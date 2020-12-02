|
20:00
Nate Watson vs. Jordan Bruner (Friars gains possession)
19:34
+2
Nate Watson makes two point layup (Jared Bynum assists)
2-0
19:34
Jordan Bruner shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
|
19:34
+1
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
3-0
19:20
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
19:18
Crimson Tide offensive rebound
19:12
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
19:10
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
19:04
Jaden Shackelford turnover (traveling)
18:48
+2
Nate Watson makes two point layup (Jared Bynum assists)
5-0
18:34
Jordan Bruner misses three point jump shot
18:32
Nate Watson defensive rebound
18:18
Jahvon Quinerly personal foul (Jared Bynum draws the foul)
|
18:06
A.J. Reeves turnover (out of bounds)
17:48
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
17:46
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
17:38
+3
Greg Gantt makes three point jump shot (David Duke assists)
8-0
17:09
Jahvon Quinerly misses two point jump shot
17:07
Herbert Jones offensive rebound
16:59
+2
Herbert Jones makes two point putback layup
8-2
16:50
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
16:48
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
16:44
Nate Watson shooting foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
16:44
+1
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-3
16:44
+1
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-4
16:30
Greg Gantt misses two point hook shot
16:28
Alex Reese defensive rebound
16:17
+3
Alex Reese makes three point jump shot
8-7
16:00
David Duke misses two point layup
15:58
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
15:58
TV timeout
15:51
Ed Croswell Jr. shooting foul (Jahvon Quinerly draws the foul)
15:51
+1
Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-8
15:51
+1
Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-9
15:16
Friars turnover (shot clock violation)
15:06
+2
John Petty Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Herbert Jones assists)
8-11
14:48
+3
David Duke makes three point pullup jump shot
11-11
14:21
Ed Croswell Jr. personal foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
14:14
Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
14:12
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
14:00
David Duke misses three point jump shot
13:58
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
13:52
+2
Joshua Primo makes two point layup (John Petty Jr. assists)
11-13
13:52
Friars 30 second timeout
13:40
Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
13:38
A.J. Reeves offensive rebound
13:22
Jared Bynum misses two point jump shot
13:20
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
13:20
Nate Watson personal foul
13:11
+2
James Rojas makes two point layup
11-15
12:55
Kris Monroe misses three point jump shot
12:53
Keon Ellis defensive rebound
12:38
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
12:36
Noah Horchler defensive rebound
12:36
James Rojas personal foul (Noah Horchler draws the foul)
12:29
James Rojas personal foul
12:14
Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
12:12
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
12:10
Noah Horchler personal foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
11:51
+2
Herbert Jones makes two point driving layup
11-17
11:34
Herbert Jones personal foul (Jimmy Nichols Jr. draws the foul)
11:34
TV timeout
11:34
+1
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-17
11:34
+1
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-17
11:15
Alex Reese turnover (bad pass)
10:57
Alex Reese blocks A.J. Reeves's two point layup
10:55
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
10:45
+3
Jordan Bruner makes three point jump shot (Herbert Jones assists)
13-20
10:21
+2
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes two point jump shot (Greg Gantt assists)
15-20
9:56
+2
John Petty Jr. makes two point driving layup
15-22
9:38
Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
9:36
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
9:36
Jimmy Nichols Jr. personal foul (Jordan Bruner draws the foul)
9:19
Herbert Jones turnover (traveling)
9:00
+2
David Duke makes two point driving layup
17-22
9:00
John Petty Jr. shooting foul (David Duke draws the foul)
9:00
+1
David Duke makes regular free throw 1 of 1
18-22
8:44
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
8:42
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
8:35
Jaden Shackelford personal foul (Jared Bynum draws the foul)
8:35
Jared Bynum misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:35
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
8:22
Jared Bynum shooting foul (Jaden Shackelford draws the foul)
8:22
+1
Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-23
8:22
+1
Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-24
8:09
Nate Watson misses two point hook shot
8:07
Jimmy Nichols Jr. offensive rebound
8:07
Jahvon Quinerly shooting foul (Jimmy Nichols Jr. draws the foul)
8:07
+1
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-24
8:07
+1
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-24
7:57
+3
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot
20-27
7:35
Alex Reese personal foul (Noah Horchler draws the foul)
7:35
TV timeout
7:35
Noah Horchler misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:35
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
7:10
Joshua Primo misses two point floating jump shot
7:08
Brycen Goodine defensive rebound
6:50
David Duke offensive foul
6:50
David Duke turnover
6:36
Jimmy Nichols Jr. blocks Herbert Jones's two point driving layup
6:34
Crimson Tide offensive rebound
6:22
+2
Keon Ambrose-Hylton makes two point alley-oop dunk (Herbert Jones assists)
20-29
6:04
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses three point jump shot
6:02
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
5:59
Jimmy Nichols Jr. shooting foul (John Petty Jr. draws the foul)
5:59
+1
John Petty Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-30
5:59
John Petty Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:59
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
5:52
Joshua Primo personal foul (David Duke draws the foul)
5:52
+1
David Duke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-30
5:52
+1
David Duke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-30
5:43
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:41
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
5:14
+2
Nate Watson makes two point jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
24-30
5:04
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
5:02
Herbert Jones offensive rebound
5:00
Greg Gantt shooting foul (John Petty Jr. draws the foul)
5:00
+1
John Petty Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-31
5:00
+1
John Petty Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-32
4:43
Jordan Bruner shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
4:43
+1
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-32
4:43
+1
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-32
4:28
Jaden Shackelford misses two point jump shot
4:26
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
4:22
Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
4:20
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
4:14
John Petty Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Nichols Jr. steals)
3:47
A.J. Reeves misses three point fadeaway jump shot
3:45
|
|
|
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford offensive rebound
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford offensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
26-35
|
2:53
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Reeves makes two point floating jump shot
|
28-35
|
2:45
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses two point layup
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Herbert Jones offensive rebound
|
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point putback layup
|
28-37
|
2:29
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. shooting foul (Jaden Shackelford draws the foul)
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-38
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-39
|
1:57
|
|
|
Herbert Jones shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
|
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-39
|
1:57
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
David Duke misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
1:23
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Shackelford makes two point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|
29-41
|
1:00
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point hook shot
|
31-41
|
1:00
|
|
|
Alex Reese shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
|
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
32-41
|
0:52
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Jared Bynum misses two point reverse layup
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Crimson Tide 30 second timeout
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses two point layup
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|