45
Ethan Chargois misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:45
Pedro Castro defensive rebound
16:34
Hunter Janacek turnover (carrying)
16:14
Ethan Chargois misses two point jump shot
16:12
Huskies defensive rebound
16:07
Jade Tse turnover (lost ball) (Kendric Davis steals)
16:04
Jade Tse shooting foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
16:04
+1
Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-11
16:04
+1
Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-12
15:51
Isiah Jasey shooting foul (Zach Iyeyemi draws the foul)
15:51
TV timeout
15:51
Zach Iyeyemi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:51
+1
Zach Iyeyemi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-12
15:34
+2
Isiah Jasey makes two point layup (Ethan Chargois assists)
4-14
15:08
+3
Hunter Janacek makes three point jump shot (Ty Dalton assists)
7-14
14:44
+2
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes two point layup
7-16
14:17
Darius McNeill shooting foul (Zach Iyeyemi draws the foul)
14:17
Zach Iyeyemi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:17
+1
Zach Iyeyemi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-16
14:01
+2
Feron Hunt makes two point jump shot
8-18
13:48
William Douglas personal foul (Jason Thompson draws the foul)
13:43
Jason Thompson misses three point jump shot
13:41
William Douglas defensive rebound
13:29
Darius McNeill turnover (bad pass)
13:15
+3
Ty Dalton makes three point jump shot (Jason Thompson assists)
11-18
13:01
Charles Smith IV misses three point jump shot
12:59
Myles Pierre defensive rebound
12:51
+3
Ty Dalton makes three point jump shot
14-18
12:25
Myles Pierre blocks Darius McNeill's two point layup
12:23
Mustangs offensive rebound
12:19
Mustangs 30 second timeout
12:19
TV timeout
12:13
Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
12:11
Jahmar Young Jr. offensive rebound
12:07
Jahmar Young Jr. misses two point tip shot
12:05
Jason Thompson defensive rebound
11:59
Darius McNeill personal foul (Ty Dalton draws the foul)
11:41
Darius Lee misses two point jump shot
11:39
Charles Smith IV defensive rebound
11:31
Ryan Gomes shooting foul (Ethan Chargois draws the foul)
11:31
+1
Ethan Chargois makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-19
11:31
+1
Ethan Chargois makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-20
11:17
+3
Myles Pierre makes three point jump shot
17-20
11:04
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses two point layup
11:02
Jahmar Young Jr. offensive rebound
10:57
Jahmar Young Jr. misses two point layup
10:55
Jason Thompson defensive rebound
10:40
+3
Za-Ontay Boothman makes three point jump shot (Darius Lee assists)
20-20
10:25
Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
10:23
Charles Smith IV offensive rebound
10:15
Darius Lee shooting foul (Ethan Chargois draws the foul)
10:15
+1
Ethan Chargois makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-21
10:15
+1
Ethan Chargois makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-22
10:08
Za-Ontay Boothman turnover (lost ball) (Kendric Davis steals)
10:08
Myles Pierre shooting foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
10:08
Kendric Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:08
+1
Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-23
9:58
Darius Lee turnover (lost ball) (Ethan Chargois steals)
9:49
+2
Ethan Chargois makes two point dunk
20-25
9:40
Pedro Castro turnover (lost ball) (Feron Hunt steals)
9:34
Za-Ontay Boothman personal foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
9:20
Zach Iyeyemi shooting foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
9:20
+1
Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-26
9:20
+1
Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-27
8:56
Za-Ontay Boothman misses two point jump shot
8:54
Zach Iyeyemi offensive rebound
8:52
Isiah Jasey shooting foul (Zach Iyeyemi draws the foul)
8:52
+1
Zach Iyeyemi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-27
8:52
Zach Iyeyemi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:52
Hunter Janacek offensive rebound
8:42
+3
Pedro Castro makes three point jump shot (Hunter Janacek assists)
24-27
8:29
Emmanuel Bandoumel turnover (lost ball) (Pedro Castro steals)
8:09
Hunter Janacek turnover (bad pass) (Kendric Davis steals)
8:02
+2
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes two point dunk (Kendric Davis assists)
24-29
7:55
+2
Hunter Janacek makes two point layup (Zach Iyeyemi assists)
26-29
7:46
Ethan Chargois misses two point layup
7:44
Pedro Castro defensive rebound
7:33
Myles Pierre misses two point jump shot
7:31
Zach Iyeyemi offensive rebound
7:30
+2
Zach Iyeyemi makes two point putback layup
28-29
7:30
TV timeout
7:16
Myles Pierre personal foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
7:16
+1
Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-30
7:16
+1
Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-31
7:03
Jade Tse turnover (bad pass) (Ethan Chargois steals)
6:50
Feron Hunt misses two point dunk
6:48
William Douglas offensive rebound
6:48
William Douglas turnover (bad pass) (Zach Iyeyemi steals)
6:39
Feron Hunt personal foul (Hunter Janacek draws the foul)
6:38
Hunter Janacek misses three point jump shot
6:36
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
