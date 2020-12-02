MONST
UOP

1st Half
MONST
Bobcats
29
UOP
Tigers
30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Bilal Shabazz vs. Pierre Crockrell II (Bobcats gains possession)  
19:46   Jubrile Belo turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Bailey steals)  
19:29   Daniss Jenkins turnover (lost ball)  
19:14 +2 Amin Adamu makes two point jump shot 2-0
18:59 +3 Daniss Jenkins makes three point jump shot (Broc Finstuen assists) 2-3
18:26   Xavier Bishop misses two point jump shot  
18:24   Pierre Crockrell II defensive rebound  
18:12   Pierre Crockrell II turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Bishop steals)  
18:06 +2 Amin Adamu makes two point layup 4-3
17:52   Broc Finstuen misses two point layup  
17:50   Nigel Shadd offensive rebound  
17:49 +2 Nigel Shadd makes two point layup 4-5
17:34 +3 Borja Fernandez makes three point jump shot (Amin Adamu assists) 7-5
17:20   Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
17:18   Jubrile Belo defensive rebound  
17:03 +2 Jubrile Belo makes two point layup 9-5
16:35   Pierre Crockrell II misses three point jump shot  
16:33   Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound  
16:29   Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
16:27   Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound  
16:26   Amin Adamu shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)  
16:26 +1 Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-6
16:26 +1 Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-7
16:12   Jeremiah Bailey personal foul  
16:04   Amin Adamu misses two point jump shot  
16:02   Pierre Crockrell II defensive rebound  
15:53   Broc Finstuen misses two point jump shot  
15:51   Broc Finstuen offensive rebound  
15:47 +2 Broc Finstuen makes two point layup 9-9
15:36   Borja Fernandez turnover (lost ball) (Broc Finstuen steals)  
15:30   Pierre Crockrell II misses two point layup  
15:28   Broc Finstuen offensive rebound  
15:27 +2 Broc Finstuen makes two point layup 9-11
15:08   Amin Adamu misses three point jump shot  
15:06   Borja Fernandez offensive rebound  
15:01   Borja Fernandez misses two point layup  
14:59   Marial Mading defensive rebound  
14:52   Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
14:50   Xavier Bishop defensive rebound  
14:45   Xavier Bishop offensive foul  
14:45   Xavier Bishop turnover  
14:31   TV timeout  
14:29 +2 Pierre Crockrell II makes two point layup 9-13
14:03   Abdul Mohamed turnover (lost ball)  
13:49   Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
13:47   Kellen Tynes defensive rebound  
13:40   Mike Hood misses two point jump shot  
13:38   Justin Moore defensive rebound  
13:30   Devin Kirby blocks Jordan Bell's two point layup  
13:28   Tigers offensive rebound  
13:28   Kellen Tynes personal foul  
13:09 +2 Jordan Bell makes two point jump shot (Broc Finstuen assists) 9-15
12:47 +2 Mike Hood makes two point layup 11-15
12:19   Jordan Bell misses three point jump shot  
12:17   Kellen Tynes defensive rebound  
12:09   Kellen Tynes misses two point jump shot  
12:07   Tigers defensive rebound  
11:46   Marial Mading misses two point jump shot  
11:44   Kellen Tynes defensive rebound  
11:44   Broc Finstuen personal foul  
11:44   TV timeout  
11:26   Amin Adamu misses two point layup  
11:24   Jordan Bell defensive rebound  
11:14   Justin Moore misses two point layup  
11:12   Amin Adamu defensive rebound  
10:51   Amin Adamu misses three point jump shot  
10:49   Jahbril Price-Noel defensive rebound  
10:27 +2 Jahbril Price-Noel makes two point jump shot 11-17
10:09 +2 Xavier Bishop makes two point jump shot 13-17
9:49 +2 Justin Moore makes two point jump shot 13-19
9:25 +3 Nick Gazelas makes three point jump shot (Amin Adamu assists) 16-19
9:08   Broc Finstuen misses two point layup  
9:06   Bobcats defensive rebound  
9:05   Broc Finstuen personal foul  
8:55   Nick Gazelas misses three point jump shot  
8:53   Tigers defensive rebound  
8:43   Jubrile Belo personal foul  
8:21 +2 Jeremiah Bailey makes two point layup (Justin Moore assists) 16-21
8:05   Nigel Shadd personal foul  
8:00 +2 Borja Fernandez makes two point layup 18-21
7:41   Borja Fernandez personal foul  
7:41   TV timeout  
7:24   Jeremiah Bailey misses two point jump shot  
7:22   Devin Kirby defensive rebound  
7:09   Nigel Shadd shooting foul (Devin Kirby draws the foul)  
7:09   Devin Kirby misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:09 +1 Devin Kirby makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-21
6:52   Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot  
6:50   Borja Fernandez defensive rebound  
6:40   Nigel Shadd shooting foul (Xavier Bishop draws the foul)  
6:40 +1 Xavier Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-21
6:40 +1 Xavier Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-21
6:20 +2 Jordan Bell makes two point jump shot 21-23
5:54   Xavier Bishop misses three point jump shot  
5:52   Jubrile Belo offensive rebound  
5:51 +2 Jubrile Belo makes two point layup 23-23
5:33   Pierre Crockrell II turnover (lost ball) (Bilal Shabazz steals)  
5:24   Xavier Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Daniss Jenkins steals)  
5:09   Jordan Bell misses two point jump shot  
5:07   Xavier Bishop defensive rebound  
4:59   Bilal Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
4:57   Jordan Bell defensive rebound  
4:29   Pierre Crockrell II misses two point jump shot  
4:27   Jubrile Belo defensive rebound  
4:14 +2 Xavier Bishop makes two point jump shot 25-23
3:58   Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
3:56   Jubrile Belo defensive rebound  
3:39   Xavier Bishop misses three point jump shot  
3:37   Jahbril Price-Noel defensive rebound  
3:37   TV timeout  
3:21 +3 Broc Finstuen makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists) 25-26
2:51 +2 Jubrile Belo makes two point jump shot 27-26
2:38   Pierre Crockrell II turnover (bad pass) (Amin Adamu steals)  
2:28   Mike Hood misses three point jump shot  
2:26   Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound  
2:14   Jonathan Salazar offensive foul  
2:14   Jonathan Salazar turnover  
2:04   Amin Adamu turnover (lost ball) (Justin Moore steals)  
1:59   Justin Moore misses two point layup  
1:57   Jeremiah Bailey offensive rebound  
1:52 +2 Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup (Jeremiah Bailey assists) 27-28
1:31   Borja Fernandez shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)  
1:31   Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:31   Bobcats defensive rebound  
1:31 +2 Amin Adamu makes two point layup 29-28
1:22   Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup  
1:20   Bobcats defensive rebound  
0:51   Nick Gazelas misses three point jump shot  
0:49   Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound  
0:32   Amin Adamu blocks Daniss Jenkins's two point layup  
0:30   Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound  
0:21   Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
0:19   Jeremiah Bailey offensive rebound  
0:07   Tyler Patterson blocks Justin Moore's two point jump shot  
0:05   Broc Finstuen offensive rebound  
0:01   Amin Adamu shooting foul (Broc Finstuen draws the foul)  
0:01 +1 Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-30
0:01 +1 Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-29
0:01 +1 Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-30
0:00   Xavier Bishop misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Tigers defensive rebound  

