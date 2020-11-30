|
20:00
Johni Broome vs. E.J. Liddell (Eagles gains possession)
19:30
James Baker misses two point jump shot
19:28
Kyle Young defensive rebound
19:25
Johni Broome personal foul
19:16
+2
E.J. Liddell makes two point jump shot (CJ Walker assists)
0-2
18:44
Julius Dixon misses two point jump shot
18:42
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
18:27
Kyle Young misses three point jump shot
18:25
Kyle Young offensive rebound
18:09
Duane Washington Jr. misses two point jump shot
18:07
Johni Broome defensive rebound
17:59
E.J. Liddell shooting foul (De'Von Cooper draws the foul)
17:59
+1
De'Von Cooper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-2
17:59
+1
De'Von Cooper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-2
17:43
+2
CJ Walker makes two point jump shot
2-4
17:23
De'Von Cooper turnover (lost ball) (Duane Washington Jr. steals)
17:09
Jaden Stanley-Williams shooting foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)
17:09
+1
Kyle Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-5
17:09
+1
Kyle Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-6
16:46
+2
De'Von Cooper makes two point jump shot
4-6
16:23
Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
16:21
De'Von Cooper defensive rebound
16:16
CJ Walker personal foul
16:12
Ta'Lon Cooper misses two point jump shot
16:10
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
16:04
Kyle Young turnover (traveling)
15:51
Johni Broome misses two point layup
15:42
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
15:42
Justice Sueing offensive foul
15:42
Justice Sueing turnover
15:42
TV timeout
15:23
+3
Ta'Lon Cooper makes three point jump shot (De'Von Cooper assists)
7-6
15:05
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
15:03
De'Von Cooper defensive rebound
14:57
Ta'Lon Cooper turnover (out of bounds)
14:34
Justin Ahrens misses three point jump shot
14:32
Kyle Young offensive rebound
14:16
+2
Duane Washington Jr. makes two point jump shot
7-8
13:50
Johni Broome turnover (bad pass)
13:28
Justice Sueing turnover (bad pass) (Ta'Lon Cooper steals)
13:11
Ta'Lon Cooper misses three point jump shot
13:09
Justin Ahrens defensive rebound
12:55
+2
Justice Sueing makes two point jump shot
7-10
12:37
Johni Broome turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Young steals)
12:32
Julius Dixon shooting foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
12:32
+1
Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-11
12:32
+1
Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-12
12:17
+2
KJ Hunt Jr. makes two point jump shot (De'Von Cooper assists)
9-12
11:58
De'Von Cooper personal foul
11:58
TV timeout
11:55
Justin Ahrens misses three point jump shot
11:53
Justin Ahrens offensive rebound
11:40
Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
11:38
James Baker defensive rebound
11:27
Skyelar Potter misses three point jump shot
11:25
Eugene Brown III defensive rebound
11:13
+2
Eugene Brown III makes two point jump shot (CJ Walker assists)
9-14
10:57
KJ Hunt Jr. turnover (lost ball) (CJ Walker steals)
10:52
+3
CJ Walker makes three point jump shot
9-17
10:51
Eagles 30 second timeout
10:34
James Baker misses two point jump shot
10:32
Eugene Brown III defensive rebound
10:20
Eugene Brown III misses two point jump shot
10:18
James Baker defensive rebound
10:11
+2
Skyelar Potter makes two point layup
11-17
9:48
Duane Washington Jr. misses two point jump shot
9:46
Skyelar Potter defensive rebound
9:24
+3
De'Von Cooper makes three point jump shot
14-17
9:02
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
9:00
De'Von Cooper defensive rebound
8:56
James Baker turnover (traveling)
8:45
+2
Kyle Young makes two point layup (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
14-19
8:24
Kyle Young personal foul
8:07
Julius Dixon misses three point jump shot
8:05
Kyle Young defensive rebound
7:48
Julius Dixon shooting foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
7:48
TV timeout
7:48
+1
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-20
7:48
+1
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-21
7:36
Jaden Stanley-Williams offensive foul
7:36
Jaden Stanley-Williams turnover
7:25
+2
E.J. Liddell makes two point jump shot
14-23
7:03
+2
Jaden Stanley-Williams makes two point layup (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
16-23
6:37
+3
Justice Sueing makes three point jump shot (CJ Walker assists)
16-26
6:08
James Baker misses two point jump shot
6:06
CJ Walker defensive rebound
6:00
Skyelar Potter personal foul (CJ Walker draws the foul)
6:00
+1
CJ Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-27
6:00
+1
CJ Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-28
5:46
Justice Sueing shooting foul (De'Von Cooper draws the foul)
5:44
+1
De'Von Cooper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-28
5:44
+1
De'Von Cooper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-28
5:24
Kyle Young misses two point jump shot
5:22
James Baker defensive rebound
5:18
Duane Washington Jr. personal foul
5:12
Skyelar Potter misses two point jump shot
5:10
Kyle Young defensive rebound
5:02
Duane Washington Jr. misses two point layup
5:00
E.J. Liddell offensive rebound
4:56
+2
E.J. Liddell makes two point putback layup
18-30
4:39
De'Von Cooper misses two point layup
4:37
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
4:32
E.J. Liddell misses three point jump shot
4:30
De'Von Cooper defensive rebound
4:10
+3
James Baker makes three point jump shot (KJ Hunt Jr. assists)
21-30
3:42
Eugene Brown III misses three point jump shot
3:40
Skyelar Potter defensive rebound
3:33
+3
Skyelar Potter makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
24-30
3:27
Buckeyes 30 second timeout
3:27
TV timeout
3:17
+3
Jimmy Sotos makes three point jump shot (Kyle Young assists)
24-33
2:44
Jump ball. (Buckeyes gains possession)
2:44
Johni Broome turnover (lost ball) (CJ Walker steals)
2:33
E.J. Liddell turnover (traveling)
2:13
James Baker misses two point layup
2:11
Buckeyes defensive rebound
2:11
Johni Broome personal foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
2:11
+1
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-34
2:11
+1
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-35
2:01
Skyelar Potter misses three point jump shot
1:59
CJ Walker defensive rebound
1:30
CJ Walker misses two point jump shot
1:28
CJ Walker offensive rebound
1:15
Jaden Stanley-Williams blocks CJ Walker's two point layup
1:15
Zed Key offensive rebound
1:15
Zed Key misses two point jump shot
1:13
E.J. Liddell offensive rebound
1:07
+2
E.J. Liddell makes two point putback layup
24-37
0:47
Skyelar Potter offensive foul
0:47
Skyelar Potter turnover
0:35
CJ Walker turnover (bad pass)
0:14
+3
Julius Dixon makes three point jump shot (KJ Hunt Jr. assists)
27-37
0:00
CJ Walker misses three point jump shot
0:00
Eagles defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
