|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Bilal Shabazz vs. Pierre Crockrell II (Bobcats gains possession)
|19:46
|
|Jubrile Belo turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Bailey steals)
|19:29
|
|Daniss Jenkins turnover (lost ball)
|19:14
|
|+2
|Amin Adamu makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|18:59
|
|+3
|Daniss Jenkins makes three point jump shot (Broc Finstuen assists)
|2-3
|18:26
|
|Xavier Bishop misses two point jump shot
|18:24
|
|Pierre Crockrell II defensive rebound
|18:12
|
|Pierre Crockrell II turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Bishop steals)
|18:06
|
|+2
|Amin Adamu makes two point layup
|4-3
|17:52
|
|Broc Finstuen misses two point layup
|17:50
|
|Nigel Shadd offensive rebound
|17:49
|
|+2
|Nigel Shadd makes two point layup
|4-5
|17:34
|
|+3
|Borja Fernandez makes three point jump shot (Amin Adamu assists)
|7-5
|17:20
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|17:18
|
|Jubrile Belo defensive rebound
|17:03
|
|+2
|Jubrile Belo makes two point layup
|9-5
|16:35
|
|Pierre Crockrell II misses three point jump shot
|16:33
|
|Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound
|16:29
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|16:27
|
|Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound
|16:26
|
|Amin Adamu shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|16:26
|
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-6
|16:26
|
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-7
|16:12
|
|Jeremiah Bailey personal foul
|16:04
|
|Amin Adamu misses two point jump shot
|16:02
|
|Pierre Crockrell II defensive rebound
|15:53
|
|Broc Finstuen misses two point jump shot
|15:51
|
|Broc Finstuen offensive rebound
|15:47
|
|+2
|Broc Finstuen makes two point layup
|9-9
|15:36
|
|Borja Fernandez turnover (lost ball) (Broc Finstuen steals)
|15:30
|
|Pierre Crockrell II misses two point layup
|15:28
|
|Broc Finstuen offensive rebound
|15:27
|
|+2
|Broc Finstuen makes two point layup
|9-11
|15:08
|
|Amin Adamu misses three point jump shot
|15:06
|
|Borja Fernandez offensive rebound
|15:01
|
|Borja Fernandez misses two point layup
|14:59
|
|Marial Mading defensive rebound
|14:52
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|14:50
|
|Xavier Bishop defensive rebound
|14:45
|
|Xavier Bishop offensive foul
|14:45
|
|Xavier Bishop turnover
|14:31
|
|TV timeout
|14:29
|
|+2
|Pierre Crockrell II makes two point layup
|9-13
|14:03
|
|Abdul Mohamed turnover (lost ball)
|13:49
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|13:47
|
|Kellen Tynes defensive rebound
|13:40
|
|Mike Hood misses two point jump shot
|13:38
|
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|13:30
|
|Devin Kirby blocks Jordan Bell's two point layup
|13:28
|
|Tigers offensive rebound
|13:28
|
|Kellen Tynes personal foul
|13:09
|
|+2
|Jordan Bell makes two point jump shot (Broc Finstuen assists)
|9-15
|12:47
|
|+2
|Mike Hood makes two point layup
|11-15
|12:19
|
|Jordan Bell misses three point jump shot
|12:17
|
|Kellen Tynes defensive rebound
|12:09
|
|Kellen Tynes misses two point jump shot
|12:07
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|11:46
|
|Marial Mading misses two point jump shot
|11:44
|
|Kellen Tynes defensive rebound
|11:44
|
|Broc Finstuen personal foul
|11:44
|
|TV timeout
|11:26
|
|Amin Adamu misses two point layup
|11:24
|
|Jordan Bell defensive rebound
|11:14
|
|Justin Moore misses two point layup
|11:12
|
|Amin Adamu defensive rebound
|10:51
|
|Amin Adamu misses three point jump shot
|10:49
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel defensive rebound
|10:27
|
|+2
|Jahbril Price-Noel makes two point jump shot
|11-17
|10:09
|
|+2
|Xavier Bishop makes two point jump shot
|13-17
|9:49
|
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point jump shot
|13-19
|9:25
|
|+3
|Nick Gazelas makes three point jump shot (Amin Adamu assists)
|16-19
|9:08
|
|Broc Finstuen misses two point layup
|9:06
|
|Bobcats defensive rebound