2nd Half
MONST
Bobcats
35
UOP
Tigers
34

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Broc Finstuen misses two point jump shot  
19:44   Xavier Bishop defensive rebound  
19:27 +3 Tyler Patterson makes three point jump shot (Amin Adamu assists) 32-30
19:06 +3 Daniss Jenkins makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists) 32-33
18:36   Amin Adamu misses two point jump shot  
18:34   Jubrile Belo offensive rebound  
18:31   Jubrile Belo turnover (lost ball) (Nigel Shadd steals)  
18:20   Jubrile Belo personal foul  
18:11   Jeremiah Bailey misses two point jump shot  
18:09   Borja Fernandez defensive rebound  
18:01   Nigel Shadd personal foul  
17:58   Borja Fernandez misses three point jump shot  
17:56   Tigers defensive rebound  
17:58   Tyler Patterson shooting foul (Broc Finstuen draws the foul)  
17:30 +1 Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-34
17:30 +1 Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-35
17:13 +2 Jubrile Belo makes two point layup 34-35
16:58   Jeremiah Bailey misses two point layup  
16:56   Broc Finstuen offensive rebound  
16:55 +2 Broc Finstuen makes two point layup 34-37
16:37   Amin Adamu misses two point jump shot  
16:35   Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound  
16:35   Tyler Patterson blocks Broc Finstuen's three point jump shot  
16:33   Jeremiah Bailey offensive rebound  
16:19   Borja Fernandez shooting foul (Jeremiah Bailey draws the foul)  
16:19   Jeremiah Bailey misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:19 +1 Jeremiah Bailey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-38
16:01   Abdul Mohamed misses three point jump shot  
15:59   Broc Finstuen defensive rebound  
15:57   Abdul Mohamed personal foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52 +1 Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-39
15:57 +1 Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-40
15:32 +3 Nick Gazelas makes three point jump shot (Abdul Mohamed assists) 37-40
14:59   Pierre Crockrell II misses two point jump shot  
14:57   Bobcats defensive rebound  
14:56   Jordan Bell personal foul  
14:44   Jubrile Belo misses two point jump shot  
14:42   Jordan Bell defensive rebound  
14:20   Broc Finstuen misses two point layup  
14:18   Jubrile Belo defensive rebound  
14:06   Xavier Bishop misses two point jump shot  
14:04   Broc Finstuen defensive rebound  
13:40   Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
13:38   Amin Adamu defensive rebound  
13:20   Jordan Bell shooting foul (Jubrile Belo draws the foul)  
13:20   Jubrile Belo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:20   Jubrile Belo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:20   Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound  
12:59   Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup  
12:57   Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound  
12:48   Jonathan Salazar personal foul  
12:40 +2 Xavier Bishop makes two point layup 39-40
12:22 +2 Justin Moore makes two point layup 39-42
12:13 +3 Xavier Bishop makes three point jump shot 42-42
11:50   Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
11:48   Xavier Bishop defensive rebound  
11:39   Xavier Bishop misses three point jump shot  
11:37   Bobcats offensive rebound  
11:36   TV timeout  
11:18   Amin Adamu turnover (bad pass) (Justin Moore steals)  
11:00   Justin Moore misses three point jump shot  
10:58   Tigers offensive rebound  
10:57   Devin Kirby personal foul  
10:51 +2 Jonathan Salazar makes two point layup (Marial Mading assists) 42-44
10:51   Abdul Mohamed shooting foul (Jonathan Salazar draws the foul)  
10:51   Jonathan Salazar misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:51   Bobcats defensive rebound  
10:51   Marial Mading personal foul  
10:25   Nick Gazelas misses three point jump shot  
10:23   Marial Mading defensive rebound  
10:12   Devin Kirby shooting foul (Marial Mading draws the foul)  
10:12   Marial Mading misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:12