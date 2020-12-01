|
20:00
Douglas Wilson vs. Solomon Young (Alex Arians gains possession)
19:59
+2
Douglas Wilson makes two point layup (Baylor Scheierman assists)
2-0
19:43
+2
Solomon Young makes two point layup
2-2
18:59
Alex Arians misses three point jump shot
18:57
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
18:39
Solomon Young misses two point hook shot
18:37
Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
18:30
+2
Noah Freidel makes two point fadeaway jump shot
4-2
18:11
|
Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
4-5
17:49
Javan Johnson blocks Matt Dentlinger's two point jump shot
|
17:47
Tyler Harris defensive rebound
|
17:40
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
17:38
Alex Arians defensive rebound
|
17:30
+2
Douglas Wilson makes two point layup (Alex Arians assists)
6-5
17:12
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
17:10
Noah Freidel defensive rebound
|
16:53
+3
Noah Freidel makes three point jump shot (Matt Dentlinger assists)
9-5
16:39
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
16:37
Matt Dentlinger defensive rebound
|
16:28
Noah Freidel turnover (bad pass) (Rasir Bolton steals)
|
16:19
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
16:17
Alex Arians defensive rebound
|
15:56
+3
Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Douglas Wilson assists)
12-5
15:34
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
15:32
Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|
15:26
Solomon Young blocks Matt Dentlinger's two point layup
|
15:24
Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|
15:20
+2
Tyler Harris makes two point driving layup (Javan Johnson assists)
12-7
15:03
+2
Noah Freidel makes two point pullup jump shot
14-7
14:34
Rasir Bolton misses three point jump shot
|
14:32
Douglas Wilson defensive rebound
|
14:27
Noah Freidel misses three point jump shot
|
14:25
Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|
14:15
Baylor Scheierman personal foul (Jalen Coleman-Lands draws the foul)
|
14:16
TV timeout
|
14:10
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
14:08
Douglas Wilson defensive rebound
|
14:00
David Wingett misses three point jump shot
|
13:58
Jackrabbits offensive rebound
|
13:57
George Conditt IV personal foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)
|
13:45
Douglas Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Darlinstone Dubar steals)
|
13:45
George Conditt IV offensive foul (Jackrabbits draws the foul)
|
13:45
George Conditt IV turnover
|
13:30
+2
Douglas Wilson makes two point driving layup
16-7
13:07
Charlie Easley personal foul (Solomon Young draws the foul)
|
12:45
+2
Jalen Coleman-Lands makes two point step back jump shot
16-9
12:23
+2
Alex Arians makes two point driving jump shot
18-9
12:13
Alex Arians personal foul (Darlinstone Dubar draws the foul)
|
12:06
Matt Dentlinger blocks Tyler Harris's two point driving layup
|
12:04
Matt Dentlinger defensive rebound
|
11:57
Solomon Young shooting foul (David Wingett draws the foul)
|
11:57
TV timeout
|
11:57
David Wingett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11:57
+1
David Wingett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-9
11:38
+2
Solomon Young makes two point hook shot (Javan Johnson assists)
19-11
11:26
|
Baylor Scheierman makes two point driving dunk
21-11
11:08
+2
Javan Johnson makes two point driving layup
21-13
10:58
Matt Mims turnover (bad pass) (Rasir Bolton steals)
|
10:49
+2
Rasir Bolton makes two point driving layup
21-15
10:36
+3
David Wingett makes three point jump shot (Baylor Scheierman assists)
24-15
10:08
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
10:06
Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound
|
9:48
Rasir Bolton misses two point jump shot
|
9:46
Tyler Harris offensive rebound
|
9:40
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
9:38
Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|
9:24
Matt Mims misses three point jump shot
|
9:22
Cyclones defensive rebound
|
9:00
+2
Solomon Young makes two point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
24-17
8:36
Douglas Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Solomon Young steals)
|
8:36
Solomon Young offensive foul (Alex Arians draws the foul)
|
8:36
Solomon Young turnover
|
8:14
Alex Arians turnover (bad pass)
|
8:02
Noah Freidel kicked ball violation
|
7:57
Matt Dentlinger personal foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|
7:57
TV timeout
|
7:44
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
7:42
Noah Freidel defensive rebound
|
7:26
Baylor Scheierman turnover (bad pass) (Rasir Bolton steals)
|
7:04
+2
Javan Johnson makes two point driving layup
24-19
6:44
+2
Alex Arians makes two point driving layup
26-19
6:33
Jalen Coleman-Lands turnover (bad pass) (Baylor Scheierman steals)
|
6:27
Alex Arians turnover (out of bounds)
|
5:59
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
5:57
Alex Arians defensive rebound
|
5:50
+3
Noah Freidel makes three point jump shot (Alex Arians assists)
29-19
5:31
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
5:29
Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|
5:13
Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|
5:11
Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|
4:57
Noah Freidel shooting foul (George Conditt IV draws the foul)
|
4:57
George Conditt IV misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4:57
+1
George Conditt IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-20
4:31
Tyler Harris shooting foul (Alex Arians draws the foul)
|
4:31
+1
Alex Arians makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-20
4:31
+1
Alex Arians makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-20
4:08
+2
Javan Johnson makes two point finger roll layup
31-22
3:45
Douglas Wilson misses two point layup
|
3:43
Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|
3:38
Tyler Harris turnover (lost ball) (Noah Freidel steals)
|
3:38
+2
Noah Freidel makes two point driving layup
33-22
3:38
Darlinstone Dubar shooting foul (Noah Freidel draws the foul)
|
3:38
TV timeout
|
3:36
+1
Noah Freidel makes regular free throw 1 of 1
34-22
3:27
Jalen Coleman-Lands offensive foul (Alex Arians draws the foul)
|
3:27
Jalen Coleman-Lands turnover
|
3:06
+2
Douglas Wilson makes two point jump shot (Matt Mims assists)
36-22
2:45
Jalen Coleman-Lands turnover (out of bounds)
|
2:36
Douglas Wilson turnover (traveling)
|
2:11
Matt Mims personal foul (Javan Johnson draws the foul)
|
2:02
Douglas Wilson personal foul (Solomon Young draws the foul)
|
2:02
+1
Solomon Young makes regular free throw 1 of 1
36-23
2:02
+1
Solomon Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
36-24
1:50
Noah Freidel misses three point jump shot
|
1:48
Douglas Wilson offensive rebound
|
1:48
Jump ball. Douglas Wilson vs. Jalen Coleman-Lands (Jalen Coleman-Lands gains possession)
|
1:48
Douglas Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Coleman-Lands steals)
|
1:23
+3
Javan Johnson makes three point jump shot
36-27
0:50
Javan Johnson blocks Baylor Scheierman's two point jump shot
|
0:48
Solomon Young defensive rebound
|
0:48
Solomon Young offensive foul (Alex Arians draws the foul)
|
0:48
Solomon Young turnover
|
0:34
+3
Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Alex Arians assists)
39-27
0:00
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
0:00
Jackrabbits defensive rebound
|
0:00
End of period