|9:05
|
|Broc Finstuen personal foul
|8:55
|
|Nick Gazelas misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|8:43
|
|Jubrile Belo personal foul
|8:21
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Bailey makes two point layup (Justin Moore assists)
|16-21
|8:05
|
|Nigel Shadd personal foul
|8:00
|
|+2
|Borja Fernandez makes two point layup
|18-21
|7:41
|
|Borja Fernandez personal foul
|7:41
|
|TV timeout
|7:24
|
|Jeremiah Bailey misses two point jump shot
|7:22
|
|Devin Kirby defensive rebound
|7:09
|
|Nigel Shadd shooting foul (Devin Kirby draws the foul)
|7:09
|
|Devin Kirby misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:09
|
|+1
|Devin Kirby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-21
|6:52
|
|Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot
|6:50
|
|Borja Fernandez defensive rebound
|6:40
|
|Nigel Shadd shooting foul (Xavier Bishop draws the foul)
|6:40
|
|+1
|Xavier Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-21
|6:40
|
|+1
|Xavier Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-21
|6:20
|
|+2
|Jordan Bell makes two point jump shot
|21-23
|5:54
|
|Xavier Bishop misses three point jump shot
|5:52
|
|Jubrile Belo offensive rebound
|5:51
|
|+2
|Jubrile Belo makes two point layup
|23-23
|5:33
|
|Pierre Crockrell II turnover (lost ball) (Bilal Shabazz steals)
|5:24
|
|Xavier Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Daniss Jenkins steals)
|5:09
|
|Jordan Bell misses two point jump shot
|5:07
|
|Xavier Bishop defensive rebound
|4:59
|
|Bilal Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|4:57
|
|Jordan Bell defensive rebound
|4:29
|
|Pierre Crockrell II misses two point jump shot
|4:27
|
|Jubrile Belo defensive rebound
|4:14
|
|+2
|Xavier Bishop makes two point jump shot
|25-23
|3:58
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|3:56
|
|Jubrile Belo defensive rebound
|3:39
|
|Xavier Bishop misses three point jump shot
|3:37
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel defensive rebound
|3:37
|
|TV timeout
|3:21
|
|+3
|Broc Finstuen makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists)
|25-26
|2:51
|
|+2
|Jubrile Belo makes two point jump shot
|27-26
|2:38
|
|Pierre Crockrell II turnover (bad pass) (Amin Adamu steals)
|2:28
|
|Mike Hood misses three point jump shot
|2:26
|
|Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound
|2:14
|
|Jonathan Salazar offensive foul
|2:14
|
|Jonathan Salazar turnover
|2:04
|
|Amin Adamu turnover (lost ball) (Justin Moore steals)
|1:59
|
|Justin Moore misses two point layup
|1:57
|
|Jeremiah Bailey offensive rebound
|1:52
|
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup (Jeremiah Bailey assists)
|27-28
|1:31
|
|Borja Fernandez shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|1:31
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:31
|
|Bobcats defensive rebound
|1:31
|
|+2
|Amin Adamu makes two point layup
|29-28
|1:22
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup
|1:20
|
|Bobcats defensive rebound
|0:51
|
|Nick Gazelas misses three point jump shot
|0:49
|
|Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound
|0:32
|
|Amin Adamu blocks Daniss Jenkins's two point layup
|0:30
|
|Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound
|0:21
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|0:19
|
|Jeremiah Bailey offensive rebound
|0:07
|
|Tyler Patterson blocks Justin Moore's two point jump shot
|0:05
|
|Broc Finstuen offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Amin Adamu shooting foul (Broc Finstuen draws the foul)
|0:01
|
|+1
|Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-30
|0:01
|
|+1
|Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-29
|0:01
|
|+1
|Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-30
|0:00
|
|Xavier Bishop misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|19:46
|
|Broc Finstuen misses two point jump shot
|19:44
|
|Xavier Bishop defensive rebound
|19:27
|
|+3