6:23
William Douglas misses two point jump shot
6:21
Zach Iyeyemi defensive rebound
6:21
Hunter Janacek turnover (bad pass) (William Douglas steals)
6:20
William Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Ty Dalton steals)
6:10
+2
Zach Iyeyemi makes two point layup (Jade Tse assists)
30-31
6:09
Ethan Chargois shooting foul (Zach Iyeyemi draws the foul)
6:09
+1
Zach Iyeyemi makes regular free throw 1 of 1
31-31
6:08
Feron Hunt misses three point jump shot
6:06
Zach Iyeyemi defensive rebound
5:57
Ty Dalton turnover (lost ball) (William Douglas steals)
5:52
Pedro Castro blocks Kendric Davis's two point jump shot
5:50
|
Ethan Chargois offensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Chargois makes two point layup
|
31-33
|
5:45
|
|
|
Ty Dalton offensive foul (Ethan Chargois draws the foul)
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Ty Dalton turnover
|
|
5:37
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point jump shot
|
31-35
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Janacek makes two point jump shot (Pedro Castro assists)
|
33-35
|
5:12
|
|
|
Pedro Castro blocks William Douglas's two point layup
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Feron Hunt offensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Jason Thompson shooting foul (Feron Hunt draws the foul)
|
|
4:46
|
|
+1
|
Feron Hunt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-36
|
4:46
|
|
+1
|
Feron Hunt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-37
|
4:35
|
|
|
Pedro Castro misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
William Douglas offensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Charles Smith IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Pedro Castro defensive rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Everett Ray personal foul (Pedro Castro draws the foul)
|
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
Pedro Castro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-37
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
Pedro Castro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-37
|
3:57
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Hunter Janacek defensive rebound
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Pedro Castro misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
+2
|
Charles Smith IV makes two point dunk (Kendric Davis assists)
|
35-39
|
3:33
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Janacek makes three point jump shot (Jade Tse assists)
|
38-39
|
3:25
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses two point layup
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Feron Hunt offensive rebound
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses two point layup
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Feron Hunt offensive rebound
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
William Douglas misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Ryan Gomes defensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Everett Ray personal foul (Ryan Gomes draws the foul)
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Ryan Gomes misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Ryan Gomes shooting foul (Ethan Chargois draws the foul)
|
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Chargois makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
38-40
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Chargois makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-41
|
2:43
|
|
|
Hunter Janacek misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Hunter Janacek offensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Jump ball. Hunter Janacek vs. Darius McNeill (Hunter Janacek gains possession)
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Pedro Castro misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
+2
|
Darius McNeill makes two point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists)
|
38-43
|
2:14
|
|
|
Hunter Janacek misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Jason Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
+2
|
Jason Thompson makes two point layup
|
40-43
|
1:54
|
|
+3
|
Ethan Chargois makes three point jump shot (William Douglas assists)
|
40-46
|
1:46
|
|
|
Jade Tse turnover (bad pass) (Kendric Davis steals)
|
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Chargois makes two point layup (Kendric Davis assists)
|
40-48
|
1:16
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Zach Iyeyemi misses two point layup
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Mustangs offensive rebound
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Pedro Castro personal foul (Feron Hunt draws the foul)
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:32
|
|
+2
|
Jade Tse makes two point jump shot (Hunter Janacek assists)
|
42-49
|
0:45
|
|
+1
|
Feron Hunt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-49
|
0:32
|
|
+2
|
Jade Tse makes two point jump shot (Hunter Janacek assists)
|
42-49
|
0:08
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois offensive foul (Zach Iyeyemi draws the foul)
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois turnover
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Jade Tse makes two point jump shot
|
44-49