|Tyler Patterson makes three point jump shot (Amin Adamu assists)
|32-30
|19:06
|
|+3
|Daniss Jenkins makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists)
|32-33
|18:36
|
|Amin Adamu misses two point jump shot
|18:34
|
|Jubrile Belo offensive rebound
|18:31
|
|Jubrile Belo turnover (lost ball) (Nigel Shadd steals)
|18:20
|
|Jubrile Belo personal foul
|18:11
|
|Jeremiah Bailey misses two point jump shot
|18:09
|
|Borja Fernandez defensive rebound
|18:01
|
|Nigel Shadd personal foul
|17:58
|
|Borja Fernandez misses three point jump shot
|17:56
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|17:58
|
|Tyler Patterson shooting foul (Broc Finstuen draws the foul)
|17:30
|
|+1
|Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-34
|17:30
|
|+1
|Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-35
|17:13
|
|+2
|Jubrile Belo makes two point layup
|34-35
|16:58
|
|Jeremiah Bailey misses two point layup
|16:56
|
|Broc Finstuen offensive rebound
|16:55
|
|+2
|Broc Finstuen makes two point layup
|34-37
|16:37
|
|Amin Adamu misses two point jump shot
|16:35
|
|Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound
|16:35
|
|Tyler Patterson blocks Broc Finstuen's three point jump shot
|16:33
|
|Jeremiah Bailey offensive rebound
|16:19
|
|Borja Fernandez shooting foul (Jeremiah Bailey draws the foul)
|16:19
|
|Jeremiah Bailey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:19
|
|+1
|Jeremiah Bailey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-38
|16:01
|
|Abdul Mohamed misses three point jump shot
|15:59
|
|Broc Finstuen defensive rebound
|15:57
|
|Abdul Mohamed personal foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|15:52
|
|TV timeout
|15:52
|
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-39
|15:57
|
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-40
|15:32
|
|+3
|Nick Gazelas makes three point jump shot (Abdul Mohamed assists)
|37-40
|14:59
|
|Pierre Crockrell II misses two point jump shot
|14:57
|
|Bobcats defensive rebound
|14:56
|
|Jordan Bell personal foul
|14:44
|
|Jubrile Belo misses two point jump shot
|14:42
|
|Jordan Bell defensive rebound
|14:20
|
|Broc Finstuen misses two point layup
|14:18
|
|Jubrile Belo defensive rebound
|14:06
|
|Xavier Bishop misses two point jump shot
|14:04
|
|Broc Finstuen defensive rebound
|13:40
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|13:38
|
|Amin Adamu defensive rebound
|13:20
|
|Jordan Bell shooting foul (Jubrile Belo draws the foul)
|13:20
|
|Jubrile Belo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:20
|
|Jubrile Belo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:20
|
|Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound
|12:59
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup
|12:57
|
|Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound
|12:48
|
|Jonathan Salazar personal foul
|12:40
|
|+2
|Xavier Bishop makes two point layup
|39-40
|12:22
|
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point layup
|39-42
|12:13
|
|+3
|Xavier Bishop makes three point jump shot
|42-42
|11:50
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|11:48
|
|Xavier Bishop defensive rebound
|11:39
|
|Xavier Bishop misses three point jump shot
|11:37
|
|Bobcats offensive rebound
|11:36
|
|TV timeout
|11:18
|
|Amin Adamu turnover (bad pass) (Justin Moore steals)
|11:00
|
|Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|10:58
|
|Tigers offensive rebound
|10:57
|
|Devin Kirby personal foul
|10:51
|
|+2
|Jonathan Salazar makes two point layup (Marial Mading assists)
|42-44
|10:51
|
|Abdul Mohamed shooting foul (Jonathan Salazar draws the foul)
|10:51
|
|Jonathan Salazar misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:51
|
|Bobcats defensive rebound
|10:51
|
|Marial Mading personal foul
|10:25
|
|Nick Gazelas misses three point jump shot
|10:23
|
|Marial Mading defensive rebound
|10:12
|
|Devin Kirby shooting foul (Marial Mading draws the foul)
|10:12
|
|Marial Mading misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:12 </